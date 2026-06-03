Apps Like Parimatch — 10 Betting Parimatch Similar Apps

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download APP Parimatch Apps like Parimatch are popular with Indian bettors. We gathered the best alternative apps that work on Android and iOS. Our team at sportscafe is independent and fair. It does not matter that each bookmaker says it is the best. An expert with experience created a fair system to help clients choose a good bookie. This list includes only bookmakers with real apps, including PWA versions. Some of the names are trusted cricket betting site in India and some of the best football betting sites. Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

Brief Info About Parimatch App Parimatch app is popular because it has many types of bets and a lot of sports events. It covers cricket, football, and other sports that bettors in India like. The app works on Android and iOS devices, so clients can place bets anytime. It has live betting and many payment methods. Other pros are good odds, regular bonuses, and easy registration. Some users say the app can be slow sometimes. Also, customer support may take time to reply during busy hours. Pros Cons Many sports and bets Sometimes slow loading Works on Android & iOS Customer support delay Live betting available Good odds Regular bonuses Easy registration How a Parimatch Alternative Might Suit You Better Betting apps like Parimatch may work better for some players. Some clients want higher odds or bigger welcome bonuses. Others look for promo codes that add value. Some bettors want a sportsbook with more sports or special markets. Some users need faster customer support or easier ways to pay. This is why choosing the right betting apps like Parimatch can help clients get a better betting chance.

Best Parimatch Similar Apps for Indian Players Here are the best Parimatch like apps for Indian players. Next, the top platforms that suit Indian clients will be shown. 1xBet – A Lot of Payment Methods and Fast Sign-in Licensing: Curacao license No. OGL/2024/1262/0493

Welcome bonus: 400% up to 50,000 INR

Promo code: SCAFE30

Main Features: Live betting, IPL, Toto, Virtual Sports

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PhopePe, Google Pay, Cryptocurrency

Available in India: All Indian states

Who It’s Best For: Bonus seekers, fast payment users, sports fans Overview 1xBet started in 2007. The company holds a Curacao license and is owned by Caecus N.V. It accepts players from India and allows deposits in Indian rupees. The platform has over 10,000 games, including sports betting and casino options. The welcome bonus is 400% up to 50,000 INR. The minimum deposit is ₹55, and withdrawals take up to 24 hours. The 1xBet app works well on Android and iOS devices, letting players bet and play games easily on the go. Customers can use many payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. Support is available via live chat, email, and phone. Pros Cons There are more than 80 ways to pay on the site. Some matches do not have live streaming. Players can use Indian rupees or cryptocurrency. Parts of the site may load slower during busy hours. The site works in Hindi, which helps many users in India. The brand works with clubs and events like Barcelona, PSG, Serie A, and more. The bookmaker uses Telegram, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter (X), Facebook, and YouTube to stay active. Support is open all day and night. Phone contact is also possible. 1win – Big Bonus and Special App Bonus Licensing: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Welcome bonus: 500% up to 80,400INR

Promo code: SCAFE145

Main Features: Cashback deals, great welcome bonus, fantasy sports, and more.

Payment & Withdrawals: PhonePe, PayTM, cryptocurrency, and more

Available in India: All Indian states

Who It’s Best For: Live bettors, casino fans, high-rollers Overview 1win started in 2018 and holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Control Board. The brand accepts Indian players and supports deposits and withdrawals in INR. The welcome bonus can reach 500% up to 80,400INR. The site has over 10,000 games, including sports betting and casino games. The minimum deposit is ₹300, and withdrawals take up to 24 hours. The 1win app works on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. A special bonus is available for customers who install the app. Players can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and other cryptocurrencies. Support works through live chat, email, and phone. Pros Cons 1Win has a Hindi option. This helps many Indian players use the site. There are fewer payment options compared to some other sites. There are apps for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. Players can place bets through these apps. Some users have seen delays in withdrawals, mostly during busy hours or with large sums. Bonus for app installation. New players can get a 500% up to 80,400INR bonus. There are also other rewards for active users. Casino players can get 30% cashback on bets. The brand is active on Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter (X). Players can see updates and news there. Melbet – Great Number of Live Matches and Betting Markets Licensing: Curacao Egaming License No. 8048/JAZ2020-060.

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 40,000 INR.

Promo code: SCAFE30

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, statistics hub.

Payment & Withdrawals: Accepts Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies.

Available in: All Indian states.

Who It’s Best For: Casual players, cryptoholders, casino fans Overview Melbet began in 2012. The company is owned by Pelican Entertainment Ltd and holds a Curacao license. It accepts Indian players and allows deposits in Indian rupees. The site has over 10,000 games, including sports betting and online casino. New players can get a 150% up to 40,000 INR bonus. The minimum deposit is ₹45. Withdrawals usually take up to 10 hours. The Melbet app works on Android and iOS devices, letting players place bets and play games anytime. The platform accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Support is available by live chat, email, and phone. Pros Cons The app opens quickly on Android and iOS devices. Crypto withdrawals take longer than other payment types. Navigation uses a clear and easy layout. Some users face app crashes during heavy use. Biometric login helps players access accounts fast and safely. One-click registration and social media sign-up work well. Live sports streaming is available inside the app. Match statistics appear in detail. The app supports more than 100 payment methods, including UPI and cryptocurrencies. Push notifications keep players informed about bets and promotions. The app uses little data and works on slow internet. Mostbet – Wide Range of Betting Markets and Quick Withdrawals Licensing: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Welcome bonus: 125% up to 100,000 INR + 250 FS

Promo code: MOSTIN

Main Features: Live and line betting, fast sign-up, app bonus

Payment & Withdrawals: supported currencies, average payout times.

In which India states is that bookmaker is available

Who It’s Best For: casuals, live bettors, etc Overview Mostbet app works with a Curacao Gaming Control Board license. It supports Hindi, English, and other languages. Customer support stays active 24/7 through live chat, email, and Telegram. The app allows single bets, accumulators, and system bets. Sports events can be watched live in the app. There is a VIP program for regular players. Mostbet accepts INR, EUR, USD, and cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. The smallest deposit is 300 INR. The app last updated in April 2026. New users receive 100 free spins after they install the app and deposit funds. This app suits players who want many betting choices and quick support. Pros Cons The app allows clients to register with one click. This keeps the sign-up quick. Some areas have fewer payment methods in the app for deposits and withdrawals. New players get bonuses for sports betting and casino games inside the app. Withdrawal times change based on the payment method used in the app. The app has a Hindi language option. This helps Indian users find their way easily. Customer support in the app can be slow during busy times. Players get 100 free spins after installing the Mostbet app. Live betting and bets before matches work in the app. The app includes over 15,000 casino games and 1,200 live casino games for players. Paripesa – Wide Range of Crypto Payment Options Licensing: Licensed in Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601).

Welcome bonus: 100% up to 30,000 INR.

Promo code: SCAFEPARI

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, live statistics.

Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies. Methods include UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Withdrawal times depend on the method.

Available in: All Indian states.

Best for: Casual bettors and live game players Overview Paripesa began in 2019 and holds a Curacao license. Its app works on Android and iOS, and there is also a mobile version through the browser. The app loads fast and has a clear layout. Hindi is available in the interface, which helps Indian clients use it with ease. Registration takes only one click. The brand stays active on Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram, which builds trust. Clients can choose from over 50 payment methods, including INR and popular cryptocurrencies. The app also supports live match video, cash-out during games, and detailed match statistics. Pros Cons Clients can use one-click registration. It helps start fast without long steps. Some payment options need extra checks. This can delay withdrawals or deposits. The Hindi interface helps Indian players use the app without confusion. Small sports events may not have live video. Big leagues get more focus. INR and crypto work for payments. Clients can choose what fits best. Older phones may run the app slowly after updates. The app has live match video and cash-out. Bettors can stay active during games. Android and iOS apps are available. The PWA version works in mobile browsers. Paripesa runs pages on Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram. Clients get updates and news. The app loads fast and runs well during use. BC Game – Strong Crypto Focus and Fast Web3-based App Licensing: Anjouan License

Welcome Bonus: up to 95,710 INR

Promo Code: Not available

Main Features: In-play markets, crypto purchase options, betting forum, statistics hub, fast withdrawals

Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, AstroPay, multiple cryptocurrencies

Average payout time – Usually within hours

Average payout time – Usually within hours Availability in India: Available in all Indian states

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, casino fans, regular sports clients Overview BC.Game started in 2017 and built a strong name in crypto betting. The Android APK came out at the start of 2026 and works well. It loads fast, runs stable, and has a clear layout. The iOS version works through the mobile browser and includes key features for bets. The app supports INR, UPI, PayTM, and many cryptocurrencies. Players can also use the forum to chat or ask questions. Fast withdrawals and strong crypto tools help the app stand out. Pros Cons Android app runs fast and works without crashes. No separate app for iOS devices. Clear layout helps with easy navigation. Some crypto payments may take longer during peak hours. Biometric login adds quick access and security. Notifications alert players about wins, updates, and match changes. INR and many popular cryptocurrencies accepted. PWA version works on iOS with main features. Payouts are processed quickly in most cases. Sports blog and forum help players stay active and informed. 888Starz - Big Bonus and Instant Deposits Licensing: Curacao

Welcome bonus: 220% up to 44,000 INR

Promo code: SCAFE888

Mobile app: Android and iOS

Main Features: Live streaming, one-click sign-up, and more

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, e-wallets, crypto, and more

Available in India: All Indian states

Who It’s Best For: sports fans, high-rollers Overview The 888Starz app allows players to claim a free bet after installation. It updates live scores and odds quickly during matches to keep clients informed. Bet history is easy to check with a single tap, helping users track their bets. The app covers many sports markets, live events, and casino slot games. Withdrawals are processed fast using popular payment methods like cards and e-wallets. Separate apps for Android and iOS ensure good performance on mobile devices. Push notifications alert players about events and promotions. Biometric login adds security, while live chat and email support work inside the app. Pros Cons Free bet after app download for new players. Some features are not available in all countries. Live scores update quickly with fast odds changes during games. Limited live streaming options inside the app. Bet history can be checked with one tap for easy tracking. Many sports markets, live events, and a large selection of casino slot games. Fast payouts through popular payment methods like cards and e-wallets. Separate apps for Android and iOS devices to fit different phones. 4Rabet – Great Bonuses and Strong Focus on Indian Clients Licensing: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 700% up to 20,000 INR

Promo Code: SCAFE230

Main Features: Live streaming, in-play bets, cash-out, statistics page

Payment & Withdrawals: INR (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay), crypto (Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT); payouts in under 4 hours

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is allowed

Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, casual bettors, mobile players Overview 4rabet started in 2019 and became popular in India because it has quick access and local features. The app works well on both Android and iOS. Pages load quickly and switching between sections is easy. The app supports Hindi and has a clear layout that helps players find what they need. Clients can use biometric login to enter the app fast and get alerts about matches. Push notifications keep bettors updated on bonuses and bet results. Payments through UPI and cryptocurrencies are accepted inside the app. This app fits players who want quick bets, local language support, and comfort on mobile devices. Pros Cons The VIP system inside the app rewards loyal players. Bonus terms inside the app can be hard for players to understand. The app layout is clear, with easy-to-find sections for sports, casino, and account settings. The app file size is large on some devices and may take extra storage space. The app supports Hindi language, which helps local players use it easily. Both Android and iOS apps run fast without delays. Biometric login lets clients access accounts securely and quickly. Push notifications keep players updated on bet results and bonuses. Withdrawals through the app usually take less than 4 hours. Batery – Simple and Quick Betting Experience License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS

Promo Code: SCBAT

Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback

Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours

Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed

Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers Overview Batery entered the Indian market in 2021 and is popular for sponsoring sports teams and supporting cryptocurrency. The Android app runs quickly and has simple navigation, with a clean design that helps clients find what they need. Many phones allow biometric login, and the app sends notifications to keep players informed about bets and bonuses. For iOS users, the app works through a mobile browser as a PWA since there is no native iOS app yet. The platform adds value with a welcome bonus and weekly cashback. Customer support may sometimes respond slowly. Pros Cons The app includes a Hindi language option, which helps many users navigate easily. There is no native app for iOS; iOS users can only access the platform via a mobile browser (PWA). The Android app runs quickly and has a clear, clean design that is easy to use. Customer support sometimes takes longer to respond to queries. Many devices support biometric login. Notifications keep players updated on bet results and bonus offers. The platform accepts both INR and various cryptocurrencies for payments. New users can sign up quickly using social media accounts. Weekly cashback rewards add extra value for regular players. Batery is known for sponsoring well-known Indian sports teams, which adds trust. Rajabets – Local Payment Options and Hindi Support Licensing: Curacao

Welcome bonus: 200% up to 100,000 INR

Promo code: N/A

Mobile app: Android and iOS

Main Features: Line and live betting, live streaming, cash out

Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, Neteller, Skrill, Bank Transfer, and more

Who It’s Best For: Cricket fans, cryptocurrency holders

Available in India: All Indian states Overview Rajabets started in 2016 and works under a Curacao Gaming Control Board license. The app focuses on cricket betting, especially IPL games. It includes many bonuses like a 200% first deposit bonus, daily deposit rewards, free spins, and cashback. It supports sports betting and casino games. Cryptocurrencies can be used for payments. The Android app runs well with a clear design and easy navigation. There is no app for iOS devices, but the mobile site works through browsers. Customer support is available but may respond slowly sometimes. Pros Cons The app accepts deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees, making it easier for Indian players. Some bets or bonuses may not be available in all regions through the app. Cashback rewards can reach up to 25% for both casino games and sports bets. Withdrawal limits vary depending on the payment method used. Many sports are covered with detailed betting options inside the app. The app has a clear design that runs well on Android devices, helping users navigate easily. Sign-up takes little time and includes several payment methods. Cryptocurrency deposits work inside the app, adding more payment choices for users.

Are These Similar Apps Legal in India? Parimatch similar apps can be legal in some states of India. Licensed operators can work in states with clearer rules, such as: Sikkim

Goa

Nagaland

Daman and Diu Most other states have unclear laws and fall into a gray area for international betting sites. Clients should check local laws before using these apps. Laws can change, so it is important to stay updated.

Is This List Reliable? Betting apps similar to Parimatch on this list aim to help Indian clients choose good bookmakers. An expert and a special system check each bookmaker. All bookmakers here have licenses and valid offers in India. Our team does not work with any bookmaker. We try to keep the information up to date, but clients should check details on the official sites. This site shares information only and cannot be responsible for any changes or problems with offers or other content.

List of Parimatch Similar Apps Sorted by What Matters Most Below is a list of Parimatch alternative apps. The list sorts apps by key features. This helps clients find the best app for their needs. Best Betting Promo Codes Here is a list of promo codes for betting apps like Parimatch, ranked from the highest to the lowest bonus: Best Betting Promo Codes № Bookmaker Promo Code Bonus 1 Batery SCBAT 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS 2 4Rabet SCAFE230 700% up to 20,000 INR 3 1Win SCAFE145 500% up to 80,400INR 4 Melbet SCAFE30 150% up to 40,000 INR 5 Mostbet MOSTIN 125% up to 100,000 INR + 250 FS 6 888Starz SCAFE888 220% up to 44,000 INR 7 1xBet SCAFE30 400% up to 50,000 INR 8 Paripesa SCAFEPARI 100% up to 30,000 INR Best Betting Welcome Bonuses The table below shows welcome bonuses from popular betting apps like Parimatch, ranked from the highest to the lowest. Clients should check wagering conditions and eligibility before using any bonus. Best Betting Welcome Bonuses № Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 1 Batery 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS 2 4Rabet 700% up to 20,000 INR 3 1Win 500% up to 80,400INR 4 Melbet 150% up to 40,000 INR 5 Rajabets 200% up to 100,000 INR 6 BC Game up to 95,710 INR 7 Mostbet 125% up to 100,000 INR + 250 FS 8 888Starz 220% up to 44,000 INR 9 1xBet 400% up to 50,000 INR 10 Paripesa 100% up to 30,000 INR Best Betting Sportsbooks This table shows the number of sports disciplines available on popular Parimatch similar apps. The list ranks bookmakers by how many sports they cover, from the largest to the smallest. This helps players choose apps with more betting options. Best Betting Sportsbooks № Bookmaker Sportsbooks Covered 1 Melbet 50+ 2 1xBet 45+ 3 888Starz 40+ 4 1Win 40+ 5 Paripesa 40+ 6 Mostbet 40+ 7 BC Game 40+ 8 4Rabet 40+ 9 Rajabets 35+ 10 Batery 30+

How SportsCafe Choose the Right Parimatch Alternative SportsCafe chooses the best Parimatch alternative apps by checking key points. The team looks at app quality, odds, and payment options. No paid ads or promotions change the ratings. All scores come from fair and careful checks to help clients pick the right app. Detailed Review Process Our system checks apps similar to Parimatch carefully. It looks at each important point to show strong and weak sides. This clear view helps clients understand the quality of each app. For similar apps like Parimatch, bettors see the good parts and the parts that need work. This way, the list of Parimatch similar apps in India helps players find the right app for their needs. Licensing & Regulation A valid license from trusted bodies shows the app follows legal rules. This protects clients and helps keep betting safe and fair. Licensed platforms have rules to protect players and avoid fraud. Odds Competitiveness Higher odds help clients get better returns on bets. Comparing odds between apps shows which pay more. Good odds attract bettors who want better winnings. Market Coverage Apps that include many sports and events give clients more betting choices. Options like cricket, football, kabaddi, and others suit Indian players well. More events mean more chances to bet. Mobile App Quality An app must load quickly and work well on Android and iOS devices. Stability and ease of use keep bettors from getting frustrated. Apps with bugs or crashes lose players. Bonuses & Promotions Bonuses add value if their rules are clear. Welcome bonuses, free bets, and reloads with fair conditions help clients. Hidden terms or strict limits reduce bonus usefulness. Payment Methods & Speed Supporting popular Indian payment tools like UPI, PayTM, and Google Pay helps clients deposit and withdraw money easily. Fast transactions improve satisfaction. Slow or limited payments cause issues. User Interface & UX A clear layout helps bettors find games and place bets quickly. Simple menus and readable fonts prevent mistakes. Confusing or cluttered apps make clients lose interest. Customer Support Help should be easy to reach and quick to respond. Support in local languages via chat, email, or phone adds value. Good support solves problems without long waits. Safety & Encryption Strong security protects client data and money. Use of HTTPS and other tools keeps accounts safe. Security is important to avoid theft and fraud. Localisation & Language Support Apps that include local languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu make clients feel comfortable. Adapting to local culture and payment habits helps players. Local language support improves betting Keep it concise; use bullet points Common Payment Methods at Apps Like Parimatch Many apps like Parimatch support Indian payment systems. UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, and WhatsApp Pay are accepted on most platforms. Debit and credit cards like Visa and MasterCard also work well. E-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, PayZapp, PayPal, and Perfect Money are common too. MoneyGo appears on some sites. Cryptocurrency is strong on many platforms. Players can use Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) for both deposits and withdrawals. These options work fast and allow for easy use without banks. Crypto is good for clients who want privacy or faster payments.

Conclusion by SportsCafe The SportsCafe team checked many platforms. The goal was to help players pick the best Parimatch similar app. Each name on the list has legal status, supports Indian customers, and works well for betting. The team looked at odds, payment options, bonuses, and support. There is no paid content in the list. The team works with real checks and tests. Players must read the rules on the site before using any app. Rules may change in each region. Gambling should be safe. Clients must act with care and control.