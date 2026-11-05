What Happened When India Last Played an ODI at Wellington?
India will be playing the second ODI against New Zealand tomorrow at Wellington. This will be India's first game at this venue since 2019. Last time the team played here, Ambati Rayudu’s 90 powered India to win the game by 35 runs.
The ODI series between New Zealand and India will be continuing at Wellington, as India enters this game with a five wicket victory in the first match. Along with that, the Indian team will be making its return to this venue for the first time in 7 years, as they last played here in 2019.
It was the 5th ODI of the series, as India was batting first in this game. New Zealand triggered an early collapse, as India stood at the score of 18/4. But Ambati Rayudu's 90 helped India to regain form, as Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, and Hardik Pandya gave useful contributions. Eventually, India finished scoring 252 runs before being all out.
New Zealand never actually gained momentum in the chase. Mohammed Shami was able to trouble the top order, as Yuzvendra Chahal took the responsibility of the middle order. While James Neesham and Tom Latham tried to fight, the team got all out at the score of 217, allowing India to win by 35 runs.
Our Take
India will now be returning at this venue after a gap of eight years. Shubman Gill, who played at the number three spot in that game, is now leading the Indian side. Moreover, players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and more, will be willing to give their best for the line-up one more time at this venue. Kohli wasn't a part of the playing XI last time, but he will be eager to make his impact in this game too.