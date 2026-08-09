Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League Match Prediction
PUR
48%
Chance of Winning
OUT
52%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Outer Delhi Warriors won their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 82 runs.
- Anuj Rawat, from Purani Dilli 6, has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.50.
- Navdeep Saini, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.57.
Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning
Outer Delhi Warriors will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 201 runs in 4 innings at an average of 67, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.57. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to come out victorious. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.50, and Rajneesh Dadar, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.66.
- Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 48%
- Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 52%
Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Purani Dilli 6 have shown some good performances in this tournament. After playing five games, the team has managed to secure two wins and two losses, with one match being abandoned. In the upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors, the team will be willing to take advantage of its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Dev Lakra, who has scored 140 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Aryan Gaur, who has scored 97 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.33. Pankaj Jaiswal has been able to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.25.
On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors have been one of the key contenders for the title now. The team is now among the table toppers, as they hold three wins and just one loss in the five games they have played. In the upcoming match against Purani Dilli 6, they will be eager to seize the opportunity and make it to the top. Their record over Purani Dilli 6 has been strong, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Monu Shukla, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44.50, and Akshay Saini, who has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21. Pratham Saluja has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.
Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction
The match between Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.
Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors Player List
Team Form
Purani Dilli 6 Team Form
Purani Dilli 6 have shown mixed form in this tournament so far. The team has secured two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Samarth Seth, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Udhav Mohan, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.
Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form
Outer Delhi Warriors have been in impressive form in this tournament. The team holds three wins and just one loss in their last five games, as the team now aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mohit Panwar, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25, and Shivam Sharma, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.66.
Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
Outer Delhi WarriorsOUT
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|DDD
Purani Delhi 6PUR
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|DDD
Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Purani Delhi 6
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Outer Delhi Warriors
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters
Anuj Rawat is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has managed to score 167 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 83.50.
Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to score 201 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 67.
Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers
Rajneesh Dadar is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 25.66.
Navdeep Saini is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 16.57.
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