Joe Root Inches Closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic Test Record
Joe Root is now moving closer to yet another record which is being held by Sachin Tendulkar. With the third Test match against Pakistan, he is now standing third in the record of most games in this format. Root plays his 169th Test, as Tendulkar's record of 200 games remains in danger.
Joe Root just keeps on getting closer to Sachin Tendulkar across the Test format. With the third Test match against Pakistan, he has now come closer to him in yet another record. And this is the record for the most number of Test matches played by any player.
Sachin Tendulkar is holding the top spot in this record with a massive total of 200 Tests. This is a mountain which has been tough for the other players to climb at this time. But now with the third Test match against Pakistan, he has played a total of 169 Test matches.
Reaching a total of 200 Test matches would be a tough challenge for Joe Root, but looking at his form and fitness, he would be eager to complete the same. England plays more than 20 Tests in a single World Test Championship cycle, which could help Joe Root to get closer to the same.
Our Take
Joe Root might not be able to overtake Sachin Tendulkar in this record but he will be trying to get closer to the same and even overtake James Anderson in the same. James Anderson has played a total of 188 Test matches in his career, before he called time and retired from the longest format of the game. Root has the potential to overtake the legends and create a league of his own.