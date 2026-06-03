Parimatch gives a 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus, but some websites like Parimatch have even stronger promotions. Batery has a 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS bonus and thousands of casino games. Rajabets is a favourite for Indian players because it accepts rupees and focuses on cricket. Stake attracts crypto users and runs frequent bonus deals. These brands are popular among players who want better rewards or specific features. More details about each platform come next.

Batery gives new players a 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS bonus, along with 430 free spins. This amount is much higher than Parimatch’s 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus and brings more value for casino fans. Parimatch sets a 16x wagering rule in 60 days for sports and 30x in 30 days for casino. Batery’s rules require 15x rollover on odds of 2.00+ within 30 days. There's also a reload bonus with every deposit. First-time crypto deposits receive extra rewards. Weekly cashback can return up to 20% of net losses.

Rajabets gives new users a 200% up to 100,000 INR bonus on their first deposit. For example, a deposit of ₹1,000 brings ₹2,000 in bonus funds, while ₹5,000 adds ₹10,000. The wagering requirement is 30x the bonus. So, a ₹5,000 deposit leads to a ₹450,000 turnover requirement. Compared to Parimatch, which offers a 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus, Rajabets doubles the deposit and gives higher potential value. However, both brands set the same 30x rollover condition for casino games.

Stake

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 186,711 INR

Promocode: SPORTSCAFE

Main Features: Live betting, stats center, cashback, VIP perks, fast registration

Payments & Withdrawals: INR supported through crypto (via UPI gateway); accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether; average payout time: under 2 hours

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted

Who It’s Best For: Crypto bettors, VIPs, live betting fans

Overview

Stake gives new players a 200% up to 186,711 INR bonus on their first deposit, up to ₹50,000. A minimum deposit of ₹500 is required to claim it. The bonus must be wagered 40 times, which can take more time to complete, but it works with many kinds of bets, not just one type.

Compared to Parimatch, which offers a 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus with a 16x rollover for sports and 30x for casino, Stake’s bonus is higher in percentage but harder to clear. Still, it suits players who want more flexibility in how they place their bets.