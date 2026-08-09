West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League Match Prediction WDL 56 % Chance of Winning EDR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be between West Delhi Lions and East Delhi Riders. This match will be played on 10 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. West Delhi Lions are heading to this game after their previous match against East Delhi Riders was abandoned. As West Delhi Lions aim to secure a win in this game, East Delhi Riders aim to secure their first win of the season.

Who will win? West Delhi Lions East Delhi Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: East Delhi Riders have been strong against West Delhi Lions in recent head-to-head encounters.

Ayush Doseja, from West Delhi Lions, has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.33.

Ashish Meena, from East Delhi Riders, has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the next game against East Delhi Riders with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in previous matches, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.33, and Kulwant Khejroliya, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.66. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33, and Ashish Meena, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 56%

East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 44%

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Delhi Lions are slowly making their way to the top of the table. The team has played a total of four games, out of which they have won two and lost just one, with one match being abandoned. Their match against East Delhi Riders brings another chance to secure a win. With a strong record over them, they will be eager to use it to rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Ankit Rajesh Kumar, who has scored 92 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.67, and Krish Yadav, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30. Mayank Gusain has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.

East Delhi Riders have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has played four games till now, and they have lost three out of them, which brings down some major challenges for the team in the upcoming games. However, they will be eager to take revenge for the previous losses against West Delhi Lions in the next game. They have batsmen such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.50, and Kavya Gupta, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.33. Deepak Punia has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between West Delhi Lions and East Delhi Riders will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between West Delhi Lions and East Delhi Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Thundershower 76% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 76% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Player List

Playing WDL EDR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have shown some strong performances in the recent games. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last four games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Mayank Gusain, who has scored 73 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 135.18, and Manan Bhardwaj, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.66.

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has not won any of its last four games and secured three losses, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mayank Rawat, who has scored 48 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16, and Simarjeet Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.66.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.40 Bet Now!

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters

Ayush Doseja is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to score 148 runs in 3 innings for the team at an average of 49.33.

Arpit Rana is the highest run-scorer for East Delhi Riders in this tournament. He has been able to score 103 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya is the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 12.66.

Ashish Meena is the leading wicket-taker for East Delhi Riders this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 11.