Best Cricket Betting Sites & Apps for in Canada (June 2026)
Cricket betting is becoming more popular in Canada. Many players look for the best online cricket betting sites in Canada to place bets on different matches. A good app for cricket betting helps users enjoy the process on mobile devices. Sportscafe has analyzed various platforms and ranked the top 10 sites and apps for June 2025. The list is based on odds, payment methods, security, and ease of use. This ranking helps bettors choose a reliable platform for cricket betting.
Sportscafe presents the top 10 best online cricket betting sites in Canada. Experts checked each platform and analyzed key factors. They looked at odds, payment methods, security, and withdrawal speed. This list helps players choose a trusted site for cricket betting.
Experts checked many cricket betting sites in Canada to find the best options. They analyzed pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use. Regular updates and other key factors were also reviewed. Below is an overview of each bookmaker to help players choose a reliable platform.
CrownPlay, founded in 2023, has quickly gained attention among Canadian cricket bettors. This best betting site for cricket has a wide range of betting options, with competitive odds on cricket matches. Players can also bet on the go with its mobile-friendly platform. CrownPlay rewards players with bonuses like a welcome package, weekly reloads, and cashback offers, all of which boost betting opportunities.
CrownPlay has a number of bonuses to keep players engaged. New players can claim a welcome package with 250% up to 4,500 CAD, 350 Free Spins, and a Bonus Crab. Weekly reloads, 15% cashback on losses, and a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 CAD are also available. For those who enjoy live casino games, there’s a 25% live cashback.
CrownPlay supports a range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. These include:
Mastercard
Neosurf
Paysafecard
Skrill
Neteller
Jeton
The minimum deposit at CrownPlay is 30 CAD.
CrownPlay is a strong choice for Canadian cricket bettors, thanks to its wide range of betting options, competitive odds, and attractive bonuses.
N1Bet launched in 2021 and has a license from Curacao. The casino is managed by DAMA N.V. Casinos. It provides an instant play platform along with mobile, crypto casino, live casino, and sports betting options. N1Bet is known for being trustworthy and secure. The casino offers a wide selection of games, including options for cricket betting. Canadian players can use many different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.
N1Bet has several bonuses for players. New users can get a 100% match up to 1,000 CAD along with 150 Free Spins. There is a 40% reload bonus up to 500 CAD on Tuesdays. Players can also get up to 300 Free Spins with the Weekend Route bonus. N1Bet gives a Special Cashback of up to 20% daily. Cryptocurrency users can enjoy an extra 7% Crypto Bonus without limits. Players also get 10% Weekly Cashback on all games.
N1Bet ranks highly because of its trustworthy platform, excellent customer service, and great cricket betting options.
Monro Casino, found in 2023, is a solid choice for cricket fans in Canada. It features both traditional and live cricket betting options, along with secure payment methods. The platform includes a mobile app for gaming on the go and regularly updates its bonuses and promotions. Players can also enjoy a safe environment for both betting on cricket and casino games.
Monro Casino has generous bonuses, like a 150% welcome bonus and up to 600 CAD on the first deposit. Players also get free spins with their second and third deposits. Seasonal and reload bonuses keep things interesting for regular clients.
Monro Casino supports several payment methods:
Visa
MasterCard
Bitcoin (BTC)
Ethereum (ETH)
Skrill
Neteller
Paysafecard
Bank Transfer
The minimum deposit is 20 CAD.
Monro Casino gives players secure, quick transactions through these payment methods.
Stake Casino was launched in 2017 and holds a license from Curacao. It is a crypto-based platform that includes a wide range of games such as sports betting, live casino, and instant play options. The casino is mobile-compatible and focuses on crypto payments. There are also many tournaments that players can join for rewards.
Boomerang Bet, launched in 2024, is a crypto casino with a Curacao license. The site allows instant play, live casino games, sports betting, and mobile access. It features a VIP program, Bonus Crab for rewards, and a shop to exchange points. Boomerang Bet has a partnership with AC Milan, which adds credibility. It accepts CAD, which is convenient for Canadian bettors.
New players can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to 750 CAD along with 200 free spins. The first deposit also brings an extra boost with a 100% bonus up to 150 CAD. Weekly promotions include a 15% cashback of up to 4,000 CAD, while a reload bonus adds 50% up to 750 CAD. Regular cashback rewards of 10% up to 750 CAD help players recover some of their losses.
Boomerang Bet accepts the following payment methods:
Mastercard
Neosurf
Paysafecard
Skrill
Neteller
Jeton
The minimum deposit is 30 CAD.
Boomerang Bet stands out with strong promotions, a solid VIP program, and a mobile app. The AC Milan partnership and crypto support make it a good choice for Canadian players.
Sportuna Casino started in 2022 and operates under a Curacao license. The platform supports live casino games, virtual sports, and cryptocurrency payments. Cricket betting is a key focus, with options for both regular and live bets. The site has a VIP program, tournaments, and a shop where players can exchange points. It accepts CAD and is designed for Canadian clients.
New players get a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 CAD. Weekly reload bonuses for sports go up to 50% or 750 CAD. Accumulator bets can bring extra rewards up to 100%. Cashback promotions reach 10% or 750 CAD. Virtual sports also have a cashback deal of 10% up to 750 CAD.
Sportuna Casino allows transactions through:
Visa
Mastercard
Interac
Neosurf
Sticpay
JetonBank
BinancePay
The minimum deposit is 15 CAD.
Sportuna Casino includes strong promotions, cricket betting options, and crypto payments. Tournaments and a VIP program bring extra rewards for Canadian players.
1xBet, found in 2007, focuses on cricket betting and attracts many players in Canada. The platform has one-click registration and many payment methods. Bettors can place wagers on live cricket matches and access promotions related to the sport.
Batery is an Indian betting website with sports and casino games. It works with rupees and crypto. The site is legal and has a Curacao license. You can bet on cricket, football, and more. Batery also has slots, poker, and live games. It gives new players a welcome bonus and offers quick payments. You can play on phone or PC.
Rabona started in 2019 and has licenses from PAGCOR and Anjouan. The site focuses on cricket, with many betting options for major leagues, international events, and live matches. Players can place bets before or during a match. Withdrawals are quick, processed within 24 hours once approved. Live chat is available 24/7 for help.
Lots of cricket betting options, including live games
No phone support
Accumulator boosts for cricket bets
Some promotions have wagering requirements
Fast withdrawals
Cash Out feature for cricket bets
24/7 support
Licensed by PAGCOR and Anjouan
Rabona supports many payment methods for easy deposits and withdrawals. The minimum deposit is 15 CAD.
Mastercard
Neosurf
Skrill
Neteller
Sticpay
Mifinity
New clients can get a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 CAD. A 10% cashback bonus is available, up to 750 CAD. Weekly reload bonuses give 50% extra, and accumulator bets can boost winnings by up to 100%.
With fast withdrawals, great cricket betting options, and useful promotions, Rabona is a strong choice for players.
888Sport started in 1997 and is known for its large range of sports for betting. Popular choices include football, basketball, tennis, baseball, and hockey. The platform has live betting, and customers can use the app for both iOS and Android. There are extra features like Bet Builder and BetFeed for more control over bets.
888Sport accepts many deposit methods with a minimum deposit of 10 CAD:
VISA
MuchBetter
MasterCard
Paysafecard
ApplePay
INTERAC® e-Transfer
Some methods work only for deposits, while others handle both deposits and withdrawals.
888Sport has a 100% first deposit bonus up to 250 CAD. Players can also take part in "Wednesday 5 Free Spins" and use the Bet Builder to combine markets for unique odds. BetFeed helps users see which bets are popular and track changes in the market.
With a wide range of betting options, helpful features, and regular bonuses, 888Sport is a good choice for bettors who want more than just the basics.
List of Cricket Betting Sites in Canada for 2026
Below is a list of the best cricket betting sites in Canada for 2026. These sites provide attractive welcome bonuses and mobile app availability for both Android and iOS users.
Betting Site
Welcome Bonus
Mobile App Availability
Crownplay
100% up to 150 CAD
Android, iOS
N1Bet
100% up to 500 CAD
Android, iOS
Monro
150% up to 600 CAD
Android, iOS
Stake
N/A
Android, iOS
Boomerang Bet
100% up to 150 CAD
Android, iOS
Sportuna
100% up to 150 CAD
Android, iOS
1xBet
120% up to 540 CAD
Android, iOS
Rabona
100% up to 150 CAD
Android, iOS
888Sport
100% up to 250 CAD
Android, iOS
Best Cricket Betting Apps in Canada
Most bookmakers now have mobile apps for both Android and iOS, allowing players to bet on cricket from anywhere. We’ve reviewed and selected the best cricket betting apps in Canada based on factors like ease of use, security, and betting options. Below are the top 5 apps recommended by our experts.
Betting App
Features
1xBet
High odds, live streaming, multiple markets
N1Bet
Quick withdrawals, smooth betting process
Stake
Live betting, easy to navigate
Rabona
Fast deposits, attractive promotions
What Qualities do We Consider in Bookies?
Experts check important factors before ranking cricket betting sites in Canada. They look at odds, security, payment methods, and bonuses. Apps are tested for stability and ease of use. These points help select reliable platforms for players.
Licensing and Regulation
A betting site must have a license from trusted authorities. These include the Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission, or provincial regulators in Canada like iGaming Ontario. The platform must follow Canadian gambling laws, which change by province.
User Experience and Interface
Check how easy it is to use the app or website. Look at speed, design, and how well it works across devices like desktops, mobiles, iOS, and Android. Test loading times, responsiveness, and whether it is accessible for Canadian users.
Cricket Betting Markets and Odds
It's important to check the cricket events available, such as IPL, international matches, and domestic leagues. It's also useful to compare the odds to see how they stack up and worth looking into different betting options, like live betting, player bets, or special propositions.
Bonuses and Promotions
It's also crucial to check welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, and free bets for cricket. It's helpful to look at promotions for loyal users, such as cashback, enhanced odds, or accumulator boosts, and also necessary to read the terms and conditions, like wagering requirements, that apply to these offers.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Policies
One should check the payment options available, like credit/debit cards, e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), cryptocurrencies, and Interac (common in Canada). It's important to assess how quickly deposits and withdrawals happen and don’t forget to look for any transaction fees and make sure withdrawal limits are clear.
Customer Support
Test if support is available through live chat, email, or phone. Check how good the service is by asking about cricket betting. Look for support hours and language options specific to Canada, such as English and French.
Trustworthiness and User Reviews
Read reviews and ratings from Canadian bettors to understand the site's reliability and reputation. Check for problems like bet cancellations, payout delays, or unfair practices. Look for features that improve transparency, like detailed transaction histories or independent CADit certifications.
Available Cricket Betting Markets at Platforms
Cricket betting platforms feature different markets, allowing bettors to choose their preferred types for easy and comfortable betting. Below are the main types of cricket betting markets.
Winner of The Match
In this market, customers bet on the team they believe will win the match. This can apply to any cricket format, including Test matches, ODIs, and T20 games.
Toss Winner
Here, players bet on which team will win the coin toss at the beginning of the game. It’s a simple bet based on the toss outcome.
Player of The Match
Bettors choose the player who they think will perform the best in the match. This player could be a top scorer, wicket-taker, or someone with an all-around performance.
Multi Betting
Multi betting allows customers to combine several bets into one slip. Different markets, like match results or player performances, are joined for a higher potential return.
Top Wicket-Taker
In this market, bettors select the player who will take the most wickets during the match. The bet is usually on a bowler or all-rounder.
Double Chance
Double chance betting lets customers place a bet on two possible outcomes for a match. Bettors can choose one team to win or predict a draw.
Top Batsman
This bet is on which player will score the most runs in the match for their team. It focuses on individual batting performance.
Team of Top Bowler
Here, players predict which team will have the best bowler in terms of wickets. Bettors pick a team that they think will have the leading wicket-taker.
To Score a Century
In this bet, customers predict whether a player will score 100 or more runs during the match. The focus is on individual batting milestones.
Highest Opening Partnership
This market involves betting on which team will have the highest opening partnership in the match. It’s a bet based on the performance of the first batting pair.
First Wicket
Bettors place their wagers on how the first wicket will fall. It could be predicting a bowler or a type of dismissal for the first wicket of the match.
Total Match Boundaries
In this bet, players predict the total number of boundaries (fours and sixes) scored during the match. This focuses on the attacking style of the teams.
Tournament/Series Win
Here, customers bet on which team will win a specific tournament or series. This could apply to any cricket competition, from international series to domestic leagues.
Betting Odds
Betting odds show how likely an event is to happen and how much bettors can win. There are three main types: decimal odds, fractional odds, and moneyline odds. Decimal odds show total returns, fractional odds show profit relative to the stake, and moneyline odds display the amount needed to win a set profit.
Popular Cricket Tournaments in Canada
Canada has many cricket tournaments available for betting. Bettors can choose from a range of exciting events to place their wagers, including the ones listed below:
Indian Premier League (IPL)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a T20 cricket tournament that started in 2008. It has 10 teams that play in a double round-robin format before the playoffs. The latest edition took place in 2024, with the next one scheduled for 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders are the current champions, having won their 3rd title. You can bet on this tournament using betting cricket apps either.
Test Matches
Test matches are long-format games between national teams, played over five days. Each team gets two innings, and the goal is to score more runs than the opponent. Test cricket is considered the oldest form of the sport.
One-Day Games
One-Day International (ODI) matches are played with each team having 50 overs. These matches are faster than Test cricket but longer than T20 matches, allowing for a balanced game that requires both strategy and action.
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy is an ODI tournament. The first edition was in 1998 in Bangladesh, and the most recent edition was in 2017. The next tournament will be held in 2026 in Pakistan and the UAE. The current champion is Pakistan, who won their first title in 2017.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament where teams play the 20-over format. The first edition was in South Africa in 2007. The latest edition took place in 2024, with the West Indies and the United States as hosts. India is the current champion, having won the title for the second time.
The Ashes
The Ashes is a historic Test cricket series between Australia and England. The first edition was played in 1882. The latest edition took place in 2023 in England, and the next one will be in 2026–26 in Australia. The series consists of five matches. Cricket betting sites in Canada propose many options when betting on this tournament.
The Hundred
The Hundred is a short-format cricket tournament with 100 balls per side. The tournament started in 2021, with the latest edition held in 2024. The next one is planned for 2026. It follows a round-robin league format, with playoffs at the end.
How to Start Placing Bets on Cricket?
For those looking to place bets on cricket, it’s important to follow a few simple steps to get started. Betting on cricket can be an exciting way to enjoy the sport while potentially earning rewards. Here’s a guide on how to begin:
Registration: First, create an account on a betting site for cricket. Customers can sign up using their email, mobile number, or social media accounts like Facebook or Google. Basic information like name, address, and birthdate is needed. Accuracy is important to avoid problems with withdrawals later.
Deposit Funds: After registering, deposit money into the account. The platforms support different payment methods such as credit or debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and cryptocurrencies. Some sites also accept services like Google Pay or Apple Pay. Each method has a minimum deposit requirement, so check before depositing.
Placing Bets: After the deposit is complete, browse the available cricket betting markets. Customers can choose bet types like match winner or top scorer. Select the bet, enter the amount to wager, and confirm the bet.
Withdrawals: When it's time to withdraw, go to the withdrawal section. Almost all betting sites for cricket use the same methods as deposits but may have different processing times. Clients need to meet the minimum withdrawal requirements and may be asked for additional documents to verify the account.
By following these steps, players can begin placing bets and engaging in cricket betting with ease.
Best Welcome Bonuses and for Canadians on 2026
Many bookmakers have great welcome bonuses to attract new customers. These bonuses help players get more from their first deposit. The new cricket betting sites listed below have some of the best offers for Canadian bettors. Check out the top welcome bonuses for Canadian players in 2026.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Crownplay
100% up to 150 CAD
N1Bet
100% up to 500 CAD
Monro
150% up to 600 CAD
Stake
N/A
Boomerang Bet
100% up to 150 CAD
Sportuna
100% up to 150 CAD
1xBet
120% up to 540 CAD
Rabona
100% up to 150 CAD
888Sport
100% up to 250 CAD
Live Cricket Betting
Live cricket betting allows players to place bets during a match. Clients can bet as the game progresses, either through the website or mobile apps. The feature includes real-time updates and odds. Here are the best live cricket betting sites:
Website
Feature
Crownplay
In-play betting on cricket
N1Bet
Live cricket betting
Monro
Live cricket odds and updates
Stake
In-play betting on cricket matches
Boomerang Bet
Real-time cricket betting stats
Sportuna
Live betting on cricket events
1xBet
In-play cricket betting and stats
Rabona
Cricket betting in real time
888Sport
Live betting on cricket games
Supported Methods of Withdrawals and Deposits
Cricket betting sites in Canada support many payment methods, especially for transactions in Canadian dollars (CAD). Customers can use local and global payment options to deposit and withdraw funds. Here are 10 common payment methods available for bettors in Canada:
Visa
MasterCard
Interac
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
EcoPayz
iDebit
MuchBetter
Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum)
Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting
Our experts have prepared tips to help gamblers place smarter bets on cricket in Canada.
Understand the Game and Formats
Cricket has different formats: Test, ODI, and T20. Each one requires a different way to analyze matches.
Test Matches – Player stamina and team consistency are important over five days.
T20s – Strong batters and effective bowlers in the final overs influence results.
Checking team and player stats in each format helps bettors choose wisely.
Study the Pitch and Weather Conditions
Pitch and weather affect cricket matches.
Flat pitches help batsmen score more runs.
Green pitches help fast bowlers.
Weather also plays a role:
Rain can shorten matches and change results.
Cloudy weather helps bowlers swing the ball.
Checking these factors helps bettors choose better bets.
Analyze Team and Player Form
Checking recent results helps in understanding performance. Injuries and fitness levels affect players' impact on the game.
Strong players with good form influence results.
Consistent performers bring stability.
Team combinations change based on conditions and opponents.
Studying these details helps bettors predict outcomes better.
Choose a Reputable Betting Platform
Choose a platform that is licensed and follows the rules in Canada or internationally. Look for important features like good odds, live betting, and secure payment options. Well-known platforms are N1BET, 1xBet, and CrownPlay. Always check if they are legal in the area.
Practice Bankroll Management
It's important to set a budget for betting and stick to it. Don’t try to recover losses by increasing bet sizes after a tough streak. Instead, bet a small portion of your total bankroll (1-5%) each time, rather than risking large amounts on one bet.
Conclusion by SportsCafe
After reviewing different platforms, SportsCafe found that CrownPlay is the best betting site for cricket. This site stands out because of its competitive odds, safe payment options, and a wide range of cricket events. CrownPlay’s app for cricket betting is easy to use and allows clients to bet from anywhere. The site also has great live betting options. For anyone looking for a reliable and easy-to-use platform, CrownPlay is the top choice.
FAQ
Is cricket betting legal in Canada?
Cricket betting is legal in Canada if done through licensed and regulated platforms.
How does cricket betting work?
In cricket betting, players place bets on match outcomes, such as team victories, runs, or player performances.
How to play session in cricket betting?
Session betting involves placing wagers on specific parts of a cricket match, like the total runs or the result of an individual session.
What is back and lay in cricket betting?
"Back" means betting on an outcome to happen, while "lay" is betting on that outcome not to happen in cricket.
Which is the best cricket betting site in Canada?
CrownPlay stands out as the best cricket betting site in Canada, known for its secure platform and competitive odds.
Which cricket betting app is best?
The CrownPlay app is highly rated for its ease of use and live betting features.
What is odd and even in cricket betting?
Odd and even bets involve predicting if the total number of runs will be odd or even during a match or over.
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