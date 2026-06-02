Best Cricket Betting Sites in Oman (June 2026)

Cricket betting is becoming more popular in Oman. Many people now choose online platforms to place bets on cricket games. As interest in the sport grows, more Omani bettors look for safe and trustworthy betting sites. This article from Sportscafe ranks the best cricket betting sites in Oman for June 2026. Our team of experts will look at the top sites, what makes them good, and what you should check before you start betting.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top Cricket Betting Sites There are the best cricket betting sites selected by our experts. They have looked at important factors like security, payment methods, odds, and customer support. These sites stand out for being reliable and trustworthy. #1 1win 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to 180 OMR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 BC game 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 200 OMR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 10bet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to $2000 Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 1xbet 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 50 OMR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 Playzilla 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 888starz 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to €100 Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Cricket Betting Websites Reviews To find the best cricket betting sites in Oman, we carefully looked at each option. We checked things like the pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use. We also considered how often the sites are updated and other important details. Below, you can read a summary of each bookmaker to help you choose the right one for your cricket betting needs in Oman. 1Win App: 5 ★★★★★ Registration 1Win 1Win is a popular betting site known for its wide range of cricket betting options, including live and line betting. The platform is secure, licensed, and features a modern design. It offers a generous welcome bonus of 500% up to 180 OMR and regular promotions like free bets and bonuses on accumulators. With a 24/7 customer support service and mobile apps for easy betting on the go, 1Win stands out as one of the best platforms for Omani players. Welcome bonus 500% up to 180 OMR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Acceptance of OMR No FAQ section A lot of bonuses and tournaments Fantasy Sports section Presence on Telegram, YouTube, Instagram Multiple language options 24/7 customer support Payment Methods and Min Deposit Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, Cryptocurrencies, AstroPay

Minimum Deposit: 3 OMR 1Win is ranked #1 due to its combination of generous bonuses, extensive betting options, and reliable customer support. According to our experts it’s the best betting site for cricket. BC game App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration BC game BC.Game is a popular crypto casino known for its strong focus on sports betting, especially cricket. The platform hosts over 100 cricket events every day. It is a sponsor of both sports and esports teams. New customers can get a 120% bonus up to 200 OMR, plus 5 free bets. The site is secure and licensed. Welcome bonus 120% up to 200 OMR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons More than 50 cryptocurrencies No OMR currency Sports insights page Forum and blog available VIP Club rewards loyal players Secure and licensed casino Payment Methods and Min Deposit Payment Options: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more

Minimum Deposit: 3 OMR (crypto equivalent) BC.Game ranks #2 because it focuses on crypto betting, offers good sports insights, and has a VIP program that rewards players. 10bet App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Registration 10bet 10Bet is a trusted bookmaker, launched in 2003, offering a wide range of events and great odds. It provides live in-play betting and focuses on safe gambling practices. New customers can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to $2000. Welcome bonus 100% up to $2000 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Trusted and experienced bookmaker Smaller welcome bonus A lot of bonuses and promotions Live betting available Bet calculator tool available Responsible gambling practices Payment Methods and Min Deposit Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly

Minimum Deposit: $50 10Bet ranks #3 because of its strong reputation, numerous bonuses, and live betting features, making it a reliable choice for cricket betting. 1xBet App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration 1xBet Founded in 2007, 1xBet operates under a Curacao license. The platform has a wide range of cricket betting options and supports one-click registration. It offers multiple languages, partners with top teams, and has a welcome bonus of 120% up to 50 OMR. Welcome bonus 120% up to 50 OMR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Sponsor of sports teams No FAQ section Accepts OMR Customer support, including phone Active on social media Live statistics, streaming, and results Cryptocurrency support Low minimum deposit Payment Methods:

Sohar International Bank, LightSpeed Bkash, AirTM, Astropay, Jeton Bank, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: 0.40 OMR 1xBet stands out as a top choice for its diverse cricket options, excellent features, and low deposit requirements. It ranks among the top 5 platforms for Oman. Playzilla App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Playzilla Playzilla is a modern betting site with many features. It supports different languages, live betting, and virtual sports. The site has a clear sitemap and a helpful FAQ section. New users can claim a 100% bonus up to 200 OMR and 200 free spins. Welcome bonus 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Multiple language support Some payment options not available in all regions Live betting and virtual sports Good FAQ section 200 free spins with the welcome bonus Great VIP Program Bonus Crab feature Payment Methods and Min Deposit Payment Methods: Skrill, Neteller, eVoucher, MiFinity, BinancePay, Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: 4 OMR Playzilla ranks in the top 4 because of its clear layout, wide payment options, and live betting with virtual sports. 888Starz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888Starz 888Starz is licensed in Curacao. It has live and line betting on many cricket events. New players can get a welcome bonus 100% up to €100. The site has good odds and many promotions. Welcome bonus 100% up to €100 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Bonus Store OMR not accepted Advent Calendar and promotions 24/7 customer support Many cricket events and tournaments Help Center Payment Methods and Min Deposit Payment Methods: Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: €0,20 888Starz is in the top 5 because it has many cricket events, good odds, and lots of promotions. The Bonus Store and Advent Calendar add extra value.

List of Online Cricket Betting Sites in Oman 2026 Below is a cricket betting sites list in Oman. Each one has its unique features and attractive welcome bonuses. Site Feature Welcome Bonus 1win Live and line betting 500% up to 180 OMR BC Game Cryptocurrency options 120% up to 200 OMR + 5 Free Bets 10Bet Live in-play betting 100% up to $2000 Playzilla Virtual sports and live betting 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 Free Spins 888Starz Bonus Store and Advent Calendar 100% up to €100 1xBet One-click registration 120 % up to 50 OMR

6 Parameters for Bookmaker Evaluation Several factors have been analyzed when choosing the best cricket betting sites in Oman. Security, payment methods, odds, customer support, bonus systems, site updates, and user convenience have all been considered. These factors helped in selecting the top platforms. Bonuses Range and Terms Bookmakers provide bonuses like cashback, welcome bonuses, free bets, and no-deposit bonuses to attract players and boost gameplay. We consider the terms and conditions, including wagering requirements and rules for each bonus. These factors are important when choosing the best betting site for cricket, as they affect how easy it is to claim and use the bonuses. Payment Methods for Oman We check if payment systems that Omani players use are available. Common options like UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets are important. We also look at the availability of crypto payments. These options help make transactions easier and more flexible for players in Oman. License for Acting Licenses from trusted authorities like Malta, Curacao, and the UK are often held by bookmakers. A valid license is important because it shows the site is legal and safe. Without a license, the bookmaker may not follow the necessary rules. This can put your money and personal information at risk. Always check for a license to ensure security. Data Safety Bookmakers use encryption to protect your personal and payment details. Safe transaction rules are followed to keep your information secure. These steps stop unauthorized access and protect your data. Always check if a site uses proper security measures before sharing your details. Support 24/7 You may need technical support if you have problems with your account, payments, or betting. It is important that support is available at all times. The best betting sites for cricket should have help through chat, phone, email, or a contact form. A FAQ section can also help with common questions. Social networks can be useful for getting support quickly. User Experience on Android and iOS The online cricket betting sites should be easy to use on both Android and iOS. Navigation should be simple, and it should work well on mobile devices. Features should be easy to find, and the site should load quickly. Biometric login can make access faster and more secure. Push notifications help keep you updated and low system requirements allow smooth use on most phones.

Cricket Matches for Betting in Oman In Oman, there are many cricket matches and tournaments available for betting. You can choose from different tournaments, both local and international, to place your bets. The list below shows the options you can pick from. IPL (Indian Premier League) The Indian Premier League (IPL), also known as TATA IPL, is a men's Twenty20 cricket league in India. It started in 2007 and is run by the BCCI. The league has ten teams based in different cities or states. The IPL is the most popular cricket league worldwide. The season usually runs from March to May. It has a special window in the ICC schedule, so fewer international cricket tours happen during this time. T20 World Cup The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a T20 cricket tournament held every two years. It started in 2007, with breaks in 2011, 2018, and 2020. The tournament was renamed from ICC World Twenty20 to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2018. It is one of the biggest and most watched cricket events in the world, along with the Cricket World Cup. Pakistan Super League (PSL) The Pakistan Super League (PSL), also called HBL PSL, is a men's Twenty20 cricket league with six city-based teams. It was started in 2015 by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The league works as a single entity, where investors own and control the teams. Teams play a double round-robin in the group stage, and the top four teams reach the playoffs. Islamabad United has won the title three times, and Lahore Qalandars defended their title in 2023. Big Bash League (BBL) The Big Bash League (BBL) is a men's T20 cricket league in Australia. It started in 2011, replacing the KFC Twenty20 Big Bash. The league has eight city-based teams, compared to the six state teams in the old competition. It is a popular event for cricket betting sites in Oman. Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament held every two years. It is organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The competition involves senior men's national teams from Asia, with the winner becoming the champion of Asia. The tournament started in 1983 to promote goodwill between Asian countries. India is the defending champion after winning the 2023 edition.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Omanis All bookmakers listed below give attractive welcome bonuses for new customers in Oman. These bonuses help clients start their betting journey with extra funds or free spins. Whether it’s a deposit match or free bets, these deals are a great way to add value to your account. Here are the best welcome bonuses at the top new cricket betting sites for Omani users: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 1win 500% up to 180 OMR BC Game 120% up to 200 OMR + 5 Free Bets 10Bet 100% up to $2000 Playzilla 100% up to 200 OMR + 200 Free Spins 888Starz 100% up to €100 1xBet 120 % up to 50 OMR

Live Cricket Betting Sites Live betting feature lets players place bets while a match is ongoing. Bettors can predict different outcomes such as runs, wickets, or the final result during the game. Here are the top 5 live cricket betting sites: Website Feature 1win Live streaming and in-play betting BC Game Many live cricket markets 10Bet Great live odds Playzilla Quick match updates 888Starz Live score tracking 1XBet Live scores and statistics

How to Start Betting in Cricket? Starting to bet on cricket is simple. Here’s how it works: Register: To begin, users need to sign up at betting sites for cricket. This involves providing personal details like name, email, and phone number. Some platforms allow easy registration through social media accounts like Facebook or Google. Deposit Money: Once registered, bettors must deposit funds into their account. Popular payment methods include credit or debit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, and local options like UPI and Paytm. Deposits are usually processed quickly, and many sites have low minimum deposit limits. Choose a Bet: After funding the account, users can browse the available cricket matches. Sites list upcoming games, including major tournaments and leagues. Bettors then pick the match and the type of bet they want to place, like betting on the winner or top scorer. Place the Bet: Once the bet is chosen, users decide how much money they want to wager. After confirming the bet, it is placed, and users can follow the match to see if their predictions turn out correct.

Supported Payment Methods for Oman Cricket betting sites in Oman accept many popular payment methods, including the Omani rial (OMR). Players can use these systems to deposit and withdraw funds easily and safely. Here are 10 payment methods available for Omani users: Visa

MasterCard

Skrill

Neteller

PayPal

MuchBetter

MiFinity

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bank Transfers Many sites also accept cryptocurrency payments, offering additional options for clients who prefer using digital currencies.

Tips for Cricket Betting Our experts have prepared useful tips for smart cricket betting in Oman. Understand the Teams and Players Look closely at the strengths and weaknesses of each team. Check their recent form and key players. Pay attention to the batting line-up, bowling attack, and all-rounders. These factors can heavily affect the result of a match. Evaluate Match Conditions Check the pitch and weather before placing bets. These factors can change the game. A pitch that helps spin bowlers will favor teams with good spinners. Rain or cloudy weather can help seam bowlers, which can affect the match outcome. Focus on Live Betting Live betting lets clients place bets while a game is happening. It’s important to watch the match closely. Shifts in momentum and player performance can affect the outcome. Monitoring these changes helps bettors place smarter bets as the game progresses. Start Small and Manage Your Bankroll Set a budget for betting. It is important to avoid spending too much. Clients should begin with small bets, especially if they are new to cricket betting. This approach helps to reduce losses while learning how to bet. Follow Trusted Platforms and Expert Opinions Clients should select licensed and trusted betting platforms for safety and fairness. It is important to stay updated with expert tips and statistical analysis. However, bettors must also base their decisions on their research.

Summary by SportsCafe SportsCafe ranks 1Win as the best betting site for cricket. It has a 500% welcome bonus and a great range of betting options and events. Customers can get help anytime with 24/7 customer support. The site also has secure payment methods and a clear interface. These factors make 1Win the top choice for cricket betting.