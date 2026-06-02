Best Cricket Betting Sites & Apps for in Canada (June 2026)

Cricket betting is becoming more popular in Canada. Many players look for the best online cricket betting sites in Canada to place bets on different matches. A good app for cricket betting helps users enjoy the process on mobile devices. Sportscafe has analyzed various platforms and ranked the top 10 sites and apps for June 2025. The list is based on odds, payment methods, security, and ease of use. This ranking helps bettors choose a reliable platform for cricket betting.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Best Cricket Betting Sites in Canada Sportscafe presents the top 10 best online cricket betting sites in Canada. Experts checked each platform and analyzed key factors. They looked at odds, payment methods, security, and withdrawal speed. This list helps players choose a trusted site for cricket betting. #1 CrownPlay 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 250% up to 4,500 CAD + 350 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 N1BET 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 1,000 CAD + 150 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 MONRO 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 600 CAD Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 Stake 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Join Read Review #5 Boomerang-bet 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 750 CAD + 200 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 Sportuna 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 AUD Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 1xBet 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus Up to 3,000 CAD + 150 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #8 Batery 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 350% up to 3500$ Promo code SCBAT Join Read Review #9 Rabona 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 AUD Promo code No promo Join Read Review #10 888Sport 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 250 CAD Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Online Betting Sites for Cricket Reviews Experts checked many cricket betting sites in Canada to find the best options. They analyzed pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use. Regular updates and other key factors were also reviewed. Below is an overview of each bookmaker to help players choose a reliable platform. CrownPlay App: 5 ★★★★★ Registration CrownPlay CrownPlay, founded in 2023, has quickly gained attention among Canadian cricket bettors. This best betting site for cricket has a wide range of betting options, with competitive odds on cricket matches. Players can also bet on the go with its mobile-friendly platform. CrownPlay rewards players with bonuses like a welcome package, weekly reloads, and cashback offers, all of which boost betting opportunities. Welcome bonus 250% up to 4,500 CAD + 350 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons A wide range of cricket betting options Customer support options are limited Competitive odds on cricket matches Mobile app for betting on the go Several bonuses, including cashback Secure payment methods CrownPlay has a number of bonuses to keep players engaged. New players can claim a welcome package with 250% up to 4,500 CAD, 350 Free Spins, and a Bonus Crab. Weekly reloads, 15% cashback on losses, and a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 CAD are also available. For those who enjoy live casino games, there’s a 25% live cashback. CrownPlay supports a range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. These include: Mastercard

Neosurf

Paysafecard

Skrill

Neteller

Jeton The minimum deposit at CrownPlay is 30 CAD. CrownPlay is a strong choice for Canadian cricket bettors, thanks to its wide range of betting options, competitive odds, and attractive bonuses. N1BET App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration N1BET N1Bet launched in 2021 and has a license from Curacao. The casino is managed by DAMA N.V. Casinos. It provides an instant play platform along with mobile, crypto casino, live casino, and sports betting options. N1Bet is known for being trustworthy and secure. The casino offers a wide selection of games, including options for cricket betting. Canadian players can use many different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. Welcome bonus 100% up to 1,000 CAD + 150 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Strong cricket betting options Not available in all regions Fast cricket betting markets Wide range of cricket betting types Cryptocurrency acceptance Many games and providers Players can use these payment methods: PaySafecard

Skrill

Interac

Neteller

Ecopayz

Visa

Mastercard

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) The minimum deposit is 20 CAD. N1Bet has several bonuses for players. New users can get a 100% match up to 1,000 CAD along with 150 Free Spins. There is a 40% reload bonus up to 500 CAD on Tuesdays. Players can also get up to 300 Free Spins with the Weekend Route bonus. N1Bet gives a Special Cashback of up to 20% daily. Cryptocurrency users can enjoy an extra 7% Crypto Bonus without limits. Players also get 10% Weekly Cashback on all games. N1Bet ranks highly because of its trustworthy platform, excellent customer service, and great cricket betting options. MONRO App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Registration MONRO Monro Casino, found in 2023, is a solid choice for cricket fans in Canada. It features both traditional and live cricket betting options, along with secure payment methods. The platform includes a mobile app for gaming on the go and regularly updates its bonuses and promotions. Players can also enjoy a safe environment for both betting on cricket and casino games. Welcome bonus 150% up to 600 CAD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Wide range of cricket betting options Limited language support at first Secure payment methods and quick transactions Mobile app for easy access Regular promotions and bonuses Monro Casino has generous bonuses, like a 150% welcome bonus and up to 600 CAD on the first deposit. Players also get free spins with their second and third deposits. Seasonal and reload bonuses keep things interesting for regular clients. Monro Casino supports several payment methods: Visa

MasterCard

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Bank Transfer The minimum deposit is 20 CAD. Monro Casino gives players secure, quick transactions through these payment methods. Stake App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Stake Stake Casino was launched in 2017 and holds a license from Curacao. It is a crypto-based platform that includes a wide range of games such as sports betting, live casino, and instant play options. The casino is mobile-compatible and focuses on crypto payments. There are also many tournaments that players can join for rewards. Welcome bonus INR 100,000 Promocode: SPORTSCAFE Claim Pros Cons Large selection of cryptocurrencies No welcome bonus Multiple tournaments available Mobile-compatible Licensed by Curacao Live streaming option Stake Casino supports the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Ripple Stake Casino does not have a traditional welcome bonus. Instead, players can take part in various tournaments held regularly. Stake Casino is a good choice for bettors who prefer crypto payments. Boomerang-Bet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Boomerang-Bet Boomerang Bet, launched in 2024, is a crypto casino with a Curacao license. The site allows instant play, live casino games, sports betting, and mobile access. It features a VIP program, Bonus Crab for rewards, and a shop to exchange points. Boomerang Bet has a partnership with AC Milan, which adds credibility. It accepts CAD, which is convenient for Canadian bettors. Welcome bonus 100% up to 750 CAD + 200 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons VIP program with exclusive perks No phone support Bonus Crab and rewards shop Fewer traditional payment methods Dedicated mobile app Limited language options Live streaming feature AC Milan partnership New players can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to 750 CAD along with 200 free spins. The first deposit also brings an extra boost with a 100% bonus up to 150 CAD. Weekly promotions include a 15% cashback of up to 4,000 CAD, while a reload bonus adds 50% up to 750 CAD. Regular cashback rewards of 10% up to 750 CAD help players recover some of their losses. Boomerang Bet accepts the following payment methods: Mastercard

Neosurf

Paysafecard

Skrill

Neteller

Jeton The minimum deposit is 30 CAD. Boomerang Bet stands out with strong promotions, a solid VIP program, and a mobile app. The AC Milan partnership and crypto support make it a good choice for Canadian players. Sportuna App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Sportuna Sportuna Casino started in 2022 and operates under a Curacao license. The platform supports live casino games, virtual sports, and cryptocurrency payments. Cricket betting is a key focus, with options for both regular and live bets. The site has a VIP program, tournaments, and a shop where players can exchange points. It accepts CAD and is designed for Canadian clients. Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 AUD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Cricket betting with many options Limited country availability Many promotions and bonuses Fewer traditional payment methods Crypto payments supported Live casino and game shows Tournaments and VIP program New players get a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 CAD. Weekly reload bonuses for sports go up to 50% or 750 CAD. Accumulator bets can bring extra rewards up to 100%. Cashback promotions reach 10% or 750 CAD. Virtual sports also have a cashback deal of 10% up to 750 CAD. Sportuna Casino allows transactions through: Visa

Mastercard

Interac

Neosurf

Sticpay

JetonBank

BinancePay The minimum deposit is 15 CAD. Sportuna Casino includes strong promotions, cricket betting options, and crypto payments. Tournaments and a VIP program bring extra rewards for Canadian players. 1xBet App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration 1xBet 1xBet, found in 2007, focuses on cricket betting and attracts many players in Canada. The platform has one-click registration and many payment methods. Bettors can place wagers on live cricket matches and access promotions related to the sport. Welcome bonus Up to 3,000 CAD + 150 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Many options for cricket betting Website layout may seem complex Quick registration process Some promotions require high wagering Large selection of payment methods Customer support response times vary High welcome bonus Limited access in certain regions Live streaming option Cash out feature Payment methods are the following: AirTM

Mastercard

Visa

Interac

Skrill

Neteller

AstroPay

Jeton

EcoPayz Minimum deposit: 7 CAD New players get a 120% first deposit bonus up to 540 CAD. The welcome package includes up to 3,000 CAD and 150 free spins. Promotions such as No Risk Bets and Free Bet of Dreams reward active users. 1xBet stands out in cricket betting, strong promotions, and a wide range of payment options. Batery App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Batery Batery is an Indian betting website with sports and casino games. It works with rupees and crypto. The site is legal and has a Curacao license. You can bet on cricket, football, and more. Batery also has slots, poker, and live games. It gives new players a welcome bonus and offers quick payments. You can play on phone or PC. Welcome bonus 350% up to 3500$ Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons 350% welcome bonus up to 3500$ iOS app is not full version Has Android app Some users report slow withdrawals Accepts UPI, PhonePe, PayTM Crypto also supported Payment methods are the following: UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

Crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, more). Batery is good for users who want Indian payments, big welcome bonus, and both sports and casino games. Rabona App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration Rabona Rabona started in 2019 and has licenses from PAGCOR and Anjouan. The site focuses on cricket, with many betting options for major leagues, international events, and live matches. Players can place bets before or during a match. Withdrawals are quick, processed within 24 hours once approved. Live chat is available 24/7 for help. Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 AUD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Lots of cricket betting options, including live games No phone support Accumulator boosts for cricket bets Some promotions have wagering requirements Fast withdrawals Cash Out feature for cricket bets 24/7 support Licensed by PAGCOR and Anjouan Rabona supports many payment methods for easy deposits and withdrawals. The minimum deposit is 15 CAD. Mastercard

Neosurf

Skrill

Neteller

Sticpay

Mifinity New clients can get a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 CAD. A 10% cashback bonus is available, up to 750 CAD. Weekly reload bonuses give 50% extra, and accumulator bets can boost winnings by up to 100%. With fast withdrawals, great cricket betting options, and useful promotions, Rabona is a strong choice for players. 888Sport App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration 888Sport 888Sport started in 1997 and is known for its large range of sports for betting. Popular choices include football, basketball, tennis, baseball, and hockey. The platform has live betting, and customers can use the app for both iOS and Android. There are extra features like Bet Builder and BetFeed for more control over bets. Welcome bonus 100% up to 250 CAD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Many sports available to bet on Withdrawal limits depend on payment methods Live betting and app are available Bet Builder and BetFeed features Applications for iOS and Android A lot of cricket markets 888Sport accepts many deposit methods with a minimum deposit of 10 CAD: VISA

MuchBetter

MasterCard

Paysafecard

ApplePay

INTERAC® e-Transfer Some methods work only for deposits, while others handle both deposits and withdrawals. 888Sport has a 100% first deposit bonus up to 250 CAD. Players can also take part in "Wednesday 5 Free Spins" and use the Bet Builder to combine markets for unique odds. BetFeed helps users see which bets are popular and track changes in the market. With a wide range of betting options, helpful features, and regular bonuses, 888Sport is a good choice for bettors who want more than just the basics.

List of Cricket Betting Sites in Canada for 2026 Below is a list of the best cricket betting sites in Canada for 2026. These sites provide attractive welcome bonuses and mobile app availability for both Android and iOS users. Betting Site Welcome Bonus Mobile App Availability Crownplay 100% up to 150 CAD Android, iOS N1Bet 100% up to 500 CAD Android, iOS Monro 150% up to 600 CAD Android, iOS Stake N/A Android, iOS Boomerang Bet 100% up to 150 CAD Android, iOS Sportuna 100% up to 150 CAD Android, iOS 1xBet 120% up to 540 CAD Android, iOS Rabona 100% up to 150 CAD Android, iOS 888Sport 100% up to 250 CAD Android, iOS

Best Cricket Betting Apps in Canada Most bookmakers now have mobile apps for both Android and iOS, allowing players to bet on cricket from anywhere. We’ve reviewed and selected the best cricket betting apps in Canada based on factors like ease of use, security, and betting options. Below are the top 5 apps recommended by our experts. Betting App Features 1xBet High odds, live streaming, multiple markets N1Bet Quick withdrawals, smooth betting process Stake Live betting, easy to navigate Rabona Fast deposits, attractive promotions

What Qualities do We Consider in Bookies? Experts check important factors before ranking cricket betting sites in Canada. They look at odds, security, payment methods, and bonuses. Apps are tested for stability and ease of use. These points help select reliable platforms for players. Licensing and Regulation A betting site must have a license from trusted authorities. These include the Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission, or provincial regulators in Canada like iGaming Ontario. The platform must follow Canadian gambling laws, which change by province. User Experience and Interface Check how easy it is to use the app or website. Look at speed, design, and how well it works across devices like desktops, mobiles, iOS, and Android. Test loading times, responsiveness, and whether it is accessible for Canadian users. Cricket Betting Markets and Odds It's important to check the cricket events available, such as IPL, international matches, and domestic leagues. It's also useful to compare the odds to see how they stack up and worth looking into different betting options, like live betting, player bets, or special propositions. Bonuses and Promotions It's also crucial to check welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, and free bets for cricket. It's helpful to look at promotions for loyal users, such as cashback, enhanced odds, or accumulator boosts, and also necessary to read the terms and conditions, like wagering requirements, that apply to these offers. Payment Methods and Withdrawal Policies One should check the payment options available, like credit/debit cards, e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), cryptocurrencies, and Interac (common in Canada). It's important to assess how quickly deposits and withdrawals happen and don’t forget to look for any transaction fees and make sure withdrawal limits are clear. Customer Support Test if support is available through live chat, email, or phone. Check how good the service is by asking about cricket betting. Look for support hours and language options specific to Canada, such as English and French. Trustworthiness and User Reviews Read reviews and ratings from Canadian bettors to understand the site's reliability and reputation. Check for problems like bet cancellations, payout delays, or unfair practices. Look for features that improve transparency, like detailed transaction histories or independent CADit certifications.

Available Cricket Betting Markets at Platforms Cricket betting platforms feature different markets, allowing bettors to choose their preferred types for easy and comfortable betting. Below are the main types of cricket betting markets. Winner of The Match In this market, customers bet on the team they believe will win the match. This can apply to any cricket format, including Test matches, ODIs, and T20 games. Toss Winner Here, players bet on which team will win the coin toss at the beginning of the game. It’s a simple bet based on the toss outcome. Player of The Match Bettors choose the player who they think will perform the best in the match. This player could be a top scorer, wicket-taker, or someone with an all-around performance. Multi Betting Multi betting allows customers to combine several bets into one slip. Different markets, like match results or player performances, are joined for a higher potential return. Top Wicket-Taker In this market, bettors select the player who will take the most wickets during the match. The bet is usually on a bowler or all-rounder. Double Chance Double chance betting lets customers place a bet on two possible outcomes for a match. Bettors can choose one team to win or predict a draw. Top Batsman This bet is on which player will score the most runs in the match for their team. It focuses on individual batting performance. Team of Top Bowler Here, players predict which team will have the best bowler in terms of wickets. Bettors pick a team that they think will have the leading wicket-taker. To Score a Century In this bet, customers predict whether a player will score 100 or more runs during the match. The focus is on individual batting milestones. Highest Opening Partnership This market involves betting on which team will have the highest opening partnership in the match. It’s a bet based on the performance of the first batting pair. First Wicket Bettors place their wagers on how the first wicket will fall. It could be predicting a bowler or a type of dismissal for the first wicket of the match. Total Match Boundaries In this bet, players predict the total number of boundaries (fours and sixes) scored during the match. This focuses on the attacking style of the teams. Tournament/Series Win Here, customers bet on which team will win a specific tournament or series. This could apply to any cricket competition, from international series to domestic leagues.

Betting Odds Betting odds show how likely an event is to happen and how much bettors can win. There are three main types: decimal odds, fractional odds, and moneyline odds. Decimal odds show total returns, fractional odds show profit relative to the stake, and moneyline odds display the amount needed to win a set profit.

Popular Cricket Tournaments in Canada Canada has many cricket tournaments available for betting. Bettors can choose from a range of exciting events to place their wagers, including the ones listed below: Indian Premier League (IPL) The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a T20 cricket tournament that started in 2008. It has 10 teams that play in a double round-robin format before the playoffs. The latest edition took place in 2024, with the next one scheduled for 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders are the current champions, having won their 3rd title. You can bet on this tournament using betting cricket apps either. Test Matches Test matches are long-format games between national teams, played over five days. Each team gets two innings, and the goal is to score more runs than the opponent. Test cricket is considered the oldest form of the sport. One-Day Games One-Day International (ODI) matches are played with each team having 50 overs. These matches are faster than Test cricket but longer than T20 matches, allowing for a balanced game that requires both strategy and action. ICC Champions Trophy The ICC Champions Trophy is an ODI tournament. The first edition was in 1998 in Bangladesh, and the most recent edition was in 2017. The next tournament will be held in 2026 in Pakistan and the UAE. The current champion is Pakistan, who won their first title in 2017. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament where teams play the 20-over format. The first edition was in South Africa in 2007. The latest edition took place in 2024, with the West Indies and the United States as hosts. India is the current champion, having won the title for the second time. The Ashes The Ashes is a historic Test cricket series between Australia and England. The first edition was played in 1882. The latest edition took place in 2023 in England, and the next one will be in 2026–26 in Australia. The series consists of five matches. Cricket betting sites in Canada propose many options when betting on this tournament. The Hundred The Hundred is a short-format cricket tournament with 100 balls per side. The tournament started in 2021, with the latest edition held in 2024. The next one is planned for 2026. It follows a round-robin league format, with playoffs at the end.

How to Start Placing Bets on Cricket? For those looking to place bets on cricket, it’s important to follow a few simple steps to get started. Betting on cricket can be an exciting way to enjoy the sport while potentially earning rewards. Here’s a guide on how to begin: Registration: First, create an account on a betting site for cricket. Customers can sign up using their email, mobile number, or social media accounts like Facebook or Google. Basic information like name, address, and birthdate is needed. Accuracy is important to avoid problems with withdrawals later. Deposit Funds: After registering, deposit money into the account. The platforms support different payment methods such as credit or debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and cryptocurrencies. Some sites also accept services like Google Pay or Apple Pay. Each method has a minimum deposit requirement, so check before depositing. Placing Bets: After the deposit is complete, browse the available cricket betting markets. Customers can choose bet types like match winner or top scorer. Select the bet, enter the amount to wager, and confirm the bet. Withdrawals: When it's time to withdraw, go to the withdrawal section. Almost all betting sites for cricket use the same methods as deposits but may have different processing times. Clients need to meet the minimum withdrawal requirements and may be asked for additional documents to verify the account. By following these steps, players can begin placing bets and engaging in cricket betting with ease.

Best Welcome Bonuses and for Canadians on 2026 Many bookmakers have great welcome bonuses to attract new customers. These bonuses help players get more from their first deposit. The new cricket betting sites listed below have some of the best offers for Canadian bettors. Check out the top welcome bonuses for Canadian players in 2026. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Crownplay 100% up to 150 CAD N1Bet 100% up to 500 CAD Monro 150% up to 600 CAD Stake N/A Boomerang Bet 100% up to 150 CAD Sportuna 100% up to 150 CAD 1xBet 120% up to 540 CAD Rabona 100% up to 150 CAD 888Sport 100% up to 250 CAD

Live Cricket Betting Live cricket betting allows players to place bets during a match. Clients can bet as the game progresses, either through the website or mobile apps. The feature includes real-time updates and odds. Here are the best live cricket betting sites: Website Feature Crownplay In-play betting on cricket N1Bet Live cricket betting Monro Live cricket odds and updates Stake In-play betting on cricket matches Boomerang Bet Real-time cricket betting stats Sportuna Live betting on cricket events 1xBet In-play cricket betting and stats Rabona Cricket betting in real time 888Sport Live betting on cricket games

Supported Methods of Withdrawals and Deposits Cricket betting sites in Canada support many payment methods, especially for transactions in Canadian dollars (CAD). Customers can use local and global payment options to deposit and withdraw funds. Here are 10 common payment methods available for bettors in Canada: Visa MasterCard Interac PayPal Skrill Neteller EcoPayz iDebit MuchBetter Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum)

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting Our experts have prepared tips to help gamblers place smarter bets on cricket in Canada. Understand the Game and Formats Cricket has different formats: Test, ODI, and T20. Each one requires a different way to analyze matches. Test Matches – Player stamina and team consistency are important over five days.

T20s – Strong batters and effective bowlers in the final overs influence results. Checking team and player stats in each format helps bettors choose wisely. Study the Pitch and Weather Conditions Pitch and weather affect cricket matches. Flat pitches help batsmen score more runs.

Green pitches help fast bowlers. Weather also plays a role: Rain can shorten matches and change results.

Cloudy weather helps bowlers swing the ball. Checking these factors helps bettors choose better bets. Analyze Team and Player Form Checking recent results helps in understanding performance. Injuries and fitness levels affect players' impact on the game. Strong players with good form influence results.

Consistent performers bring stability.

Team combinations change based on conditions and opponents. Studying these details helps bettors predict outcomes better. Choose a Reputable Betting Platform Choose a platform that is licensed and follows the rules in Canada or internationally. Look for important features like good odds, live betting, and secure payment options. Well-known platforms are N1BET, 1xBet, and CrownPlay. Always check if they are legal in the area. Practice Bankroll Management It's important to set a budget for betting and stick to it. Don’t try to recover losses by increasing bet sizes after a tough streak. Instead, bet a small portion of your total bankroll (1-5%) each time, rather than risking large amounts on one bet.

Conclusion by SportsCafe After reviewing different platforms, SportsCafe found that CrownPlay is the best betting site for cricket. This site stands out because of its competitive odds, safe payment options, and a wide range of cricket events. CrownPlay’s app for cricket betting is easy to use and allows clients to bet from anywhere. The site also has great live betting options. For anyone looking for a reliable and easy-to-use platform, CrownPlay is the top choice.