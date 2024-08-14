Cornerstone of Aggressive Indian Cricket, The Daily Life Happenings of Ravi Shastri

(Ravi Shastri in a wholesome moment with his mother)

Ravishankar Jayadritha Shastri, commonly known as Ravi Shastri, is well known for his contributions to Indian cricket both on and off the field. As a player, Shastri showed his versatility by excelling as the finest all-rounder and also made valuable impacts with his batting prowess. His steel-cold nerve in handling tough matches by managing both the batting and picking crucial wickets made him an absolute asset to the Indian team during the 1980s and early 1990s. He will always be remembered for his memorable knock of 206 runs against Australia in Sydney. His experience as a veteran player came in handy during his coaching journey as he brought his wealth of experience to guide the team in India. Under his guidance, India achieved remarkable success, including historic series victories and an admirable performance in ICC tournaments. His influence as both player and coach continues to inspire generations of cricketers.

Exploring The Life Of Ravi Shastri Outside The 22 Yards

The fans have seen both Ravi Shastri’s cold and determined mindset during his time in every role he served in this long time span. It’s hard for the fans to imagine him as a funny & energetic guy, but as unbelievable as it may sound off the field, Ravi Shastri is a guy who loves to spend his leisure time exploring the hobbies he has and loves to spend time travelling to the luxurious destinations of the world. Despite his busy schedule, he maintains a good connection with his fans through his social media platforms. Let’s take a quick tour of his Instagram to learn more about his hobbies and daily life.

This Season, Put Your Stakes High With Shastri

As mentioned earlier, even a hard-working and determined guy like Ravi Shastri has hobbies and things he loves to do in his leisure time. In this video, Ravi Shastri is sharing the frame with Shashikiran Shivaiah Maruthi to promote Stake. As the name suggests, Stake is an Australian online betting and casino company.

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In the post, the fans see that Ravi Shastri is continuously losing against Shashikiran in all the game bettings, starting from F1 to Boxing. Finally, frustrated Ravi Shastri says the tagline of the video, which is, “If you are so confident then call the Stakes and put a Stake.” In the disclaimer, Shastri mentions that the video is not intended for Indians and under-18s.

Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri Relaxing On A Spa

Once again, the fans got to see their favourite Ravi Shastri vibing in yet another brand promotion, sharing the frame with none other than Virender Sehwag. In the caption, the fans get to see yet another version of Ravi Shastri, as he sarcastically said he did not even know who was hotter in that advertisement: he, Viru, or the steam.

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In the advertisement, we see Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag relaxing in the spa. Viru reminds Shaz Paji about the star of that day, Make My Trip. Throughout the advertisement, Virender sarcastically tries to relax Ravi Shastri, who is overexcited by the advertisement.

Planting Seeds Of Good Deeds For The Future Generation

As a respectable and dutiful citizen of India Ravi Shastri spares no effort to develop and create opportunities for the future generation of India. From his frequent posts, one can very well understand how much Shastri puts effort into the development of India’s cricket community.

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In this post, we get to see Ravi Shastri and Naveen Patnaik sharing the frame, discussing the further opportunities and growth regarding the Odisha state and their young generation. He showed his gratitude towards Naveen Patnaik because they finalised the establishment of a high-performance cricket coaching academy.

Getting The Biggest Acknowledgement Of His Life

As highlighted previously, Ravi Shastri’s importance as a player and coach was outstanding, and his contributions were big enough to be recognized as inspiration for the current and upcoming generations. He has had tons of awards before, but he recently shared a great piece of news with his fans. He was finally given ultimate recognition for his outstanding skills and was awarded the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Award.

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He was humbled by this incident and showed his gratitude in the caption. He mentioned that his 40 years of dedication as a player and his long-standing associations were being recognized through this award. In the end, he mentioned that moments like these are what make the entire journey worthwhile. He expressed his thanks to everyone who was a part of his incredible ride.

Spending Quality Time With The George Gregan

During his long cherished cricket career, both as a player and coach Ravi Shastri has managed to befriend many legendary sports figures across all the sports fields and has kept good relationships with them. In a recent post, fans saw Ravi Shastri sharing the frame with George Gregan, a retired Australian rugby union player.

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Shastri seemed in a good mood after meeting his old pal as they talked about their good old days. From his caption and the post Ravi Shastri seemed greatly pleased about his meeting with George, he even mentioned in the caption that it was great to catch up with GG, the Rugby legend from OZ.

Breaking The Dawn With A Walk Along The Swan

Despite his age, Ravi Shastri is a fitness-crazy person, and he maintains his daily routine in a disciplined way to maintain his figure and health. In a recent post, he shared his early morning jogging snippets alongside his friend Wasim Akram & others.

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In the post, the fans get to see that Ravi Shastri and other legendary players like Wasim Akram are wearing Black t-shirts and short jogging pants. The selfie is taken on a small bridge above the Swan River; the background shows the beauty of the Swan River and its surroundings during the dawn.

‘Shastri Ji’ In A Gangsta Vibe Using Artificial Intelligence

Due to his frequent posts and updates, the fans already know that Ravi Shastri has a great obsession with cars. Now when the Cred Club has decided to launch their garage, how can a car maniac like Ravi Shastri control himself? So, he came up with his own idea of encouragement for the Cred club.

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In the post, the viewers get to see Ravi Shastri in different and unique attires, and to brighten up the vibe with every outfit, he posted a matching background with outstanding cars. In the caption, he mentioned the Cred Club and told them that he had posted some ideas for their real-life garage plan. This post also shows Shastri’s adjustment to current things, as all the posts were made by AI.

Having Fun With None Other Than ‘Gabbar’ of Team India

Despite being one of the most senior retired cricketers, Ravi Shastri shares a very good and lively bond with most of the cricketers from his later generations. His joyful comments and funny behaviours never let the opposite person be burdened with his heavyweight personality or legacy. His Instagram handle is a clear example of this.

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In this above mentioned post, Shastri Sir was spotted with the legendary Indian batting opener Shikhar Dhawan. In November last year 2023, they both were spotted enjoying the Abu Dhabi Moto GP together. From there, Shastri posted this video on his Instagram handle where he gave a shoutout to his favourite student in his own style.

Having The Best Commentary Experience At The Valleys of Dharamshala With Dinesh Karthik

Other than being the finest player and coach for team India, Ravi Shastri pursues another great talent for sports commentary in his retirement life. We can spot him frequently in most of the ICC matches in English or Hindi commentary box. In the previous year, 2023, he was one of the main commentators in the ICC Cricket World Cup, along with his other favourite Indian keeper batter, Dinesh Karthik.

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In this frame, fans can see them in a beautiful landscape, the fluffy clouds and chains of mountains behind. They were clearly enjoying their day out in a lovely environment and in the caption, Shastri hilariously pointed out the cloth that he borrowed from Dinesh Karthik for this picture. Seeing the favourites in such a lovely mood is very adorable for the fans.