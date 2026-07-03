Best Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan (June 2026)

Understanding cricket betting in Pakistan is important as it grows more popular. Many players now prefer online platforms, especially for cricket. This article lists the best cricket betting sites in Pakistan for June 2026. Sportscafe analyzed platforms using key factors like bonuses, payments, and features. These rankings help players find the best sites for cricket betting in Pakistan.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 10 Best Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan This list includes the 10 best cricket betting sites in Pakistan. Experts checked bonuses, payment methods, cricket events, and how easy they are to use. These rankings help players find reliable platforms. #1 Megapari 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus Up to 59,000 PKR Promo code MPPAKI Join Read Review #2 Six6s 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to 55,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to 65,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 1xbet 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 70,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 BC game 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 33,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 PariPulse 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #8 1win 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to 138,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #9 Baji Live 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus Up to 999 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Online Cricket Betting Sites Reviews We analyzed various factors to identify the best cricket betting sites in Pakistan. These include advantages, disadvantages, bonus systems, security measures, ease of use, and updates. Every detail was carefully reviewed to ensure reliability and convenience for players. Below is a summary of each bookmaker to help you choose. Megapari App: 5 ★★★★★ Registration Megapari Megapari started in 2019 and became popular for cricket betting. It has many cricket events, live stats, and streaming. The platform has apps for iOS and Android. It also accepts PKR and has won many awards. There are different promotions like the Welcome Package up to 59,000 PKR, free bets, and cashback offers. Welcome bonus Up to 59,000 PKR Promocode: MPPAKI Claim Minimum Deposit: 100 PKR

Payment Methods:

PhonePe



JazzCash



Easypaisa



Upaisa



Sadapay



Cashmall



Bank Transfer



NEFT



UPI



Jetonbank



Cryptocurrency Pros Cons Great customer support 24/7, including phone support Limited bonus details Licensed and secure casino Social network presence: Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Urdu interface Great number of cricket events Megapari is the best cricket betting website on our list. It has many cricket events, secure payments, and easy access in both English and Urdu. Six6s App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration Six6s Six6s is a popular site for cricket betting. It is a sponsor of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The site holds a Curacao license. It has many welcome bonuses and promotions, like "Smash" for cricket betting or a bonus of 200% up to 55,000 PKR. Welcome bonus 200% up to 55,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 200 PKR

Payment Methods:

Local Bank



UPI



USDT Pros Cons Social media presence: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram Fewer payment options compared to some sites Standard and Lite modes of the website VIP Program Live and line betting Fast deposits and withdrawals Cricket exchange Six6s is ranked #2 on our list. It offers great betting options, like live and line betting. Mostbet App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Registration Mostbet Mostbet is a solid platform for cricket betting. It has a 125% welcome bonus, up to 65,000 PKR. The site allows live and line betting for cricket. Mostbet is active on social media, including Facebook, Telegram, and more. Welcome bonus 125% up to 65,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 300 PKR

Payment Methods:

JazzCash



Bank Transfer



Cashmaal



EasyPaisa



Cryptocurrency Pros Cons Accepts PKR High wagering requirements (x60) for welcome bonus Has a dedicated cricket section Many bonuses, including free bets and spins Urdu interface Apps for iOS and Android Mostbet ranks #3 in our list. The site has many bonuses like free bets and spins. It also has a cricket section and accepts PKR, which is great for Pakistani players. 1xbet App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration 1xbet 1xBet is a licensed and secure casino. It has apps for iOS and Android. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 70,000 PKR. There are also many promotions, like cashback. 1xBet is on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Welcome bonus 120% up to 70,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 90 PKR

Payment Methods:

Cashmaal



Easypaisa



JazzCash



AirTM



Upaisa



Piastrix



Cash Blast



AstroPay



Skrill



ecoPayz



Neteller



Cryptocurrency Pros Cons One-click registration No FAQ section Minimum deposit of 90 PKR More than 80 payment methods Urdu interface 50 daily cricket events 1xBet ranks #4 on our list. The platform has a low minimum deposit of 90 PKR and supports over 80 payment methods. BC game App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration BC game BC Game is a well-known cryptocurrency betting site with a modern design. It sponsors sports teams and has won several awards. The welcome bonus gives 180% on the first deposit, up to 5,500,000 PKR. There are also free bets and cashback options available. Welcome bonus 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 100 PKR

Payment Methods:

JazzCash



Easypaisa



Bank Transfer



Yo-Da Wallet



BTC



ETH



USDT



USDC



More options Pros Cons Sports Betting Insights Page Few fiat payment options Dedicated Blog Community pages: Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and more Help Desk page VIP Club PKR accepted BC Game is #5 on our list. It has a large bonus for the first deposit and supports many payment options. The site also has a VIP club and community pages. Melbet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet is a modern website for cricket betting and sponsors the Knight Riders. The site has customer support by phone and social networks. Apps for iOS and Android are available and the platform accepts PKR. The welcome bonus is 150% up to 33,000 PKR. Welcome bonus 150% up to 33,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 100 PKR

Payment Methods:

PhonePe



UPI



Upaisa



Skrill



Bank Transfer



Jazz Cash Auto



Google Pay



Easypaisa



Jazz Cash



Mobikwik



CentPay



Cryptocurrency Pros Cons Urdu interface Customer support replies may take a bit longer Great welcome bonus One-click registration More than 120 payment methods Sponsor of Knight Riders Melbet ranks #6 on our list. It has a large welcome bonus and easy registration. The platform supports over 120 payment methods and accepts PKR. It sponsors the Knight Riders and offers good customer support. Baji Live App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Baji Live Baji Live has a Curacao gaming license and an APK available for Android. The platform features cricket star Kevin Pietersen as an ambassador. The first deposit bonus is up to 999 PKR. Welcome bonus Up to 999 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 300 PKR

Payment Methods:

Easypaisa



JazzCash



USDT



BTC



ETH Pros Cons Community websites: Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and more Not many payment options Cricket star ambassadors FAQ and Guides page Great number of cricket events daily Dedicated Forum Baji Live ranks #7 on our list. It has a solid first deposit bonus and a strong ambassador presence with Kevin Pietersen. While it offers a limited number of payment options, it compensates with great community and customer support. 1win App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration 1win 1win offers a 200% bonus on the first deposit, up to 138,000 PKR. It has applications for iOS and Android. The platform has a lot of cricket betting options, including live and line betting. David Warner is the ambassador for 1win. Welcome bonus 200% up to 138,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 300 PKR

Payment Methods:

Easypaisa



JazzCash



Nayapay



Cryptocurrency Pros Cons Social media presence: Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and more No FAQ section 200 1win Coins for app installation Fantasy Sports Cases section to buy and open rewards David Warner as an ambassador Live streaming 1win is #8 on our list. It stands out with its strong welcome bonus, the presence of cricket star David Warner, and a wide range of betting options. PariPulse App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration PariPulse PariPulse is a trusted and licensed platform. It offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to 40,000 PKR. There are many cricket betting options, competitive odds, and reliable 24/7 customer support. Mobile applications are available for iOS and Android. Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Minimum Deposit: 150 PKR

Payment Methods:

Skrill



Neteller



UPI



AstroPay



Cryptocurrency Pros Cons Active on social networks Registration only via phone Sponsor of sports teams iOS and Android apps A lot of cricket options daily PariPulse is ranked #9 on our list. It has strong brand recognition, great cricket betting options, and competitive odds.

List of Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan 2026 Below is a cricket betting sites list in Pakistan. Each platform stands out with unique features and attractive welcome bonuses for new players. Site Key Feature Welcome Bonus Megapari Live cricket streaming 200% up to 59,000 PKR Six6s Standard and Lite modes 200% up to 55,000 PKR Mostbet Dedicated cricket section 125% up to 65,000 PKR 1xbet One-click registration 120% up to 70,000 PKR Melbet Sponsor of Knight Riders 150% up to 33,000 PKR Baji Live FAQ and guides page 100% up to 999 PKR 1win Fantasy sports section 200% up to 138,000 PKR BC Game Cryptocurrency-focused 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR PariPulse Competitive cricket odds 100% up to 40,000 PKR

What do We Check for Ranking Sites? We look at key points to rank cricket betting sites in Pakistan. These include bonuses, security, market options, simple navigation, payment methods, and customer service quality. Each factor is carefully reviewed. Bonuses and Promotions Bonuses attract users to a betting site for cricket and influence their choices. These include welcome bonuses, free bets, and special deals. We review their value and check the rules tied to them. Clear terms and fair conditions matter most in our analysis. Payment Methods We check if betting sites support payment systems used in Pakistan. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Many players now prefer cryptocurrency for faster and more secure transactions. Low minimum deposit limits are also important. These features make it easier for users to start betting without large deposits. Available License Bookmakers usually have licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A valid license shows the site follows rules and is trustworthy. It helps keep players safe. Without a license, the site might not be secure. This can lead to problems like unfair games or slow payouts. Customer Support Methods and Quality You may need technical support if you have issues with payments, logging into your account, or placing bets. It is important for customer support to be available 24/7. Support should be reachable through chat, phone, or email. Good customer service is important for betting sites for cricket. Security of Data It is important to keep your personal and financial information safe. Choose sites that use encryption to protect your data. A good betting site should have policies that secure your transactions. This way, your deposits and withdrawals remain safe from potential threats. User Experience Many factors affect how users interact with online cricket betting sites. Navigation should be simple and clear. The site must work well on both desktop and mobile devices. Players should be able to place their bets easily, whether they use a computer or a smartphone. Cricket Tournaments for Betting There are many cricket tournaments to bet on. These include popular formats like IPL, Test matches, and ODIs. You can also bet on T20 leagues, World Cups, and other international competitions. With so many events, there are always opportunities to place bets throughout the cricket season.

Popular Cricket Tournaments in Pakistan A wide range of cricket matches and tournaments are available for betting in Pakistan. You can choose to bet on events and international games. Below are some of the top tournaments to consider for your bets. IPL The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular T20 cricket tournament. It features cricket teams from India competing against each other. The event draws millions of viewers and is a major opportunity for betting on cricket. It is one of the top events for IPL cricket betting sites. Pakistan Super League The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league. It features teams from Pakistan. The tournament has become very popular since it began. Many top international players also take part in the matches. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. It involves national teams from different countries. The matches are played in the Twenty20 format, which is shorter and faster. The tournament happens every few years and is very popular among cricket fans. The Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament with teams from Asia. It features countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others. The matches are played in ODI or T20 format. It is held regularly and is one of the most popular cricket events in the region.

Place the First Bet in 3 Steps Starting at betting sites for cricket is easy. Just follow these three steps: Step 1: Register To begin, go to the betting site and click the “Sign Up” or “Register” button. You will need to provide your name, email address, phone number, and date of birth. Some sites may also ask for a photo ID to confirm your age. Many sites now offer a one-click registration feature. This allows you to sign up quickly using your social media accounts or Google login. Step 2: Deposit Funds After registering, you need to add money to your account. Choose from payment methods like UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, or e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. Some sites also accept cryptocurrency. Check the minimum deposit requirement as it can vary by site. Depositing is usually fast, and your account balance will be updated right away. Step 3: Place Your Bet Once your funds are in, head to the cricket section. Browse the matches or tournaments, then select your bet type (like the winner or total runs). After choosing, enter the amount you want to bet. Double-check your selection, and click “Place Bet” to confirm.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Newcomers Each platform has a special welcome bonus for new users. These bonuses increase your starting balance and improve betting options. Below is a table with the current welcome bonuses from top cricket betting platforms. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Megapari 200% up to 59,000 PKR Six6s 200% up to 55,000 PKR Mostbet 125% up to 65,000 PKR 1xbet 120% up to 70,000 PKR Melbet 150% up to 33,000 PKR Baji Live 100% up to 999 PKR 1win 200% up to 138,000 PKR BC Game 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR PariPulse 100% up to 40,000 PKR

Live Cricket Betting Sites Live cricket betting lets you place bets during matches. You can adjust predictions as the game unfolds. Below are the top live cricket betting sites with their key features. Website Feature Megapari Real-time stats and match updates Six6s Cash-out options during live matches Mostbet Many live betting markets on cricket 1xbet Live match streaming Melbet Quick bets during gameplay Baji Live Match analysis for live bettors 1win High odds for live cricket bets BC Game Live bets supported with cryptocurrency PariPulse Easy-to-use live betting dashboard

New Cricket Betting Sites in Pakistan New cricket betting sites attract players with large bonuses and updated designs. They also include modern features for better betting. Below are the top five new sites and their key benefits. Website Feature Six6s 200% bonus for new users Baji Live Community forums for players BC Game Supports cryptocurrency betting 1win Fantasy sports available

Available Payment Methods in Pakistan Cricket betting sites in Pakistan accept many popular payment systems, including Pakistani Rupees (PKR). This helps players in Pakistan easily deposit and withdraw money. Here are some of the methods you can use: UPI Paytm Bank Transfer Skrill Neteller JazzCash Easypaisa AstroPay Bitcoin PayPal Cryptocurrency is becoming more important as a secure and fast payment option for online betting.

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting Our experts have shared some tips to help you bet wisely on cricket in Pakistan. Understand the Game Thoroughly Learn the basics of cricket, such as Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. Watch how teams are formed and check players' recent performances. Look at pitch conditions and weather reports. These factors can influence the outcome of the game. Research Teams and Players Look at how teams have performed in the past. Check the records of matches between them. Focus on the strategies each team uses. Pay close attention to players who are playing well or poorly. Their form can have a big impact on the game's outcome. Manage Your Bankroll Set a budget before you begin. Stick to it. Bet only what you can afford to lose. Don't try to win back lost money. Avoid betting on impulse. Stay in control of your spending. Diversify Your Bets Don’t focus only on the match result. You can also bet on "Top Batsman", "Top Bowler", or "Number of Sixes". Betting on different outcomes helps reduce risk. Use Reliable Platforms Only bet on trusted platforms. Choose websites that follow the laws in your country. Be careful with sites that may not be safe. Always check their credibility before you deposit any money.

SportsCafe Conclusion After looking at several options, Sportscafe finds Megapari to be the best betting site for cricket. The site has competitive odds and many betting options. Payouts are fast, and it supports various payment methods, including local currencies. The platform is secure, and the mobile app works well. Customer support is reliable. These factors make Megapari the top choice for cricket betting. It stands out for its reliability and value.