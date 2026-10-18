Twitter Flooded With Memes as India and West Indies Share T20I Series
The T20I series between India and West Indies has ended in a draw. Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, managed to post 16 runs off 11 balls in a rain affected game. Fans on Twitter are now remembering how Suryakumar Yadav helped India to win the series.
The Indian team has not been able to secure a series win over the West Indies in the shortest format of the game. The final T20I of the series was played yesterday, and it got affected due to the weather conditions.
Eventually, India managed to bat just 7.4 overs and posted more than 100 runs on the board. But when the rain returned in this game, the umpires had to call off the match and the series resulted in a draw. A series which was expected to be an easy win for the Indian team ended up as a draw.
This even made the Indian fans remember Suryakumar Yadav, who was removed from captaincy even after winning the T20 World Cup. Now that the series against the West Indies has ended in a draw, fans are now remembering Suryakumar Yadav and making memes on the Indian skipper.
Worst Phase?
Shreyas Iyer as 🇮🇳captain -Lost 0-2 to Ireland - Lost 0-4 to England - Draw 2-2 against West Indies Is this worst phase of Indian Cricket team in T20Is? https://t.co/wvgGYkzPxr— Vishwas_Bajwa (@Singh_King___) October 17, 2026
Under Shreyas Iyer, India lost the series against England and Ireland. And now the team has drawn one against the West Indies.
Captain Knock
Captain 🗿 https://t.co/Tu5NQFILDo— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 17, 2026
Shreyas Iyer might have felt way too good after playing a knock off 22 runs from 14 balls. That too in a game which has been affected due to rain and reduced to 9 overs.
Was it True?
Even west indies don't want to take wicket of Shreyas Iyer 😭😭😭— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 17, 2026
West Indies also didn't want to take the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. They were able to ensure that the run rate remained in control.