India will now be returning at this venue after a gap of eight years. Shubman Gill, who played at the number three spot in that game, is now leading the Indian side. Moreover, players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and more, will be willing to give their best for the line-up one more time at this venue. Kohli wasn't a part of the playing XI last time, but he will be eager to make his impact in this game too.