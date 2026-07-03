Best Cricket Betting Sites for in New Zealand (June 2026)

Cricket betting is becoming more popular in New Zealand as online platforms make it easier for bettors to place wagers. With more people showing interest in cricket, betting sites have seen a rise in traffic. This article will focus on the best online cricket betting sites in New Zealand for June 2026, highlighting the top 8 sites and choosing the best app for cricket betting. Sportscafe has carefully reviewed and ranked these platforms based on factors such as ease of use, payment methods, and betting options.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top Cricket Betting Websites in New Zealand We list the top 8 cricket betting sites in New Zealand, chosen by our experts. Each site was checked for important factors like payment methods, ease of use, betting options, and customer service. #1 CrownPlay 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 250% up to 4,500 NZD + 350 FS + 1 Bonus Crab Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 N1BET 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% bonus up to 1,000 NZD + 150 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 MONRO 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 600 NZD Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 Boomerang-bet 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 750 NZD + 200 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 Sportuna 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 NZD Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 LEX 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 200 NZD Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 Playzilla 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 900 NZD +500 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #8 Rabona 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 NZD Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Online Betting Sites for Cricket Reviews To create this list of the best cricket betting sites in New Zealand, we checked each option for important factors like pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and mobile apps. We also looked at how easy they are to use and other key features. Below, you’ll find an overview of each bookmaker and what makes them stand out for online cricket betting. CrownPlay App: 5 ★★★★★ Registration CrownPlay CrownPlay started in 2023 and has quickly gained attention from cricket bettors in New Zealand. This best betting site for cricket features many betting options and competitive odds on cricket matches. The site is easy to use on mobile devices. Players also get several bonuses, like a welcome package, reload bonuses, and cashback. Welcome bonus 250% up to 4,500 NZD + 350 FS + 1 Bonus Crab Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Wide range of cricket betting options Limited customer support Good odds on cricket events Mobile platform for betting Bonuses like cashback and reloads Live streaming and cash-out options available New players can get a welcome package of 250% up to 4,500 NZD, 350 Free Spins, and a Bonus Crab. Other promotions include weekly reload bonuses, 15% cashback on losses, and a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 NZD. Players also get a 25% live cashback for live casino games. Payment Methods Mastercard

Neosurf

Paysafecard

Skrill

Neteller

Jeton Minimum Deposit: 30 NZD CrownPlay is a great choice for cricket bettors in New Zealand. It has good odds, many betting options, and great bonuses. N1BET App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration N1BET N1Bet started in 2021 and is licensed by Curacao. It is managed by DAMA N.V. Casinos and focuses on sports betting, including cricket. The platform works well on mobile devices and supports cryptocurrency payments. N1Bet is known for being secure and trustworthy, especially for cricket betting. Welcome bonus 100% bonus up to 1,000 NZD + 150 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Focus on cricket betting Not available in all regions Fast cricket betting markets Limited payment options in some areas Wide range of cricket betting types Supports cryptocurrency payments Offers many casino and live betting options New players can get a 100% bonus up to 1,000 NZD and 150 Free Spins. Other promotions include a 40% reload bonus up to 500 NZD on Tuesdays, up to 300 Free Spins with the Weekend Route bonus, and daily cashback of up to 20%. Cryptocurrency users can receive a 7% crypto bonus with no limits. Players also get 10% weekly cashback on all games. Payment Methods PaySafecard

Skrill

Interac

Neteller

Ecopayz

Visa

Mastercard

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) Minimum Deposit: 20 NZD N1Bet is a good choice for cricket betting because it has a secure platform, great betting options, and good customer service. MONRO App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Registration MONRO Monro Casino, launched in 2023, is a solid choice for cricket betting in New Zealand. It features both traditional and live cricket betting. The platform also offers secure payment methods. Players can use a mobile app for betting anywhere. Regular promotions and bonuses add to the appeal. Welcome bonus 150% up to 600 NZD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Wide selection of cricket betting options Limited language support at first Secure and fast payment methods Mobile app for betting on the go Regular promotions and bonuses Traditional and live cricket betting Monro Casino offers a 150% welcome bonus up to 600 NZD on the first deposit. Free spins are available with the second and third deposits. Seasonal and reload bonuses are also available. Payment Methods Visa

MasterCard

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Bank Transfer Minimum Deposit: 20 NZD Monro Casino is a great choice for cricket betting in New Zealand. It provides a secure platform, various betting options, and regular bonuses. Boomerang-Bet App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Boomerang-Bet Boomerang Bet, launched in 2024, is a crypto casino with a Curacao license. The site provides instant play, sports betting, live casino games, and mobile access. It also has a VIP program, rewards through Bonus Crab, and a shop to exchange points. The AC Milan partnership adds to its credibility. Welcome bonus 100% up to 750 NZD + 200 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Wide range of cricket betting markets No phone support Competitive odds on cricket matches Fewer traditional payment methods Live streaming of cricket events Limited language options Fast updates on cricket odds and results Mobile app for betting on cricket matches VIP perks related to cricket betting New players can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to 750 NZD and 200 free spins. The first deposit also gives an extra 100% bonus up to 150 NZD. Weekly promotions include a 15% cashback up to 4,000 NZD, and a 50% reload bonus up to 750 NZD. Players can also earn regular cashback rewards of 10% up to 750 NZD. Payment Methods Mastercard

Neosurf

Paysafecard

Skrill

Neteller

Jeton Minimum Deposit: 30 NZD Boomerang Bet stands out due to its solid promotions, strong VIP program, and mobile app. Sportuna App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Sportuna Sportuna Casino started in 2022 and is licensed by Curacao. It has live casino games, virtual sports, and crypto payments. Cricket betting is a key part of the site, with both regular and live betting options. The platform also has a VIP program, tournaments, and a rewards shop. Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 NZD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Many cricket betting options Not available in some regions Live cricket betting is available Supports crypto payments Accumulator bets Tournaments and VIP rewards Virtual sports with cashback deals Sportuna offers several attractive bonuses for players. New players can receive a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 NZD. There are also weekly reload bonuses for sports bettors, with a 50% bonus up to 750 NZD. Accumulator bets can bring additional rewards, with up to 100% more on top of your winnings. For those looking to recover some losses, cashback promotions provide up to 10% or 750 NZD. Payment Methods Visa

Mastercard

Interac

Neosurf

Sticpay

JetonBank

BinancePay Minimum Deposit: 15 NZD Sportuna stands out for cricket betting, promotions, and crypto payments. LEX App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration LEX Lex Casino, established in 2024, is licensed by Curacao and offers a fast and secure platform for New Zealand players. It features a good range of payment options, 24/7 live chat support, and mobile apps for iOS and Android. The casino also allows registration via social networks like Telegram and Twitter, along with a cash-out feature for sports betting. Welcome bonus 150% up to 200 NZD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Fast withdrawals Limited customer support channels 24/7 live chat support Dedicated apps for iOS and Android Social network registration available Live streaming option Lex Casino offers attractive bonuses for both new and existing players. New players can claim a 150% sports bonus up to 200 NZD on their first deposit. Additionally, players can take advantage of a free bet of up to 30 NZD. Payment Methods: Visa

Mastercard

Piastrix

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 15 NZD Lex Casino is a strong choice for players looking for secure transactions and mobile-friendly access, especially in sports betting. Rabona App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Rabona Rabona was launched in 2019 and has licenses from PAGCOR and Anjouan. The site focuses on cricket, with plenty of betting options for major leagues, international events, and live matches. Players can place bets before or during a match. Withdrawals are fast and processed within 24 hours. Rabona also has 24/7 live chat support. Welcome bonus 100% up to 150 NZD Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Many cricket betting options, including live games No phone support Accumulator boosts for cricket bets Some promotions have wagering requirements Fast withdrawals Cash Out feature for cricket bets 24/7 support Licensed by PAGCOR and Anjouan New players get a 100% first deposit bonus up to 150 NZD. Rabona also offers a 10% cashback bonus, up to 750 NZD. There are weekly reload bonuses with 50% extra, and accumulator bets can boost winnings by up to 100%. Payment Methods Visa

Mastercard

Neosurf

Skrill

Neteller

Sticpay

Mifinity Minimum deposit: 15 NZD Rabona stands out with its great cricket betting options, fast withdrawals, and good promotions, making it a solid choice for New Zealand players. Playzilla App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration Playzilla Playzilla Casino launched in 2021 and holds a PAGCOR license. The site supports instant play, mobile gaming, and cryptocurrency payments. Cricket betting is a popular choice for users, especially for major leagues and tournaments. Welcome bonus 100% up to 900 NZD +500 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Licensed under PAGCOR No dedicated cricket promotions 24/7 live chat support Cryptocurrency payments allowed No withdrawal fees Covers major cricket events Wide selection of payment methods New players can start with a Welcome Package that includes 900 NZD and 500 Free Spins. On the first deposit, there is a 100% bonus up to 100 NZD. Weekly reloads give 50 Free Spins. For the weekend, there’s a reload bonus of 700 NZD plus 50 Free Spins. Players also get weekly cashback of 8% up to 1,000 NZD. Payment Methods Visa

Mastercard

Neosurf

Skrill

Neteller

Sticpay

Jetonbank

Mifinity Minimum deposit: 15 NZD Playzilla is focused on cricket betting, with options for major events and live betting.

List of TOP Cricket Betting Sites in New Zealand Here is a list of the best cricket betting sites for New Zealand players. These sites feature great cricket betting options, solid welcome bonuses, and mobile apps for Android and iOS users. Site Welcome Bonus Mobile App Crownplay 100% up to 150 NZD Android, iOS N1Bet 100% up to 1,000 NZD Android, iOS Monro 150% up to 600 NZD Android, iOS Boomerang Bet 100% up to 750 NZD Android, iOS Sportuna 100% up to 150 NZD Android, iOS LEX 150% up to 200 NZD Android, iOS Rabona 100% up to 150 NZD Android, iOS Playzilla 100% up to 100 NZD Android, iOS

Best Cricket Betting Apps in New Zealand Most bookmakers have a mobile app for Android and iOS. These apps help users bet on cricket anywhere. Our experts looked at key features to list the top 5 cricket betting apps in New Zealand. Check out the table below to see the best apps and their features. App Features Crownplay Fast deposits, live betting, secure transactions N1Bet Easy navigation, good cricket options Monro Many cricket bets, quick cashouts Boomerang Bet Simple app, fast withdrawals Sportuna Smooth app, live streaming, good cricket focus

What do We Consider in Cricket Betting Apps & Sites? We look at several factors when choosing the best cricket betting sites in New Zealand. These include payment options, security, ease of use, mobile app features, bonus offers, and customer support. Licensing and Legal Compliance It should be ensured that the site or app is licensed and regulated by a trusted gambling authority, such as New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs. Regulation by international bodies like the UK Gambling Commission or Malta Gaming Authority is also advised. Compliance with New Zealand’s gambling laws should be verified, and it should be confirmed whether offshore operators are allowed to serve Kiwi users. Cricket-Specific Betting Features Platforms that offer a wide range of cricket markets (e.g., IPL, Big Bash League, ICC events, domestic competitions) should be looked for. In-depth betting options, such as player performance, number of boundaries, or method of dismissal, should be available. Live betting and cash-out options during matches should also be provided. Extra points are given to platforms that include cricket-focused analytics, live streaming, or tips. User Experience (UX) and Mobile Compatibility Evaluate the site or app for ease of navigation, speed, and functionality. Look for a smooth mobile app experience with features like quick bets and notifications for live updates. Prioritize cricket betting apps available on both iOS and Android, with positive reviews on app stores. Competitive Odds and Bonuses Compare the odds offered by various platforms to secure the most competitive rates for cricket betting. Evaluate the value of promotions such as welcome bonuses, free bets, and special cricket-related offers (e.g., boosted odds for IPL). Always check the terms and conditions to confirm transparent wagering requirements. Payment Methods and Security Ensure there are various secure payment options available for New Zealand users, including credit/debit cards, POLi, PayPal, and cryptocurrencies. Look for platforms with low transaction fees and fast withdrawal times. Confirm that strong security measures, such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication, are in place to protect user data. Customer Support Platforms with round-the-clock customer service through live chat, email, or phone tend to rank higher. Support that caters to New Zealand users, including local time zone and language preferences, is also highly valued. Trustworthiness and User Reviews Read reviews and ratings from New Zealand bettors to check the platform’s reliability and reputation. Look for any complaints about bet cancellations, payout delays, or unfair practices. Find features that improve transparency, like detailed transaction histories or certifications from independent audits.

Cricket Betting Markets at Platforms Cricket betting platforms let you pick from a wide range of bet types. Below are the main markets you can find on these platforms. Winner of The Match This is a basic bet where you predict which team will win the match. It’s one of the most popular types of bets for new and experienced bettors alike because it focuses on the match's final outcome. Toss Winner In this market, you bet on which team will win the toss before the match starts. The toss can play a big part in the match, as the winning team can choose whether to bat or bowl, so this bet adds an extra level of excitement. Player of The Match Here, you predict which player will perform best in the match. The Player of the Match is often chosen based on a player's contribution in batting, bowling, or fielding. It’s a bet for those who like to focus on individual performances. Multi Betting Multi betting allows you to combine several bets into one. For example, you can bet on the match winner, the top batsman, and the total wickets. By combining multiple bets, you can increase your potential payout, though it also adds more risk. Top Wicket-Taker In this market, you bet on which bowler will take the most wickets in the match. This is a specialized bet for those who focus on bowlers and their chances of taking wickets during the game. Double Chance With Double Chance, you can cover two possible outcomes with one bet. You can bet on either of the two teams to win or for the match to end in a draw. It reduces the risk but usually gives a smaller payout compared to betting on a single outcome. Top Batsman This bet involves predicting which player will score the most runs in the match. It’s a popular choice for those who closely follow the form of specific batsmen and enjoy betting on individual player performances. Team of Top Bowler This bet allows you to predict which team will have the bowler who takes the most wickets in the match. It focuses on a team’s bowling strength, making it a bet for those who analyze the bowlers' form and skills. To Score a Century In this market, you bet on whether a player will score a century, which is 100 runs in a match. It’s a fun bet for those who follow players known for their ability to score big runs and want to predict if they’ll reach this milestone. Highest Opening Partnership Here, you predict which team’s opening pair will have the highest partnership in the match. This bet looks at how the first batsmen perform together before the first wicket is taken. First Wicket This market is about betting on which team will take the first wicket. It focuses on the early overs of the match and who will strike first—whether it’s the team bowling or the team batting. Total Match Boundaries In this bet, you predict how many boundaries (fours and sixes) will be hit in the match. It’s a bet for those who enjoy high-scoring games and want to focus on how many times the ball will cross the boundary. Tournament/Series Win This is a long-term bet where you predict which team will win the whole tournament or series. This bet takes into account the team’s performance across multiple matches, so it requires careful analysis of team form over a longer period.

Betting Odds Betting odds show how likely something is to happen and how much you can win. There are three main types: decimal odds, fractional odds, and moneyline odds. Decimal odds tell you the total payout, including your bet. Fractional odds show how much you can win compared to your stake. Moneyline odds show either the amount you can win on a ZAR 100 bet or how much you need to bet to win ZAR 100.

Popular Cricket Tournaments for Betting In New Zealand, there are many cricket tournaments you can bet on. You can choose from big events like the IPL, Big Bash League, and local competitions. Below are some popular tournaments for betting. Indian Premier League (IPL) The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular T20 cricket league in India. It features top players from around the world and has a large fan following. Many cricket betting apps allow users to bet during the IPL season. Pakistan Super League (PSL) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket league held in Pakistan. It features teams from different cities in the country, with top international cricketers joining the competition. The PSL has grown in popularity and is known for its exciting matches and competitive spirit. Caribbean Premier League (CPL) The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a T20 cricket tournament held in the Caribbean. It involves teams from several Caribbean nations competing against each other. The tournament is known for its lively atmosphere, where the energy of the crowd matches the thrilling cricket action. ICC Champions Trophy The ICC Champions Trophy is an international 50-over cricket tournament featuring the top teams from around the world. Held every few years, it brings together the best cricketers to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport. It is a key event for global cricket fans. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a major international tournament where the best cricket teams compete in the shortest format of the game. The tournament features thrilling matches and is highly anticipated by cricket fans. Teams from around the world battle for the chance to be crowned T20 champions. The Ashes The Ashes is a historic Test cricket series played between England and Australia. It consists of five matches and is one of the oldest rivalries in cricket. The tournament is highly regarded in the sport’s history and draws significant attention, including from cricket betting sites in New Zealand. The Hundred The Hundred is a new form of T20 cricket played in England. It features 100-ball matches, creating a quicker version of the game. The competition includes both men’s and women’s teams, with each match offering a fresh and exciting approach to cricket for fans to enjoy.

How to Start Placing Bets on Cricket? To start betting on cricket, first, you need to register on a betting site for cricket. You can do this by filling in your details like name, email, and phone number. Some sites let you use your Google or Facebook accounts to sign up quickly. After registration, you will need to confirm your account via email or phone. Next, you need to deposit money into your account. Betting sites for cricket accept different methods, including credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and bank transfers. Some sites also accept cryptocurrency. Choose your payment method, enter the details, and select the amount you want to deposit. Be sure the amount meets the site’s minimum deposit requirement. Once you have funds in your account, you can start placing bets. If you prefer to bet on your phone, download the app for cricket betting on your Android or iOS device. After selecting your bet, confirm it and start betting. Before you begin, check if any bonuses or promotions are available to help boost your bets.

Best Welcome Bonuses and for New Zealand on 2026 Many bookmakers give great welcome bonuses for new players when they sign up. These bonuses help players get started with extra funds or free spins. Cricket betting websites with bonus are a good option for those who want to join and bet on cricket right away. Below is a table showing some of the best welcome bonuses at popular betting sites for New Zealand players in 2026. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Crownplay 100% up to 150 NZD N1Bet 100% up to 1,000 NZD Monro 150% up to 600 NZD Boomerang Bet 100% up to 750 NZD Sportuna 100% up to 150 NZD LEX 150% up to 200 NZD Rabona 100% up to 150 NZD Playzilla 100% up to 100 NZD

Live Cricket Betting via App and Site Live cricket betting allows players to place bets while the match is ongoing. It provides real-time odds and the chance to bet on different outcomes as the game progresses. Both websites and live cricket betting apps offer this feature, allowing users to bet easily during the match. Below is a list of the top 8 live cricket betting sites with key features. Website Feature Crownplay Live betting and cash-out options N1Bet In-play betting with real-time updates Monro Fast updates, live match stats Boomerang Bet Live cricket betting and streaming Sportuna Smooth in-play betting interface LEX Live odds and betting options Rabona Live cricket markets with quick odds Playzilla Live betting and streaming

Supported Methods of Withdrawals and Deposits Cricket betting sites in New Zealand accept many payment methods, including New Zealand dollars (NZD). This allows easy transactions for local users. Some popular payment options are: Visa MasterCard POLi PayPal Skrill Neteller Bank Transfer Google Pay Apple Pay Cryptocurrency

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting in New Zealand Our experts have prepared helpful tips for smart cricket betting in New Zealand. Understand the Game and Formats First, understand the various cricket formats like Test, ODI, and T20, and how they change the way the game is played. T20 matches tend to have faster play and higher scores, while Test matches are more focused on long-term strategies. Teams often show different strengths and weaknesses depending on the format. Research Teams and Players Focus on evaluating individual players by considering their recent performances, fitness, and how well they adapt to various conditions. Also, examine the team's structure, including any injury updates and the effect of key players being absent or returning. Teams tend to perform better at home due to familiarity with the conditions. Consider Weather and Pitch Conditions Weather can impact match results: Rain might shorten the game or cause cancellations, while overcast conditions benefit swing bowlers. Pitches in New Zealand typically help seam bowlers, especially during the first few overs. It’s important to check how the pitch has behaved in past matches at the venue. Use Reputable Betting Platforms Select licensed and reliable platforms that are legally approved in New Zealand to guarantee safe transactions and fair play. Find platforms with competitive odds, various betting markets, and features such as live betting or cash-out options. You can check real cricket betting apps for these features. Manage Your Bankroll Responsibly Decide on a betting budget and stick to it, never risking more than you can afford to lose. Instead of trying to recover losses with big bets, place smaller, more considered wagers. Using a staking plan, like flat or proportional betting, can help manage your risks effectively.

Conclusion by SportsCafe In conclusion, Sportscafe names CrownPlay as the best betting site for cricket. It stands out because it has easy navigation, competitive odds, and many betting options. The site is well-known for its wide betting markets and live betting features. It also has secure payment methods and helpful customer support. The app for cricket betting works well on mobile devices, making it a great choice for cricket betting online.