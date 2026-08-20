Sai Sudharsan Opens Up on Virat Kohli’s Huge Influence on His Career
Sai Sudharsan has talked about the lessons which he took from Virat Kohli. Both of them have shared the field in the IPL, as Sudharsan decided to have some conversations with the King this time. As he aims to make his return to the game as soon as possible, the influence of Virat stands tall.
Sai Sudharsan has talked about the influence Virat Kohli had on his career. He started his international career in the Test format last year, a few weeks after Kohli called time in Test cricket. And Sudharsan went on to take the number three position in the Indian team.
But recently in the series against Sri Lanka, he is not a part of the Indian team. Sai Sudharsan suffered with an injury after the series against Sri Lanka A, and unfortunately, he could not complete his fitness tests in time. Due to this reason, he had to miss out on the India tour of Sri Lanka, as he still waits for his comeback in the second Test.
Amidst this, Sudharsan talked about Virat Kohli and what lessons he learnt from him. In an interview, he said, “We have learnt a lot from Virat Bhai, the way he has played. Even yesterday when I was talking to my nutritionist, I had these small, small details of how he used to take his body, how meticulous he is about small, small things.”
Our Take
One of the key lessons which Sai Sudharsan has taken from Virat Kohli amidst this break from the game was related to his fitness and dedication to the game. Even the nutritionist of Sudharsan must have told him about the habits of the King, how accurately he used to watch things both on and off the field.