Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League Match Prediction PUR 48 % Chance of Winning OUT 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League will be between Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors, which has kept the cricket fans excited. This match will be played on 10 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Purani Dilli 6 are heading to this game after their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz got abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors won their previous match against Central Delhi Kings by 25 runs.

Who will win? Purani Dilli 6 Outer Delhi Warriors Vote 0 votes

Facts: Outer Delhi Warriors won their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 82 runs.

Anuj Rawat, from Purani Dilli 6, has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.50.

Navdeep Saini, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.57.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning

Outer Delhi Warriors will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 201 runs in 4 innings at an average of 67, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.57. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to come out victorious. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.50, and Rajneesh Dadar, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.66.

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 48%

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 52%

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Purani Dilli 6 have shown some good performances in this tournament. After playing five games, the team has managed to secure two wins and two losses, with one match being abandoned. In the upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors, the team will be willing to take advantage of its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Dev Lakra, who has scored 140 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Aryan Gaur, who has scored 97 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.33. Pankaj Jaiswal has been able to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.25.

On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors have been one of the key contenders for the title now. The team is now among the table toppers, as they hold three wins and just one loss in the five games they have played. In the upcoming match against Purani Dilli 6, they will be eager to seize the opportunity and make it to the top. Their record over Purani Dilli 6 has been strong, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Monu Shukla, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44.50, and Akshay Saini, who has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21. Pratham Saluja has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Thundershower 76% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 76% Humidity 28° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Playing PUR OUT First Team Second Team Lakra Dev all rounder

Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 have shown mixed form in this tournament so far. The team has secured two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Samarth Seth, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Udhav Mohan, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have been in impressive form in this tournament. The team holds three wins and just one loss in their last five games, as the team now aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mohit Panwar, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25, and Shivam Sharma, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.66.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters

Anuj Rawat is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has managed to score 167 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 83.50.

Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to score 201 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 67.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Dadar is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 25.66.

Navdeep Saini is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 16.57.