Steve Smith & Joe Root Continue Their Battle for ICC Test No.1 Spot
Steve Smith has climbed up to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings. He overtakes Joe Root, and now stands a few points away from replacing Harry Brook at the top. After some bad performances against Pakistan, Root has been dropped to the third spot.
The battle of Fab Four is still alive in the longest format of the game, as Joe Root and Steve Smith still fight for the top spot. Recently, Smith was able to show his dominance with the bat in the series against Bangladesh. On the other hand, the struggles continue for Joe Root in the series against Pakistan.
After a below par performance in the second Test against Pakistan, Joe Root has ended up losing some rating points. And this became an opportunity for his arch rival and competitor, Steve Smith. With 840 points, Steve Smith now stands at the second spot in the ICC rankings, behind Harry Brook.
Joe Root has now been dropped to the third position in the Test rankings with 820 points. Smith is now standing just 16 points away from Harry Brook, who is holding the top spot in the standings.
Our Take
The ICC rankings in the Test format feel alive again, as the generational talents are fighting for their spot at the top. Fans who have been watching Test cricket for a long time would be missing Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in this battle of the Fab Four. While the two of them have retired, Joe Root and Steve Smith have shown that the battle will remain alive till they are in the game.