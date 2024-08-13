How does the 'Gentleman of World Cricket,' Kane Williamson spend his time off the field?

(Kane Williamson with his wife Sarah Raheem and their newborn baby at an award ceremony of the New Zealand cricket team)

Nowadays, cricket is a game of power, muscles, and attractive funky shots. But when the matter is about class, elegance, timing, and mostly talent, the 'fab four' that we recall first is Kane Williamson. The former skipper of the New Zealand team is known as one of the most decent and good boys in cricket town. Despite being known as the chokers, New Zealand achieved a disciplined and fearless mindset under his captaincy and pushed the team under the spotlight in major tournaments. His batting prowess and sharp strategic captaincy make him the best among the finest in the world of cricket. Not only that, he achieved a rare milestone of the quickest 32 centuries in test cricket after scoring an unbeaten 133 inning against South Africa, clinching the match with the series also.

Checking Out The Leisure Holiday Life Of Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, a name that can strike fear in any team's mind, is a calm, collected and energetic guy. He consistently maintains good connections with his worldwide fans despite his packed schedule. Through regular updates and engaging social media posts, he always keeps his fans in the loop about his life. To know more about this living legend, let us take a short tour of his Instagram handle.

When A Dog Guy Meets The Giant Cats

Kane Williamson's love for dogs is well-known among his fans because of his frequent posts and captions about dogs, solidifying his status as a dedicated dog person. However, even someone as devoted to dogs as Williamson found himself captivated by 'big cats' during his Indian wildlife tour. As he is on his IPL tour in India for the Gujarat Titans currently, he was seen visiting the Ranthambore National Park with his teammates like Rashid Khan and others to enjoy the wildlife. They had the privilege of getting a glimpse of the majestic Indian Tigers in their natural habitat.

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Willamson was particularly charmed by their presence and also admitted in the caption that although he is a dog person, the beauty of these cats made him overwhelmed and challenged the beliefs he had. Although he shared some pictures of monkeys, it was clear that the Tigers left an exclusive impression on the New Zealand captain during his wildlife adventure. The simple but amazing snippets of the 'Beast of the Jungle' will surely make anyone feel captivated and obsessed with them.

Williamson Starting His Parental Saga With Sarah

Kane and his wife, Sarah Raheem, have a son and daughter, and recently, they shared a great piece of news with their worldwide fans. They revealed a wholesome moment of the Williamson family, in which the fans can see the couple welcoming their third child, a girl. He happily announced in the caption that now there are three of his heart pieces, by which he meant his two daughters and son.

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Through his caption, he expressed his gratitude to the little princess for coming to this world safely. As a father, nothing can be a bigger worry than the child's safety, and Kane, in particular, shares a deep bond with his children. In the end, he wished for a happy journey ahead for his newborn baby and the fans from all over the world also congratulated the Williamson couple and gave their blessing in the comments.

Losing Pets is Like Losing a Piece Of Heart

Kane Williamson is the type of guy who welcomes every situation of his life with a bright smile on his face. But even for a person like that, there are some situations where he can't hold back his tears. Recently, he faced a moment when he bid his farewell to his beloved pet of 7 years, Sandy. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kane shared one of the saddest chapters of his life with his fans, along with some old pictures of Sandy, from which the viewers can see that Sandy was a female golden retriever.

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Sandy was one of the main reasons behind Kane's love for dogs, and losing her is a great shock for him for sure. According to Kane, she became part of the Williamson family when she was just 8 years old. Now, at the ripe age of 16, she has departed from their lives. Kane expressed his gratitude towards Sandy for the joy she brought to their family over the years and wished her a peaceful afterlife. In the last columns of his caption, Kane bid her Rest In Peace and assured her that she will always hold a special place in his memories.

Chilling Out With The Junior Williamson

As a responsible and professional cricketer for the New Zealand team, Kane Williamson does not have much free time for his personal duties. But whenever he gets a vacation, he loves to spend it with his beloved little ones. Kane often posts adorable pictures of his daughter and son, which shows how much he loves and cares for them as a dad. In a recent post, Kane shared a wholesome moment of this Williamson trio.

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Viewers can see in the picture, Kane is offering Cheers to his little princess with an apple & his son is busy with two apples in his hands. Fans from all over the world were really overjoyed to witness this beautiful moment and showered the comments with well wishes and blessings. From these posts, one thing certain about the Williamson Trio is that they tend to get excited and enjoy moments with whatever they have. Kane enjoys the little one's vibe, which works as a detoxification from his busy schedule.

A Day Spent In the Presence of His Holiness

Kane is such a person who can not be restricted by the religious border at all because of his characteristics and sweet attitude. He often shows his sincerity and respect towards other religions through his posts. In a recent post, he showed his gratitude towards the Dalai Lama for the privilege of spending time in his sacred presence.

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In the post, fans get to see the whole New Zealand team, along with their family, spending time in the sacred valley of the Dalai Lama. Williamson's heartfelt caption shows the depth of his appreciation for this extraordinary opportunity. His respectful behaviour towards the Dalai Lama shows his faith and respect towards diverse religious beliefs.

Having The World's Strongest Handshake

It is quite fascinating & amazing to know that the often serious cricketer Kane Williamson has a humorous side to him too. In his Instagram profile, he often slips jokes into his posts to brighten up the mood of the fans. In a recent post, he shared a snippet of his sudden encounter with the legendary Great Khali.

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In his caption, Williamson humorously mentioned fracturing his thumb during their handshake because of Great Khali's formidable grip. Despite the playful manner, he also expressed genuine appreciation for the meeting and acknowledged it as a pleasurable meet-up. Seeing two greats of their respective field in a single frame is such a lucky moment for the fans.