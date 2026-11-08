India A Batters Continue Their Dominant Run in New Zealand
The India A batsmen have kept up their dominant run in the New Zealand soil. In the third and final unofficial Test, the team was declared at the score of 464/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century, as Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar smashed fifties.
The Indian team is about to have a good time with its batting line-up in the Test series against New Zealand. For a series which will last for two games, the batsmen have been able to practice for a good total of 3 unofficial Tests. And in the final game, the batters have displayed their dominance again.
The team went on to declare at the score of 464/5, showing its batting dominance. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan already remained the stars on day one. But following that, Dhruv Jurel and Tilak Varma went on to show the needful contributions for the team. Jurel scored 71 runs as Varma went on to smash 81 not out.
Washington Sundar was also a key player for the team in the batting line-up, as he went on to score an unbeaten 50. It is clear that the Indian batsmen have received enough warm-up for the test series now.
Our Take
With all the batsmen of the team in sublime form, it is a huge positive for the Indian team ahead of the New Zealand Tests. Whether it is the openers, the top order batsmen, or even the middle order, all of them have been able to show their dominance without any issues.