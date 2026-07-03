Best Betting Sites for Cricket in South Africa (June 2026)
There is a rising interest in cricket betting in South Africa. Many fans are turning to online platforms to place their bets. This article lists the best cricket betting sites in South Africa for June 2026. Sportscafe has reviewed and ranked the top 10 platforms. The article will explain how these sites were chosen and what makes them stand out.
Betway is one of the leading platforms for cricket betting in South Africa. It partners with top football clubs like West Ham and Manchester City. With a dedicated cricket section and reliable betting tools, it’s a preferred choice for sports bettors.
YesPlay is a licensed South African platform that caters to both casual and seasoned bettors. It stands out with its social media presence and a dedicated blog offering betting tips and insights. The minimum deposit starts just from 100 ZAR. New users can claim a 100% deposit match up to 3,000 ZAR.
1win is a licensed and modern platform endorsed by cricket star David Warner. It supports multiple languages and boasts a sleek design, making it accessible for users worldwide. The welcome bonus is 500% deposit bonus of up to 8,800 ZAR for newcomers. The minimum deposit starts just from 50 ZAR. Frequent promotions, cashback offers, and fantasy sports rewards create added value for users.
10bet is a well-known platform with over 21 years of operation, having started in 2003. It has earned trust through its licensed and secure services. The platform connects with users on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and it shows active engagement with its community. It is reliable and recognized as one of the leading platforms for South African players. A 100% welcome bonus up to 1,100 ZAR is included for new users. Minimum deposit starts from 100 ZAR.
BC Game is a unique platform with a massive welcome bonus of 180% (or 300%) up to 360,000 ZAR. The site accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a minimum deposit starting at 50 ZAR. It features a dedicated blog, a detailed sports insights page, and active community pages on Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Betshezi started in 2021 and operates with a license from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It stands out due to live cricket betting options, competitive odds, live streaming, and a cash-out feature. The welcome bonus reaches up to 2000 ZAR. The minimum deposit starts from 100 ZAR.
Jackpot City is a trusted platform licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. It has been a favorite choice for many players in South Africa. The platform supports transactions in ZAR and has dedicated apps for convenient use. New players can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to 4,000 ZAR. The minimum deposit starts just from 100 ZAR.
African Grand is popular among South African players. It welcomes new users with a 200% bonus of up to 4,000 ZAR. A minimum deposit of 20 ZAR makes it accessible to many. The platform supports cryptocurrencies and includes advanced betting tools.
Easybet is a colorful platform that supports many languages. It has apps for mobile users. The site welcomes players with a 150% first deposit bonus, of up to 1,500 ZAR. Cricket fans will find plenty of live and pre-match events. It is licensed and secure, with a minimum deposit requirement of 100 ZAR.
Easybet made the list for its focus on cricket betting, multilingual support, and wide range of payment methods.
List of Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa 2026
Below is a list of the best cricket betting sites available in South Africa in 2026. Each platform is known for its unique features and strong welcome bonuses. All this makes them great choices for cricket bettors.
Site
Feature
Welcome Bonus
Betway
100 free spins
Free bet 680 ZAR + 100 free spins
YesPlay
Social media presence
100% up to 3,000 ZAR
1win
Large deposit bonus
500% up to 8,800 ZAR
10Bet
Wide payment options
100% up to 1,100 ZAR
Betshezi
Great for local bettors
100% up to 2,000 ZAR
Jackpot City
Mobile app available
100% up to 4,000 ZAR
African Grand
Cryptocurrency betting
200% up to 4,000 ZAR
Easybet
Multilingual platform
150% up to 1,500 ZAR
BC Game
Crypto-focused platform
180% (or 300%) up to 360,000 ZAR
7 Evaluated Parameters for Ranking Cricket Betting Sites
We used key factors to rank cricket betting sites in South Africa. Below, we take a look at the main parameters.
Available Payment Methods in Region
We check if cricket betting sites accept payment methods commonly used in South Africa. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Cryptocurrency is also important. It allows fast, secure transactions, and many players choose it for its convenience and privacy in online betting.
Range of Bonuses and Promotions
Bookmakers use bonuses to attract players and improve gameplay. These bonuses can give extra funds or free bets. When choosing the best betting site for cricket, we look at the terms and rules of welcome bonuses, free bets, and other promotions.
Legality
Most bookmakers have licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A license is important because it shows the site follows legal rules and is safe to use. Without a license, the site may not be trustworthy. It’s important to choose a licensed site to ensure a safe and legal betting environment.
Customer Support
Technical support is important when you face issues with deposits, withdrawals, or account access. It’s crucial for betting sites for cricket to offer 24/7 support. Support should be available through live chat, phone, or email. A comprehensive FAQ section also helps with common questions and quick problem-solving.
Security of Data
Another key factor is data security. Betting sites for cricket must use encryption to protect your personal and financial details. Safe transaction policies are important for secure deposits and withdrawals. Always check if the site has up-to-date security to protect your information from breaches or unauthorized access.
User Experience Comfort
For online cricket betting sites, easy navigation is important. The site should be simple to use, with clear menus and options. It should also work well on mobile devices since many players use their phones to bet. A clear and simple layout helps players find what they need quickly.
Cricket Markets
One more important factor is the range of cricket markets. The best betting sites should include different formats like BPL, Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. This allows players to place bets on a wide range of events and competitions. Having many markets keeps the betting options interesting.
Cricket Tournaments in South Africa for Betting
South Africa has many cricket matches and tournaments to bet on. You can choose from different events, including local and international competitions. Below is a list of popular tournaments available for betting in the country.
CSA T20 Challenge
The CSA T20 Challenge is a well-known domestic cricket tournament in South Africa. It has top teams playing in the T20 format. Fans can bet on different aspects of the game through cricket betting sites. The tournament features exciting matches and strong competition.
IPL
The IPL (Indian Premier League) is a popular cricket tournament in India. It features teams from around the world. The matches are exciting with star players. You can find many betting options for IPL games on cricket betting sites.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a big international cricket tournament. Teams from different countries play in the T20 format. It is one of the most important cricket events. Many cricket betting sites allow bets on T20 World Cup matches.
The Ashes
The Ashes is a cricket series between England and Australia. It is one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. The matches take place in both countries. Cricket betting sites in South Africa allow bets on these games.
Sunfoil Series
The Sunfoil Series was a first-class cricket competition in South Africa. It included top teams playing in multiple rounds. The tournament helped players show their skills and earn spots on the national team.
Mzansi Super League
The Mzansi Super League is a T20 cricket tournament held in South Africa. It features local and international players. The tournament uses a franchise format. Teams from different cities compete for the championship in a series of exciting matches.
How to Start Placing Bets in 3 Steps?
Here’s how to start gambling on betting sites for cricket in three easy steps:
Register Your Account: First, you need to create an account on a betting site. Many cricket betting sites allow one-click registration. You can also use your social media accounts like Facebook or Google to sign up quickly. After that, you will need to enter basic details like your name, email, and date of birth. Sometimes, you may need to upload ID to confirm your identity.
Deposit Funds: Next, you need to add money to your account. Use ZAR (South African Rand) as your currency. Popular deposit methods include bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill. Mobile payment options such as UPI or Paytm are also available. Make sure your chosen payment method supports ZAR. Check the deposit limits and processing times before you confirm.
Place Your Bet: Once your deposit is done, go to the cricket section of the site. Pick the match or tournament you want to bet on. Choose your bet type, like match winner or total runs. Enter how much you want to stake and confirm your bet.
Top Deposit Bonuses
Many new cricket betting sites offer exciting welcome bonuses to new players when they sign up. These bonuses are designed to give players more funds to use on bets. Some platforms provide deposit matches, while others include free spins or other perks. The following table shows some of the best deposit bonuses available on the top betting sites for cricket in South Africa.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Betway
680 ZAR + 100 free spins
YesPlay
100% deposit up to 3,000 ZAR
1win
500% deposit bonus up to 8,800 ZAR
10Bet
100% up to 1,100 ZAR
Betshezi
100% up to 2,000 ZAR
Jackpot City
100% up to 4,000 ZAR
African Grand
200% up to 4,000 ZAR
Easybet
150% up to 1,500 ZAR
BC Game
180% (or 300%) up to 360,000 ZAR
Live Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa
Live cricket betting sites let you place bets on ongoing matches. As the game moves, you can bet on things like runs, wickets, and overs. It keeps you engaged by allowing you to react quickly to the game's progress. Here are some of the best live cricket betting sites:
Website
Feature
Betway
Real-time updates and live odds
YesPlay
Multiple live betting markets
1win
Live streaming of cricket matches
10Bet
In-game betting during live matches
Betshezi
Track live statistics and odds
Jackpot City
Live betting for various cricket events
African Grand
Fast odds updates during live matches
Easybet
Live scores and betting options
BC Game
Crypto betting for live cricket events
New Cricket Betting Sites with Features
New cricket betting sites come with great benefits. You can find big bonuses, new features, and fresh options. These sites are designed to make betting more fun and interactive.
Here are some top new cricket betting sites:
Website
Feature
Betway
100% bonus and live cricket streaming
1win
500% deposit bonus with real-time updates
Betshezi
Quick payouts and exclusive cricket offers
Easybet
Live betting and many payment options
Supported Payment Methods in South Africa
Cricket betting sites in South Africa support a wide range of payment methods. Most of them accept South African Rand (ZAR). This makes it easier for local players to deposit and withdraw money. The options include both traditional payment systems and modern cryptocurrency methods. Here are 10 common payment systems available for use on betting sites in South Africa:
Visa
MasterCard
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
Bitcoin
Ethereum
PaySafeCard
GooglePay
Ozow
These methods make it convenient for South African players to manage their betting funds.
Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting
Our experts have put together helpful tips for smart cricket betting in South Africa.
Understand the Teams and Conditions
Cricket venues in South Africa have different pitch types and weather. The Highveld has bouncy wickets, while Durban has slower tracks. These conditions can affect how teams and players perform. For example, pace bowlers often do well in Centurion, while spinners tend to perform better in conditions like those in the subcontinent.
Follow Domestic Competitions
Stay updated on local tournaments like the CSA T20 Challenge and Mzansi Super League. Players often carry their domestic form into international matches. Domestic stats can help predict performance. Betting on smaller competitions can also be a good idea. Odds in these games are usually less adjusted than in big international matches.
Monitor Player Form and Injuries
Cricket is a game where individual performances can change the result of a match. It is important to watch the recent form of key players, especially the top batters and bowlers. Injuries can affect how well a player performs. A player returning from injury can also have a different impact on their performance. Players like Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock often influence match results. Their form and fitness can play a big role in how the team performs.
Leverage Live Betting
Cricket matches can change quickly. The momentum can shift between teams during the game. Live betting allows you to take advantage of these changes. For instance, if a batting pair is doing well but the pitch starts to wear down, you might bet on a collapse. In South Africa, sites like Betway and Hollywoodbets have good options for live betting.
Budget and Bet Responsibly
Set a budget before you start betting. Stick to it. Don’t try to recover losses. Cricket is unpredictable. Rain delays or surprise results can change everything. Many trusted sportsbooks in South Africa encourage responsible gambling. They have tools to help you keep your betting in check.
Summary by SportsCafe
SportsCafe names Betway as the best betting site for cricket. This site stands out for its good odds and wide range of cricket events. Betway has live betting and a simple platform for placing bets. It also supports fast withdrawals and reliable payment methods. The customer service is quick and helpful. These features place Betway at the top compared to other cricket betting sites. The site gives a safe environment for betting on cricket and meets the needs of many users.
FAQ
Is cricket betting legal in South Africa?
Yes, it is legal. You can bet on cricket through licensed sportsbooks that follow South African gambling laws.
How cricket betting works?
You place bets on cricket outcomes, like who will win or how many runs will be scored.
How to do betting in cricket?
Create an account with a sportsbook. Choose a match, select a bet type, enter your amount, and confirm it.
How to understand cricket betting rates?
Betting rates show odds. They tell how likely an outcome is and how much you can win for your bet.
What is bookmaker in cricket betting?
A bookmaker is a company or person that sets odds and accepts bets on cricket matches.
What is odds in cricket betting?
Odds show the chance of an event happening. Higher odds mean it is less likely, while lower odds mean it is more likely.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.