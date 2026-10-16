Tim Southee Highlights Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar Is Vital to Team India
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be making his return to the national side after four years. Ahead of his return, he has also been backed by the former New Zealand pacer, Tim Southee. He claims him to be the best bowler to help the new generation bowlers.
The Indian team has started to prepare for the ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to commence in a few days. And this series will be remembered for the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is back in the national side after almost four years.
He last played for the Indian team in 2022, where he was also a part of the squad in the T20 World Cup. After he got dropped, he made his return possible with consecutive IPL wins for RCB with the help of his bowling skills. Now he has been picked by the selectors for the T20I series, as he starts to prepare for the same.
Ahead of the series, he has also been backed by Tim Southee, who said, “Bhuvi brings is control to an innings, the way he can start and use the new ball, and close out an innings, and the experience - for him to be in an around in the Indian setup - will help the next generation of Indian bowlers as well.”
Our Take
Bhuvneshwar Kumar making his return to the Indian team is now about to be witnessed soon. The series against New Zealand is about to start in a few days, and this might also play a crucial role to determine whether he will be able to make it to the ODI side as well or not.