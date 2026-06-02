Best Cricket Betting Apps in Bangladesh for June 2026

Our experts from Sportscafe have carefully checked and ranked the best cricket betting apps in Bangladesh for June 2026. Cricket is very popular in Bangladesh, and about 90% of bettors use mobile phones to place bets. Mobile apps are preferred because they are easy to use, quick to access and provide a good betting experience. Bettors can place bets at any time, watch live events, and use special bonuses. Below is a list of the top cricket betting apps in Bangladesh for June 2026.

Cricket Betting Apps

Cricket Betting Apps Reviews Our team has carefully examined the top apps for cricket betting in Bangladesh. We assessed different factors like the pros and cons, bonus systems, security features, user convenience, app updates, and more. The goal was to identify the most reliable and convenient options for bettors. Each app has been tested for its functionality, ease of use, and overall performance. Below is a detailed overview of each app, where we explain what sets them apart and how they compare to others in the market. #1 888starz App 888starz is the best cricket betting app in Bangladesh. Known for its easy-to-use interface and large selection of markets, it provides live event updates, quick payouts, and detailed bet history tracking. With a welcoming bonus of 100% up to 10,550 BDT and 150 free spins, new users get an excellent start. The app supports many local payment methods and this makes it easy for Bangladeshi players to deposit and withdraw. Place a bet of at least 133 BDT on any sports event using the iOS/Android app, and you will receive a free bet worth 50% of your stake, up to a maximum of 400 BDT. Pros Cons One-click registration No dedicated FAQ section Great welcome bonus and regular promotions Available in Bengali Low minimum deposit of 110 BDT Easy bet history tracking Biometric login for added security Push notifications to stay updated Low system requirements Free bet in the app Quick payouts with multiple payment options #2 Megapari App The Megapari app is a popular choice for cricket betting in Bangladesh. It has a clean layout and supports a Bengali interface. The app gives live updates for scores and odds, and allows you quick access to your betting history. It is free to download for both Android and iOS devices. The minimum deposit is just 130 BDT, and new users get a welcome bonus of up to 33,000 BDT and a free bet on the first deposit. The app runs smoothly even on low-end devices, and it offers quick access to your favorite betting markets. Pros Cons Free to download Customer support can be slow at times Live scores and odds updates Low system requirements, works on most devices Quick access to bet history Supports both Android and iOS Bengali interface Push notifications for updates #3 Baji Live App Baji Live is a cricket-focused betting platform in Bangladesh. The software is available for Android as an APK, and iOS users can access it through a browser. It features competitive odds and a cash-out option. New players get a welcome bonus and a 50% sports refund. The minimum deposit is 500 BDT, and the platform supports instant deposits. Baji Live also sponsors sports teams like AFC Bournemouth, which adds to its trustworthiness. Pros Cons Secure and licensed Minimum deposit of 500 BDT (higher than usual) Instant deposits Active on social media Sponsors sports teams Offers cash-out option 50% sports refund FAQs and guides available #4 Mostbet App Mostbet is a betting platform with a modern design. It has a dedicated Android app. iOS users can add the site to their home screen. The app supports BDT and has a Bengali interface. New users can get a 125% welcome bonus up to 35,000 BDT. There are also cashback options. The site accepts many payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. Pros Cons Accepts BDT and has a Bengali interface No iOS app, only a browser version 100 free spins when you install the app Low minimum deposit of 300 BDT Active on social media Many cryptocurrency options Cashback options available #5 Melbet App Melbet is a trusted platform with many cricket betting options. It has apps for both Android and iOS. The app shows live scores and odds. You can quickly check your betting history. It has more than 100 payment methods and supports a Bengali interface. The platform is licensed and has competitive odds, live streams, and many betting types. Melbet also sponsors the Knight Riders team. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to 12,000 BDT. The app has a VIP program for loyal players. Pros Cons Licensed and secure Customer support may take longer Biometric login Low system requirements Notifications for updates Bengali interface Many payment methods VIP program for loyal players Active on social media 130 BDT minimum deposit #6 Jeetbuzz App Jeetbuzz focuses on cricket betting and has strong ties to the sport. It sponsors teams like the Delhi Bulls and works with ambassador Andre Dwayne Russell. The app is available for both Android and iOS and can be downloaded for free. It has a simple interface and supports multiple languages. Jeetbuzz provides a 50% sports refund promotion for new users. The platform is active on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Telegram. Pros Cons Licensed by Curacao Limited payment methods Free to download Simple interface Biometric login for security Safe and fast payment transactions Supports multiple languages Active on social media Cricket exchange for betting FAQs and guides available #7 1xbet App 1xBet has apps for both iOS and Android. Players can get a special bonus for using the app to place bets. If you bet at least 268 BDT on any sports event using the Android or iOS app, you will get a free bet. The free bet will be worth 50% of your stake, up to 1,336 BDT. The platform also supports many languages, including Bengali, which helps Bangladeshi players. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 12,000 BDT. Pros Cons Supports Bengali language No FAQ section More than 100 payment methods One-click registration Minimum deposit 120 BDT 50 daily cricket events Special bonus for app users Active on social media 24/7 customer support #8 Babu88 App Babu88 has apps for Android and iOS. The software supports biometric login for extra security. It works well on most devices because of low system requirements. The platform has a Bengali interface, which helps local users. Cricket fans can bet on many daily events. Babu88 sponsors cricket teams like Montreal Tigers, Colombo Strikers, and Northern Warriors. New users can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 12,000 BDT. Pros Cons Bengali interface No dedicated iOS application Minimum deposit 200 BDT 100% first deposit bonus up to 12,000 BDT Low system requirements Biometric login 24/7 customer support via app VIP club Active on social media #9 1win App 1win has apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS. It is a good choice for cricket betting, with many markets and daily events. The app has a Bengali interface, which makes it easier for local users. The welcome bonus gives players 200% on the first deposit, up to 50,000 BDT. 1win stays active on social media like Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Customer support is available 24/7, including phone help. The platform also has several bonuses. Pros Cons Bengali interface Minimum deposit is 400 BDT, higher than some competitors David Warner as the ambassador Multiple bonuses 24/7 customer support with phone help Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS Biometric login Small APK size 200 free spins for app installation #10 Crickex App The Crickex app is designed for cricket fans. Robin Uthappa, the Indian cricket legend, is its ambassador. The platform sponsors teams like Chepauk Super Gillies, Saint Lucia Kings, and Galle Titans. New users get a 100% welcome bonus up to 300 BDT. The app works on both iOS and Android devices. It has low system requirements, so even older devices can run it. The app does not take up storage space. Crickex supports Bengali and has a strong presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. It also features a blog and news page. Pros Cons Doesn’t need much storage Smaller welcome bonus Works on old devices Minimum deposit is 400 BDT Low system requirements Active on social media Bengali language support Fast registration Blog and news page

List of Online Cricket Betting Apps in Bangladesh Below is a cricket betting apps list in Bangladesh. Each app stands out for its unique features like biometric login, system requirements, and more, along with attractive welcome bonuses. App Name Feature Welcome Bonus 888Starz Biometric login 100% up to 10,550 BDT Megapari Low system requirements 100% up to 33,000 BDT Baji Live Fast app with easy navigation 50% Sports Refund Mostbet Simple interface for mobile use 125% up to 35,000 BDT Melbet Supports old devices with low storage 100% up to 12,000 BDT Jeetbuzz Low system requirements 50% Sports Refund 1xbet Biometric login and fast registration 120% up to 12,000 BDT Babu88 Lightweight app, runs on older devices 100% up to 12,000 BDT 1win Small APK size and biometric login 200% up to 50,000 BDT CrickeX Works well on low-end devices 100% up to 300 BDT

How Do We Test Cricket Betting Apps? We test cricket betting apps based on important factors. These include security, bonuses, payment methods, and how easy they are to use. We also look at how often the apps are updated. These points help us find the best online cricket betting app. Trusted License Most bookmakers get licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A license shows that the bookmaker follows the rules and treats customers fairly. It helps protect users from fraud and ensures proper payouts. If a bookmaker doesn’t have a license, it might not be trustworthy. Betting with a licensed bookmaker is safer. It helps avoid problems with payments and fairness. Always check for a valid license before betting. Bonuses for Newcomers and for Downloads Another important point is that bookmakers offer bonuses to attract new players and encourage app downloads. These bonuses can provide extra funds or free bets, allowing players to enjoy more gameplay. However, it is essential to read the terms and conditions. Bonuses often have rules like wagering requirements and time limits. We review these rules to ensure players can use the bonus effectively. A good betting app for cricket will have transparent and fair bonus terms. Optimization and Design Another important factor is optimization and design. It is essential that the mobile app includes all the features found on the desktop version. This means users should be able to easily navigate, place live bets, use secure payment methods, and contact support. For example, a good betting app for cricket allows users to watch live matches, place bets, and check their betting history, all from their phones. Customer Support Customer support is important when there are problems with your account, payments, or technical issues. It's useful to have support available through chat, phone, or email. Chat is often the fastest way to get help. A good FAQ section is also important. It helps answer common questions without needing to contact support.

Cricket Betting Apps for Android in Bangladesh We have listed the best cricket betting apps for Android in Bangladesh. Our experts have checked each one carefully. Below are 10 top bookmakers with cricket betting APK app for Android: 888Starz

Jeetbuzz

CrickeX

1xbet

Melbet

Megapari

Baji Live

Mostbet

Babu88

1win These apps will help you place your bets on cricket easily and securely. How to Install Cricket Betting App for Android? To download cricket betting app for Android, customers should: Find the app on the bookmaker's website. Download the APK file. Go to the phone settings and allow installation from unknown sources. Open the downloaded file. Install the app. Once installed, users can start placing bets right away.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for iOS in Bangladesh We have selected the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Bangladesh. Our experts analyzed each app for key features and performance. Below is a list of the top cricket betting apps for iOS in Bangladesh: 888Starz

Jeetbuzz

CrickeX

1xbet

Melbet

Megapari

Baji Live

Mostbet

Babu88

1win These apps are ideal for cricket betting on iOS devices. How to Install Application on iPhone? To install a cricket betting app for iPhone, do the following: Visit the official website of the bookmaker. Go to the app section and select the iOS version. Download the app. Afterward, complete the installation using the instructions shown on the screen. Once done, bettors can start using the app on their iPhone.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for BPL The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is very popular in Bangladesh. Many bettors like to place bets on BPL matches using mobile apps. These apps allow users to bet easily and quickly. Here are 10 of the best cricket betting apps for BPL: 888Starz

Jeetbuzz

CrickeX

Mostbet

Babu88

1win

1xbet

Melbet

Megapari

Baji Live These apps are great choices for cricket betting during BPL matches.

Live Cricket Betting Apps Live cricket betting lets players place bets while a match is happening. Below is a list of the top 10 live cricket betting apps, with a key feature for each one. App Feature 888Starz Bet on matches in real-time Megapari Fast live betting interface Baji Live Watch live streams and see odds updates Mostbet Cash-out options available quickly Melbet Offers live stats and odds Jeetbuzz Bet live on major cricket leagues 1xbet Many live betting markets Babu88 Easy navigation for live betting 1win Fast updates during live events CrickeX Live streaming and live odds

These apps may not have made our top tier, but they still present solid alternatives for Bangladeshi bettors looking for flexibility and variety.

New Cricket Betting Apps in Bangladesh New cricket betting apps bring bigger bonuses, new features, and better platforms. They also provide larger rewards and faster services. Below are the top 5 new cricket betting apps. App Feature 888Starz Free bet in application Megapari Many payment methods Baji Live Sports refund promotions Mostbet Deposit bonuses up to 35,000 BDT Melbet Live streaming and betting options

Popular Cricket Tournaments for Betting on App Bangladesh has many popular cricket tournaments where players can bet using mobile apps. The following tournaments are among the most well-known and widely bet on: BPL The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is one of the most watched cricket events in the country. It is a T20 tournament where local and international players compete in teams. The BPL brings a lot of excitement to cricket fans in Bangladesh and has become a favorite for betting. IPL The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most famous T20 cricket leagues worldwide. Teams from India and top international players take part in it. The tournament features high levels of competition and is known for attracting large crowds. This makes it a popular choice for bettors. Dhaka Premier Division The Dhaka Premier Division is a top domestic competition in Bangladesh. It is a list-A cricket tournament with teams from different regions of the country. This league is a major event in Bangladesh’s cricket calendar, where local players compete at a high level. National Cricket League The National Cricket League (NCL) is a first-class tournament in Bangladesh. It is played between regional teams and follows the multi-day format. The NCL is crucial for developing cricket talent in Bangladesh and is followed by many local fans and bettors. ICC Champions Trophy The ICC Champions Trophy is an international competition where the world’s best teams compete. It is held every few years and features the top cricketing nations. The competition has a rich history and is known for its exciting matches and it attracts many bettors from across the globe. T20 World Cup The ICC T20 World Cup is a major international tournament where the best teams play in the shortest format of the game. It is held every few years and brings together top cricketers from around the world. The tournament is highly anticipated and a popular event for betting. The Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a multi-nation cricket tournament played by countries in Asia. The tournament alternates between ODI and T20 formats and includes teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The Asia Cup is an exciting tournament for fans and bettors alike.

How to Place the First Bet via App? Placing the first bet through the apps for cricket betting is simple. Here is how to do it: Register: To begin, users need to create an account on the app. They can register using their phone number, email, social networks or use one-click registration method. For phone number registration, enter the number and wait for a verification code. Enter the code to complete the process. For email registration, users need to provide their email address and set a password. Some apps may ask for further verification, such as identity or address proof. Deposit Money: After registration, users can deposit money into their accounts. Most apps accept bank transfers, credit/debit cards (like Visa or MasterCard), e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), or mobile payment services (UPI, Google Pay). Deposits are usually quick, but it’s important to check the minimum deposit limit for each app. Some apps also accept cryptocurrencies. Place a Bet: Once the account is funded, users can select a cricket match. After choosing the match, they pick a betting option, such as the match winner or total runs. Next, users enter the amount to bet. After reviewing everything, they confirm the bet. The bet will be placed, and users can track the match in the app. This is the simple process to start betting on cricket through an app.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Bangladeshis Many bookmakers give attractive welcome bonuses to new players. These bonuses can help players start with more funds. The bonuses come in different forms, like matched deposit bonuses, free bets, or cashback offers. Here is a list of some of the best welcome bonuses for players in Bangladesh: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 888Starz 100% up to 10,550 BDT Megapari 100% up to 33,000 BDT Baji Live 50% Sports Refund Mostbet 125% up to 35,000 BDT Melbet 100% bonus up to 12,000 BDT Jeetbuzz 50% Sports Refund 1xbet 120% up to 12,000 BDT Babu88 100% up to 12,000 BDT 1win 200% up to 50,000 BDT CrickeX 100% up to 300 BDT

Easy Way to Make a Deposit To place a bet, you need to deposit money into your account. Here are the steps to follow: Log in to your account on the app. Go to the deposit section. Choose your payment method (bank transfer, card, e-wallet, etc.). Enter the amount you want to deposit. Fill in the required details (like card number or e-wallet info). Confirm your deposit. The money will be added to your account, and you can start betting. This simple process will help you quickly add funds to your account and begin placing your bets.

Methods of Payment Real money cricket betting apps in Bangladesh support many payment systems. Most of them accept Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and Indian Rupees (INR). Players can easily deposit and withdraw money using these methods. Payment options include: UPI

Skrill

Neteller

Bank Transfer

AstroPay

PayTM

Google Pay

Visa

MasterCard

Rocket (bKash) These payment options make transactions simple and quick for users in Bangladesh.

What is Better: App or Website? Choosing between an app or a website for cricket betting depends on what you prefer. Below is a simple comparison of key points to help you decide. Criteria App Website Installation Must be downloaded No need to download Speed Often faster Can be slower due to browser load Notifications Sends push notifications No push notifications Accessibility Can be used anytime Requires an internet connection User Interface Designed for mobile screens May not fit mobile screens well Storage Takes up phone storage Does not use phone storage Battery Usage Uses phone battery Uses less battery Updates Needs app updates from the store Updates automatically Switching Between Apps Harder to switch between apps Easier to switch between tabs Data Usage Can use more data May use less data in some cases

Summary by SportsCafe SportsCafe ranked 888Starz as the best cricket betting app. It stands out because of its easy design, fast payments, and many betting options. The app is easy to register on, supports BDT payments, and gives good odds for cricket matches. It also has strong security and customer support. These reasons make 888Starz the best app for cricket betting in Bangladesh.