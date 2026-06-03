This list of sites like Parimatch shows good choices for Indian players. At sportscafe, the team stays neutral and does not favor any bookmaker. Every bookmaker claims to be the best, but our expert created a fair rating system based on real experience. This helps bettors in India find trusted bookmakers. The list includes the cricket betting site in India and some of the best football betting sites.
Parimatch is popular for many reasons. It has many types of bets and many sports events like cricket and football. The site accepts INR, which helps Indian players. It has a Hindi interface. Deposits and withdrawals happen fast. Live betting is also possible. Some players find the website design busy. Customer support can be slow sometimes.
Pros
Cons
Many types of bets
Website looks busy
Many sports events
Customer support slow
Accepts INR
Hindi interface
Fast deposits and withdrawals
Live betting available
Why You Might Prefer a Parimatch Alternative Site
Some players look for betting sites like Parimatch because of better odds or bigger welcome bonuses. Others want more promo codes or different sportsbook options. Sometimes, players want a website that feels easier to use or has faster support. These reasons lead bettors to try other sites. Choosing the right bookmaker helps players find the best fit for their needs.
Best Parimatch Alternative Sites for Indian Players
Below are the best websites like Parimatch that suit Indian players well.
Looking for a Platform With a Better Welcome Bonus?
Parimatch gives a 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus, but some websites like Parimatch have even stronger promotions. Batery has a 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS bonus and thousands of casino games. Rajabets is a favourite for Indian players because it accepts rupees and focuses on cricket. Stake attracts crypto users and runs frequent bonus deals. These brands are popular among players who want better rewards or specific features. More details about each platform come next.
Batery
License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS
Promo Code: SCBAT
Main Features: Live betting, statistics center, weekly cashback
Payments & Withdrawals: INR and crypto; UPI, PhonePe, GPay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin; payouts within 24 hours
Available in India: All Indian states where betting is allowed
Who It’s Best For: Crypto users, Hindi speakers, cashback seekers
Overview
Batery gives new players a 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS bonus, along with 430 free spins. This amount is much higher than Parimatch’s 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus and brings more value for casino fans. Parimatch sets a 16x wagering rule in 60 days for sports and 30x in 30 days for casino. Batery’s rules require 15x rollover on odds of 2.00+ within 30 days. There's also a reload bonus with every deposit. First-time crypto deposits receive extra rewards. Weekly cashback can return up to 20% of net losses.
Pros
Cons
Supports payments in both Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies.
Limited number of traditional payment methods.
Partners with top Indian athletes like Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh.
Customer support may respond slower at times.
Minimum deposit starts at ₹300, lower than many other platforms.
Website is available in Hindi, suitable for local players.
Allows quick registration through social media accounts.
Sponsors major Indian football teams like Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC.
Rajabets
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome bonus: 200% up to 100,000 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: Android and iOS
Main Features: Line and live betting, live streaming, cash out
Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, Neteller, Skrill, Bank Transfer, and more
Available in India: All Indian states
Overview
Rajabets gives new users a 200% up to 100,000 INR bonus on their first deposit. For example, a deposit of ₹1,000 brings ₹2,000 in bonus funds, while ₹5,000 adds ₹10,000. The wagering requirement is 30x the bonus. So, a ₹5,000 deposit leads to a ₹450,000 turnover requirement. Compared to Parimatch, which offers a 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus, Rajabets doubles the deposit and gives higher potential value. However, both brands set the same 30x rollover condition for casino games.
Pros
Cons
Covers a large number of sports with in-depth betting choices.
Some features or bonuses may not be accessible in certain areas.
Games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar are available for casino players.
Withdrawal limits can vary depending on the chosen payment method.
Supports deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees.
Cashback deals reach up to 25% on both sports and casino bets.
Deposit rewards can include up to 200 free spins.
Runs frequent promotions and tournaments for cricket, kabaddi, and esports.
Stake
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR
Promocode: SPORTSCAFE
Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration
Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours
Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted
Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans
Overview
Stake gives new players a 200% up to 186,711 INR bonus on their first deposit, up to ₹50,000. A minimum deposit of ₹500 is required to claim it. The bonus must be wagered 40 times, which can take more time to complete, but it works with many kinds of bets, not just one type.
Compared to Parimatch, which offers a 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus with a 16x rollover for sports and 30x for casino, Stake’s bonus is higher in percentage but harder to clear. Still, it suits players who want more flexibility in how they place their bets.
Pros
Cons
Supports many different cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals.
No dedicated mobile app for betting available.
Customers can purchase cryptocurrency directly on the site.
Few traditional payment options compared to other sites.
Allows registration using social media accounts.
Daily bonuses are offered less often than some competitors.
Active presence on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms.
Offers a blog and forum for news and player conversations.
Sponsors well-known names like Everton FC, the Stake F1 Team, UFC, and Drake.
Websites With Interesting Promo Codes
Some betting sites like Parimatch include Melbet, 1xBet, and Betwinner. These brands have promo codes with good value. Melbet stands out with many sports options and regular bonus codes. 1xBet attracts players with frequent promotions and many betting markets. Betwinner supports Indian bettors well and has easy-to-use bonus codes. These sites help players get extra value on deposits and bets. More details about each brand come next.
Betwinner
Licensing: Curacao Gaming Control Board
Welcome bonus: 100% up to 8,000 INR
Promo code: CAFEWINNER
Mobile app: iOS and Android
Main Features: One click registration, One-click bet, and more
Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, Google Pay, Skrill, UPI and more
Available in: All Indian states.
Best for: Sports lovers and cricket fans
Overview
Betwinner is a popular betting site like Parimatch. Its promo code CAFEWINNER gives a 100% up to 8,000 INR bonus on the first deposit. Parimatch has a bigger bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000. Betwinner also has a mobile app that lets players place bets and use promotions from their phones. This suits players who prefer betting through mobile devices.
Pros
Cons
Signup can be done quickly with just one click, which saves time for new players.
The many choices can confuse new players who are not familiar with betting.
Support is available 24 hours a day by chat, phone, and email to help when needed.
The app and website may run slowly on older or less powerful devices.
The site uses Hindi language, helping local players to understand and use it.
Many sports events can be watched live while placing bets.
The platform stays active on social media to share updates and news.
Bonuses happen often for all players, adding more chances to win.
1xBet
Licensing: Curacao license No. OGL/2024/1262/0493
Welcome bonus: 400% up to 50,000 INR
Promo code: SCAFE30
Main Features: Live betting, IPL, Toto, Virtual Sports
Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PhopePe, Google Pay, Cryptocurrency
Available in India: All Indian states
Who It’s Best For: Bonus seekers, fast payment users, sports fans
Overview
New customers at 1xBet receive a 400% up to 50,000 INR bonus on their first deposit, by using the promo code SCAFE30. After signing up, players must fill in their account details and verify their phone number. A minimum deposit of ₹200 is needed, and the bonus is credited automatically. The bonus stays active for 30 days and requires wagering nine times on accumulator bets, which must include at least three selections with odds of 1.4 or higher.
Pros
Cons
The app uses Hindi language, which helps local players use it better.
Some players find bonus rules hard to understand.
Many live events are open for bets, so players have many choices.
Signing up can be done quickly with just one click.
Players can easily find and check their bet history.
Customer support is available all day and night inside the app, with phone help too.
Live scores and odds update fast, so players get current information.
Bonuses for Already Registered Players
Some similar betting site like Parimatch have big bonuses for players who are already active. Playzilla has regular cashback and reload bonuses that many bettors like. Sportaza has special deals for cricket and football fans. BC Game works well for users who use cryptocurrency and holds tournaments with rewards for loyal players. These sites help keep clients interested with ongoing bonuses. More details about each site will come in the full reviews.
Sportaza
Licensing: Anjouan Gaming Board
Welcome bonus: 100% up to 10,202.50 INR
Promo code: CAFETAZA
Mobile app: iOS/Android
Main Features: Virtuals, Tournaments, Horseracing, and more
Payment & Withdrawals: MuchBetter, Skrill, cryptocurrency, and more
Available in: All Indian states
Overview
Sportaza has many bonuses for both new and active players. New customers get a 100% up to 10,202.50 INR first deposit bonus, up to a set amount. Every week, players can claim a reload bonus to boost their balance. The accumulator boost rewards larger combo bets with extra winnings. A bore draw promotion refunds stakes if a football match ends 0-0. There is also a cashback bonus, which gives part of the losses back. The 2 goals ahead promo settles bets early when a team leads by two goals. Boosted odds appear on select matches, helping clients get more value on chosen games.
Pros
Cons
Horse racing and virtual sports are part of the platform, which is not common on every site.
There is no dedicated app, which some clients may prefer.
Clients can use the platform in Hindi, which helps many people in India navigate the site easily.
Slow internet can cause the site to load slowly at times.
Live betting has strong support, with nearly 30,000 markets open during matches.
Some deposit and withdrawal methods used locally are not present, which may affect a few players.
There are regular tournaments and challenges where players can earn extra rewards.
The casino and sports sections both include many types of games and events.
A VIP program is in place for frequent users, and it brings more rewards over time.
New and active users often receive different types of bonuses.
Support is available at all hours, and the live chat team usually answers quickly.
BC.Game
Licensing: Anjouan License
Welcome Bonus: up to 95,710 INR
Promo Code: Not available
Main Features: In-play markets, crypto purchase options, betting forum, statistics hub, fast withdrawals
Payment & Withdrawals: UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, AstroPay, multiple cryptocurrencies, average payout time – Usually within hours
Availability in India: Available in all Indian states
Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, casino fans, regular sports clients
Overview
BC Game runs many bonus events for active users. Current promotions include the IPL 2026 Global Celebration and 2026 Club Champions, both with fixed end dates. Players also receive rewards like ₹1,000 in cash and access to the Welcome Lottery. Daily chances like Free Spins and Spin to Win are also active. Regular tournaments such as Fishing Frenzy and Play & Win give extra chances to win. Bonus protection exists for sports like cricket and NBA. Other events include the French Open, Octagon Fury, and Esports Masters Challenge. Each bonus has a different time limit and target game or activity.
Pros
Cons
Indian Rupees (INR) are accepted, so local players can deposit and withdraw without converting money.
There is no iOS mobile app.
The site allows crypto transactions and also supports direct crypto purchases through its platform.
Account verification may take more time for some users.
High odds are listed for many sports events, which attracts bettors.
BC Game has partnerships with clubs like Leicester City FC and Inter Miami, which brings extra attention.
Clients can find match insights and predictions on the Sports Insight page.
A blog and forum section helps users read updates, share opinions, and follow the latest news.
Different cryptocurrencies are available for payments, both deposits and cashouts.
Paripesa
Licensing: Licensed in Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601).
Welcome bonus: 100% up to 30,000 INR.
Promo code: SCAFEPARI
Main Features: Live streaming, in-play markets, cash-out, live statistics.
Payment & Withdrawals: Supports INR and cryptocurrencies. Methods include UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Withdrawal times depend on the method.
Available in: All Indian states.
Best for: Casual bettors and live game players.
Overview
Paripesa has many rewards for both sports bettors and casino users. New clients can get 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS through the casino welcome package. Sports fans receive a 50% bonus on Mondays and 3% weekly cashback. The second deposit also brings a 50% bonus. Extra perks include cashback during losing streaks, points from the Betting Marathon, and higher payouts on accumulator bets. Casino players can join the VIP Club, claim cashback, and get Thursday bonuses and birthday gifts. On Fridays, 60 free bets are available for Aviator. There’s also a promo code store, Turbo Saturday deals, loyalty rewards, and an invite-a-friend program.
Pros
Cons
Hindi language is available on the site. Many players from India can use it without trouble.
Some payment options ask for extra checks.
Payments can be done in Indian Rupees and through many types of cryptocurrency.
Live sports section mostly shows big leagues. Other events may not be shown often.
Players can register with just one click.
There are many bonuses for both new and regular users.
Some matches have live video.
Cash-out is possible while the event is still running.
Android and iOS apps exist.
A PWA version also works on mobile browsers.
Social media pages are active and often get updates.
Sportsbooks Similar to Parimatch
For clients searching for betting sites like Parimatch, both Starz888 and 10Cric stand out as strong alternatives. Starz888 attracts players with its wide sports range and crypto-friendly platform, while 10Cric is known for its focus on cricket and Indian players. These platforms suit users who want more choices in sports and local features. Each has its own strengths, which we will explore further in detailed reviews.
Starz888
Licensing: Curacao
Welcome bonus: 220% up to 44,000 INR
Promo code: N/A
Mobile app: Android and iOS
Main Features: Live streaming, one-click sign-up, and more
Payment & Withdrawals: INR acceptance, e-wallets, crypto, and more
Available in India: All Indian states
Overview
Starz888, also called 888Starz, is a sportsbook and casino platform that accepts Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies. It covers more than 30 sports, such as football, cricket, and eSports, with over 1,300 betting markets on big matches. The site has live betting and cash-out options. There is a Bet Constructor tool that lets players create custom bets. The mobile app works on Android and iOS devices. Withdrawals happen quickly, often within 15 minutes, using over 70 payment methods, including various cryptocurrencies.
Pros
Cons
The site supports payments in Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies.
The platform has fewer well-known ambassadors and sponsorship deals compared to some competitors.
Registration happens quickly with a single click.
Sometimes the verification process takes longer, which can delay withdrawals.
A Hindi version of the website is available, which helps Indian players.
More than 70 payment methods are accepted for deposits and withdrawals.
Live sports events can be viewed directly on the platform.
10Cric is a well-known sportsbook made for Indian bettors. It covers over 30 sports, including cricket, football, kabaddi, and esports. Cricket fans get many options for big tournaments like IPL and Ranji Trophy, with lots of betting markets. The site supports live betting, allowing bettors to place wagers during matches. It also has pre-match line betting for planning bets ahead. The bet slip works well, letting users manage bets easily. 10Cric accepts payments in Indian Rupees and cryptocurrencies. While live streaming is not available, the platform has mobile apps for Android and iOS, and a clear, easy-to-use interface.
Pros
Cons
Clients can use different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, which increases payment choices.
Some payment options are not available in all countries.
The 10Cric app is available on both iOS and Android devices, so clients can bet anytime and anywhere.
Customer support may respond slowly during peak times.
Many casino games are offered on the site, giving players a wide selection.
A large number of sports are open for betting, including popular ones like cricket and football.
Are These Sites Legal in India?
Some Indian states have clearer rules on sports betting. Licensed sites may work in these states:
Sikkim
Goa
Nagaland
Maharashtra (with limits)
Most other states do not have clear laws. They are in a gray area for international betting sites. Players should check local laws before using any site. Laws can change. This helps bettors stay safe when using Parimatch similar sites.
How Trustworthy Is This List?
This list of betting sites similar to Parimatch aims to help Indian players find good bookmakers. Our experts use a fair system to choose only reliable and licensed sites. All offers shown work for India. Our team does not work with any bookmaker. We try to keep the information up to date, but players should check details on the official sites. We only share information and cannot be responsible for changes or problems with offers or sites.
SportsCafe's Selection Process for 1win Similar Websites
SportsCafe’s team studies each site carefully. Ratings come from fair checks based on key points like safety, odds, and user choices. No payments affect the rankings. This helps players find trusted 1win similar websites.
Detailed Review Process
Our system studies websites like Parimatch to show clear strengths and weaknesses. Each site gets a full check on important points like safety, betting options, and payment methods. This detailed look helps players see what works well and what needs improvement. The goal is to give a full picture of Parimatch similar sites in India. This helps bettors pick the best sites for their needs.
Licensing & Regulation
Our team checks if a site holds valid licenses from trusted gaming authorities. Licensed sites follow strict rules and protect players’ rights. This helps Indian players trust the platform and bet without worries about fraud or scams.
Odds Competitiveness
Sportscafe experts compare odds across many sites. Higher odds mean players can win more money for the same bet. Competitive odds are important for clients who want better returns on their bets.
Market Coverage
Our system reviews the range of sports and bet types on a site. Sites with more options, including cricket, football, and other popular Indian sports, meet the needs of more bettors. Good market coverage means more chances to place bets.
Bonuses & Promotions
Experts look at the bonuses and promotions available to Indian players. This includes welcome bonuses, free bets, and promo codes. The fairness and value of these deals matter, so players get real benefits without hidden conditions.
Payment Methods & Speed
The team evaluates payment options that suit Indian players, such as UPI, PayTM, and bank transfers. Fast deposits and quick withdrawals are key to good service. Sites with many safe and fast payment methods rank higher.
User Interface & UX
Sportscafe reviews how easy it is to use a site on both desktop and mobile devices. A clear layout and simple navigation help clients place bets faster and enjoy their time on the platform.
Customer Support
Our experts test customer support by checking response time and problem solving. Good support should be available in local languages and help players from India quickly when issues arise.
Safety & Encryption
Security is a top priority. The team verifies that sites use strong encryption like SSL to protect players’ personal and financial information. Safe sites help players feel confident in betting online.
Localisation & Language Support
Sites that support Indian languages and accept INR currency make betting easier for local players. Our team values platforms that respect local needs and create a comfortable environment for Indian users.
Payment Methods at Sites Like Parimatch
Indian betting sites accept many ways to deposit and withdraw funds. Common methods include PhonePe, UPI, GooglePay, PayZapp, WhatsApp Pay, and MoneyGo. Visa and MasterCard cards work too. Some sites accept PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Crypto helps players pay quickly and safely, and it keeps transactions private.
Conclusion by SportsCafe
SportsCafe looks at many parimatch similar sites to help Indian players find safe and trusted betting platforms. Our team uses expert knowledge and careful checks to rank these sites. All listed bookmakers have valid licenses and meet different player needs. Clients should always bet with care and control. SportsCafe helps players choose good sites for a better betting time.
FAQ
What’s the best Parimatch alternative site?
Batery and Rajabets are popular alternatives to Parimatch. Both sites have a wide selection of sports for betting, live betting options, and support Indian players with INR payments and local language settings.
What’s the best sites like Parimatch for bonuses?
Sportaza and BC Game are popular choices for bonuses similar to Parimatch. Sportaza offers regular reload bonuses and accumulator boosts, while BC Game features many tournaments and special rewards. Both attract players who want more bonus opportunities.
Do I Need a VPN for sites like Parimatch?
Some clients use VPNs to reach sites like Parimatch if the site blocks access in their region. Other players do not need VPNs. Local rules and laws decide if a VPN is required. It is good for players to check local laws before use.
How Secure Are These Parimatch betting Alternatives sites?
Most Parimatch betting alternatives keep players’ data and money safe. These sites use strong encryption and follow rules from licensing authorities. Licensed sites protect accounts and stop fraud. Players can trust these sites for security.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments