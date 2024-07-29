Outside Field Life of The “Rarest Talent of Cricket India”, Prithvi Shaw

(Prithvi Shaw with his dad, Pankaj Shaw)

After Sachin Tendulkar, the boy who gave every Indian cricket lover hope of a miracle, amazed everyone with his batting skills at a very young age, yes, we are talking about the second youngest Indian player in international jersey, Prithvi Pankaj Shaw. In 2018, he made his international debut at just 18 years old, which gathered a bulk of media attention, but somehow, at the peak moment of his career, he disappeared for several years from the limelight due to some injury issues.

Taking A Quick Glance At The Life Of India’s One Of The Most Aspiring Players, Prithvi Shaw

We all know Prithvi Shaw because of his fearsome batting prowess & the cool nerves in handling tough matches. But have we ever wondered what Prithvi is like off the field? Outside the 22 yard battle, he is a guy who loves to fulfill his dreams at all costs & does not fear to announce them proudly to the outside world. He is quite famous among his fans because of his bold and funky fashion styles. He is the type of person who does not hesitate to use his hard-earned fortune to make his life better & comfortable. Prithvi is quite active on his Instagram profile and maintains good connections with his fans through it. To know more about him & his personal life, let us take a quick tour of Prithvi’s Instagram profile.

Making His Dream Come True

Every person lives their life in order to achieve their own dreams and that’s the true essence of life. Of course, Prithvi also has that sort of dream, and he is trying his best to fulfil all of them. As a professional cricketer, he has honed his skills in order to make his nation proud and to be capable of fulfilling all his targets. In a recent post, Prithvi proudly announced that he has completed a lifelong dream. He has finally built his lavish and fairy house.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5iiqzaozW0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the post, the first picture shows a building under construction, and Prithvi is seen chilling under it on a red chair. In the very next picture of the post, we can see Prithvi brimming with a bright smile, showing a welcoming gesture to everyone while sitting on a sofa in his newly built house. He has given a small tour of his house & also thanked everyone from the interior designing team in his post’s caption.

Prithvi Shaw’s Unparallel Rizz

Prithvi Shaw’s off-field personality consistently captures the eyes of netizens and fans because of his daring fashion sense. Each of his posts shows a new and unique outfit style, which represents his fearless fashion style. Shaw is not shy about enjoying the fruits of his career success. He loves to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxVBmY_LKBV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a recent post, we get to see another example of this as Prithvi was sitting in a private jet while placing both of his legs on the front seat. In the caption, he mentioned how a private life is best sometimes, which shows that once in a while, they even need some privacy to gather their thoughts and progress with life easily.

Whatever He Wants, He Gets It For Sure

From his post’s caption, Prithvi may seem extremely arrogant as he mentioned in the caption, “We see it, We like it. We want it. We got it. #rolex” but in truth, it shows just how much self-confidence and self-dependence he has upon himself. As mentioned earlier, Prithvi never hesitates to use his cricket fortune to make his life luxurious. In the post, we can see Prithvi sharing the frame with Brindon Bagirathan, the CEO of Zestige Private Healthcare.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwGCN6bLuZo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Both of them seem brimming with happiness after buying their new Rolex wristwatch. In the picture, they were proudly showing it to share the happiness of obtaining their dream watch with everyone. As a youngster, he has earned enough fortune to make his parents proud and lead a happy life, so what’s wrong with living that life boldly?

Off-Field Bromance With The Ultimate Boss

Prithvi shares a really good bond and friendship with the popular Indian actor Sudeep, aka Kiccha Sudeep. As the fans already know, Sudeep is truly a generous and kindhearted person who has not let his success get to his head and stays grounded for all of his fans. Just like others, Prithvi was also amazed to witness his grounded behaviour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu16FVjP9PV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From Prithvi’s posts, everyone can clearly see and understand how much he admires and cares for Sudeep. He always shows his gratitude through posts about the quality time they have spent together. According to Prithvi, Sudeep is like a big brother to him, with whom he can share everything and gain moral support by talking with him. He even mentioned in the caption that he regards Sudeep as the ultimate boss! Kiccha Boss!