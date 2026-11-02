Twitter Erupts as Gautam Gambhir Discusses His Workload.

Gautam Gambhir's Workload Comments Spark Reactions on Social Media
Gautam Gambhir has made some comments on his workload. After the T20I series win against New Zealand, the Indian coach has talked about the preparations for the ODI series. But in his words for the workload management, fans have given some reactions.
The Indian Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, will be a little disappointed from the team's performances in the T20I series against New Zealand. Following the T20I series, he also made some comments on the issues which were faced, and how he plans to tackle them in the future.
At the same time, Gambhir decided to take the credit for the loss. In an interview, he talked about the same by saying, “I’m ready to take the bullet, it gets tough switching formats. I’m also a human being, but I’m up for the challenge and that’s my job”.
On his statements, the fans on Twitter have given some brutal reactions:
Dug Out
@mufaddal_vohra dug out me ac me baithe hue bol rha hai ready to take bullet 😭— Harshit (@I_am_Harshit_17) November 1, 2026
A Twitter user troller Gambhir to his best. He said that Gambhir sits in the dugout and even in the Air Conditioner, and now he has got tired.
Just Quit
@mufaddal_vohra Why don't you just quit? You’re not the only highly capable person around. https://t.co/08EXtPNEiY— Pradeep🇮🇳 (@Pradeep35962385) November 1, 2026
Gautam Gambhir making complaints regarding the workload have even made the fans say that he should quit, since the workload is eating him up.
Dhoni vs Gambhir
@mufaddal_vohra Meanwhile Ms dhoni hold the position of captain of India more than 10 years continuously in all 3 formats— Anti-Hÿpôčřîťę 👮 (@ChahiyeKisko) November 1, 2026
Dhoni and Gambhir have been rivals off the field with their controversies. Now one of them even said that Dhoni led India across all formats for a long time and didn't mention workload.
Inhuman
@mufaddal_vohra Sahi baat hai, Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri were not humans!!— Samyak Jain (@onlysam2004) November 2, 2026
Gautam Gambhir has made a complaint on the workload management. But Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid were able to do it without any issues, which means they were not humans.