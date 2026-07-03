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Best Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan (June 2026)

Understanding cricket betting in Pakistan is important as it grows more popular. Many players now prefer online platforms, especially for cricket. This article lists the best cricket betting sites in Pakistan for June 2026. Sportscafe analyzed platforms using key factors like bonuses, payments, and features. These rankings help players find the best sites for cricket betting in Pakistan.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 10 Best Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan

This list includes the 10 best cricket betting sites in Pakistan. Experts checked bonuses, payment methods, cricket events, and how easy they are to use. These rankings help players find reliable platforms.

#1

Megapari

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

Up to 59,000 PKR

Promo code

MPPAKI

Read Review
#2

Six6s

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to 55,000 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to 65,000 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#4

1xbet

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

120% up to 70,000 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#5

BC game

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

180% up to 5,500,000 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#6

Melbet

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

150% up to 33,000 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#7

PariPulse

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 40,000 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#8

1win

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to 138,000 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#9

Baji Live

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

Up to 999 PKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review

Online Cricket Betting Sites Reviews

We analyzed various factors to identify the best cricket betting sites in Pakistan. These include advantages, disadvantages, bonus systems, security measures, ease of use, and updates. Every detail was carefully reviewed to ensure reliability and convenience for players. Below is a summary of each bookmaker to help you choose.

Megapari

App:

5

★★★★★

Registration

Megapari

Megapari started in 2019 and became popular for cricket betting. It has many cricket events, live stats, and streaming. The platform has apps for iOS and Android. It also accepts PKR and has won many awards. There are different promotions like the Welcome Package up to 59,000 PKR, free bets, and cashback offers.

Welcome bonus

Up to 59,000 PKR

Promocode:

MPPAKI

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • PhonePe
    • JazzCash
    • Easypaisa
    • Upaisa
    • Sadapay
    • Cashmall
    • Bank Transfer
    • NEFT
    • UPI
    • Jetonbank
    • Cryptocurrency
Pros Cons
Great customer support 24/7, including phone support Limited bonus details
Licensed and secure casino
Social network presence: Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
Urdu interface
Great number of cricket events

Megapari is the best cricket betting website on our list. It has many cricket events, secure payments, and easy access in both English and Urdu.

Six6s

App:

4.9

★★★★★

Registration

Six6s

Six6s is a popular site for cricket betting. It is a sponsor of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The site holds a Curacao license. It has many welcome bonuses and promotions, like "Smash" for cricket betting or a bonus of 200% up to 55,000 PKR.

Welcome bonus

200% up to 55,000 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 200 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • Local Bank
    • UPI
    • USDT
Pros Cons
Social media presence: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram Fewer payment options compared to some sites
Standard and Lite modes of the website
VIP Program
Live and line betting
Fast deposits and withdrawals
Cricket exchange

Six6s is ranked #2 on our list. It offers great betting options, like live and line betting.

Mostbet

App:

4.8

★★★★★

Registration

Mostbet

Mostbet is a solid platform for cricket betting. It has a 125% welcome bonus, up to 65,000 PKR. The site allows live and line betting for cricket. Mostbet is active on social media, including Facebook, Telegram, and more.

Welcome bonus

125% up to 65,000 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 300 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • JazzCash
    • Bank Transfer
    • Cashmaal
    • EasyPaisa
    • Cryptocurrency
Pros Cons
Accepts PKR High wagering requirements (x60) for welcome bonus
Has a dedicated cricket section
Many bonuses, including free bets and spins
Urdu interface
Apps for iOS and Android

Mostbet ranks #3 in our list. The site has many bonuses like free bets and spins. It also has a cricket section and accepts PKR, which is great for Pakistani players.

1xbet

App:

4.7

★★★★★

Registration

1xbet

1xBet is a licensed and secure casino. It has apps for iOS and Android. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 70,000 PKR. There are also many promotions, like cashback. 1xBet is on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Welcome bonus

120% up to 70,000 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 90 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • Cashmaal
    • Easypaisa
    • JazzCash
    • AirTM
    • Upaisa
    • Piastrix
    • Cash Blast
    • AstroPay
    • Skrill
    • ecoPayz
    • Neteller
    • Cryptocurrency
Pros Cons
One-click registration No FAQ section
Minimum deposit of 90 PKR
More than 80 payment methods
Urdu interface
50 daily cricket events

1xBet ranks #4 on our list. The platform has a low minimum deposit of 90 PKR and supports over 80 payment methods.

BC game

App:

4.6

★★★★★

Registration

BC game

BC Game is a well-known cryptocurrency betting site with a modern design. It sponsors sports teams and has won several awards. The welcome bonus gives 180% on the first deposit, up to 5,500,000 PKR. There are also free bets and cashback options available.

Welcome bonus

180% up to 5,500,000 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • JazzCash
    • Easypaisa
    • Bank Transfer
    • Yo-Da Wallet
    • BTC
    • ETH
    • USDT
    • USDC
    • More options
Pros Cons
Sports Betting Insights Page Few fiat payment options
Dedicated Blog
Community pages: Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and more
Help Desk page
VIP Club
PKR accepted

BC Game is #5 on our list. It has a large bonus for the first deposit and supports many payment options. The site also has a VIP club and community pages.

Melbet

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Registration

Melbet

Melbet is a modern website for cricket betting and sponsors the Knight Riders. The site has customer support by phone and social networks. Apps for iOS and Android are available and the platform accepts PKR. The welcome bonus is 150% up to 33,000 PKR.

Welcome bonus

150% up to 33,000 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • PhonePe
    • UPI
    • Upaisa
    • Skrill
    • Bank Transfer
    • Jazz Cash Auto
    • Google Pay
    • Easypaisa
    • Jazz Cash
    • Mobikwik
    • CentPay
    • Cryptocurrency
Pros Cons
Urdu interface Customer support replies may take a bit longer
Great welcome bonus
One-click registration
More than 120 payment methods
Sponsor of Knight Riders

Melbet ranks #6 on our list. It has a large welcome bonus and easy registration. The platform supports over 120 payment methods and accepts PKR. It sponsors the Knight Riders and offers good customer support.

Baji Live

App:

4.4

★★★★★

Registration

Baji Live

Baji Live has a Curacao gaming license and an APK available for Android. The platform features cricket star Kevin Pietersen as an ambassador. The first deposit bonus is up to 999 PKR.

Welcome bonus

Up to 999 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 300 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • Easypaisa
    • JazzCash
    • USDT
    • BTC
    • ETH
Pros Cons
Community websites: Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and more Not many payment options
Cricket star ambassadors
FAQ and Guides page
Great number of cricket events daily
Dedicated Forum

Baji Live ranks #7 on our list. It has a solid first deposit bonus and a strong ambassador presence with Kevin Pietersen. While it offers a limited number of payment options, it compensates with great community and customer support.

1win

App:

4.3

★★★★★

Registration

1win

1win offers a 200% bonus on the first deposit, up to 138,000 PKR. It has applications for iOS and Android. The platform has a lot of cricket betting options, including live and line betting. David Warner is the ambassador for 1win.

Welcome bonus

200% up to 138,000 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 300 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • Easypaisa
    • JazzCash
    • Nayapay
    • Cryptocurrency
Pros Cons
Social media presence: Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and more No FAQ section
200 1win Coins for app installation
Fantasy Sports
Cases section to buy and open rewards
David Warner as an ambassador
Live streaming

1win is #8 on our list. It stands out with its strong welcome bonus, the presence of cricket star David Warner, and a wide range of betting options.

PariPulse

App:

4.2

★★★★★

Registration

PariPulse

PariPulse is a trusted and licensed platform. It offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to 40,000 PKR. There are many cricket betting options, competitive odds, and reliable 24/7 customer support. Mobile applications are available for iOS and Android.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 40,000 PKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
  • Minimum Deposit: 150 PKR
  • Payment Methods:
    • Skrill
    • Neteller
    • UPI
    • AstroPay
    • Cryptocurrency
Pros Cons
Active on social networks Registration only via phone
Sponsor of sports teams
iOS and Android apps
A lot of cricket options daily

PariPulse is ranked #9 on our list. It has strong brand recognition, great cricket betting options, and competitive odds.

List of Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan 2026

Below is a cricket betting sites list in Pakistan. Each platform stands out with unique features and attractive welcome bonuses for new players.

Site

Key Feature

Welcome Bonus

Megapari

Live cricket streaming

200% up to 59,000 PKR

Six6s

Standard and Lite modes

200% up to 55,000 PKR

Mostbet

Dedicated cricket section

125% up to 65,000 PKR

1xbet

One-click registration

120% up to 70,000 PKR

Melbet

Sponsor of Knight Riders

150% up to 33,000 PKR

Baji Live

FAQ and guides page

100% up to 999 PKR

1win

Fantasy sports section

200% up to 138,000 PKR

BC Game

Cryptocurrency-focused

180% up to 5,500,000 PKR

PariPulse

Competitive cricket odds

100% up to 40,000 PKR

What do We Check for Ranking Sites?

We look at key points to rank cricket betting sites in Pakistan. These include bonuses, security, market options, simple navigation, payment methods, and customer service quality. Each factor is carefully reviewed.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and Promotions.

Bonuses attract users to a betting site for cricket and influence their choices. These include welcome bonuses, free bets, and special deals. We review their value and check the rules tied to them. Clear terms and fair conditions matter most in our analysis.

Payment Methods

Payment Methods.

We check if betting sites support payment systems used in Pakistan. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Many players now prefer cryptocurrency for faster and more secure transactions. Low minimum deposit limits are also important. These features make it easier for users to start betting without large deposits.

Available License

Available License.

Bookmakers usually have licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A valid license shows the site follows rules and is trustworthy. It helps keep players safe. Without a license, the site might not be secure. This can lead to problems like unfair games or slow payouts.

Customer Support Methods and Quality

Customer Support Methods and Quality.

You may need technical support if you have issues with payments, logging into your account, or placing bets. It is important for customer support to be available 24/7. Support should be reachable through chat, phone, or email. Good customer service is important for betting sites for cricket.

Security of Data

Security of Data.

It is important to keep your personal and financial information safe. Choose sites that use encryption to protect your data. A good betting site should have policies that secure your transactions. This way, your deposits and withdrawals remain safe from potential threats.

User Experience

User Experience.

Many factors affect how users interact with online cricket betting sites. Navigation should be simple and clear. The site must work well on both desktop and mobile devices. Players should be able to place their bets easily, whether they use a computer or a smartphone.

Cricket Tournaments for Betting

Cricket Tournaments for Betting.

There are many cricket tournaments to bet on. These include popular formats like IPL, Test matches, and ODIs. You can also bet on T20 leagues, World Cups, and other international competitions. With so many events, there are always opportunities to place bets throughout the cricket season.

Popular Cricket Tournaments in Pakistan

A wide range of cricket matches and tournaments are available for betting in Pakistan. You can choose to bet on events and international games. Below are some of the top tournaments to consider for your bets.

IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular T20 cricket tournament. It features cricket teams from India competing against each other. The event draws millions of viewers and is a major opportunity for betting on cricket. It is one of the top events for IPL cricket betting sites.

Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league. It features teams from Pakistan. The tournament has become very popular since it began. Many top international players also take part in the matches.

T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. It involves national teams from different countries. The matches are played in the Twenty20 format, which is shorter and faster. The tournament happens every few years and is very popular among cricket fans.

The Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament with teams from Asia. It features countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others. The matches are played in ODI or T20 format. It is held regularly and is one of the most popular cricket events in the region.

Place the First Bet in 3 Steps

Starting at betting sites for cricket is easy. Just follow these three steps:

  • Step 1: Register

To begin, go to the betting site and click the “Sign Up” or “Register” button. You will need to provide your name, email address, phone number, and date of birth. Some sites may also ask for a photo ID to confirm your age. Many sites now offer a one-click registration feature. This allows you to sign up quickly using your social media accounts or Google login.

  • Step 2: Deposit Funds

After registering, you need to add money to your account. Choose from payment methods like UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, or e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. Some sites also accept cryptocurrency. Check the minimum deposit requirement as it can vary by site. Depositing is usually fast, and your account balance will be updated right away.

  • Step 3: Place Your Bet

Once your funds are in, head to the cricket section. Browse the matches or tournaments, then select your bet type (like the winner or total runs). After choosing, enter the amount you want to bet. Double-check your selection, and click “Place Bet” to confirm.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Newcomers

Each platform has a special welcome bonus for new users. These bonuses increase your starting balance and improve betting options. Below is a table with the current welcome bonuses from top cricket betting platforms.

Bookmaker

Welcome Bonus

Megapari

200% up to 59,000 PKR

Six6s

200% up to 55,000 PKR

Mostbet

125% up to 65,000 PKR

1xbet

120% up to 70,000 PKR

Melbet

150% up to 33,000 PKR

Baji Live

100% up to 999 PKR

1win

200% up to 138,000 PKR

BC Game

180% up to 5,500,000 PKR

PariPulse

100% up to 40,000 PKR

Live Cricket Betting Sites

Live cricket betting lets you place bets during matches. You can adjust predictions as the game unfolds. Below are the top live cricket betting sites with their key features.

Website

Feature

Megapari

Real-time stats and match updates

Six6s

Cash-out options during live matches

Mostbet

Many live betting markets on cricket

1xbet

Live match streaming

Melbet

Quick bets during gameplay

Baji Live

Match analysis for live bettors

1win

High odds for live cricket bets

BC Game

Live bets supported with cryptocurrency

PariPulse

Easy-to-use live betting dashboard

New Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan

New cricket betting sites attract players with large bonuses and updated designs. They also include modern features for better betting. Below are the top five new sites and their key benefits.

Website

Feature

Six6s

200% bonus for new users

Baji Live

Community forums for players

BC Game

Supports cryptocurrency betting

1win

Fantasy sports available

Available Payment Methods in Pakistan

Cricket betting sites in Pakistan accept many popular payment systems, including Pakistani Rupees (PKR). This helps players in Pakistan easily deposit and withdraw money. Here are some of the methods you can use:

  1. UPI
  2. Paytm
  3. Bank Transfer
  4. Skrill
  5. Neteller
  6. JazzCash
  7. Easypaisa
  8. AstroPay
  9. Bitcoin
  10. PayPal

Cryptocurrency is becoming more important as a secure and fast payment option for online betting.

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting

Our experts have shared some tips to help you bet wisely on cricket in Pakistan.

Understand the Game Thoroughly

Learn the basics of cricket, such as Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. Watch how teams are formed and check players' recent performances. Look at pitch conditions and weather reports. These factors can influence the outcome of the game.

Research Teams and Players

Look at how teams have performed in the past. Check the records of matches between them. Focus on the strategies each team uses. Pay close attention to players who are playing well or poorly. Their form can have a big impact on the game's outcome.

Manage Your Bankroll

Set a budget before you begin. Stick to it. Bet only what you can afford to lose. Don't try to win back lost money. Avoid betting on impulse. Stay in control of your spending.

Diversify Your Bets

Don’t focus only on the match result. You can also bet on "Top Batsman", "Top Bowler", or "Number of Sixes". Betting on different outcomes helps reduce risk.

Use Reliable Platforms

Only bet on trusted platforms. Choose websites that follow the laws in your country. Be careful with sites that may not be safe. Always check their credibility before you deposit any money.

SportsCafe Conclusion

SportsCafe Conclusion.

After looking at several options, Sportscafe finds Megapari to be the best betting site for cricket. The site has competitive odds and many betting options. Payouts are fast, and it supports various payment methods, including local currencies. The platform is secure, and the mobile app works well. Customer support is reliable. These factors make Megapari the top choice for cricket betting. It stands out for its reliability and value.

FAQ

Is cricket betting legal in Pakistan?

Cricket betting is not legal in Pakistan. However, many international sites allow players from Pakistan to bet, as long as they operate in regions where it is legal.

Which site is best for cricket betting?

Megapari is one of the best sites for cricket betting. It has good odds, secure payment options, and many betting choices.

What are cricket betting rates?

Cricket betting rates are the odds set by betting sites. These odds show how much you can win based on the outcome of a match.

How to bet on cricket in Pakistan?

To bet on cricket in Pakistan, first, choose a trusted betting site. Then, create an account, deposit money, and pick the match and bet you want to place.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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