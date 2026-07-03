Best Betting Sites for Cricket in South Africa (June 2026)

There is a rising interest in cricket betting in South Africa. Many fans are turning to online platforms to place their bets. This article lists the best cricket betting sites in South Africa for June 2026. Sportscafe has reviewed and ranked the top 10 platforms. The article will explain how these sites were chosen and what makes them stand out.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 10 Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa Our experts selected the 10 best cricket betting sites in South Africa. They checked important factors like trustworthiness, betting options, payment methods, and how easy the sites are to use. #1 Betway 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 680 ZAR + 100 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 Yesplay 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% deposit up to 3,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 1win 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to 8,800 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 10bet 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 BC game 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 180% up to 360,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 Betshezi 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus Up to 2000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 Jackpot city 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 4,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #8 Easybet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 1,500 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #9 African grand 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Best Websites for Cricket Betting Reviews We checked many cricket betting sites in South Africa to find the best ones. Key factors like bonuses, security, pros and cons, and updates were analyzed. Below is a summary of each bookmaker. Betway App: 5 ★★★★★ Registration Betway Betway is one of the leading platforms for cricket betting in South Africa. It partners with top football clubs like West Ham and Manchester City. With a dedicated cricket section and reliable betting tools, it’s a preferred choice for sports bettors. Welcome bonus 680 ZAR + 100 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Extensive cricket events High wagering on some promotions Live and line betting options Limited bonus variety Dedicated apps for Android and iOS Cash-out feature Excellent live streaming New users receive a 680 ZAR welcome bonus with 100 free spins. Cricket fans can also earn 220 ZAR in free bets by placing 550 ZAR on trebles or accumulators. Payment Methods: Credit and debit cards

E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller)

Vouchers (1Voucher)

ZAR-supported banking Its cricket focus, excellent tools, and support for local users make it a standout choice and the best betting site for cricket. Yesplay App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration Yesplay YesPlay is a licensed South African platform that caters to both casual and seasoned bettors. It stands out with its social media presence and a dedicated blog offering betting tips and insights. The minimum deposit starts just from 100 ZAR. New users can claim a 100% deposit match up to 3,000 ZAR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 3,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons 100% deposit bonus up to 3,000 ZAR Limited international sports coverage Live streaming feature Cash-out option Dedicated apps for iOS and Android Strong local payment support Easy-to-navigate platform Engaging blog for tips and updates Payment Methods: Capitec Pay

Ozow

1Voucher

aCoin

Blu Voucher

Kazang

Zapper

SnapScan Its focus on South African users and excellent local payment options place it among the top platforms. 1win App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Registration 1win 1win is a licensed and modern platform endorsed by cricket star David Warner. It supports multiple languages and boasts a sleek design, making it accessible for users worldwide. The welcome bonus is 500% deposit bonus of up to 8,800 ZAR for newcomers. The minimum deposit starts just from 50 ZAR. Frequent promotions, cashback offers, and fantasy sports rewards create added value for users. Welcome bonus 500% up to 8,800 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Fantasy sports options Limited local banking options Strong social media presence Live betting feature Generous promotions, including cashback 24/7 customer support, including phone Dedicated apps for iOS and Android Live stats and results Payment Methods: SnapScan

Ozow

MoneyGo

AstroPay

Binance Pay

Cryptocurrency Its ambassador partnership, excellent design, and features like live betting and fantasy sports put it in the top 3. 10bet App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration 10bet 10bet is a well-known platform with over 21 years of operation, having started in 2003. It has earned trust through its licensed and secure services. The platform connects with users on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and it shows active engagement with its community. It is reliable and recognized as one of the leading platforms for South African players. A 100% welcome bonus up to 1,100 ZAR is included for new users. Minimum deposit starts from 100 ZAR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Trusted for 21 years Customer support replies may take a little more time Active on social networks Licensed and secure Many payment options Mobile app available Payment Methods: Visa

MasterCard

PayPal

ApplePay

Neteller

Skrill

Trustly

PaySafeCard

GooglePay Its long history, strong reputation, and attractive bonuses make it one of the best platforms. BC game App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration BC game BC Game is a unique platform with a massive welcome bonus of 180% (or 300%) up to 360,000 ZAR. The site accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a minimum deposit starting at 50 ZAR. It features a dedicated blog, a detailed sports insights page, and active community pages on Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Welcome bonus 180% up to 360,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Huge welcome bonus No traditional currencies VIP Club for loyal users Community-focused platform Many cryptocurrency options Detailed sports insights page Payment Methods: Yo-Da Wallet

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

TRX

XLM

DOGE

Many others BC Game stands out for its generous bonuses, crypto options, and strong community features and ranks 5 in our list. Betshezi App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Betshezi Betshezi started in 2021 and operates with a license from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It stands out due to live cricket betting options, competitive odds, live streaming, and a cash-out feature. The welcome bonus reaches up to 2000 ZAR. The minimum deposit starts from 100 ZAR. Welcome bonus Up to 2000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Many payment methods Not available everywhere Live streaming Cash-out feature 24/7 customer support Quick registration Payment Methods: 1Voucher

Easyload

Paygate

BluVoucher

FNB

Easypay

Visa

Zapper Betshezi is in the top 6 due to its focus on cricket, useful features like cash-out, and reliable payment methods. Jackpot city App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Jackpot city Jackpot City is a trusted platform licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. It has been a favorite choice for many players in South Africa. The platform supports transactions in ZAR and has dedicated apps for convenient use. New players can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to 4,000 ZAR. The minimum deposit starts just from 100 ZAR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 4,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Accepts ZAR Fewer payment methods Multilingual platform Active on social networks Licensed and regulated Dedicated apps for players Payment Methods: Visa

MasterCard

GooglePay Jackpot City stands out for its local focus. Its support for ZAR, secure licensing, and easy-to-use apps make it a reliable choice for South African players. African Grand App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration African Grand African Grand is popular among South African players. It welcomes new users with a 200% bonus of up to 4,000 ZAR. A minimum deposit of 20 ZAR makes it accessible to many. The platform supports cryptocurrencies and includes advanced betting tools. Welcome bonus 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Cash-out feature No presence on social media Live betting is available Fewer sports options Accepts cryptocurrency Simple deposit process Acceptance of ZAR Payment Methods: Changelly

Binance Coin

Bitcoin

USDT

Ethereum African Grand is in the top 10 for its focus on cryptocurrency, live betting, and easy access with low deposit limits. Easybet App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration Easybet Easybet is a colorful platform that supports many languages. It has apps for mobile users. The site welcomes players with a 150% first deposit bonus, of up to 1,500 ZAR. Cricket fans will find plenty of live and pre-match events. It is licensed and secure, with a minimum deposit requirement of 100 ZAR. Welcome bonus 150% up to 1,500 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Withdrawals may take a bit longer than usual Dedicated apps for mobile users Many payment options available Accepts ZAR Live results and stats provided Payment Methods: 1Voucher

OTT

EasyLoad

Blu Voucher

Ozow

Visa

MasterCard

SnapScan

Zapper

EasyPay Easybet made the list for its focus on cricket betting, multilingual support, and wide range of payment methods.

List of Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa 2026 Below is a list of the best cricket betting sites available in South Africa in 2026. Each platform is known for its unique features and strong welcome bonuses. All this makes them great choices for cricket bettors. Site Feature Welcome Bonus Betway 100 free spins Free bet 680 ZAR + 100 free spins YesPlay Social media presence 100% up to 3,000 ZAR 1win Large deposit bonus 500% up to 8,800 ZAR 10Bet Wide payment options 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Betshezi Great for local bettors 100% up to 2,000 ZAR Jackpot City Mobile app available 100% up to 4,000 ZAR African Grand Cryptocurrency betting 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Easybet Multilingual platform 150% up to 1,500 ZAR BC Game Crypto-focused platform 180% (or 300%) up to 360,000 ZAR

7 Evaluated Parameters for Ranking Cricket Betting Sites We used key factors to rank cricket betting sites in South Africa. Below, we take a look at the main parameters. Available Payment Methods in Region We check if cricket betting sites accept payment methods commonly used in South Africa. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Cryptocurrency is also important. It allows fast, secure transactions, and many players choose it for its convenience and privacy in online betting. Range of Bonuses and Promotions Bookmakers use bonuses to attract players and improve gameplay. These bonuses can give extra funds or free bets. When choosing the best betting site for cricket, we look at the terms and rules of welcome bonuses, free bets, and other promotions. Legality Most bookmakers have licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A license is important because it shows the site follows legal rules and is safe to use. Without a license, the site may not be trustworthy. It’s important to choose a licensed site to ensure a safe and legal betting environment. Customer Support Technical support is important when you face issues with deposits, withdrawals, or account access. It’s crucial for betting sites for cricket to offer 24/7 support. Support should be available through live chat, phone, or email. A comprehensive FAQ section also helps with common questions and quick problem-solving. Security of Data Another key factor is data security. Betting sites for cricket must use encryption to protect your personal and financial details. Safe transaction policies are important for secure deposits and withdrawals. Always check if the site has up-to-date security to protect your information from breaches or unauthorized access. User Experience Comfort For online cricket betting sites, easy navigation is important. The site should be simple to use, with clear menus and options. It should also work well on mobile devices since many players use their phones to bet. A clear and simple layout helps players find what they need quickly. Cricket Markets One more important factor is the range of cricket markets. The best betting sites should include different formats like BPL, Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. This allows players to place bets on a wide range of events and competitions. Having many markets keeps the betting options interesting.

Cricket Tournaments in South Africa for Betting South Africa has many cricket matches and tournaments to bet on. You can choose from different events, including local and international competitions. Below is a list of popular tournaments available for betting in the country. CSA T20 Challenge The CSA T20 Challenge is a well-known domestic cricket tournament in South Africa. It has top teams playing in the T20 format. Fans can bet on different aspects of the game through cricket betting sites. The tournament features exciting matches and strong competition. IPL The IPL (Indian Premier League) is a popular cricket tournament in India. It features teams from around the world. The matches are exciting with star players. You can find many betting options for IPL games on cricket betting sites. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a big international cricket tournament. Teams from different countries play in the T20 format. It is one of the most important cricket events. Many cricket betting sites allow bets on T20 World Cup matches. The Ashes The Ashes is a cricket series between England and Australia. It is one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. The matches take place in both countries. Cricket betting sites in South Africa allow bets on these games. Sunfoil Series The Sunfoil Series was a first-class cricket competition in South Africa. It included top teams playing in multiple rounds. The tournament helped players show their skills and earn spots on the national team. Mzansi Super League The Mzansi Super League is a T20 cricket tournament held in South Africa. It features local and international players. The tournament uses a franchise format. Teams from different cities compete for the championship in a series of exciting matches.

How to Start Placing Bets in 3 Steps? Here’s how to start gambling on betting sites for cricket in three easy steps: Register Your Account: First, you need to create an account on a betting site. Many cricket betting sites allow one-click registration. You can also use your social media accounts like Facebook or Google to sign up quickly. After that, you will need to enter basic details like your name, email, and date of birth. Sometimes, you may need to upload ID to confirm your identity. Deposit Funds: Next, you need to add money to your account. Use ZAR (South African Rand) as your currency. Popular deposit methods include bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill. Mobile payment options such as UPI or Paytm are also available. Make sure your chosen payment method supports ZAR. Check the deposit limits and processing times before you confirm. Place Your Bet: Once your deposit is done, go to the cricket section of the site. Pick the match or tournament you want to bet on. Choose your bet type, like match winner or total runs. Enter how much you want to stake and confirm your bet.

Top Deposit Bonuses Many new cricket betting sites offer exciting welcome bonuses to new players when they sign up. These bonuses are designed to give players more funds to use on bets. Some platforms provide deposit matches, while others include free spins or other perks. The following table shows some of the best deposit bonuses available on the top betting sites for cricket in South Africa. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Betway 680 ZAR + 100 free spins YesPlay 100% deposit up to 3,000 ZAR 1win 500% deposit bonus up to 8,800 ZAR 10Bet 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Betshezi 100% up to 2,000 ZAR Jackpot City 100% up to 4,000 ZAR African Grand 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Easybet 150% up to 1,500 ZAR BC Game 180% (or 300%) up to 360,000 ZAR

Live Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa Live cricket betting sites let you place bets on ongoing matches. As the game moves, you can bet on things like runs, wickets, and overs. It keeps you engaged by allowing you to react quickly to the game's progress. Here are some of the best live cricket betting sites: Website Feature Betway Real-time updates and live odds YesPlay Multiple live betting markets 1win Live streaming of cricket matches 10Bet In-game betting during live matches Betshezi Track live statistics and odds Jackpot City Live betting for various cricket events African Grand Fast odds updates during live matches Easybet Live scores and betting options BC Game Crypto betting for live cricket events

New Cricket Betting Sites with Features New cricket betting sites come with great benefits. You can find big bonuses, new features, and fresh options. These sites are designed to make betting more fun and interactive. Here are some top new cricket betting sites: Website Feature Betway 100% bonus and live cricket streaming 1win 500% deposit bonus with real-time updates Betshezi Quick payouts and exclusive cricket offers Easybet Live betting and many payment options

Supported Payment Methods in South Africa Cricket betting sites in South Africa support a wide range of payment methods. Most of them accept South African Rand (ZAR). This makes it easier for local players to deposit and withdraw money. The options include both traditional payment systems and modern cryptocurrency methods. Here are 10 common payment systems available for use on betting sites in South Africa: Visa

MasterCard

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

Bitcoin

Ethereum

PaySafeCard

GooglePay

Ozow These methods make it convenient for South African players to manage their betting funds.

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting Our experts have put together helpful tips for smart cricket betting in South Africa. Understand the Teams and Conditions Cricket venues in South Africa have different pitch types and weather. The Highveld has bouncy wickets, while Durban has slower tracks. These conditions can affect how teams and players perform. For example, pace bowlers often do well in Centurion, while spinners tend to perform better in conditions like those in the subcontinent. Follow Domestic Competitions Stay updated on local tournaments like the CSA T20 Challenge and Mzansi Super League. Players often carry their domestic form into international matches. Domestic stats can help predict performance. Betting on smaller competitions can also be a good idea. Odds in these games are usually less adjusted than in big international matches. Monitor Player Form and Injuries Cricket is a game where individual performances can change the result of a match. It is important to watch the recent form of key players, especially the top batters and bowlers. Injuries can affect how well a player performs. A player returning from injury can also have a different impact on their performance. Players like Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock often influence match results. Their form and fitness can play a big role in how the team performs. Leverage Live Betting Cricket matches can change quickly. The momentum can shift between teams during the game. Live betting allows you to take advantage of these changes. For instance, if a batting pair is doing well but the pitch starts to wear down, you might bet on a collapse. In South Africa, sites like Betway and Hollywoodbets have good options for live betting. Budget and Bet Responsibly Set a budget before you start betting. Stick to it. Don’t try to recover losses. Cricket is unpredictable. Rain delays or surprise results can change everything. Many trusted sportsbooks in South Africa encourage responsible gambling. They have tools to help you keep your betting in check.

Summary by SportsCafe SportsCafe names Betway as the best betting site for cricket. This site stands out for its good odds and wide range of cricket events. Betway has live betting and a simple platform for placing bets. It also supports fast withdrawals and reliable payment methods. The customer service is quick and helpful. These features place Betway at the top compared to other cricket betting sites. The site gives a safe environment for betting on cricket and meets the needs of many users.