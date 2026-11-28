New Zealand Bowlers Run Riot as India Collapse on Day 2
The second day of the second Test also belonged to New Zealand. Their bowling line-up completely dominated against India, putting them at the score of 116/6. As India stands with the tailenders, the series looks to go away from their hands.
The second day of the second Test match between New Zealand and India has come to an end. And this day was once again dominated by the Kiwis without any issues. When the team stepped out to resume its batting, Indian bowlers were able to take up the charge.
With Akash Deep taking a five-wicket haul, New Zealand was bowled out at the score of 356 in the first innings. When India came out to bat, things turned out to be worse, as it started with Yashasvi Jaiswal losing his wicket in the first over. Devdutt Padikkal looked fine with the bat, as he managed to score 21 runs off 20 balls, before Kyle Jamieson removed him.
And this is where the actual collapse started, as Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul also followed for cheap scores. India finished the day with the score of 116/6, as Washington Sundar also lost his wicket on the final ball of the day.
Our Take
There are a lot of troubles with the Indian team in the upcoming days of the game. Dhruv Jurel is still at the crease, as he now aims to give his best and prevent the New Zealand bowlers from taking India to a low score. However, it will be quite challenging for him to do it alone, as he aims to get some support from the Indian tailenders.