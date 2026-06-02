Best Cricket Betting Apps in Bangladesh for June 2026
Our experts from Sportscafe have carefully checked and ranked the best cricket betting apps in Bangladesh for June 2026. Cricket is very popular in Bangladesh, and about 90% of bettors use mobile phones to place bets. Mobile apps are preferred because they are easy to use, quick to access and provide a good betting experience. Bettors can place bets at any time, watch live events, and use special bonuses. Below is a list of the top cricket betting apps in Bangladesh for June 2026.
Our team has carefully examined the top apps for cricket betting in Bangladesh. We assessed different factors like the pros and cons, bonus systems, security features, user convenience, app updates, and more. The goal was to identify the most reliable and convenient options for bettors. Each app has been tested for its functionality, ease of use, and overall performance. Below is a detailed overview of each app, where we explain what sets them apart and how they compare to others in the market.
#1 888starz App
888starz is the best cricket betting app in Bangladesh. Known for its easy-to-use interface and large selection of markets, it provides live event updates, quick payouts, and detailed bet history tracking. With a welcoming bonus of 100% up to 10,550 BDT and 150 free spins, new users get an excellent start. The app supports many local payment methods and this makes it easy for Bangladeshi players to deposit and withdraw. Place a bet of at least 133 BDT on any sports event using the iOS/Android app, and you will receive a free bet worth 50% of your stake, up to a maximum of 400 BDT.
Pros
Cons
One-click registration
No dedicated FAQ section
Great welcome bonus and regular promotions
Available in Bengali
Low minimum deposit of 110 BDT
Easy bet history tracking
Biometric login for added security
Push notifications to stay updated
Low system requirements
Free bet in the app
Quick payouts with multiple payment options
#2 Megapari App
The Megapari app is a popular choice for cricket betting in Bangladesh. It has a clean layout and supports a Bengali interface. The app gives live updates for scores and odds, and allows you quick access to your betting history. It is free to download for both Android and iOS devices. The minimum deposit is just 130 BDT, and new users get a welcome bonus of up to 33,000 BDT and a free bet on the first deposit. The app runs smoothly even on low-end devices, and it offers quick access to your favorite betting markets.
Pros
Cons
Free to download
Customer support can be slow at times
Live scores and odds updates
Low system requirements, works on most devices
Quick access to bet history
Supports both Android and iOS
Bengali interface
Push notifications for updates
#3 Baji Live App
Baji Live is a cricket-focused betting platform in Bangladesh. The software is available for Android as an APK, and iOS users can access it through a browser. It features competitive odds and a cash-out option. New players get a welcome bonus and a 50% sports refund. The minimum deposit is 500 BDT, and the platform supports instant deposits. Baji Live also sponsors sports teams like AFC Bournemouth, which adds to its trustworthiness.
Pros
Cons
Secure and licensed
Minimum deposit of 500 BDT (higher than usual)
Instant deposits
Active on social media
Sponsors sports teams
Offers cash-out option
50% sports refund
FAQs and guides available
#4 Mostbet App
Mostbet is a betting platform with a modern design. It has a dedicated Android app. iOS users can add the site to their home screen. The app supports BDT and has a Bengali interface. New users can get a 125% welcome bonus up to 35,000 BDT. There are also cashback options. The site accepts many payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.
Pros
Cons
Accepts BDT and has a Bengali interface
No iOS app, only a browser version
100 free spins when you install the app
Low minimum deposit of 300 BDT
Active on social media
Many cryptocurrency options
Cashback options available
#5 Melbet App
Melbet is a trusted platform with many cricket betting options. It has apps for both Android and iOS. The app shows live scores and odds. You can quickly check your betting history. It has more than 100 payment methods and supports a Bengali interface. The platform is licensed and has competitive odds, live streams, and many betting types. Melbet also sponsors the Knight Riders team. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to 12,000 BDT. The app has a VIP program for loyal players.
Pros
Cons
Licensed and secure
Customer support may take longer
Biometric login
Low system requirements
Notifications for updates
Bengali interface
Many payment methods
VIP program for loyal players
Active on social media
130 BDT minimum deposit
#6 Jeetbuzz App
Jeetbuzz focuses on cricket betting and has strong ties to the sport. It sponsors teams like the Delhi Bulls and works with ambassador Andre Dwayne Russell. The app is available for both Android and iOS and can be downloaded for free. It has a simple interface and supports multiple languages. Jeetbuzz provides a 50% sports refund promotion for new users. The platform is active on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Telegram.
Pros
Cons
Licensed by Curacao
Limited payment methods
Free to download
Simple interface
Biometric login for security
Safe and fast payment transactions
Supports multiple languages
Active on social media
Cricket exchange for betting
FAQs and guides available
#7 1xbet App
1xBet has apps for both iOS and Android. Players can get a special bonus for using the app to place bets. If you bet at least 268 BDT on any sports event using the Android or iOS app, you will get a free bet. The free bet will be worth 50% of your stake, up to 1,336 BDT. The platform also supports many languages, including Bengali, which helps Bangladeshi players. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 12,000 BDT.
Pros
Cons
Supports Bengali language
No FAQ section
More than 100 payment methods
One-click registration
Minimum deposit 120 BDT
50 daily cricket events
Special bonus for app users
Active on social media
24/7 customer support
#8 Babu88 App
Babu88 has apps for Android and iOS. The software supports biometric login for extra security. It works well on most devices because of low system requirements. The platform has a Bengali interface, which helps local users. Cricket fans can bet on many daily events. Babu88 sponsors cricket teams like Montreal Tigers, Colombo Strikers, and Northern Warriors. New users can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 12,000 BDT.
Pros
Cons
Bengali interface
No dedicated iOS application
Minimum deposit 200 BDT
100% first deposit bonus up to 12,000 BDT
Low system requirements
Biometric login
24/7 customer support via app
VIP club
Active on social media
#9 1win App
1win has apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS. It is a good choice for cricket betting, with many markets and daily events. The app has a Bengali interface, which makes it easier for local users. The welcome bonus gives players 200% on the first deposit, up to 50,000 BDT.
1win stays active on social media like Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Customer support is available 24/7, including phone help. The platform also has several bonuses.
Pros
Cons
Bengali interface
Minimum deposit is 400 BDT, higher than some competitors
David Warner as the ambassador
Multiple bonuses
24/7 customer support with phone help
Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS
Biometric login
Small APK size
200 free spins for app installation
#10 Crickex App
The Crickex app is designed for cricket fans. Robin Uthappa, the Indian cricket legend, is its ambassador. The platform sponsors teams like Chepauk Super Gillies, Saint Lucia Kings, and Galle Titans. New users get a 100% welcome bonus up to 300 BDT. The app works on both iOS and Android devices. It has low system requirements, so even older devices can run it. The app does not take up storage space.
Crickex supports Bengali and has a strong presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. It also features a blog and news page.
Pros
Cons
Doesn’t need much storage
Smaller welcome bonus
Works on old devices
Minimum deposit is 400 BDT
Low system requirements
Active on social media
Bengali language support
Fast registration
Blog and news page
List of Online Cricket Betting Apps in Bangladesh
Below is a cricket betting apps list in Bangladesh. Each app stands out for its unique features like biometric login, system requirements, and more, along with attractive welcome bonuses.
App Name
Feature
Welcome Bonus
888Starz
Biometric login
100% up to 10,550 BDT
Megapari
Low system requirements
100% up to 33,000 BDT
Baji Live
Fast app with easy navigation
50% Sports Refund
Mostbet
Simple interface for mobile use
125% up to 35,000 BDT
Melbet
Supports old devices with low storage
100% up to 12,000 BDT
Jeetbuzz
Low system requirements
50% Sports Refund
1xbet
Biometric login and fast registration
120% up to 12,000 BDT
Babu88
Lightweight app, runs on older devices
100% up to 12,000 BDT
1win
Small APK size and biometric login
200% up to 50,000 BDT
CrickeX
Works well on low-end devices
100% up to 300 BDT
How Do We Test Cricket Betting Apps?
We test cricket betting apps based on important factors. These include security, bonuses, payment methods, and how easy they are to use. We also look at how often the apps are updated. These points help us find the best online cricket betting app.
Trusted License
Most bookmakers get licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A license shows that the bookmaker follows the rules and treats customers fairly. It helps protect users from fraud and ensures proper payouts. If a bookmaker doesn’t have a license, it might not be trustworthy. Betting with a licensed bookmaker is safer. It helps avoid problems with payments and fairness. Always check for a valid license before betting.
Bonuses for Newcomers and for Downloads
Another important point is that bookmakers offer bonuses to attract new players and encourage app downloads. These bonuses can provide extra funds or free bets, allowing players to enjoy more gameplay. However, it is essential to read the terms and conditions. Bonuses often have rules like wagering requirements and time limits. We review these rules to ensure players can use the bonus effectively. A good betting app for cricket will have transparent and fair bonus terms.
Optimization and Design
Another important factor is optimization and design. It is essential that the mobile app includes all the features found on the desktop version. This means users should be able to easily navigate, place live bets, use secure payment methods, and contact support. For example, a good betting app for cricket allows users to watch live matches, place bets, and check their betting history, all from their phones.
Customer Support
Customer support is important when there are problems with your account, payments, or technical issues. It's useful to have support available through chat, phone, or email. Chat is often the fastest way to get help. A good FAQ section is also important. It helps answer common questions without needing to contact support.
Cricket Betting Apps for Android in Bangladesh
We have listed the best cricket betting apps for Android in Bangladesh. Our experts have checked each one carefully. Below are 10 top bookmakers with cricket betting APK app for Android:
888Starz
Jeetbuzz
CrickeX
1xbet
Melbet
Megapari
Baji Live
Mostbet
Babu88
1win
These apps will help you place your bets on cricket easily and securely.
How to Install Cricket Betting App for Android?
To download cricket betting app for Android, customers should:
Find the app on the bookmaker's website.
Download the APK file.
Go to the phone settings and allow installation from unknown sources.
Open the downloaded file.
Install the app.
Once installed, users can start placing bets right away.
Best Cricket Betting Apps for iOS in Bangladesh
We have selected the best cricket betting apps for iOS in Bangladesh. Our experts analyzed each app for key features and performance. Below is a list of the top cricket betting apps for iOS in Bangladesh:
888Starz
Jeetbuzz
CrickeX
1xbet
Melbet
Megapari
Baji Live
Mostbet
Babu88
1win
These apps are ideal for cricket betting on iOS devices.
How to Install Application on iPhone?
To install a cricket betting app for iPhone, do the following:
Visit the official website of the bookmaker.
Go to the app section and select the iOS version.
Download the app. Afterward, complete the installation using the instructions shown on the screen.
Once done, bettors can start using the app on their iPhone.
Best Cricket Betting Apps for BPL
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is very popular in Bangladesh. Many bettors like to place bets on BPL matches using mobile apps. These apps allow users to bet easily and quickly. Here are 10 of the best cricket betting apps for BPL:
888Starz
Jeetbuzz
CrickeX
Mostbet
Babu88
1win
1xbet
Melbet
Megapari
Baji Live
These apps are great choices for cricket betting during BPL matches.
Live Cricket Betting Apps
Live cricket betting lets players place bets while a match is happening. Below is a list of the top 10 live cricket betting apps, with a key feature for each one.
App
Feature
888Starz
Bet on matches in real-time
Megapari
Fast live betting interface
Baji Live
Watch live streams and see odds updates
Mostbet
Cash-out options available quickly
Melbet
Offers live stats and odds
Jeetbuzz
Bet live on major cricket leagues
1xbet
Many live betting markets
Babu88
Easy navigation for live betting
1win
Fast updates during live events
CrickeX
Live streaming and live odds
Apps That Nearly Made Our Top Picks in Bangladesh
While our list highlights the best cricket betting apps available to Bangladeshi players, there are several other platforms that came close to being featured. These apps offer competitive odds, user-friendly interfaces, and localized options, but just missed the final cut due to minor drawbacks like limited promotions, slower payouts, or lack of long-term reputation. Still, they’re worth checking out if you’re for some alternatives:
These apps may not have made our top tier, but they still present solid alternatives for Bangladeshi bettors looking for flexibility and variety.
New Cricket Betting Apps in Bangladesh
New cricket betting apps bring bigger bonuses, new features, and better platforms. They also provide larger rewards and faster services. Below are the top 5 new cricket betting apps.
App
Feature
888Starz
Free bet in application
Megapari
Many payment methods
Baji Live
Sports refund promotions
Mostbet
Deposit bonuses up to 35,000 BDT
Melbet
Live streaming and betting options
Popular Cricket Tournaments for Betting on App
Bangladesh has many popular cricket tournaments where players can bet using mobile apps. The following tournaments are among the most well-known and widely bet on:
BPL
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is one of the most watched cricket events in the country. It is a T20 tournament where local and international players compete in teams. The BPL brings a lot of excitement to cricket fans in Bangladesh and has become a favorite for betting.
IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most famous T20 cricket leagues worldwide. Teams from India and top international players take part in it. The tournament features high levels of competition and is known for attracting large crowds. This makes it a popular choice for bettors.
Dhaka Premier Division
The Dhaka Premier Division is a top domestic competition in Bangladesh. It is a list-A cricket tournament with teams from different regions of the country. This league is a major event in Bangladesh’s cricket calendar, where local players compete at a high level.
National Cricket League
The National Cricket League (NCL) is a first-class tournament in Bangladesh. It is played between regional teams and follows the multi-day format. The NCL is crucial for developing cricket talent in Bangladesh and is followed by many local fans and bettors.
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy is an international competition where the world’s best teams compete. It is held every few years and features the top cricketing nations. The competition has a rich history and is known for its exciting matches and it attracts many bettors from across the globe.
T20 World Cup
The ICC T20 World Cup is a major international tournament where the best teams play in the shortest format of the game. It is held every few years and brings together top cricketers from around the world. The tournament is highly anticipated and a popular event for betting.
The Asia Cup
The Asia Cup is a multi-nation cricket tournament played by countries in Asia. The tournament alternates between ODI and T20 formats and includes teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The Asia Cup is an exciting tournament for fans and bettors alike.
How to Place the First Bet via App?
Placing the first bet through the apps for cricket betting is simple. Here is how to do it:
Register: To begin, users need to create an account on the app. They can register using their phone number, email, social networks or use one-click registration method. For phone number registration, enter the number and wait for a verification code. Enter the code to complete the process. For email registration, users need to provide their email address and set a password. Some apps may ask for further verification, such as identity or address proof.
Deposit Money: After registration, users can deposit money into their accounts. Most apps accept bank transfers, credit/debit cards (like Visa or MasterCard), e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), or mobile payment services (UPI, Google Pay). Deposits are usually quick, but it’s important to check the minimum deposit limit for each app. Some apps also accept cryptocurrencies.
Place a Bet: Once the account is funded, users can select a cricket match. After choosing the match, they pick a betting option, such as the match winner or total runs. Next, users enter the amount to bet. After reviewing everything, they confirm the bet. The bet will be placed, and users can track the match in the app.
This is the simple process to start betting on cricket through an app.
Best Welcome Bonuses for Bangladeshis
Many bookmakers give attractive welcome bonuses to new players. These bonuses can help players start with more funds. The bonuses come in different forms, like matched deposit bonuses, free bets, or cashback offers. Here is a list of some of the best welcome bonuses for players in Bangladesh:
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
888Starz
100% up to 10,550 BDT
Megapari
100% up to 33,000 BDT
Baji Live
50% Sports Refund
Mostbet
125% up to 35,000 BDT
Melbet
100% bonus up to 12,000 BDT
Jeetbuzz
50% Sports Refund
1xbet
120% up to 12,000 BDT
Babu88
100% up to 12,000 BDT
1win
200% up to 50,000 BDT
CrickeX
100% up to 300 BDT
Easy Way to Make a Deposit
To place a bet, you need to deposit money into your account. Here are the steps to follow:
Log in to your account on the app.
Go to the deposit section.
Choose your payment method (bank transfer, card, e-wallet, etc.).
Enter the amount you want to deposit.
Fill in the required details (like card number or e-wallet info).
Confirm your deposit.
The money will be added to your account, and you can start betting.
This simple process will help you quickly add funds to your account and begin placing your bets.
Methods of Payment
Real money cricket betting apps in Bangladesh support many payment systems. Most of them accept Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and Indian Rupees (INR). Players can easily deposit and withdraw money using these methods. Payment options include:
UPI
Skrill
Neteller
Bank Transfer
AstroPay
PayTM
Google Pay
Visa
MasterCard
Rocket (bKash)
These payment options make transactions simple and quick for users in Bangladesh.
What is Better: App or Website?
Choosing between an app or a website for cricket betting depends on what you prefer. Below is a simple comparison of key points to help you decide.
Criteria
App
Website
Installation
Must be downloaded
No need to download
Speed
Often faster
Can be slower due to browser load
Notifications
Sends push notifications
No push notifications
Accessibility
Can be used anytime
Requires an internet connection
User Interface
Designed for mobile screens
May not fit mobile screens well
Storage
Takes up phone storage
Does not use phone storage
Battery Usage
Uses phone battery
Uses less battery
Updates
Needs app updates from the store
Updates automatically
Switching Between Apps
Harder to switch between apps
Easier to switch between tabs
Data Usage
Can use more data
May use less data in some cases
Summary by SportsCafe
SportsCafe ranked 888Starz as the best cricket betting app. It stands out because of its easy design, fast payments, and many betting options. The app is easy to register on, supports BDT payments, and gives good odds for cricket matches. It also has strong security and customer support. These reasons make 888Starz the best app for cricket betting in Bangladesh.
FAQ
Are betting apps legal in Bangladesh?
It is important to use legal and licensed betting apps. While betting apps are not explicitly legal in Bangladesh, many international platforms are used by players.
Which is the best cricket betting app?
888Starz is often seen as the best cricket betting app in Bangladesh. It has a simple design, fast withdrawals, and many betting choices.
How do cricket betting apps work?
Cricket betting apps let users place bets on cricket games. You need to sign up, add money to your account, choose a game, and place a bet.
Which betting app gives a bonus on registration?
Most betting apps, like 888Starz and 1xbet, give bonuses when you first sign up. The bonus can be a match to your first deposit.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.