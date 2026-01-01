PlaySQR Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026
PlaySQR
App:
PlaySQR
Explore the PlaySQR Mobile Application Download guide, your gateway to accessing the PlaySQR on both Android (PlaySQR APK) and iOS platforms. In this review, players can discover how to download and install the PlaySQR app on your Android or iOS devices to enjoy seamless access to a wide range of sports betting options, live events, and online entertainment.
Welcome bonus
100% to 10,000 INR + 50 FS
Promocode:
Np promo
About PlaySQR App
Users may discover the PlaySQR app, the gateway to a world of convenience and entertainment right at their fingertips. Designed for users in India and beyond, the PlaySQR APK offers a comprehensive overview of the application, providing valuable information about its features and functionalities.
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Item
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Details
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Current version of the application
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3.2.1
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APK filesize
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25 MB
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Installed client size
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60 MB
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Supported operating systems
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Android, iOS
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Cost of loading (for free download)
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Free
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License
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Curacao
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Welcome bonus
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100% FTD bonus up to 10,000 INR + 50 FS Book of Dead
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Hindi language support
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No
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Deposit / Withdrawal methods
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IMPS, Bank Transfer, UPI, PhonePe, Jio, GPay, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Crypto
PlaySQR app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi betting app in India, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.
Advantages and Disadvantages
Below you can find the advantages and disadvantages of the PlaySQR mobile application. Delve into the features that enhance your gaming experience and consider areas where improvements could be made.
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Advantages
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Disadvantages
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Generous welcome bonus
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No Hindi language support
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Intuitive user interface
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Wide range of betting options
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Quick and easy deposit/withdrawal process
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Access to live betting and streaming
PlaySQR App Functionality and Design
The functionality and design of the PlaySQR mobile application are at a great level and they provide users with convenient betting on their devices. Here's a breakdown of the app's main features:
- Easy-to-use interface for effortless navigation.
- Extensive sports betting options are available at your fingertips.
- Real-time live betting feature for immediate wagering.
- Secure payment processing ensures safe deposits and withdrawals.
- Engaging design elements enhance the overall user experience.
PlaySQR App for Android
Users may feel the dynamic world of sports betting and online gaming with the PlaySQR mobile application for Android. While the app isn't available for download from traditional app stores, you can easily access the PlaySQR APK directly from the website. Simply visit the PlaySQR site to download the APK file and install it on your Android device. Enjoy seamless access to a wide range of betting options and exciting features right at your fingertips with the PlaySQR mobile app for Android.
System Requirements for Android
To use the PlaySQR mobile app on Android devices, it's important to note that the system requirements are relatively low, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users. Below is a table outlining the system requirements for optimal performance:
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System Requirements
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Details
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Operating System
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Android 10.0 and up
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RAM
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Minimum 2GB RAM
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Storage Space
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Minimum 100MB
With these modest requirements, users can enjoy the PlaySQR mobile app on their Android devices without hassle.
Supported Android Devices
These devices have been thoroughly tested to ensure smooth operation, guaranteeing seamless performance. All features and functionalities are available and function seamlessly on this product lineup. You can expect a reliable experience when using these devices.
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Redmi Note 11R
- Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel 7a
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- POCO C51
- POCO C55
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus 11 5G
- Motorola Razr 40
- Realme GT Neo 5
- Realme GT Neo 5 SE
Download PlaySQR APK for Android
To get started with PlaySQR on your Android device, follow these step-by-step guide:
Visit the PlaySQR website
Navigate to the PlaySQR website using your mobile browser.Download for Android
Find the Mobile App section
Locate the Mobile App section at the top of the website interface.
Download the PlaySQR APK file
Scan the provided QR code or click the link to download the APK file to your device.
Locate the downloaded file
After the download is complete, find and select the downloaded APK file in your device's file manager.
Enable app installation
Access your device Settings and enable the option to install apps from unknown sources for the browser.
Install the app
Tap the "Install" button to initiate the installation process of the PlaySQR app.
Open the app
Once installed, tap the "Open" button to launch the PlaySQR app.
Log in and start using
Sign up or log in to your PlaySQR account and begin exploring the features and services offered by the app.Registration
PlaySQR App for iOS
The PlaySQR mobile app for iOS is currently in development, specifically tailored for iPhones and iPads. While awaiting the official release, users can conveniently access the mobile version of the casino on their iOS devices. Additionally, keep an eye out for the PlaySQR app download availability on the official website once it's released.
System Requirements for iOS
To ensure compatibility with the PlaySQR mobile version on iOS devices, users will find that the system requirements are quite lowl. Below are the specifications needed to access the mobile version on iOS devices.
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Requirement
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Details
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Operating System
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iOS 12 or later
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Device Compatibility
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iPhone, iPad
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Storage Space
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Minimum 100MB available
These low requirements guarantee smooth functionality and accessibility for users, offering seamless betting on PlaySQR's mobile platform.
Supported iOS Devices
Ensuring smooth operation and compatibility, the available PlaySQR mobile version has been thoroughly tested and verified on a range of iOS devices. Users can expect smooth operation on the following supported devices:
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPad Pro
- iPad Mini
- iPad 10
Download PlaySQR App for iOS
To access PlaySQR on iOS devices, users can utilize the browser version of the platform. Below are the easy steps to access the casino via a browser on iPhone or iPad:
Open Safari Browser
Launch the Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad.Go to Website
Visit PlaySQR Website
Type in the URL for the PlaySQR website in the address bar and press Enter.
Log in or Sign Up
If you already have an account, log in using your credentials. Otherwise, sign up for a new account.
Start Playing
Once logged in, you can start exploring the various features and games available on the PlaySQR platform directly through your browser.
Enjoy the gaming process on your iOS device through the browser without the need to download the PlaySQR app.
How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?
Updating your PlaySQR mobile app to the latest version is essential for optimal performance, security, and access to new features. As the app isn't available in traditional stores, stay vigilant for updates directly from the PlaySQR website. For Android users, check for the latest APK file, while iOS users may follow different procedures. Keeping your PlaySQR app updated ensures smooth navigation, enhanced security, and access to the latest functionalities, providing you with an optimal user experience.
Step 1. Access the PlaySQR website
Visit the official PlaySQR website.
Step 2. Navigate to the "Mobile App" section
Find the Mobile App Button at the top of the site.
Step 3. Look for the "Downloads" section.
Find the latest version: Identify the latest version of the PlaySQR apk, you can use QR code.
Step 4. Download the update
Initiate the download process for the latest version.
Step 5. Install the update
Follow on-screen instructions to install the update.
Step 6. Launch the updated app
Enjoy the newest features and enhancements.
How to Register in a PlaySQR App?
To sign up as a new member through the PlaySQR app, follow these straightforward steps:
Step 1. Open the app
Launch the PlaySQR app on your mobile device.
Step 2. Access registration
Locate the "Join Now" option on the app's home screen.
Step 3. Provide details
Fill in your required information such as name, email address, phone number, and preferred currency.
Step 4. Confirm Registration
Follow the prompts to confirm your registration and create a secure password.
Step 5. Verify your account
Complete any verification steps required to finalize your registration.
Step 6. Log in
Once your account is confirmed, login using the provided credentials to access the app's features seamlessly.
Login to the PlaySQR App
To access your PlaySQR account through the app, follow these simple steps:
Step 1. Open the app
Launch the PlaySQR app on your device.
Step 2. Locate the login button
Look for the "Login" button, usually positioned at the top of the app's interface.
Step 3. Enter your credentials
Input your registered username and password in the designated fields.
Step 4. Tap to log in
Once your credentials are entered, tap the "Login" button to access your PlaySQR account. Remember to securely save your login details for future use.
How to Get a Bonus in PlaySQR App?
To claim your welcome bonus in the PlaySQR app, follow these simple steps:
Step 1. Download the PlaySQR app
Install the PlaySQR mobile app on your device from the official website.
Step 2. Sign up as a new user
Register for a new account within the app using your details.
Step 3. Navigate to the Cashier
Access the Cashier section in the app to make your first deposit.
Step 4. Select your bonus
Choose the desired welcome bonus - either the Casino Welcome Package or the Sports Welcome Bonus.
Step 5. Complete your deposit
Enter the amount you wish to deposit and complete the transaction.
Step 6. Enjoy your bonus
Once the deposit is confirmed, your bonus for the first deposit will be credited to your account, ready to be used for betting or gaming.
Welcome Bonus
Players can unlock exciting bonuses with their first deposit at PlaySQR. Remember, only one account is allowed to claim the first bonus. Here's what you can expect from the welcome bonuses:
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Type of Welcome Bonus
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Size of Bonus
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Conditions
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Casino Welcome Package
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300% + 200 FREE SPINS
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₹1000 (₹500 with Much Better)
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Sports Welcome Bonus
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100% up to ₹25,000
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₹500
Wagering the Welcome Bonus
Before withdrawing any bonus funds, it's essential to fulfill the wagering requirements set by PlaySQR. Here are the key conditions for wagering the welcome bonus:
- The casino welcome bonus must be wagered 35 times its amount to convert it into real money.
- Wagering contributions vary by game type: Slots contribute 100%, table and live casino games contribute 10%, while jackpot games and Baccarat contribute 0%.
- For the sports welcome bonus, the bonus amount must be wagered 20 times at minimum odds of 1.80 within seven days of being credited to the account.
- The minimum stake allowed for wagering the sports welcome bonus is ₹50.
Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App
Players may discover an exciting array of offers and promotions at PlaySQR designed to elevate their gaming process and maximize the winnings. Dive into the following enticing bonuses:
- 100% Second Deposit Bonus
- Spin the Wheel Promotion
- 75% Weekly Reload Casino Bonus every Monday
- ₹300 Cashback every Tuesday
- Game of the Week - 50 Free Spins
- Unlimited Bonus from Friday to Sunday
Second Deposit Bonus
Enhance your sports betting experience with PlaySQR's generous 100% Matched Second Deposit Bonus. It offers up to ₹5,000 in bonus funds for your wagers.
Spin the Wheel Promotion
Dive into the excitement at PlaySQR Casino with the Spin the Wheel Bonus. Here you can unlock thrilling prizes and elevate your gaming journey to new heights.
Weekly Reload Casino Bonus
Start your week on a winning note with PlaySQR's Weekly Reload Casino Bonus. It grants you a 75% bonus up to ₹3,750 every Monday on your subsequent deposit.
₹300 Cashback every Tuesday
Make Tuesdays more rewarding by indulging in PlaySQR's ₹300 Cashback offer. It’s all about your beloved Slots and Live Casino games, and it ensures a thrilling gaming session every week.
Game of the Week - 50 Free Spins
Test your luck and enjoy 50 Free Spins on the Game of the Week, Ternion slot. Find it at PlaySQR, where excitement and rewards await with every spin.
Unlimited Bonus from Friday to Sunday
Indulge in ₹300 Cashback every Tuesday by depositing a minimum of ₹1000 (₹500 with Much Better). Slots contribute 100% towards the wagering requirement (excluding Jackpot Slots).
How to Bet on Cricket Using the PlaySQR App?
Explore the convenience of cricket betting through the PlaySQR App. Follow these straightforward steps to make bets with ease:
- Launch the PlaySQR App.
- Navigate to the Cricket section.
- Choose the desired match or event.
- Select your preferred betting market.
- Confirm your bet by entering the stake amount.
Which Cricket Could I Bet on?
Players can dive into the exciting world of cricket betting with the PlaySQR app. Here's a glimpse of the diverse cricket events you can bet on:
- IPL (Indian Premier League)
- Local championships and matches
- International championships and tournaments
- Indian teams and leagues
- International teams and leagues
Other Available Sports for Betting
Sports betting enthusiasts have access to an extensive selection of sporting events for wagering. The following sports are available for betting:
- Football
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Cricket
- Kabaddi
- Rugby League
- Rugby Union
- Volleyball
- Table Tennis
- MMA
Bet Types at PlaySQR App
Indian players can explore the diverse array of betting options available at PlaySQR to enhance the wagering experience:
- Single: Place a bet on a single outcome, such as the winner of a match or the total goals scored. This option offers simplicity and ease of understanding.
- Parlay: Combine multiple bets into a single wager. If all your selections are correct, you stand to win significant payouts. However, if just one selection is incorrect, you forfeit the entire bet.
- System: Cover various outcome combinations with a single bet. Even if some selections are incorrect, you still have the opportunity to win, albeit with a reduced payout.
- Parlay +: Similar to a parlay but with improved odds. Combine more bets for the chance of larger payouts. However, if any of your selections fail, you lose the entire bet.
Betting Options in PlaySQR App
There are a plethora of betting options and features at PlaySQR. Whether you're passionate about sports or cricket, the platform offers a diverse range of engaging features, including pre-match and live betting. Elevate your experience further with the exhilarating casino entertainment offerings available.
Live Streaming
Bettors can enjoy live sports action with PlaySQR's live-streaming feature on the app. Watch your favorite sporting events in real-time, immerse yourself in the excitement, and make informed betting decisions as the action unfolds. With live streaming, you can stay connected to the game wherever you are, enhancing your betting process like never before.
Push Notifications
Users receive real-time updates and exclusive offers directly to their devices with Push Notifications on the PlaySQR app. Stay informed about upcoming matches, promotions, and important announcements, ensuring you're always in the loop. With Push Notifications, you can enhance the betting by staying connected and well-informed.
Online Casino Games
Indian players may feel the excitement of online casino gaming right at their fingertips with the PlaySQR app. It is possible to dive into a world of endless entertainment with a variety of casino games available, including:
- Slots: Spin the reels and chase big wins with a wide selection of slot games.
- Table Games: Test your skills and strategy with classic table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
- Live Casino: Immerse yourself in the thrill of live dealer games, where you can interact with real dealers and other players in real-time.
- Jackpot Games: Take a shot at life-changing wins with progressive jackpot games that offer massive prize pools.
With a diverse range of casino games, PlaySQR ensures that there's something for every type of player to enjoy.
Live Casino
With a multitude of providers and games available, players can enjoy the thrill of authentic casino action from the comfort of their own home. There is a chance to interact with professional dealers, engage with other players, and enjoy the real-time excitement of games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. With PlaySQR's live casino offering, the possibilities for exciting entertainment are endless.
Cash-Out
With PlaySQR's Cash-Out feature, users gain unparalleled control over their bets. This innovative option enables players to settle their bets before an event concludes, empowering them to secure profits or mitigate losses based on real-time game developments. Cash-Out offers players the opportunity to refine their betting strategies and make informed decisions throughout the event, introducing a heightened level of excitement and strategy to their wagering experience.
Live Cricket Betting
Players from India may engage in the excitement of real-time cricket action with PlaySQR's Live Cricket Betting feature. Seamlessly integrated into the app, it lets cricket enthusiasts place bets as the game unfolds, capturing every moment of thrill and anticipation. With Live Cricket Betting, users can immerse themselves in dynamic wagering, responding to the match's twists and turns for exhilarating betting.
Pre-Match Betting
Users are ready for matches and events ahead of time with PlaySQR's Pre-Match Betting feature. This option empowers users to analyze statistics, evaluate teams, and place bets before the action unfolds, optimizing their strategic approach to wagering. With Pre-Match Betting, players can anticipate outcomes and make informed decisions, enriching their betting experience on the app.
Lucrative Offers
There are a lot of enticing opportunities offered by PlaySQR's Lucrative Offers, designed to enrich your betting process. From generous welcome bonuses to exclusive promotions, players can enjoy added value and excitement while wagering on their preferred sports and events. Seize these offers to amplify your winnings and enhance your gaming journey on the PlaySQR app.
Multi-Betting
The Multi-Betting feature with PlaySQR app combines multiple bets into one, enhancing your potential winnings and diversifying the betting strategy. Players can explore various outcomes across different events simultaneously, elevating your betting to new heights on the PlaySQR app.
PlaySQR Casino App
To enhance the online gambling process, PlaySQR casino offers a seamless and engaging platform through its online casino app. With a wide selection of games, gambling fans can find a lot of hours of entertainment at their fingertips.
- Begin by scanning the QR code or clicking on the Download button to obtain the APK file directly onto your mobile device.
- Access your smartphone settings and open the “Install unknown apps” section; then, enable the “Allow app installation from unknown sources” option. This prepares your device for the PlaySQR APK installation.
- Find and select the downloaded app (APK) file.
- Tap “Install” to initiate the installation process.
- Once the app installation is complete, tap the “Open” button to launch the app.
- Finally, log in and start enjoying the PlaySQR casino app experience.
Casino Games in the PlaySQR App
The owners of mobile devices may dive into the world of casino entertainment with the PlaySQR app, where they can find an extensive selection of games to suit every taste. From timeless classics to cutting-edge offerings, there's something to captivate every player. Explore popular types of casino entertainment at PlaySQR, including:
- Slots
- Blackjack
- Roulette
- Baccarat
- Poker
PlaySQR Mobile Version (Website)
There is also a convenient PlaySQR mobile version, allowing seamless access to your favorite betting options directly from your mobile device's browser. While the iOS version is currently in development, Android users can enjoy placing bets through the app or accessing the mobile site for a smooth betting experience. Whether you're on Android, iOS, or KaiOS, PlaySQR ensures easy navigation and efficient betting on the go.
System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the PlaySQR Website
Before accessing the exciting features of the PlaySQR website on your mobile device, it's essential to ensure compatibility with your device's specifications. Understanding the system requirements guarantees smooth navigation and optimal performance while enjoying the diverse offerings on the PlaySQR platform. Below, we outline the key specifications necessary for seamless access to the PlaySQR mobile website on various devices.
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System Requirements
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Details
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Operating System
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Android 10.0 and above, iOS 12 and above
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Processor
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Quad-core 1.5 GHz or higher
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RAM
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Minimum 2 GB
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Storage
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At least 100 MB of free space
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Browser Compatibility
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Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox
Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website
The mobile version and website of PlaySQR offer distinct experiences for users. Here's a comparison between the two platforms:
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PlaySQR Mobile App
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PlaySQR Mobile Website
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Accessibility
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Accessible via dedicated app
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Accessible through mobile browser
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User Experience
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Enhanced UI/UX design for mobile
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May have slightly reduced functionality
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Offline Access
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Some features may be available offline
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Requires internet connectivity for full access
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Updates
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Regular updates and improvements
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Relies on browser updates for improvements
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Storage
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Occupies device storage space
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No additional storage required
Choose the option that best suits your preferences and needs, and check all advantages or disadvantages of the versions, whether it's the convenience of the mobile app or the accessibility of the mobile website.
Payment Methods at the App
Discover the convenient payment methods available on the PlaySQR app for both deposits and withdrawals. Explore various banking options to manage your funds seamlessly within the application.
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Deposit Methods
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Withdrawal Methods
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Banking Options
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Min Deposit
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Max Deposit
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Withdrawal Time
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Fees
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UPI
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UPI
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₹200
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₹100,000
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Instant
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No
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NetBanking
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NetBanking
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₹200
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₹50,000
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Instant
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No
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Paytm
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Paytm
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₹500
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₹50,000
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Instant
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No
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AstroPay
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AstroPay
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₹100
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₹1,000,000
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Instant
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No
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P2P
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P2P
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P2P
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₹1000
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₹50,000
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Instant
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No
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BankTransfer
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BankTransfer
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₹500
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₹150,000
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Up to 24 hours
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No
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IMPS
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IMPS
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IMPS
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₹500
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₹100,000
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Instant
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No
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MuchBetter
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MuchBetter
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MuchBetter
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₹500
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₹150,000
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Instant
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No
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Bitcoin
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Bitcoin
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Bitcoin
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₹1,000
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₹2,000,000
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Instant
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No
Explore these options to manage your funds conveniently and securely on the PlaySQR app.
How to Make a Deposit?
How to make a deposit on PlaySQR? Adding funds to your PlaySQR account is simple and hassle-free. Follow these steps to get started:
Step 1. Visit the Website
Go to the PlaySQR website and log in to your account.
Step 2. Find the Deposit Button
Look for the prominent yellow "Deposit" button displayed on the platform.
Step 3. Choose Your Method
Select your preferred payment method from the available options.
Step 4. Enter Deposit Amount
Input the amount you want to deposit and consider any available bonuses.
Step 5. Finalize Payment
Perform the payment procedure for your chosen method to start exploring the games and betting opportunities at PlaySQR!
Customer Support Service on the PlaySQR Mobile App
If players face any issues via the app or mobile site like deposit or withdrawal problems, PlaySQR provides reliable customer service for prompt assistance. You can reach out to the support team via email at support@playsqr.com or through the convenient live chat feature available on the website, as there is no customer care number or helpline number.
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The ways to contact
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Details
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support@playsqr.com
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Live chat 24/7
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Available on website
Conclusion About the PlaySQR App by SportsCafe
In conclusion, SportsCafe's assessment of the PlaySQR app download leads to favorable conclusions. The final say is that PlaySQR stands out as a top choice for sports betting enthusiasts. In addition, SportsCafe applauds PlaySQR for its easy-to-use interface and diverse betting options, making it a standout platform in the industry.
The Most Common Questions about the PlaySQR App (FAQ)
Explore the commonly asked questions about the PlaySQR app, designed to address the queries of Indian players.
Is the PlaySQR App Legal in India?
Certainly! The PlaySQR app operates legally in India, holding a valid license issued by the Curacao regulatory authority. The license number is 365/JAZ, with a sub-license code GLH-OCCHKTW0710142020. This accreditation ensures that the app complies with regulatory standards and offers a secure and regulated platform for users in India.
Does PlaySQR Have a Mobile App?
Yes, PlaySQR offers a mobile app for Android users, which can be downloaded as an APK file directly from the website. For iOS users, the option is to utilize the browser version of the app for seamless betting.
Can I Have More Than One Account?
No, PlaySQR strictly prohibits users from maintaining multiple accounts. Each user is allowed only one account according to the platform's terms and conditions.
What Should I Do If the PlaySQR App Doesn't Work?
If you encounter issues with the PlaySQR app, attempt basic troubleshooting methods such as restarting the app, checking your internet connection, or updating to the latest version. For persistent issues, contact PlaySQR's customer support for assistance.
How Do I Use the PlaySQR App?
Using the PlaySQR app is simple: download it from the official website, sign in with your credentials, explore available betting options, place bets, and manage your account settings as necessary. For additional help, refer to the app's user guide or contact customer support.