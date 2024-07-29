Looking Into The Daily Life of ‘Headingley Ashes Hero’, Ben Stokes

(Ben Stokes In A Wholesome Moment With His Family)

In the world of cricket, the cricketers who have served their team by heart in the last few years, Ben Stokes is one of them. Whenever England faces clutch moments, Stokes becomes the saviour and rescues the team from the jaws of defeat. His mentionable contribution in all units makes the game lively and becomes the ‘X’ factor between the opponent and England. His innumerable match-winning knocks pleased fans year after year. However, still, when it comes to the question of best, nobody could forget his historic century in Headingley (Leeds) ground, which resulted in an unbelievable 1 wicket win in favour of England, and was named as ‘One of the greatest knocks ever played by an Englishman in test cricket.’

Taking A Quick Glance At The Inside Life Of Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, an unparalleled cricketer who can bring fear into any opposition's mind in the 22 yards, is completely different in his daily off-field life. Have we fans ever wondered about the life of our beloved player? Surprisingly in his regular journey, he is a calm & collected person who loves to spend quality time with family & friends and maintains good connections with his fans through his social media platforms. Let us take a quick tour of his Instagram profile to know more about him.

Fitness Is a Must

Determination and fitness are two must-follow things in a sportsman's life, and our beloved Ben Stokes also keeps that in mind. From his frequent gym updates, we already know how much of a fitness freak Ben Stokes is. From a recent post, we see that even in his leisurely travelling time, he does not forget to keep his fitness meter in check. In March 2024, England came on their India tour, where they faced an awful defeat. Despite the result, they gave some delightful moments to their Indian fans.

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In the post, we can see the whole England team is running on the hillside roads of Himachal. On their India tour, the team England decided to visit the beautiful mountains of Himachal. The first thing they did in the morning seemed to be to take a quick tour of Himachal on their feet. It was surely very delightful for the local fans to see the star players running like common people.

On The Way To a Great Comeback

As mentioned earlier, even in his busy schedule, Ben Stokes always gives his daily life updates to maintain a good connection with his fans. We all know that he suffered a serious injury in his leg. Now in a post at the end of November 2023, he has relieved all of his fans by letting them know that the operation was successful and now he is on his way to having a great recovery.

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In the post, we can see our beloved bowler, Ben Stokes, standing with crutches in front of Cromwell Hospital. In the caption, he said, "In and out Under the 🔪 done. Rehab starts now 🙌🙌," reassuring the fans about his recovery. The fans from all over the world also wished for his great recovery & comeback through the comments.

Wishing Birthday To His Life-long Partner

Ben Stokes may not seem like it, but he is considerate about his family. He often posts wholesome & adorable moments with his wife & kids. He truly loves & cares for his wife, Clare Stokes. From her birthday to their anniversary, he never misses to post on these important days to show the love he holds for her.

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In this post, we can see Ben has posted many pretty & wholesome moments of them together and wished her an earnest birthday from the bottom of his heart. He even showed his sadness in the caption by mentioning that he was missing her presence at this special event.

A Caring Father

Ben Stokes loves to spend his leisure time with his son and daughter. Through his posts, we can always see this trio vibing together at their heart's content. He often shares moments of his kids' personal lives and achievements, and from them, it can be clearly seen that not only is Ben Stokes happy to have them, but he is also very proud of them which is very obvious as a father.

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In the post, we can see the trio in a good mood vibing on their tour. Ben is dressed in a striped white t-shirt & the kids are dressed in light blue. Ben also mentioned in the caption, "Blue ft White" about their outfits. From the posts, we can see them enjoying the whole day in various places which shows the junior Stokes also have the same amount of energy as their dad.

Ruling The Golf Field With Junior Stokes

Off the field, Ben often visits the Golf grounds to enjoy his breaks. From his frequent posts, the fans can clearly see that Ben not only loves to play golf but is also a pro at it. In a recent post, he showed his thanks to Ross Sutherland, a professional Golfer, for letting him and his son play golf at the Pinheiros Altos Golf Club.

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From the post, we can see the father-son duo having their boy's day out in the Golf field. In the 3rd post, Ben shared a clip where we get to see Junior Stokes playing golf. He might not be as expert as his dad, but showed the fans that he has quite good skills at his age.

In a Different Place, In a Different Attire

In Ben Stokes' latest post, we get to see our beloved cricketer in a completely new place. Ben was seen visiting the house of Adidas to set the mood with the legendary memories of Football. A true sportsperson never distinguishes between different sports, and this post is a clear example of that.

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In the post, Ben can be seen on an Adidas stage. In the other slides, he was taking a deep look at the historical balls used in the FIFA World Cup throughout the years. There's also a picture of Zidane's personal boot with Zidane's autograph on it. These legendary pieces reminded him of past iconic moments.