Sneaking into the daily life of the most consistent pacer of New Zealand, Trent Boult

(Trent Boult celebrating his birthday with his wife)

In the 20th century, cricket is more a batter's game than a bowler's due to the inclusion of new formats and batter-friendly rules, which are taking power hitting to the next level. Still, the few bowlers who consistently maintained their reputation in world cricket, such as Trent Boult, are among them. Who can forget his destructive spell against Australia in the 2019 World Cup, which resulted in collapsing the batting lineup with a spectacular hat-trick? His bowling mastery impressed millions of cricket lovers worldwide and made him one of the most successful limited-over bowlers in the world. His last over thrilling performance in the finals against England will be an example for years for the emerging fast bowlers of upcoming generations.

Getting a close look into Trent Boult’s average leisure days

Fans who observe Boult in detail they definitely know how hard-working he is and is the kind of guy who gives his all for the match. But have the fans ever wondered about Boult's off-field life, like how much time he spends with his closest one or where he goes for recreational activities? Fans will be amazed that their favourite cricketer is quite funny and easygoing when he is outside the 22 yards. He loves to spend his time with his wife, family & friends. To learn more about his personal life, let's take a quick tour of his Instagram profile.

Celebrating Holi’s vibrant spirit with Rajasthan Royals

Many foreign cricketers spend a lot of time in India because of the Indian Premier League, and in between, they enjoy different Indian cultures, festivals, and rituals. They especially enjoy the festival of colour, Holi, with their friends and family during their stay in India, and in this trend, Boult is no exception. Rajasthan Royals updated their star bowler's Holi performance on their Instagram handle with the collaboration of Trent's profile, and this video went instant viral among his worldwide fans.

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At the start of the video, the viewers can hear Trent saying in his voice, "Yup, that's me; you're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation". Later on, the video displayed to the fans how the Kiwi pacer enjoyed and had a blast of pink colours. He came in complete Indian attire with a white kurta and a turban on the head. He was seen enjoying Holi at its fullest, playing with watercolours and gulal and was seen completely covered in pink at the end of this video.

Attending the marriage in the house of the wealthiest person in India, Mukesh Ambani

In a recent post, Boult shared his memorable moments attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. From the posts, fans can see that Boult and his wife, Gert Boult, rocked the wedding with their beautiful dresses. From traditional Indian attire to gorgeous Western looks, they both were stunning in every avatar during the wedding.

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In the posts, Boult mentioned that it was a wonderful weekend at the wedding party. He also shared many pictures with other celebrities attending the wedding, like famous Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, the owner of 'Meta' Mark Zuckerberg, American rapper A$AP Rocky, and Sadhguru. The fans were overjoyed to see Trent and Gert in the most celebrated wedding of the year and also showered the comments section with love for the couple.

Boult family enjoying their Christmas vacation in the islands

Enjoying luxuries in rich countries or attending a high-profile wedding is indeed suitable for vacations, but having a trip in the lap of nature somewhere on a vacant island is probably the best way to enjoy quality time with the family. Boult shared his snippets of the Christmas holidays of 2023 and mentioned in the caption that it was nice to slow down and spend the Christmas holidays with his lovely family.

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In the post, fans get to see a close-up of the Boult household during their trip to a remote island. He shared a video of him driving a yacht, his little kids, and his wife roaming on the peaceful island, among many other wholesome moments. They were swimming in the ocean, chilling beside a beautiful waterfall and exploring the beautiful forest and wild plants. Boult was also seen carrying his youngest kid on his shoulders and cooking for his family.

Having a delightful Christmas Eve with the soulmate

No matter whether they are players or 9 to 11 working professionals daily, everyone looks forward to the night of Christmas throughout the year and makes plans to mark the day as memorable in their life diary. As a professional cricketer, Boult only gets a little time on his hands to make a foolproof plan to celebrate the day, so when his wife Gert gifted him a fantastic Christmas Eve, he was overjoyed and showed his utmost gratitude in the Instagram post.

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In the caption, he thanked his wife for organising such a fantastic Christmas party and his friends for joining and making the party more memorable. He shared some exclusive snippets of that day with his friends and wife. In one picture, fans could see Boult playing guitar with Adam McLean Music, and in the last picture, he shared a snippet of their rocking party going all night.

F1 Racing! A trip to Abu Dhabi! Holidays spent well

One of the main reasons behind Boult’s popularity among his fans is his diverse mentality toward every religion and the way he treats everyone with a bright smile on his face. In a recent post, he shared snippets of his Abu Dhabi tour, during which he was seen enjoying the sacred valley of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

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One could easily feel the warmth of his smile in the pictures, which shows his respect for other religions and their spiritual thought process. During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Boult also visited Formula 1 racing tracks of Abu Dhabi Moto GP to enjoy the fierce races like his express deliveries. In the caption, he mentioned that his trip to Abu Dhabi was a great pleasure and that's why he is looking forward to revisiting Abu Dhabi again in future.

Warming up in the nets with Junior Boult

To maintain his outstanding form in the 22 yards, Boult always follows a strict fitness routine. He knows that without sheer determination and tight practice, he would have never achieved the success he has. In a recent post, Boult shared his gym and practice moments, but the main attraction this time is his son, who has a keen interest in sports and joined his father in his practice session.

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In the post, the fans also get to see Boult enjoying a joyful net session with his son. Boult also expressed his thanks to Industrial Athletic, New Zealand's one of the top quality fitness equipment Suppliers, Beachside Builders for the amazing house and Team Turf, artificial turf specialists who constructed this amazing gym and fitness mechanism in his house. The setup is looking very lucrative for any fitness lover with all the modern equipment and amenities.