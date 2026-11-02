Gautam Gambhir Opens Up on India's Defeat in the Final T20I
The Indian team suffered a loss against New Zealand in the fifth T20I. Even though India won the series by 3-2, the loss has brought down various questions for the team. This also made the Indian Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, to step up and talk about the same.
The T20I series between New Zealand and India has ended, with the Indian team grabbing a win by 3-2. The team received a strong start in this series but the end wasn't something which they would have expected.
India lost the fifth and final T20I of the series too, which was a 7 wicket loss for them. This has highlighted a lot of issues with the bowling line-up of the team, as questions have also been raised on the captain, Shreyas Iyer, and Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir.
After the fifth T20I, Gambhir talked about the same, as he said, “If we hadn't won the series, no one would have talked about one practice session. Then everyone would have said, ‘Oh, how poor is this Indian team that everything has gone wrong after the World Cup.’ That's the reality. It's no secret that in India, people only see results, nothing else.”
Our Take
The Indian team is surely facing a lot of issues when it comes to different formats of the game. Even after being the T20 World Cup champions, they have not been able to perform consistently since the captaincy change in this format. Under Shreyas Iyer, India was able to win the Asian Games, but the results in the bilateral series have still raised up some questions for the team.