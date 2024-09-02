Unveiling the daily life of ‘Hero of 2007 World Cup triumph,’ Irfan Pathan

(Irfan Pathan with his wife and children in front of a famous mosque in Saudi Arabia)

When talking about the most talented and nourished all-rounders India has ever produced in early 2000, Irfan Pathan is one of them. His deceptive pace and controlled line and length brought down many of the big fishes of that time and planted seeds of fear in the minds of the opponents. His memorable hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006 reminds us of his nerves of steel which demolished the Pakistan batting line-up and defeated them mentally way before they actually lost the match. Also, nobody can forget his valuable contributions against Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup final when he became the dark horse of the Indian team by picking 3 crucial wickets. His impact on Indian cricket and the legacy he carried as a talented allrounder continue to inspire the new generation of cricketers nationwide.

Drawing the curtains off from Irfan Pathan's daily life

Irfan Pathan is one of the most famous and fan-favourite cricketers in India. To achieve and maintain that place, he always tends to keep a good and healthy relationship with his fans. From religious activities to his hobbies, he posts all sorts of his life updates on social media platforms like Instagram. So, let's take a quick adventurous tour of his Instagram profile to learn more about the fan's favourite, Irfan Pathan.

Getting appreciation from the dear ‘Khan Saab’

Every son forever dreams of the moment when his father finally comes to appreciate his efforts, and undoubtedly, it is probably the best feeling for any successful person. Even sports personalities who have reached the height of legends are no different about this one thing. From Irfan's frequent posts with his dad, Mehmood Khan Pathan, he clearly shows his great affection and care for his father. In a similar latest post, he shared a wholesome moment of the father-son duo with the viewers.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C58ViACo5Yp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the video, fans witness Irfan Pathan eagerly preparing and presenting tea to his father in a lovely cup. Despite his anticipation for his father's response, he patiently awaited his approval. While waiting, he shared a heartfelt laugh as his father sipped the tea from the saucer instead of the cup, deeming it an old-fashioned way of enjoying tea. When his father finally praised the tea, Irfan's laughter overflowed with genuine joy and affection.

‘Healing wounds and building bridges,’ unconditional bond of father-son duo

Even after retiring from professional cricket, Irfan has been leading quite a busy life. So after a whole day of hosting shows and other jobs, he gets pretty tired but despite that, a single glimpse of his little son makes all this tiredness disappear. In a recent post, he shared this wholesome moment in a reel that fans found highly adorable.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C55VvPaI0jS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the reel, the fans get to see the little Suleiman running towards him with a bright smile on his face. It is truly enough to wash off all the tiredness of a grown-up man to see his kid happy. Irfan then holds him in his hands and gets inside the house. After witnessing this pure and unconditional love between the father-son duo the fans did not hesitate to shower the comments with love and blessing.

Pathan family wishes Eid Mubarak to their fans

As previously mentioned, Irfan holds a sacred place in his heart for his religion and always posts respectful content about it. However, he never disrespects others' religious thoughts and always stays humble towards his huge fan following. On the day of Eid, Irfan shared a post to congratulate and share his blessing with every fan. In these special days, he never forgets to wish and encourage people to follow the way of the great almighty.

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In the post, the fans saw Irfan sharing the frame with his beloved brother Yusuf Pathan, his father Mehmood Khan Pathan and his nephew. The whole Pathan family came together to show their gratitude and share the happiness of Eid with all the fans; the social media family also gave their blessing and congratulations to them through the comments. Irfan mentioned in the caption that the dazzling Eid special outfit they wore was designed by 'Zafrin & Shadab,’ a popular clothing brand. Previously, many other famous cricketers like Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami and Sachin Tendulkar were spotted wearing outfits designed by this brand.

Irfan sang a song for his cherished one on her special day

Irfan always shares adorable and wholesome snippets with his wife, Safa Mirza. From Valentine's Day to her birthday, he never ignores any vital occasion to celebrate and shares posts to make them memorable and to keep them in their diary of golden memories. On Safa's birthday, he decorated a place with beautiful flowers and artificial trees, but the celebration did not end at it.

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To brighten up the celebration, he brought a famous guitarist and sang one of the golden songs of the 90s, a legendary song by Kumar Sanu, "Jab Koi Baat." To match the surroundings, Irfan & his wife Safa were dressed in light white & pink attire, looking elegant and gorgeous. Irfan truly does not hold back when the topic is related to his wife, which shows how much he cares and loves her.

Irfan & Yusuf share a brotherly bond for life

On the field, the Pathan brothers were famous for their clashes, and the whole Indian community was head over heels for this duo's friendly rivalry and unique & aggressive gameplay. But off the field, Irfan and Yusuf, these two Pathan brothers, are the greatest allies of each other, and even after so many years, the relationship remains the same.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzvspAsPr3B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

To Irfan, his family is as essential as his own life because family is the thing that makes one’s life complete and happy. Even in this post's caption, he mentioned the same kind of thought about how expensive and precious a place his family holds in his mind. The pose they made in this picture was intended to show the pure and unconditional bond they shared between them. Their fans got emotional and filled the comments with blessings for their unbreakable brotherly bond.

Pathan Sahab's vacation comes above the mountain

Nothing can be more enjoyable in retirement than having a fabulous vacation with family and friends. It seems that Irfan Pathan also agrees with this topic, as he often shares his vacation photographs from beautiful destinations, on his Instagram. From metropolitans like Dubai to the wild, untamed natural beauty of Table Mountain, he seems to love all sorts of places.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1muTNRonmi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In this post, he shared a video where viewers can see their all-time favourite cricketer, Irfan, having a wonderful time above Table Mountain. To bend with nature, he can be seen posing while standing above the rocky edge. In that pose, Irfan spread his hands outwards while admiring the view of South Africa beneath his foot.

Irfan Pathan is busy swinging bats with Jr. Pathan

From his frequent posts, the fans are well aware that Irfan loves to spend his leisure time with his family members, especially with his children. He often shares numerous posts about their funny mischievous moments, joyful participation during vacations in different places etc. In a recent post, he shared an extremely emotional moment for fans with his elder son, Imran Pathan. Seeing idol kids having potential in the same field always excites the fans about their future, and Irfan and his son are no exception.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3nHzqloM0s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In this reel, the viewers can see that the father-son duo is completely concentrated on their net practice moment. Irfan is busy passing the ball towards his son, and his son is perfectly hitting all with a classic cricketing manner. In the end, Imran is seen practising bowling. He even hits the wicket. Unlike his father, Imran seemed to be interested in spin majesty. After witnessing Imran’s splendid performance at such a young age Irfan’s face was filled with a fatherly pride and a bright smile.