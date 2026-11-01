New Zealand Make History Against India with Stunning 5th T20I Victory
New Zealand went on to defeat India in the fifth T20I by 7 wickets. This was for the first time in 17 years that India lost against the Kiwis in consecutive T20Is. Glenn Phillips was the star again, as he remained not out in the chase.
India has won the series against New Zealand by 3-2, but this was not the series end the visitors would have wanted. In the fifth T20I, New Zealand went on to defeat India by a huge margin of 7 wickets, with India looking clueless in the entire run chase.
This was a series win for India, but it still had an embarrassing record for the skipper Shreyas Iyer. India suffered consecutive losses against New Zealand in T20Is for the first time in 17 years. Along with that, Glenn Phillips was also able to break the record of most runs in a bilateral series with this game.
While the Indian team definitely had a strong start in the series, questions around the captaincy have grown up. India will now aim to regain their form and probably take revenge for the T20I series consecutive losses in the ODI series, which are set to commence in a few days.
Our Take
It can be said that New Zealand were able to capitalise on not just one but many mistakes which were made by the Indian team. Even though they have lost the series at home, the team still had various positives to take from the same, which came from the last two games. Glenn Phillips has been the hero against the Indian bowling line-up, as he now aims to carry the same form further in this tour.