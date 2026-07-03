Best Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan (June 2026)
Understanding cricket betting in Pakistan is important as it grows more popular. Many players now prefer online platforms, especially for cricket. This article lists the best cricket betting sites in Pakistan for June 2026. Sportscafe analyzed platforms using key factors like bonuses, payments, and features. These rankings help players find the best sites for cricket betting in Pakistan.
This list includes the 10 best cricket betting sites in Pakistan. Experts checked bonuses, payment methods, cricket events, and how easy they are to use. These rankings help players find reliable platforms.
We analyzed various factors to identify the best cricket betting sites in Pakistan. These include advantages, disadvantages, bonus systems, security measures, ease of use, and updates. Every detail was carefully reviewed to ensure reliability and convenience for players. Below is a summary of each bookmaker to help you choose.
Megapari started in 2019 and became popular for cricket betting. It has many cricket events, live stats, and streaming. The platform has apps for iOS and Android. It also accepts PKR and has won many awards. There are different promotions like the Welcome Package up to 59,000 PKR, free bets, and cashback offers.
Six6s is a popular site for cricket betting. It is a sponsor of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The site holds a Curacao license. It has many welcome bonuses and promotions, like "Smash" for cricket betting or a bonus of 200% up to 55,000 PKR.
Mostbet is a solid platform for cricket betting. It has a 125% welcome bonus, up to 65,000 PKR. The site allows live and line betting for cricket. Mostbet is active on social media, including Facebook, Telegram, and more.
1xBet is a licensed and secure casino. It has apps for iOS and Android. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 70,000 PKR. There are also many promotions, like cashback. 1xBet is on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
BC Game is a well-known cryptocurrency betting site with a modern design. It sponsors sports teams and has won several awards. The welcome bonus gives 180% on the first deposit, up to 5,500,000 PKR. There are also free bets and cashback options available.
Melbet is a modern website for cricket betting and sponsors the Knight Riders. The site has customer support by phone and social networks. Apps for iOS and Android are available and the platform accepts PKR. The welcome bonus is 150% up to 33,000 PKR.
Melbet ranks #6 on our list. It has a large welcome bonus and easy registration. The platform supports over 120 payment methods and accepts PKR. It sponsors the Knight Riders and offers good customer support.
Community websites: Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and more
Not many payment options
Cricket star ambassadors
FAQ and Guides page
Great number of cricket events daily
Dedicated Forum
Baji Live ranks #7 on our list. It has a solid first deposit bonus and a strong ambassador presence with Kevin Pietersen. While it offers a limited number of payment options, it compensates with great community and customer support.
1win offers a 200% bonus on the first deposit, up to 138,000 PKR. It has applications for iOS and Android. The platform has a lot of cricket betting options, including live and line betting. David Warner is the ambassador for 1win.
PariPulse is a trusted and licensed platform. It offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to 40,000 PKR. There are many cricket betting options, competitive odds, and reliable 24/7 customer support. Mobile applications are available for iOS and Android.
PariPulse is ranked #9 on our list. It has strong brand recognition, great cricket betting options, and competitive odds.
List of Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan 2026
Below is a cricket betting sites list in Pakistan. Each platform stands out with unique features and attractive welcome bonuses for new players.
Site
Key Feature
Welcome Bonus
Megapari
Live cricket streaming
200% up to 59,000 PKR
Six6s
Standard and Lite modes
200% up to 55,000 PKR
Mostbet
Dedicated cricket section
125% up to 65,000 PKR
1xbet
One-click registration
120% up to 70,000 PKR
Melbet
Sponsor of Knight Riders
150% up to 33,000 PKR
Baji Live
FAQ and guides page
100% up to 999 PKR
1win
Fantasy sports section
200% up to 138,000 PKR
BC Game
Cryptocurrency-focused
180% up to 5,500,000 PKR
PariPulse
Competitive cricket odds
100% up to 40,000 PKR
What do We Check for Ranking Sites?
We look at key points to rank cricket betting sites in Pakistan. These include bonuses, security, market options, simple navigation, payment methods, and customer service quality. Each factor is carefully reviewed.
Bonuses and Promotions
Bonuses attract users to a betting site for cricket and influence their choices. These include welcome bonuses, free bets, and special deals. We review their value and check the rules tied to them. Clear terms and fair conditions matter most in our analysis.
Payment Methods
We check if betting sites support payment systems used in Pakistan. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Many players now prefer cryptocurrency for faster and more secure transactions. Low minimum deposit limits are also important. These features make it easier for users to start betting without large deposits.
Available License
Bookmakers usually have licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A valid license shows the site follows rules and is trustworthy. It helps keep players safe. Without a license, the site might not be secure. This can lead to problems like unfair games or slow payouts.
Customer Support Methods and Quality
You may need technical support if you have issues with payments, logging into your account, or placing bets. It is important for customer support to be available 24/7. Support should be reachable through chat, phone, or email. Good customer service is important for betting sites for cricket.
Security of Data
It is important to keep your personal and financial information safe. Choose sites that use encryption to protect your data. A good betting site should have policies that secure your transactions. This way, your deposits and withdrawals remain safe from potential threats.
User Experience
Many factors affect how users interact with online cricket betting sites. Navigation should be simple and clear. The site must work well on both desktop and mobile devices. Players should be able to place their bets easily, whether they use a computer or a smartphone.
Cricket Tournaments for Betting
There are many cricket tournaments to bet on. These include popular formats like IPL, Test matches, and ODIs. You can also bet on T20 leagues, World Cups, and other international competitions. With so many events, there are always opportunities to place bets throughout the cricket season.
Popular Cricket Tournaments in Pakistan
A wide range of cricket matches and tournaments are available for betting in Pakistan. You can choose to bet on events and international games. Below are some of the top tournaments to consider for your bets.
IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular T20 cricket tournament. It features cricket teams from India competing against each other. The event draws millions of viewers and is a major opportunity for betting on cricket. It is one of the top events for IPL cricket betting sites.
Pakistan Super League
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league. It features teams from Pakistan. The tournament has become very popular since it began. Many top international players also take part in the matches.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. It involves national teams from different countries. The matches are played in the Twenty20 format, which is shorter and faster. The tournament happens every few years and is very popular among cricket fans.
The Asia Cup
The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament with teams from Asia. It features countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others. The matches are played in ODI or T20 format. It is held regularly and is one of the most popular cricket events in the region.
Place the First Bet in 3 Steps
Starting at betting sites for cricket is easy. Just follow these three steps:
Step 1: Register
To begin, go to the betting site and click the “Sign Up” or “Register” button. You will need to provide your name, email address, phone number, and date of birth. Some sites may also ask for a photo ID to confirm your age. Many sites now offer a one-click registration feature. This allows you to sign up quickly using your social media accounts or Google login.
Step 2: Deposit Funds
After registering, you need to add money to your account. Choose from payment methods like UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, or e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. Some sites also accept cryptocurrency. Check the minimum deposit requirement as it can vary by site. Depositing is usually fast, and your account balance will be updated right away.
Step 3: Place Your Bet
Once your funds are in, head to the cricket section. Browse the matches or tournaments, then select your bet type (like the winner or total runs). After choosing, enter the amount you want to bet. Double-check your selection, and click “Place Bet” to confirm.
Best Welcome Bonuses for Newcomers
Each platform has a special welcome bonus for new users. These bonuses increase your starting balance and improve betting options. Below is a table with the current welcome bonuses from top cricket betting platforms.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Megapari
200% up to 59,000 PKR
Six6s
200% up to 55,000 PKR
Mostbet
125% up to 65,000 PKR
1xbet
120% up to 70,000 PKR
Melbet
150% up to 33,000 PKR
Baji Live
100% up to 999 PKR
1win
200% up to 138,000 PKR
BC Game
180% up to 5,500,000 PKR
PariPulse
100% up to 40,000 PKR
Live Cricket Betting Sites
Live cricket betting lets you place bets during matches. You can adjust predictions as the game unfolds. Below are the top live cricket betting sites with their key features.
Website
Feature
Megapari
Real-time stats and match updates
Six6s
Cash-out options during live matches
Mostbet
Many live betting markets on cricket
1xbet
Live match streaming
Melbet
Quick bets during gameplay
Baji Live
Match analysis for live bettors
1win
High odds for live cricket bets
BC Game
Live bets supported with cryptocurrency
PariPulse
Easy-to-use live betting dashboard
New Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan
New cricket betting sites attract players with large bonuses and updated designs. They also include modern features for better betting. Below are the top five new sites and their key benefits.
Website
Feature
Six6s
200% bonus for new users
Baji Live
Community forums for players
BC Game
Supports cryptocurrency betting
1win
Fantasy sports available
Available Payment Methods in Pakistan
Cricket betting sites in Pakistan accept many popular payment systems, including Pakistani Rupees (PKR). This helps players in Pakistan easily deposit and withdraw money. Here are some of the methods you can use:
UPI
Paytm
Bank Transfer
Skrill
Neteller
JazzCash
Easypaisa
AstroPay
Bitcoin
PayPal
Cryptocurrency is becoming more important as a secure and fast payment option for online betting.
Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting
Our experts have shared some tips to help you bet wisely on cricket in Pakistan.
Understand the Game Thoroughly
Learn the basics of cricket, such as Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. Watch how teams are formed and check players' recent performances. Look at pitch conditions and weather reports. These factors can influence the outcome of the game.
Research Teams and Players
Look at how teams have performed in the past. Check the records of matches between them. Focus on the strategies each team uses. Pay close attention to players who are playing well or poorly. Their form can have a big impact on the game's outcome.
Manage Your Bankroll
Set a budget before you begin. Stick to it. Bet only what you can afford to lose. Don't try to win back lost money. Avoid betting on impulse. Stay in control of your spending.
Diversify Your Bets
Don’t focus only on the match result. You can also bet on "Top Batsman", "Top Bowler", or "Number of Sixes". Betting on different outcomes helps reduce risk.
Use Reliable Platforms
Only bet on trusted platforms. Choose websites that follow the laws in your country. Be careful with sites that may not be safe. Always check their credibility before you deposit any money.
SportsCafe Conclusion
After looking at several options, Sportscafe finds Megapari to be the best betting site for cricket. The site has competitive odds and many betting options. Payouts are fast, and it supports various payment methods, including local currencies. The platform is secure, and the mobile app works well. Customer support is reliable. These factors make Megapari the top choice for cricket betting. It stands out for its reliability and value.
FAQ
Is cricket betting legal in Pakistan?
Cricket betting is not legal in Pakistan. However, many international sites allow players from Pakistan to bet, as long as they operate in regions where it is legal.
Which site is best for cricket betting?
Megapari is one of the best sites for cricket betting. It has good odds, secure payment options, and many betting choices.
What are cricket betting rates?
Cricket betting rates are the odds set by betting sites. These odds show how much you can win based on the outcome of a match.
How to bet on cricket in Pakistan?
To bet on cricket in Pakistan, first, choose a trusted betting site. Then, create an account, deposit money, and pick the match and bet you want to place.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.