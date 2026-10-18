Shreyas Iyer Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Despite West Indies Series Snub
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t play a single game for the Indian team in the T20I series against West Indies. The team decided to go with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for all games. After the series, Shreyas Iyer opened up on the reason behind it.
The T20I series between India and the West Indies has now come to an end, with the series ending in a 2-2 draw. However, fans had eagerly waited for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the young prodigy, to play a single game, but that didn’t take place.
In all five T20I matches, the team went with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the openers. With this, another series has passed on with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not getting a chance to play for the Indian cricket team. Even after giving brilliant performances in the Asian Games, he was left out in another home series.
After the T20I series against West Indies, Shreyas Iyer broke his silence on this matter. He said, “I just keep telling Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, ‘You will get your opportunities. If you're consistent with your process, keep your mindset a bit light, and don't think too much about not getting an opportunity. You have to wait sometimes. We've got two fantastic openers who won us the WC and who've been consistent throughout”.
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not getting a chance once again has been a challenge for the youngster and a moment of worry for the Indian selectors too. But in the series against West Indies, they decided to back the experience of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. As both of them struggled to maintain consistency, it remains to be seen what actually happens in the T20I series against New Zealand.