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PlaySQR Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

PlaySQR

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Download APP

PlaySQR

Explore the PlaySQR Mobile Application Download guide, your gateway to accessing the PlaySQR on both Android (PlaySQR APK) and iOS platforms. In this review, players can discover how to download and install the PlaySQR app on your Android or iOS devices to enjoy seamless access to a wide range of sports betting options, live events, and online entertainment.

Welcome bonus

100% to 10,000 INR + 50 FS

Promocode:

Np promo

Join PlaySQR

About PlaySQR App

Users may discover the PlaySQR app, the gateway to a world of convenience and entertainment right at their fingertips. Designed for users in India and beyond, the PlaySQR APK offers a comprehensive overview of the application, providing valuable information about its features and functionalities.

Item

Details

Current version of the application

3.2.1

APK filesize

25 MB

Installed client size

60 MB

Supported operating systems

Android, iOS

Cost of loading (for free download)

Free

License

Curacao

Welcome bonus

100% FTD bonus up to 10,000 INR + 50 FS Book of Dead

Hindi language support

No

Deposit / Withdrawal methods

IMPS, Bank Transfer, UPI, PhonePe, Jio, GPay, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Crypto

PlaySQR app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi betting app in Indiachess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Below you can find the advantages and disadvantages of the PlaySQR mobile application. Delve into the features that enhance your gaming experience and consider areas where improvements could be made.

Advantages

Disadvantages

Generous welcome bonus

No Hindi language support

Intuitive user interface

Wide range of betting options

Quick and easy deposit/withdrawal process

Access to live betting and streaming

PlaySQR App Functionality and Design

The functionality and design of the PlaySQR mobile application are at a great level and they provide users with convenient betting on their devices. Here's a breakdown of the app's main features:

  • Easy-to-use interface for effortless navigation.
  • Extensive sports betting options are available at your fingertips.
  • Real-time live betting feature for immediate wagering.
  • Secure payment processing ensures safe deposits and withdrawals.
  • Engaging design elements enhance the overall user experience.

PlaySQR App for Android

Users may feel the dynamic world of sports betting and online gaming with the PlaySQR mobile application for Android. While the app isn't available for download from traditional app stores, you can easily access the PlaySQR APK directly from the website. Simply visit the PlaySQR site to download the APK file and install it on your Android device. Enjoy seamless access to a wide range of betting options and exciting features right at your fingertips with the PlaySQR mobile app for Android.

System Requirements for Android

To use the PlaySQR mobile app on Android devices, it's important to note that the system requirements are relatively low, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users. Below is a table outlining the system requirements for optimal performance:

System Requirements

Details

Operating System

Android 10.0 and up

RAM

Minimum 2GB RAM

Storage Space

Minimum 100MB

With these modest requirements, users can enjoy the PlaySQR mobile app on their Android devices without hassle.

Supported Android Devices

These devices have been thoroughly tested to ensure smooth operation, guaranteeing seamless performance. All features and functionalities are available and function seamlessly on this product lineup. You can expect a reliable experience when using these devices.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23+
  • Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Redmi Note 11R
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel 7a
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • POCO C51
  • POCO C55
  • OnePlus Open
  • OnePlus 11 5G
  • Motorola Razr 40
  • Realme GT Neo 5
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Download PlaySQR APK for Android

To get started with PlaySQR on your Android device, follow these step-by-step guide:

1

Visit the PlaySQR website

Navigate to the PlaySQR website using your mobile browser.

Download for Android
Go to the PlaySQR web site.
2

Find the Mobile App section

Locate the Mobile App section at the top of the website interface.

On the PlaySQR website, find the Mobile App section.
3

Download the PlaySQR APK file

Scan the provided QR code or click the link to download the APK file to your device.

Download the PlaySQR app directly to your Android device.
4

Locate the downloaded file

After the download is complete, find and select the downloaded APK file in your device's file manager.

Find the PlaySQR app that you have downloaded.
5

Enable app installation

Access your device Settings and enable the option to install apps from unknown sources for the browser.

Set up your phone to install the PlaySQR application.
6

Install the app

Tap the "Install" button to initiate the installation process of the PlaySQR app.

To start installing the PlaySQR app, tap the "Install" button.
7

Open the app

Once installed, tap the "Open" button to launch the PlaySQR app.

Launch the PlaySQR app.
8

Log in and start using

Sign up or log in to your PlaySQR account and begin exploring the features and services offered by the app.

Registration
Log in or sign up to start discovering what PlaySQR app offers.

PlaySQR App for iOS

The PlaySQR mobile app for iOS is currently in development, specifically tailored for iPhones and iPads. While awaiting the official release, users can conveniently access the mobile version of the casino on their iOS devices. Additionally, keep an eye out for the PlaySQR app download availability on the official website once it's released.

System Requirements for iOS

To ensure compatibility with the PlaySQR mobile version on iOS devices, users will find that the system requirements are quite lowl. Below are the specifications needed to access the mobile version on iOS devices.

Requirement

Details

Operating System

iOS 12 or later

Device Compatibility

iPhone, iPad

Storage Space

Minimum 100MB available

These low requirements guarantee smooth functionality and accessibility for users, offering seamless betting on PlaySQR's mobile platform.

Supported iOS Devices

Ensuring smooth operation and compatibility, the available PlaySQR mobile version has been thoroughly tested and verified on a range of iOS devices. Users can expect smooth operation on the following supported devices:

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPad Pro
  • iPad Mini
  • iPad 10

Download PlaySQR App for iOS

To access PlaySQR on iOS devices, users can utilize the browser version of the platform. Below are the easy steps to access the casino via a browser on iPhone or iPad:

1

Open Safari Browser

Launch the Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad.

Go to Website
To access the PlaySQR website, launch the Safari browser.
2

Visit PlaySQR Website

Type in the URL for the PlaySQR website in the address bar and press Enter.

Go to the PlaySQR website.
3

Log in or Sign Up

If you already have an account, log in using your credentials. Otherwise, sign up for a new account.

Sign in or log in to your PlaySQR account.
4

Start Playing

Once logged in, you can start exploring the various features and games available on the PlaySQR platform directly through your browser.

After logging in, you can access all of PlaySQR's features.

Enjoy the gaming process on your iOS device through the browser without the need to download the PlaySQR app.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Updating your PlaySQR mobile app to the latest version is essential for optimal performance, security, and access to new features. As the app isn't available in traditional stores, stay vigilant for updates directly from the PlaySQR website. For Android users, check for the latest APK file, while iOS users may follow different procedures. Keeping your PlaySQR app updated ensures smooth navigation, enhanced security, and access to the latest functionalities, providing you with an optimal user experience.

Step 1. Access the PlaySQR website

Visit the official PlaySQR website.

Step 2. Navigate to the "Mobile App" section

Find the Mobile App Button at the top of the site.

Step 3. Look for the "Downloads" section.

Find the latest version: Identify the latest version of the PlaySQR apk, you can use QR code.

Step 4. Download the update

Initiate the download process for the latest version.

Step 5. Install the update

Follow on-screen instructions to install the update.

Step 6. Launch the updated app

Enjoy the newest features and enhancements.

How to Register in a PlaySQR App?

To sign up as a new member through the PlaySQR app, follow these straightforward steps:

Step 1. Open the app

Launch the PlaySQR app on your mobile device.

Step 2. Access registration

Locate the "Join Now" option on the app's home screen.

Step 3. Provide details

Fill in your required information such as name, email address, phone number, and preferred currency.

Step 4. Confirm Registration

Follow the prompts to confirm your registration and create a secure password.

Step 5. Verify your account

Complete any verification steps required to finalize your registration.

Step 6. Log in

Once your account is confirmed, login using the provided credentials to access the app's features seamlessly.

Login to the PlaySQR App

To access your PlaySQR account through the app, follow these simple steps:

Step 1. Open the app

Launch the PlaySQR app on your device.

Step 2. Locate the login button

Look for the "Login" button, usually positioned at the top of the app's interface.

Step 3. Enter your credentials

Input your registered username and password in the designated fields.

Step 4. Tap to log in

Once your credentials are entered, tap the "Login" button to access your PlaySQR account. Remember to securely save your login details for future use.

How to Get a Bonus in PlaySQR App?

To claim your welcome bonus in the PlaySQR app, follow these simple steps:

Step 1. Download the PlaySQR app

Install the PlaySQR mobile app on your device from the official website.

Step 2. Sign up as a new user

Register for a new account within the app using your details.

Step 3. Navigate to the Cashier

Access the Cashier section in the app to make your first deposit.

Step 4. Select your bonus

Choose the desired welcome bonus - either the Casino Welcome Package or the Sports Welcome Bonus.

Step 5. Complete your deposit

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and complete the transaction.

Step 6. Enjoy your bonus

Once the deposit is confirmed, your bonus for the first deposit will be credited to your account, ready to be used for betting or gaming.

Welcome Bonus

Players can unlock exciting bonuses with their first deposit at PlaySQR. Remember, only one account is allowed to claim the first bonus. Here's what you can expect from the welcome bonuses:

Type of Welcome Bonus

Size of Bonus

Conditions

Casino Welcome Package

300% + 200 FREE SPINS

₹1000 (₹500 with Much Better)

Sports Welcome Bonus

100% up to ₹25,000

₹500

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Before withdrawing any bonus funds, it's essential to fulfill the wagering requirements set by PlaySQR. Here are the key conditions for wagering the welcome bonus:

  • The casino welcome bonus must be wagered 35 times its amount to convert it into real money.
  • Wagering contributions vary by game type: Slots contribute 100%, table and live casino games contribute 10%, while jackpot games and Baccarat contribute 0%.
  • For the sports welcome bonus, the bonus amount must be wagered 20 times at minimum odds of 1.80 within seven days of being credited to the account.
  • The minimum stake allowed for wagering the sports welcome bonus is ₹50.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

Players may discover an exciting array of offers and promotions at PlaySQR designed to elevate their gaming process and maximize the winnings. Dive into the following enticing bonuses:

  • 100% Second Deposit Bonus
  • Spin the Wheel Promotion
  • 75% Weekly Reload Casino Bonus every Monday
  • ₹300 Cashback every Tuesday
  • Game of the Week - 50 Free Spins
  • Unlimited Bonus from Friday to Sunday

Second Deposit Bonus

Enhance your sports betting experience with PlaySQR's generous 100% Matched Second Deposit Bonus. It offers up to ₹5,000 in bonus funds for your wagers.

Spin the Wheel Promotion

Dive into the excitement at PlaySQR Casino with the Spin the Wheel Bonus. Here you can unlock thrilling prizes and elevate your gaming journey to new heights.

Weekly Reload Casino Bonus

Start your week on a winning note with PlaySQR's Weekly Reload Casino Bonus. It grants you a 75% bonus up to ₹3,750 every Monday on your subsequent deposit.

₹300 Cashback every Tuesday

Make Tuesdays more rewarding by indulging in PlaySQR's ₹300 Cashback offer. It’s all about your beloved Slots and Live Casino games, and it ensures a thrilling gaming session every week.

Game of the Week - 50 Free Spins

Test your luck and enjoy 50 Free Spins on the Game of the Week, Ternion slot. Find it at PlaySQR, where excitement and rewards await with every spin.

Unlimited Bonus from Friday to Sunday

Indulge in ₹300 Cashback every Tuesday by depositing a minimum of ₹1000 (₹500 with Much Better). Slots contribute 100% towards the wagering requirement (excluding Jackpot Slots).

How to Bet on Cricket Using the PlaySQR App?

Explore the convenience of cricket betting through the PlaySQR App. Follow these straightforward steps to make bets with ease:

  1. Launch the PlaySQR App.
  2. Navigate to the Cricket section.
  3. Choose the desired match or event.
  4. Select your preferred betting market.
  5. Confirm your bet by entering the stake amount.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

Players can dive into the exciting world of cricket betting with the PlaySQR app. Here's a glimpse of the diverse cricket events you can bet on:

  • IPL (Indian Premier League)
  • Local championships and matches
  • International championships and tournaments
  • Indian teams and leagues
  • International teams and leagues

Other Available Sports for Betting

Sports betting enthusiasts have access to an extensive selection of sporting events for wagering. The following sports are available for betting:

  • Football
  • Tennis
  • Basketball
  • Cricket
  • Kabaddi
  • Rugby League
  • Rugby Union
  • Volleyball
  • Table Tennis
  • MMA

Bet Types at PlaySQR App

Indian players can explore the diverse array of betting options available at PlaySQR to enhance the wagering experience:

  • Single: Place a bet on a single outcome, such as the winner of a match or the total goals scored. This option offers simplicity and ease of understanding.
  • Parlay: Combine multiple bets into a single wager. If all your selections are correct, you stand to win significant payouts. However, if just one selection is incorrect, you forfeit the entire bet.
  • System: Cover various outcome combinations with a single bet. Even if some selections are incorrect, you still have the opportunity to win, albeit with a reduced payout.
  • Parlay +: Similar to a parlay but with improved odds. Combine more bets for the chance of larger payouts. However, if any of your selections fail, you lose the entire bet.

Betting Options in PlaySQR App

There are a plethora of betting options and features at PlaySQR. Whether you're passionate about sports or cricket, the platform offers a diverse range of engaging features, including pre-match and live betting. Elevate your experience further with the exhilarating casino entertainment offerings available.

Live Streaming

Bettors can enjoy live sports action with PlaySQR's live-streaming feature on the app. Watch your favorite sporting events in real-time, immerse yourself in the excitement, and make informed betting decisions as the action unfolds. With live streaming, you can stay connected to the game wherever you are, enhancing your betting process like never before.

Push Notifications

Users receive real-time updates and exclusive offers directly to their devices with Push Notifications on the PlaySQR app. Stay informed about upcoming matches, promotions, and important announcements, ensuring you're always in the loop. With Push Notifications, you can enhance the betting by staying connected and well-informed.

Online Casino Games

Indian players may feel the excitement of online casino gaming right at their fingertips with the PlaySQR app. It is possible to dive into a world of endless entertainment with a variety of casino games available, including:

  • Slots: Spin the reels and chase big wins with a wide selection of slot games.
  • Table Games: Test your skills and strategy with classic table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
  • Live Casino: Immerse yourself in the thrill of live dealer games, where you can interact with real dealers and other players in real-time.
  • Jackpot Games: Take a shot at life-changing wins with progressive jackpot games that offer massive prize pools.

With a diverse range of casino games, PlaySQR ensures that there's something for every type of player to enjoy.

Live Casino

With a multitude of providers and games available, players can enjoy the thrill of authentic casino action from the comfort of their own home. There is a chance to interact with professional dealers, engage with other players, and enjoy the real-time excitement of games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. With PlaySQR's live casino offering, the possibilities for exciting entertainment are endless.

Cash-Out

With PlaySQR's Cash-Out feature, users gain unparalleled control over their bets. This innovative option enables players to settle their bets before an event concludes, empowering them to secure profits or mitigate losses based on real-time game developments. Cash-Out offers players the opportunity to refine their betting strategies and make informed decisions throughout the event, introducing a heightened level of excitement and strategy to their wagering experience.

Live Cricket Betting

Players from India may engage in the excitement of real-time cricket action with PlaySQR's Live Cricket Betting feature. Seamlessly integrated into the app, it lets cricket enthusiasts place bets as the game unfolds, capturing every moment of thrill and anticipation. With Live Cricket Betting, users can immerse themselves in dynamic wagering, responding to the match's twists and turns for exhilarating betting.

Pre-Match Betting

Users are ready for matches and events ahead of time with PlaySQR's Pre-Match Betting feature. This option empowers users to analyze statistics, evaluate teams, and place bets before the action unfolds, optimizing their strategic approach to wagering. With Pre-Match Betting, players can anticipate outcomes and make informed decisions, enriching their betting experience on the app.

Lucrative Offers

There are a lot of enticing opportunities offered by PlaySQR's Lucrative Offers, designed to enrich your betting process. From generous welcome bonuses to exclusive promotions, players can enjoy added value and excitement while wagering on their preferred sports and events. Seize these offers to amplify your winnings and enhance your gaming journey on the PlaySQR app.

Multi-Betting

The Multi-Betting feature with PlaySQR app combines multiple bets into one, enhancing your potential winnings and diversifying the betting strategy. Players can explore various outcomes across different events simultaneously, elevating your betting to new heights on the PlaySQR app.

PlaySQR Casino App

To enhance the online gambling process, PlaySQR casino offers a seamless and engaging platform through its online casino app. With a wide selection of games, gambling fans can find a lot of hours of entertainment at their fingertips.

  1. Begin by scanning the QR code or clicking on the Download button to obtain the APK file directly onto your mobile device.
  2. Access your smartphone settings and open the “Install unknown apps” section; then, enable the “Allow app installation from unknown sources” option. This prepares your device for the PlaySQR APK installation.
  3. Find and select the downloaded app (APK) file.
  4. Tap “Install” to initiate the installation process.
  5. Once the app installation is complete, tap the “Open” button to launch the app.
  6. Finally, log in and start enjoying the PlaySQR casino app experience.

Casino Games in the PlaySQR App

The owners of mobile devices may dive into the world of casino entertainment with the PlaySQR app, where they can find an extensive selection of games to suit every taste. From timeless classics to cutting-edge offerings, there's something to captivate every player. Explore popular types of casino entertainment at PlaySQR, including:

  • Slots
  • Blackjack
  • Roulette
  • Baccarat
  • Poker

PlaySQR Mobile Version (Website)

There is also a convenient PlaySQR mobile version, allowing seamless access to your favorite betting options directly from your mobile device's browser. While the iOS version is currently in development, Android users can enjoy placing bets through the app or accessing the mobile site for a smooth betting experience. Whether you're on Android, iOS, or KaiOS, PlaySQR ensures easy navigation and efficient betting on the go.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the PlaySQR Website

Before accessing the exciting features of the PlaySQR website on your mobile device, it's essential to ensure compatibility with your device's specifications. Understanding the system requirements guarantees smooth navigation and optimal performance while enjoying the diverse offerings on the PlaySQR platform. Below, we outline the key specifications necessary for seamless access to the PlaySQR mobile website on various devices.

System Requirements

Details

Operating System

Android 10.0 and above, iOS 12 and above

Processor

Quad-core 1.5 GHz or higher

RAM

Minimum 2 GB

Storage

At least 100 MB of free space

Browser Compatibility

Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

The mobile version and website of PlaySQR offer distinct experiences for users. Here's a comparison between the two platforms:

PlaySQR Mobile App

PlaySQR Mobile Website

Accessibility

Accessible via dedicated app

Accessible through mobile browser

User Experience

Enhanced UI/UX design for mobile

May have slightly reduced functionality

Offline Access

Some features may be available offline

Requires internet connectivity for full access

Updates

Regular updates and improvements

Relies on browser updates for improvements

Storage

Occupies device storage space

No additional storage required

Choose the option that best suits your preferences and needs, and check all advantages or disadvantages of the versions, whether it's the convenience of the mobile app or the accessibility of the mobile website.

Payment Methods at the App

Discover the convenient payment methods available on the PlaySQR app for both deposits and withdrawals. Explore various banking options to manage your funds seamlessly within the application.

Deposit Methods

Withdrawal Methods

Banking Options

Min Deposit

Max Deposit

Withdrawal Time

Fees

UPI

UPI

UPI

₹200

₹100,000

Instant

No

NetBanking

NetBanking

NetBanking

₹200

₹50,000

Instant

No

Paytm

Paytm

Paytm

₹500

₹50,000

Instant

No

AstroPay

AstroPay

AstroPay

₹100

₹1,000,000

Instant

No

P2P

P2P

P2P

₹1000

₹50,000

Instant

No

BankTransfer

BankTransfer

BankTransfer

₹500

₹150,000

Up to 24 hours

No

IMPS

IMPS

IMPS

₹500

₹100,000

Instant

No

MuchBetter

MuchBetter

MuchBetter

₹500

₹150,000

Instant

No

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

₹1,000

₹2,000,000

Instant

No

Explore these options to manage your funds conveniently and securely on the PlaySQR app.

How to Make a Deposit?

How to make a deposit on PlaySQR? Adding funds to your PlaySQR account is simple and hassle-free. Follow these steps to get started:

Step 1. Visit the Website

Go to the PlaySQR website and log in to your account.

Step 2. Find the Deposit Button

Look for the prominent yellow "Deposit" button displayed on the platform.

Step 3. Choose Your Method

Select your preferred payment method from the available options.

Step 4. Enter Deposit Amount

Input the amount you want to deposit and consider any available bonuses.

Step 5. Finalize Payment

Perform the payment procedure for your chosen method to start exploring the games and betting opportunities at PlaySQR!

Customer Support Service on the PlaySQR Mobile App

If players face any issues via the app or mobile site like deposit or withdrawal problems, PlaySQR provides reliable customer service for prompt assistance. You can reach out to the support team via email at support@playsqr.com or through the convenient live chat feature available on the website, as there is no customer care number or helpline number.

The ways to contact

Details

Email

support@playsqr.com

Live chat 24/7

Available on website

Conclusion About the PlaySQR App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, SportsCafe's assessment of the PlaySQR app download leads to favorable conclusions. The final say is that PlaySQR stands out as a top choice for sports betting enthusiasts. In addition, SportsCafe applauds PlaySQR for its easy-to-use interface and diverse betting options, making it a standout platform in the industry.

The Most Common Questions about the PlaySQR App (FAQ)

Explore the commonly asked questions about the PlaySQR app, designed to address the queries of Indian players.

Is the PlaySQR App Legal in India?

Certainly! The PlaySQR app operates legally in India, holding a valid license issued by the Curacao regulatory authority. The license number is 365/JAZ, with a sub-license code GLH-OCCHKTW0710142020. This accreditation ensures that the app complies with regulatory standards and offers a secure and regulated platform for users in India.

Does PlaySQR Have a Mobile App?

Yes, PlaySQR offers a mobile app for Android users, which can be downloaded as an APK file directly from the website. For iOS users, the option is to utilize the browser version of the app for seamless betting.

Can I Have More Than One Account?

No, PlaySQR strictly prohibits users from maintaining multiple accounts. Each user is allowed only one account according to the platform's terms and conditions.

What Should I Do If the PlaySQR App Doesn't Work?

If you encounter issues with the PlaySQR app, attempt basic troubleshooting methods such as restarting the app, checking your internet connection, or updating to the latest version. For persistent issues, contact PlaySQR's customer support for assistance.

How Do I Use the PlaySQR App?

Using the PlaySQR app is simple: download it from the official website, sign in with your credentials, explore available betting options, place bets, and manage your account settings as necessary. For additional help, refer to the app's user guide or contact customer support.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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