The Dark Horse of Franchise Cricket, Daily Life Highlights of Wanindu Hasaranga

(Wanindu Hasaranga at marriage photoshoot with his wife Vindya)

In the tough times of Sri Lankan cricket, when the team was searching for proper guidance and lagging in every department, Wanindu Hasaranga was the one who joined the Sri Lankan team in 2017 and made a visible impact on the team in the past few years. His exceptional leg break bowling in middle overs effectively slows down the opponent's run rate and also contributes to batting with fierce knocks. His all-rounding ability makes him so much more effective in T20 formats, and franchises place him on their priority list. Not only that, he is the fastest men’s player to reach 100 T20 International wickets. This added another feather to his cap when the Lankan board appointed him as their T20 captain for the upcoming World Cup.

A Close Up At The Daily Life of Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is the current T20 captain of the Sri Lanka team. A fearsome all-rounder that can easily bring fear to any batting & bowling line in the current cricket world. But have you guys ever wondered what Wanindu is like off the field? In truth, he is an energetic and caring partner who puts great effort into his love life and also maintains good connections with his worldwide fans. He is quite active on his social media platforms and often shares his life updates on Instagram. So, let’s take a closer look at the daily life of our beloved captain, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Celebrating The Paper Anniversary

Wanindu Hasaranga’s deep love and affection for his wife, Vindya, are not a secret for us fans. He frequently shares snippets of precious moments from their life together to ensure that every post reflects the love and happiness he has with his wife. For Wanindu Hasaranga, celebrating their first Anniversary is a hugely significant occasion. He spared no effort in making it an unforgettable day in his wife’s life.

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In the post, we can see the adorable couple dressed in a white wedding suit and one piece. In the second picture, Wanindu is seen passionately hugging and showering all of his love on his beloved wife, Vindya. Their chemistry is wholesome and beautiful. Fans from all over the world congratulated the couple and gave their blessing. He intended to make this day a day that would be etched as a precious gem in the diary of their shared experiences.

Recovering From The Zero

Wanindu suffered a huge injury on his right leg’s hamstring. He was in critical care for this incident. But recently, he reassured the fans about his comeback. In a recent post on his Instagram profile, he notified the fans about his recovery & the success of his hamstring operation. The fans could take a breath of relief after seeing this post of course.

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In the post, we can see him showing a thumbs up towards the screen to notify everyone about his well-being. He showed his gratitude towards his doctor Prof. Fares Haddad in the caption by giving his thanks to him. He did not forget to show his gratitude towards the other hospital staff & also thanked the team management of RCB. In the end, he thanked his wife Vindya & his family members for staying beside him in his hard times.

Making Her Special Day Memorable

As mentioned earlier Wanindu truly cares & loves his wife. So it’s obvious that he will make her birthday a memorable one. He celebrated his beloved wife Vindy’s birthday on the rooftop of a magnificent hotel in front of Burj Khalifa. From the posts, we can see the couple brimming with excitement & happiness.

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In the caption of the post, Wanindu mentioned his wife as his best friend, which shows how much he relies on her. He not only cares for her as a wife but also considers her his best friend with whom he can share all his misfortunes and happiness in life.

Living Life At It’s Fullest

Outside the field, Wanindu is an energetic guy who loves to participate in all kinds of fun. Joining in events and living life to its fullest is the main motto of Wanindu. In a recent picture of him, we can see him enjoying playing cards.

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In the caption, he mentioned, “Seize the moment, live life 💫”. The fans even teased him about the post. It seems he is only focusing on cards. From cricket to cards, his focus is only on the recipe which made him successful and gained him so much at this young age.

In The Lap of Mother Nature

In his leisure time, Wanindu Hasaranga really loves travelling. From his frequent posts, we can conclude that he really loves travelling with his wife. He often posts snippets from many places, and he does not seem to differentiate between the destinations because he visits all sorts of places, from high-tech metropolises to untamed natural habitats.

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In this post, we can see him standing barefoot in front of a beautiful waterfall, which seems to be inside a dense forest of Kandy, where there are no other tourists nearby. Wanindu was dressed in a classic wildlife outfit: a black T-shirt, hat, denim jeans, and black sunglasses. His unique fashion sense makes him different from other cricketers and established him as a fashion icon of Sri Lankan cricket.

Having a Great Year Ending With The Soulmate

Wanindu shared a post with his wife, Vindy, on the last day of 2023. In the post, we can see the cute couple wearing a matching blue jumpsuit and enjoying their spare time in the lap of nature. The background shows a beautiful road in between a mountain forest. They went for a long drive in their luxurious BMW car.

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In the caption, Vindy congratulated Wanindu on getting the captaincy and reassured him that she would always stay by his side, as she had until then. No matter what hardships the new year awaits them, they will overcome everything together. Undoubtedly, as a couple, Hasaranga and his wife share a deep and friendly bond between them which is reflected in their face clearly.

Making Memories In Untamed Wilderness

As said in the caption, Love is like nature which evolves daily yet adheres to the principles, our beloved couple Wanindu & Vindya’s life is also going through many ups and downs on a regular note. Yet the only thing they are focused on is the time when life again shines bright and erases the dark gloomy night.

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In the post, we can see Wanindu & Vindya celebrating their after-wedding photoshoot in magnificent places in Sri Lanka. As a caring partner, he truly knows that nothing is better than Mother Nature to capture this milestone of their life.