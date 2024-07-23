What is the Daily Life of Abhishek Sharma Like?

(Abhishek Sharma in a post-match ceremony with his mother and sister)

While discussing the finest youngsters the Indian Premier League has ever produced in recent years, the name of Abhishek Sharma will surely come among the toppers on the list. Despite debuting in the 2018 IPL season, he remained an underdog and unrecognised till 2022 as in that year, he scored 426 runs and came under the spotlight in that season. Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him as a lower-middle order batter from the table in 2019, but his smooth transition to the top order is like a fairytale. Recently, in 2024, Abhishek achieved the milestone of being the first uncapped batsman of SRH to score 1000 runs in IPL. It can be surely assumed that he is going through the golden phase of his career.

What Does Our Beloved Youngstar Abhishek Sharma Do in His Leisure Time?

Off the field, Abhishek Sharma is a funny & energetic guy who never spares any chance to enjoy the moment. He is a person who loves to live to the fullest. So for such a person, it's normal to spend his leisure time travelling, chilling out with friends and doing fun stuff. Even among all of this, Abhishek never forgets to maintain good connections with his fans through his social media platforms. Specifically, in his Instagram profile, he often shares his life updates. Let's take a closer look at the outside life of the aspiring young star.

Making Proud His Family With The Bat

Achieving a trophy can be considered as one of the most blessed moments in a player's life. Similarly, there's no greater feeling than performing well and getting the victory in the presence of the family. Abhishek Sharma shared a similar glorious moment of his on his Instagram. In the post, we can see him sharing the frame with his beloved mother & sister.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Y55HEv0_u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the post, Abhishek and his mom, Manju, are wearing SRH outfits, and his sister Komal is also there to celebrate his brother's victory. While his face is filled with glory, we can see the happiness and proud feeling that's brimming from the faces of his mother and sister. It's a true happy and wholesome moment for the Sharma family.

Brother in Arms

If one has to summarise the most deadly duos of the IPL 2024 season, the names of Abhishek Sharma & Nitish Kumar Reddy would surely pop up as one of the top places on the list. This deadly duo is a threat to any opponent's bowling lineup nowadays. However, outside the field, they give a completely different vibe.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5lBsg0PkUf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the post, Abhishek mentioned with happiness in the caption the recent successes and victories they shared on and off the field. We often see the appearance of Nitish in his posts, which shows the brotherly bond they share outside the field. Their bond is too deep to be restricted to 22 yards.

The True Fitness Icon Abhishek

To maintain his form and glory, Abhishek spares no effort regarding his fitness. Alongside his travelling and other life updates, he shares his fitness snippets, too, which shows how much of a gym lover Abhishek is. He knows that to attain greater results, one has to be devoted to one's fitness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0rE0idRYTW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the caption of the above post, Abhishek mentioned "Sweat Smile Pose Repeat 🔁", which represents his life cycle. To sum up, even on his busiest days, he does not skip his physical exercises, and it seems that, for the fans, he does not forget the most important posing task either.

Sharing a Cute Snippet With Leo

Abhishek often shares stories and posts about dogs, which clearly shows his love for dogs and if the matter is about his pet dog Leo, then he makes no effort to show his love and care for his beloved one. From posts to highlighted stories, Leo is everywhere in his profile.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwACHOWvZlH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a recent post, Abhishek shared a photo with his beloved golden retriever, Leo. In the caption, we can see him bidding farewell to his beloved dog, "See you later leo❤️". He is clearly sad about the fact that he has to leave Leo to go outside and he did not forget to show his fans this emotional yet adorable moment.

Friendship That Goes Beyond 22 Yards

As mentioned earlier, Abhishek is an energetic & funny guy, which naturally makes him charming. He makes friends wherever he goes and gets into all kinds of fun. We often see him sharing the dressing room or practice moments with the SRH team. Now, in a repost from Washington Sundar's Instagram ID, we can see him sharing the frame with Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, and Washington Sundar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5QTPuBPSag/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Without a doubt, these four youngsters are among the greatest threats of the IPL 2024 season. But off the field, they share a brotherly bond and love to enjoy life to the fullest. In the caption, Washington mentioned "Yaariaaan⚡️" which shows the energetic young friendship they share among themselves. Having this kind of true friendship is a blessing for a grown-up man.

At The Gateway of Heaven

Abhishek loves to travel and often posts his travelling moments on his Instagram profile. In a similar post, we can see him enjoying the beauty of nature at a place which is recognised as beautiful as heaven. Yes, he recently visited the finest piece of God's creation, Kashmir.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxsp2b4xIs6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The two posts of Abhishek consist of a candid and smiling face of him. He was taking a shikara ride at Dal Lake. Now it's really difficult for us fans to tell which is more adorable, our beloved Abhishek's smiling face or the beauty of Dal Lake.

Following The Tradition With Family

Nothing can be more delightful for the fans than seeing their beloved idol in a traditional look. Abhishek Sharma fulfilled this wish of his fans by posting his beautiful traditional pictures on the festival of light Diwali. The post contains pictures of him wearing a beautiful Kurta & Pajama and enjoying Diwali with his father, mother, sister & his pet dog.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czjh-hGv5my/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the caption, Abhishek wished all of his fans Happy Diwali and mentioned that he loves Diwali very much. From the posts, we can see how overjoyed Abhishek is after spending the wonderful festival with his beloved family. The whole Sharma family's traditional attire stole the hearts of millions of fans. From his posts, fans can very well understand how much he cares for and loves his family.

Abhishek budding as a ‘Dutiful Uncle’

Whenever Abhishek gets the chance, he shares moments of his beloved little niece Amayra. From holding her in his lap to adorable selfies, he does not spare any chance to shower all his love on his cute little princess. From his frequent posts about Amayra, we can understand how much he loves and cares for her.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxDSzsrRoOc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recently, he shared a wholesome moment in which we can see him holding little Amarya's hand and taking her to school. Those little steps of hers meant the world to Abhishek, and our cute little Amarya even introduced her friends to her uncle. At the end of the video, he gave his chick an adorable kiss from his adorable niece. Fans really love the wholesome moment between these two adorable duos.

Spending a Lovely Vacation in The Lap of Sea

As mentioned earlier, Abhishek is a true traveller. He loves to explore different destinations and spends his holidays there. From his Instagram and online sources, we cannot conclude his favourite destinations, mountains or sea. But he regularly posts different pictures from a variety of destinations and many of the readers can find it a little jealous seeing his luxurious and lovely holiday spends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvm41meouvN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In this post, he uploaded two pictures of himself from Goa and came in a beach avatar. Abhishek is popular for his dressing sense and style statement, which makes him a fantastic fashion icon among the other players. He was absolutely rizzing in this post for sure.