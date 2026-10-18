Shubman Gill Dismissed for Just 1 on Ranji Trophy Comeback
Shubman Gill returned to play for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. Boosting his preparations for the New Zealand series, he is a part of the team for this round. But in his comeback match, he got dismissed for just one run.
The preparations for the India tour of New Zealand have started, but it has not been a good time for Shubman Gill. He decided to be back in the Ranji Trophy, as his name was also included in the squad for the second round of the tournament. This even marked his return to this tournament after a long time.
But it seems that his return to Punjab as an opener was short lived. He got dismissed for just one run off five balls in the game, as Punjab were batting first. The Indian skipper stepped out to bat at number four, as the top order batsmen were able to give a better start.
However, Ajay Mandal was able to remove him for a cheap score. This has created a major concern for the team, regarding the form of the Indian skipper. He is already having a lot on plate for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.
Our Take
Shubman Gill not being able to do well for Punjab in his return to the Ranji Trophy has made it to the headlines quickly. It now remains to be seen how he is able to perform for the team in the remainder of the game, as the other players have been able to capitalise on the opportunities well. Moreover, he is geared up for the New Zealand tour, having his preparations for the same done already.