Despite the number of talented batsmen who are lefties, it is good news for Indian cricket. No two players are alike, which allows the selectors plenty of choices for the future. Some may be able to count on experience for the win, but there'll be a lot of consistency to be proven first. There is an improvement in India's batting depth with Vaibhav improving and other players like Ishan, Sai, Devdutt and Tilak doing well.