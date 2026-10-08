India’s New Zealand ODI Squad Announcement Expected Next Week
The Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand is yet to be announced. Selectors have confirmed the T20I squad, which also marks the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At the same time, reports suggest that the ODI team will be picked next week.
Within the next few weeks, the Indian team will be on a tour of New Zealand. As the tour begins with the T20I series along with the unofficial Tests, the BCCI has announced the squad for the same. But the team for the ODI series, which is awaited by the fans, is yet to be announced.
A latest development in this case shows that the team will be announced next week for the ODI series against New Zealand. As Pragyan Ojha leads the selection committee, the BCCI announced its first team since 2023 without Ajit Agarkar as the Chief Selector. The search for a new individual to replace him has started.
When the T20I team was announced, it made the cricket fans happy with Bhuvneshwar Kumar making his comeback to the team. If he is able to perform well for the team in the shortest format of the game, he might also be able to get a chance in the ODIs.
Our Take
Fans are waiting for the BCCI to announce the ODI squad as soon as possible. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two legends of the Indian team, are only active in this format due to which fans have to wait for months to watch them back in action. But what remains to be seen is the bowling line-up of the Indian team, which has faced a lot of challenges over the last few months.