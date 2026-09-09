India’s Left-Handed Batting Race Explodes! 5 Stars Fighting for One Test Spot
The left-handed contest gets more interesting for India as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Tilak Varma have made their stride in the longest format of the game.
Talk of India's talented crop of lefties, it keeps on getting tougher to pick them into the Test squad. All of them, from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ishan Kishan, Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal to Tilak Varma, have done a good job and given the selectors a lot to do.
Sudharsan's knack for adjusting his game to suit the conditions of international cricket has already been demonstrated, and Ishan Kishan's experience at all levels of cricket is poised to make him a significant influence on game-changing types. But Devdutt Padikkal has held himself there as well, with his style and attitude.
Also on the list is the consistency and ongoing maturity of Tilak Varma. The youngest addition to the team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has drawn a lot of eyes with his no-nonsense style of play.
Professionals have a big job ahead of them when deciding upon India's viable batters at the left-hand side with such promising talents performing well.
Our Take
Despite the number of talented batsmen who are lefties, it is good news for Indian cricket. No two players are alike, which allows the selectors plenty of choices for the future. Some may be able to count on experience for the win, but there'll be a lot of consistency to be proven first. There is an improvement in India's batting depth with Vaibhav improving and other players like Ishan, Sai, Devdutt and Tilak doing well.