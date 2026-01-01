Sportsbet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Sportsbet.io App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Sportsbet.io The Sportsbet.io app is supported by Android devices, and owners of iOS smartphones can bet through the site. The program implements all of the company's gaming services: pre-match and live betting, online casino, virtual sports, and live dealers. Players can manage their money account, communicate with the support service and receive all the bonuses offered by the company at the moment. Welcome bonus 100% up to USDT 70,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Sportsbet.io

Sportsbet.io App Short Overview of General Points

When making the Sportsbet app, the developers had an important goal, in particular, to create a tool that provides maximum comfort when placing bets from your phone. This is evidenced by the high functionality of the software, the competent layout of design elements, the careful study of navigation, and support for payment systems popular in India.

Important information about the Sportsbet io app:

The current version of the application 0.3.428 APK filesize 39.42 MB Installed client size 72.62 MB Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading For free download License Curacao 1668/JAZ Welcome bonus No Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, GPay, PayTM, Net Banking, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, AllSports, Tether, Ripple, Cardano, Tron

Read the overview to learn about the properties and characteristics of the utility, and the peculiarities of its installation and use. The Sportsbet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Sportsbet.io App

The Interface Sportsbet app is designed in a dark gray color scheme. White and green are used to set the accents. This graphic solution refreshes the design and makes it contrasting. The sports icons are well drawn. All the symbols are recognizable, which makes it easy to find the discipline even without changing the language.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Before you download the Sportsbet apk on your smartphone, it is worth familiarizing yourself with the features of the mobile software. Like any program, it has both advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages Disadvantages Low deposit limits (from ₹500) Modest choice of payment systems Accepting payments in cryptocurrency Technical support does not communicate in Hindi Live chat to contact support No separate app for iOS Time filters for sorting matches No sweepstakes Club Talk for communicating with other users

The Sportsbet.io App Functionality and Design

The Sportsbet mobile client offers betting tools for dozens of sports, including cricket. Wagers are accepted on current and future matches. There is also an option to play slots and live dealers. Many slots can be tried out in demo mode.

The Sportsbet app has most of the options available on the website:

Deposit and withdrawal;

Home prediction and live betting;

Viewing video broadcasts;

Use bonuses and participation in promotions;

Personal data management;

Slot machines and other entertainment.

Sportsbet.io APK Download for Android

Installing mobile software involves a few easy steps. First, you need to make changes to the security settings of your smartphone. Only then the system will not block the unpacking of files and the software installation process will not be interrupted.

If you've never downloaded utilities on Android from third-party resources, use the step-by-step guide. The procedure is very simple and takes no more than 1-2 minutes.

1 Download Sportsbet.io App Visit the bookmaker's website from your mobile device to get the Sportsbet app download apk into your device's memory. Click Download Now at the top of the screen and confirm the software download. Go to Website 2 Security Settings for Install the App When you click the download button, the device will warn you about possible damage to the system. To provide access to the software, you need to go to the security settings and activate the "Allow installation of applications from unknown sources" option. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait a few seconds for the software to download. 4 Confirm the File Installation Launch the Sportsbet.io apk file and agree to install the mobile app. Download the App

‌If you have followed the instructions exactly, an icon of the client program will appear on your desktop. A newcomer needs to click "Sign Up" to open an account, and a registered player needs to log in with his username.

System Requirements

The software product has low requirements for the technical characteristics of android devices. But before you can use a mobile application, you need to make sure that your smartphone meets these criteria:

Version Android 7.0+ RAM 2 GB Processor speed 1.2 GHz Disk space 100 MB

Supported Android Devices

The Sportsbet mobile app has been tested on many smartphone models. Its smooth operation is provided by almost all Android devices released no earlier than the Fall 2016. You can use the software on these devices:

Xiaomi - 11, Redmi Note 10S, Mi 10S, 11T Pro 5G;

OPPO - A16, A55, Reno 5, F5;

Nokia - 2.4, G10, C20, C01 Plus;

Honor - 10X Lite, 30i, X8, 50 Lite;

OnePlus - Ace, Nord N200, 9 Pro, 9R, 8T;

Samsung - Galaxy M32, Galaxy A52, Galaxy M52, Galaxy A32;

Realme - C11, C3, 8 Pro, GT Master Edition, GT 5G;

Vivo - Y1s, Y31, V23 Global, X60, S12 Pro;

Meizu - Note 8, C9 Pro, X8, Note 9, 16xs;

Huawei - P30 Pro, P40, Nova 5T, P40 Pro Plus, etc.

In the case of installing a client on a newer model of smartphone, you will have all its functions, and game services.

Download Sportsbet.io App for iOS

iPhone and iPad owners cannot download the Sportsbet app as it is not developed. But it will appear soon, so keep an eye on the betting site for information. And while the utility is unavailable you can bet via your browser. Use the step-by-step guide to add a mobile site shortcut to your device's home screen.

1 Go to the official site Open the website of a betting company in the browser of your iOS device or go to it from our website. Go to Website 2 Going to registration Tap the Apple logo to go to the registration page. Open the form by clicking on the "Sign Up" button and enter the requested information. 3 Loading the app Take a few easy steps to add a site shortcut to the home screen. Click on the "Share" button and select "To home screen" in the menu that appears. Click "Add" to complete the process. The Sportsbet icon will now appear on your smartphone screen: click on it to go straight to the site. Download the App

Sportsbet.io App for iOS

The web client for iOS has the same features as the native application for Android. However, you do not need to download Sportsbet to your gadget. Just open the operator's website in your mobile browser and log in to get access to sports betting, casinos, and other gambling entertainment.

System Requirements

Users of iOS devices can use the browser client almost without restriction. It does not need to be installed, so it has low-performance requirements for iPhones and iPads:

Version iOS 10.0+ RAM 2 GB Processor speed 1.2 GHz Browser Microsoft Edge, Safari, Firefox Focus, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox Internet connection type Wi-Fi, 3G, LTE, 5G

Supported iOS Devices

The client program has been tested on many iOS devices. The smooth operation of the software is confirmed on these devices:

iPod Touch - 6th generation;

iPhone - 5, 5C, 5s, 6, 6S, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, 7, SE;

iPad - 4 generations, Air, Air 2, mini 2, mini 3, mini 4, Pro etc.

Users will be available all the resources of the bookmaker company in the case of launching the application on newer devices from Apple.

How to Install Sportsbet.io App?

To seamlessly Sportsbet app download apk, you need to perform a few actions:

Unblock the OS from installing unknown applications;

Free up disk space by deleting unnecessary files;

Provide a stable Internet connection with a data transfer rate of at least 2.5 Mbit/sec.

If the application stops running, try to reinstall it by first uninstalling the old version of the software.

How to Register in Sportsbet.io App?

New users can create an account through the Sportsbet app. Please note that players over 18 years old can sign up. So, to open an account you need:

Run the downloaded application on your smartphone. Click "Register" in the upper right corner. Fill in the required fields of the form. Confirm account creation.

When registering at the Sportsbet.io bookmaker, you will need to be of legal age and agree to process your personal data. Do not open an account under a false name, otherwise, you will not be able to confirm your identity and pass verification.

Use the email address and the password you thought of to log in to the system. When logging in via social networks, click on the icon of the corresponding platform and confirm the login to your personal account.

Payment Methods

Sportsbet cooperates with reliable payment systems. The withdrawal methods or payment methods depend on the country of residence and the currency of the account. Users from India can use cryptocurrency, e-wallets, and banking options for transactions:

UPI;

MuchBetter;

Neteller;

EcoPayz;

Visa;

Interac;

Net Banking;

Skrill;

Jeton Wallet;

Pay4Fun;

CashtoCode;

MasterCard;

Rapid transfer;

AstroPay;

Ethereum (ETH);

Allsportscoin (SOC);

Litecoin (LTC);

Tether (USDT).

Bitcoin (BTC);

Tron (TRX);

Ripple (XRP).

Min deposit is ₹500, and cashout requests are accepted from ₹1,000. Fees for deposits and withdrawals are not charged. The withdrawal time depends on the payment provider and varies from 24 hours to 5 business days.

How to Update Sportsbet.io App to the Latest Version?

Update the Sportsbet app happens automatically when developers release new software. You only need to give your consent to download and unpack the new files.

How Sportsbet update is performed:

Launch the client via the shortcut on your smartphone screen. Click "Update" on the tooltip that appears. Wait until the new files are installed.

By installing the latest version, users can count on improved features and innovations concerning the functionality and visual component of the software. Regular updates of the program once again confirm the conscientiousness of the company, which strives to create a comfortable environment for the game from a mobile device.

Login

The method of authorization depends on whether you passed a full registration or tied the game account to an account in social networks. To log in, you have to:

Open the login form by clicking "Sign In" at the top of the screen. Enter your email address and password or click on the logo of one of the available social networks. Confirm login to your personal account by clicking on the green button at the bottom of the form.

Sportsbet.io App Video Review

The process of installing the Sportsbet app is no different from downloading other Android or iOS software. If this is your first time installing software not from Google or the AppStore, please refer to the video tutorial below.

Sports Betting

The mobile app supports betting on all sports presented on the Sportsbet website. The line contains more than 30 disciplines, including many exotic games - greyhound racing, trotting, ski jumping, and snooker. Among Indian users, the most popular are the following sports:

Cricket;

Soccer;

Tennis.

Cricket App

The line includes status and minor tournaments in three formats - level 1 cricket, ODI, and T20. Bets are accepted on the following leagues:

ICC World Cup;

IPL;

Pakistan Super League;

Caribbean Premier League;

Asia Cup;

Ranji Trophy;

National ODIs

Big Bash League;

ICC Champions Trophy;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ashes Series;

T20 ICC World Cup.

T20 Champions League and others.

Many variants of predictions for the national championship matches of New Zealand, Great Britain, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, and other countries. The number of betting markets depends on the popularity of the event. In important matches bets are accepted on the main outcome, handicap, individual total, the best first partnership, the winner of the draw, and team statistics.

Football App

Soccer fans will be pleasantly surprised by the extensiveness of the line, consisting of prestigious championships, and national championships in Asia and Europe. Even in unpopular matches available at least 100-200 predictions. Betting is accepted on:

French Cup;

League Cup;

Bundesliga;

Serie A;

LaLiga;

World Cup;

UEFA Champions League.

In the top meetings a lot of proposals for betting on statistics - offside, shots on goal, yellow cards, penalties.

Tennis App

For predictions are offered mainly for international championships and tournaments:

ATP Challenger;

Wimbledon;

Australian Open Men/Women;

French Open;

US Open

ITF.

Over 100 outcomes are given for prestigious events, including aces, double faults, and handicaps.

eSports Betting at the App

The international bookmaker does not specialize in cybersports, but it is difficult to reproach him for the lack of bets on League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike. Predictions are accepted for all popular tournaments and leagues:

CBLOL;

LEC;

NA Academy;

LPL;

TCL;

IEM Katowice;

WePlay Academy League;

ESL One;

DPC WEU Division 1;

The International;

BLAST;

DPC EEU Division 1.

Often there are offers for betting on national championships and local competitions with small prizes. At the same time, the listings are not limited to traditional outcomes. It is possible to bet on the results of the rounds, totals, and handicaps.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

In the absence of real sporting events, predictors can bet on virtual sports. The simulation of matches takes into account the real capabilities of teams and athletes, on which depends the probability of their victory in the event. Sportsbet accepts bets on:

Soccer;

Motorcycle Racing;

Dog racing;

Race.

In addition, the bookmaker rewards for betting in cryptocurrency, returning to the player's account 10% of the amount spent on the game during the week.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Sportsbet.io App?

Predictions are only available to authorized bettors who have funds on their balance. Betting on cricket is done just like on any other sport:

Find Cricket in the list of disciplines. Search for the tournament of interest in the "Leagues" category. Select a match and expand the schedule. Add the outcome to the coupon, enter the amount and click "Place bet".

If you add multiple odds at once, don't forget to specify the type of bet, otherwise, all selections will be calculated as singles.

Available Type of Bets at the App

The app supports the same types of bets as the betting site:

Single . A bet on a single event, such as total goals less/more, handicap, or team win. If the prediction is correct, the bet amount is multiplied by the betting odds.

. A bet on a single event, such as total goals less/more, handicap, or team win. If the prediction is correct, the bet amount is multiplied by the betting odds. Multi . A combined bet that includes at least two single bets in different sporting events. To get the winning it is necessary that all made forecasts should be correct. In this case, the odds of individual selections are multiplied.

. A combined bet that includes at least two single bets in different sporting events. To get the winning it is necessary that all made forecasts should be correct. In this case, the odds of individual selections are multiplied. System. A complex bet consisting of two or more expresses, each of which includes at least three choices. The bettor has the right to make a mistake, but the more of them, the smaller the potential winnings.

Betting Options at the App

Mobile software Sportsbet opens access to almost all the resources of the operator of bets, as evidenced by the huge range of options:

Live Streaming - watch the match live to assess the capabilities of teams and make accurate predictions;

Push Notifications - add tournaments and matches you are interested into your favorites list to receive notifications when events start;

Online Casino Games - Play slot machines, lotteries, card games, roulette, blackjack, poker and other games;

Live Cricket Betting - follow the game of your favorite team from your smartphone and make bets at the best moments of the match;

Esports Betting - predict the outcomes of status matches in the best cyber disciplines: Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike;

Live Casino - Play live dealer games so you can feel like you're in a real casino;

Virtual Betting - make bets on virtual soccer, and motorcycle racing and get paid immediately after the end of the event;

Pre-Match Betting - Predict the outcome of events that have not yet started by betting on 30+ sports;

Lucrative Offers - take advantage of bonuses and great deals to get the most out of your bets.

Live Streaming

The In-Play section offers video broadcasts of soccer, cricket, tennis, basketball, and other sports. The option is available only to registered users with a positive balance.

Push Notifications

Turn on push notifications in the profile settings, in the Notifications section. Add your favorite events to your Favorites to receive timely notifications about the start of matches.

Online Casino Games

To go to the Casino section, click on the appropriate button at the bottom of the screen. In the catalogue of more than 3,200 slot machines of famous providers, divided into several categories: Slots, Roulette, Baccarat, Jackpot Slots, Turbo Games, Arcade Games Video Bingo, etc.

Live Casino

Click More on the navigation bar and go to Live Dealers. Here you'll find dozens of gaming tables from a number of renowned providers: Microgaming, Asia Gaming, and OneTouch. You can play roulette, Andar Bahar, poker, blackjack, wheel of fortune, baccarat, and other games with croupiers.

Live Cricket Betting

The In-Play section regularly features matches for which video broadcasts are available. Here the list of events can be wider than in the pre-match. Bets are accepted on many statistical indicators - the number of runs, total points in the first inning, etc.

eSports Betting

In addition to real competitions, participation in cyber games, which are available in the cybersports section, is offered. They are treated as a traditional betting market so that users can bet in real-time.

Pre-Match Betting

The betting line will satisfy the needs of most bettors, which presents 3 dozen of sports. Many users will appreciate the convenience of sorting matches, and the ability to search for future events by keywords.

Virtual Betting

Do you want to bet on the international soccer championship, but it doesn't start until a couple of months from now? Then make a bet in the virtual games section. The selection of marquees here is about the same as in traditional betting: the outcome, total, handicap, exact score, and others.

Lucrative Offers

Under My Profile, there is a tab with current Sportsbet bonus offers. There you will find a lot of promotions, which give you free bets, cashback, and points to increase your status in the loyalty program.

Sportsbet.io Casino App

Gambling fans are offered thousands of slot machines from world-famous providers - Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Betsoft, and Microgaming. You can download the casino app for free to get access to entertainment of all popular formats. The arsenal of online casino has more than 250 varieties of games, divided into 11 categories:

Bombay Club;

Slots;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Baccarat;

Jackpot Slots;

Table Games;

Turbo Games;

Arcade Games;

Video Bingo;

Live Dealer.

Entertainment at the Casino App

If you want to take a break from sports betting, come and play at the online casino. In the catalogue only original slot machines with a high rate of return on bets (RTP), which does not fall below 93%. Among Indian users, the most popular are:

Card games;

Video poker;

Progressive Slots;

Board games;

Live Games.

Sportsbet.io Mobile Version (Website version)

The mobile version of Sportsbet is not functionally different from the desktop site. The HTML5 platform is a great alternative to the native application. It will be the optimal solution for players who, for whatever reason, do not want to or cannot install the operator's software on their smartphone.

The benefits of an adaptive site:

Functionality - all options that are available in the Android app are active;

Ease of use - works without downloading additional software;

Versatility - supported by all browsers and operating systems.

Users of the web client have access to all the gaming services of Sportsbet: sports betting, slot machines, and live dealers.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

A mobile app and an adaptive site have virtually the same functionality. But they have differences in terms of usage, interface, and speed.

Web version of Sportsbet does not need to be installed and configured, but the stability of its work largely depends on the quality of the Internet connection. If the data transfer speed is insufficient, betting takes longer, and odds are not updated in a timely manner.

The application also has its pluses and minuses. The correctness of its work does not suffer even when connected to a 3G network, but it takes up the disk space of the smartphone and needs to be periodically updated.

Mobile site Appendix ✓ Works without downloading software ✖ Slow loading of video content ✓ Fast coefficient updates ✖ There are technical requirements for the arbitrariness of the smartphone ✓ Compatible with older smartphones ✖ No push notifications ✓ There are push notifications ✖ Supported by only one operating system ✓ Does not take up disk space in the device ✓ High-quality video broadcasts ✓ Supported by all mobile browsers ✓ Economical consumption of Internet traffic

Download Sportsbet.io for PC

The client program for Windows and Mac is not developed. But if you are used to betting from your computer, use the browser version of Sportsbet. You can also download an Android emulator on your device - Leapdroid, LDPlayer, or MEmu.

Features of Sportsbet.io App

When creating the app, the emphasis was not on the visual component, but on the functionality. Instead of annoying ads and pop-up banners, players are offered options that increase the comfort of the game:

Live match statistics service;

Cryptocurrency payments;

Odds change indications.

Live match statistics service

Those who are used to making bets during the game will be pleased with the match centre. This is a very useful tool for bettors who want to always keep their hands on the pulse. It graphically displays the course of the event, the chronology of the match, and the statistical data of the teams.

Cryptocurrency payments

The app supports crypto betting in many disciplines. If you bet on the outcomes of virtual matches, you can return 10% of the weekly turnover of funds worth up to 400 mBTC. Sportsbet users can place bitcoin bets on MMA, LOL, CS: GO, Dota, e-football, hockey, basketball, and tennis.

Odds change indication

Sportsbet has tried to improve the inner core of the application by adding a color indication of the fluctuation of the quotes. The numbers are highlighted in red if the odds go down and in green if they go up.

How to Use a Sportsbet.io App?

The Sportsbet client program is easy to use, so it is easy to find the necessary options, even for beginner bettors. To use it, you need:

Install the software on your smartphone;

Ensure a stable Internet connection;

Have an active Sportsbet account.

The bookmaker company provides services only to adult players. If you are under 18 years old, do not register with Sportsbet. When opening an account, you have to provide true information about yourself. Conditions of the user agreement prohibit creating more than one profile. Multi-accounting is considered cheating and threatens the player with blocking.

Security of the App

Sportsbet is licensed 1668/JAZ by Curacao Egaming. This gives it the right to operate in many countries in Europe and Asia, including India. The existence of a gambling license confirms:

Security. Players are protected from fraudulent actions, as their personal data cannot be transferred to third parties.

Solvency. With a verified profile you can easily withdraw any amount to electronic wallets or bank cards.

The integrity of the game. The operator uses certified software and the GCF, which excludes the possibility of falsification of results.

Customer Support Service on the Sportsbet.io Mobile App

The Sportsbet support team is available 24/7. Customer service is available in English. You can contact the specialists through the app and mobile site by going to the Help Center section.

Current ways to contact:

The ways to contact Details Live Chat App → More → Live Chat Feedback form App → More → Help Center → Email us Twitter https://twitter.com/Sportsbetio Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sportsbet.io/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Sportsbet.io/

Conclusion by SportsCafe

It's time to make conclusions about Sportsbet software. The betting company managed to create a truly convenient and functional application. In addition, it is worth saying that it works perfectly on mobile devices since 2016.

Mobile players are offered a wide range of sports with hundreds of predictions. You can bet wherever an internet connection is available - at the sports cafe, at work, on your way home, or while travelling. Our final say - the Sportsbet mobile client is worth installing if betting has become a real hobby for you.

The Most Common Questions about the Sportsbet.io App

Is Sportsbet.io App Free to Download in India?

The betting company's software is distributed free of charge. To install the original application, download it from the official Sportsbet website.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

Problems with client installation can be caused by several reasons: lack of disk space, non-compliance of smartphone technical parameters with minimum system requirements, and rejection of software installation requests from unverified sources. Try to delete unnecessary files, remove the ban on downloading software from third-party sources and try again.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Sportsbet.io APK?

The betting software is not distributed via Play Market, but you can download it on the Sportsbet website. Open the "Sportsbet app" section at the bottom of the page, scan the QR code from your device and follow the link to the page with the APK file.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

The bookmaker company does not allow you to create multiple accounts. If you have already registered with Sportsbet, simply use your account details to log in to your personal account via the mobile app.

I Can't Manage to Install the Sportsbet.io App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

You may be trying to install an outdated version of the software. Download the latest app on the Sportsbet website. If this does not help, contact support for assistance.

What Should I Do If the Sportsbet.io App Doesn't Work?

If the client program stops starting, check for an Internet connection. Also, make sure that your device has enough space to install updates. Outdated software may malfunction or not start at all. If this does not help, uninstall the old software and download the latest client version from the Sportsbet website.

How to Update Sportsbet.io App?

The program independently searches the Internet for updates. When they appear, a tooltip advising you to install the new files appears on the screen while it is running. Simply agree to download the new software by clicking the "Update" button.