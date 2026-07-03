UFC Betting
UFC is the biggest MMA group worldwide. Bettors can place bets on who wins, how many rounds the fight lasts, and how the fight ends. UFC is popular among Indian bettors because of its well-known fighters and frequent events.
This list brings together the best UFC betting apps and trusted UFC betting sites for Indian players. A specialist with years of MMA knowledge checked each platform. The team works independently. It does not matter if a bookmaker calls itself the best. Every app or site goes through the same fair method. The aim is to guide players in India. This way, gamblers can find a safe and balanced place to place UFC or MMA bets without pressure or false claims.
Additionally, you can check out our rankings for the best MLB betting sites, NBA betting sites and more.
Experts checked many apps and websites to find the best UFC betting app and trusted sites. They tested odds, payment methods, speed, and safety. Each platform was used directly by the team. Only legal and safe options for Indian players are in this list.
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Discover the top MMA betting sites for June 2026! Check out our list of the best MMA betting platforms below:
Stake takes the top spot for UFC betting. It has strong odds for all major UFC events and fast updates during live fights. The site accepts crypto, and clients can use the built-in tool to buy coins for deposits. The registration steps are short. Stake works on desktop and mobile. There is a PWA version for Android and iOS, so players can pin it to the home screen. UFC matches are easy to find before and during the event.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast registration with social accounts
|No dedicated applications
|Good odds for UFC fights
|Focus on crypto only
|Live betting during UFC events
|No local Indian payment methods
|PWA versions for iOS and Android
|Buy crypto directly on the platform
|VIP system with rewards
|Blog and forum for active users
4rabet takes second place due to its strong UFC coverage and solid odds for major fights. The sportsbook stays active with regular UFC events, and the layout makes it easy to find upcoming and live matches. Payments work through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and USDT. The app runs on both Android and iOS, helping players follow UFC action at any time.
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong focus on UFC fights
|Bonus rules are hard to complete
|Great odds for major UFC events
|Some markets are limited
|Payments via UPI, PayTM, crypto
|Mobile apps for Android and iOS
|Hindi interface
|Rewards for VIP clients
More UFC betting markets, faster live updates, and support for local payment methods.
Batery is a reliable option for Indian bettors who use INR or crypto to place UFC bets. With a Hindi version available, local clients find it easy to navigate. Registration is fast and allows sign-up through social media accounts. Trust grows thanks to partnerships with popular sports teams. Major UFC events receive good coverage on the platform. The Android app runs smoothly, while iOS users access the site through their mobile browser. Regular players benefit from weekly cashback and a welcome reward, and withdrawals usually take less than 24 hours.
|Pros
|Cons
|Hindi language version
|No iOS app
|Supports INR and cryptocurrencies
|Limited UFC markets
|Quick registration with social media
|Trusted partnerships with Indian teams
|Weekly cashback and welcome reward
|Strong coverage of major UFC events
Expand UFC markets, add an iOS app, and improve live betting features.
Parimatch ranks fourth due to its solid focus on UFC betting and reliable service for Indian players. The platform supports betting on major UFC events and accepts INR payments through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and crypto. The app works smoothly on both Android and iOS, and players can switch to a Hindi version. Registration is quick with Google accounts. New clients can claim a welcome bonus up to ₹50,000 with just ₹100 deposit. Parimatch builds trust through partnerships with well-known sports figures, but adding more local payment options would improve the experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong focus on UFC events
|Some local payment methods missing
|Accepts INR via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe
|Supports crypto payments
|Hindi language version available
|Parimatch app for Android and iOS
|Quick registration with Google accounts
|Trusted partnerships with sports figures
Add more UFC markets, improve local payments, and enhance live betting options.
Paripesa takes fifth place due to its strong focus on UFC betting. The platform makes it easy for players to find upcoming and live UFC matches thanks to a clear layout. The app works smoothly on Android, and the site runs well on mobile browsers. Payments include UPI, PayTM, GPay, PhonePe, Airtel, Amazon Pay, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto. Odds update quickly, allowing bets before and during fights. While Paripesa offers good access, some local features for Indian players are still missing.
|Pros
|Cons
|Nearly 50 payment methods supported
|Wagering requirements on some bonuses are high
|Wide payment options including UPI and crypto
|Needs better features for Indian players
|Paripesa app available for Android
|Browser version works well on all devices
|Fast odds updates for UFC fights
|Clear UFC section for easy match finding
Expand UFC markets, improve local payments, and offer better bonuses for Indian players.
Founded in 2016 and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, Rajabets welcomes Indian players and accepts INR deposits starting at 150 INR. The platform covers major UFC events alongside thousands of other games. Mobile users can easily access betting through the Rajabets app. New clients get a 200% welcome bonus up to 90,000 INR. Withdrawals usually process within 24 hours. Support is available via live chat, email, and Telegram. The site offers both English and Hindi versions for better accessibility.
|Pros
|Cons
|Covers major UFC events
|No dedicated iOS app
|Accepts INR deposits and Indian players
|Withdrawal time up to 24 hours
|Rajabets app for mobile access
|Multiple support channels (chat, email, Telegram)
|Available in English and Hindi
Improve local features, add an iOS app, and expand UFC betting options.
Tez888 is a new platform that started in 2023 and has a license from Curacao. It accepts Indian players and allows deposits in INR starting from 500. The site focuses on UFC betting and includes many markets like fight winners, total rounds, and other common bets. Odds change often to reflect live fights. The platform works in English, and customers can use the Tez888 app or website to place bets. Withdrawals usually take up to one day. Support agents are ready to help clients through live chat and email. This helps bettors solve any issues or ask questions quickly.
|Pros
|Cons
|Wide UFC betting markets
|Available in English only
|Supports INR deposits
|Withdrawal takes up to 1 day
|Fast odds updates for UFC fights
|100% welcome bonus up to 75,000 INR
|Live chat and email support
Add Hindi interface, expand UFC markets, and increase payment options for Indian players.
Odds96 is an online betting site licensed in Curacao that focuses on cryptocurrency payments. The platform supports a wide range of UFC betting markets. It accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether, with deposits starting at ₹500 and withdrawals processed within one day. Designed for bettors who value privacy and fast transactions, Odds96 helps clients easily find UFC fights to bet on. It suits players looking to use digital currencies for secure and quick UFC betting.
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports multiple cryptocurrencies
|No dedicated mobile app
|Licensed in Curacao
|Limited local language options
|Large selection of UFC betting markets
|Withdrawal takes up to 1 day
|Low minimum deposit (₹500)
|Quick deposits and withdrawals
Improve withdrawal speed, launch a dedicated mobile app, and add more UFC bet types.
Dafabet accepts Indian players and allows INR deposits starting at 500 INR. The platform supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and USDT. It features a wide range of UFC betting markets that attract many bettors. The Dafabet app provides smooth mobile access for clients. New players can claim a welcome bonus of 200% up to 20,000 INR. Withdrawals usually process within 24 hours. The site supports Hindi, English, and several other languages. Customer support is available through live chat, email, social media, and Telegram to assist players quickly.
|Pros
|Cons
|Wide range of UFC betting markets
|Withdrawal time up to 24 hours
|Accepts INR deposits starting at 500 INR
|No dedicated desktop app
|Supports Bitcoin and USDT
|Dafabet app available for mobile users
|Multiple language options, including Hindi
|Several customer support channels
Add a desktop app, speed up withdrawals, and expand UFC betting options.
WinWin, launched in 2023 and owned by Alasia Soft B.V., accepts Indian players with INR deposits starting at 100 INR. The platform features a strong focus on UFC betting, offering many bet types for different fights to suit various players. New clients can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to 35,000 INR. Customer support is available through live chat, email, and a contact form. The WinWin app also supports users who enjoy both UFC betting and online casino games.
|Pros
|Cons
|Wide range of UFC betting options
|Limited payment methods
|Many bet types available for UFC fights
|No dedicated mobile app
|Low minimum deposit (100 INR)
|Accepts INR and Indian players
|Welcome bonus up to 35,000 INR
Expand payment methods, improve customer support, and launch a dedicated mobile app.
The main goal is to help Indian bettors find reliable mma betting sites. A team of experts uses a fair system to check each bookmaker. All sites on this list hold valid licenses and accept Indian players. The team has no links to UFC teams, tournaments, or organizations. Information stays current, but customers should always verify details on the bookmaker’s site. This site shares information only and cannot take responsibility for any changes or mistakes in the offers or content.
UFC betting in India is growing fast as more fans follow the sport. Many licensed bookmakers now accept Indian players and INR deposits. The market is expanding with better options and more chances for bettors to join safely.
The legal rules for mma betting in India change from state to state. SportsCafe suggests using only licensed and regulated offshore bookmakers that accept Indian players. Some states have clearer laws that allow sports betting with licensed companies. These states include:
Most other states have unclear rules, where international betting sites work in a gray area. Laws may change, so gamblers should check local rules before placing bets. This helps avoid legal problems and supports responsible betting.
The best mma betting app and ufc betting india users focus on top MMA groups like UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship, Rizin, and Cage Warriors. These groups attract many bettors with their tournaments and bet types. Fans follow these promotions for exciting fights and chances to bet on favorites.
UFC is the biggest MMA group worldwide. Bettors can place bets on who wins, how many rounds the fight lasts, and how the fight ends. UFC is popular among Indian bettors because of its well-known fighters and frequent events.
Bellator holds many fights each year. Bettors can bet on who wins or special outcomes in fights. This group is known for competitive matches and many action-packed fights, attracting a lot of betting interest.
ONE Championship includes MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing fights. Bettors can choose from different types of bets. The promotion focuses on Asian fighters, which draws interest from bettors in India.
Rizin is known for its unique fight rules and dramatic matches. Bettors place bets on fight winners and details like which round ends the fight. The promotion is growing in popularity among MMA fans.
Cage Warriors is a European MMA group known for new fighters. Bettors can bet on match winners and total rounds. It attracts bettors who look for good value and exciting, close fights.
Clients follow clear steps to place a bet. First, create an account and pick a bonus. Then, enter personal details and confirm identity. After adding funds, clients can explore the site and place bets on MMA fights.
Fill out the form to create an account.
Pick a welcome bonus or skip this step.
Enter correct personal information.
Clients usually need to send these documents:
Clients select a payment method like UPI, PayTM, or crypto. They check deposit limits, processing times, and currency options. Confirming the amount and method before sending money helps avoid mistakes.
After funding the account, clients look through MMA events. They check odds, pick bet types such as fight winner or round bets, enter stake amounts, and place bets. Odds update often to help decide when to bet.
Clients at the best mma betting sites can place different types of bets using a ufc betting site or ufc betting app. Here are common bets:
These bet types help players choose based on their knowledge and risk level.
Indian mma betting sites accept deposits and withdrawals through common methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Many sites accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Withdrawal times vary from a few hours to one day, depending on the method and site rules.
Websites show all the features clearly. Clients can understand the platform well there. Mobile apps allow quick access anytime and anywhere. This suits active bettors. For full details, the website is best. For betting while moving, the app works well.
The review helps clients see the strong and weak points of each UFC betting website and the best MMA betting apps. Each important factor gets a clear score to show how good the platform is and where it needs work. This fair scoring helps clients choose wisely and trust the results. The method shows why a site ranks in the top 10. Scores come from areas like safety, odds, app quality, design, bonuses, payment options, support, and extra features. This way, the final ranking shows the real value of each bookmaker.
This system shows why a site ranks in the top 10 and clearly explains how the final scores come from a balanced review of important parts of a bookmaker’s performance.
|
Criteria
|
Maximum score
|
Weight in the overall rating
|
Reliability and safety
|
5
|
20%
|
Odds and betting lines
|
5
|
15%
|
Mobile App
|
5
|
15%
|
Usability and design
|
5
|
10%
|
Promo code
|
5
|
10%
|
Bonuses
|
5
|
10%
|
Payment methods
|
5
|
10%
|
Customer support
|
5
|
5%
|
Additional features and services
|
5
|
5%
Focuses on how safe and trustworthy the platform is for bettors. Key points include:
Evaluates the quality and fairness of odds and types of bets on UFC. Important factors:
Assesses how well the app works for mobile betting. Points to consider:
Looks at how easy it is to use the site or app. Focus areas include:
Measures availability and usefulness of promo codes. Important details:
Focuses on bonuses for UFC bettors. This covers:
Covers payment choices for Indian bettors. Highlights include:
Checks how easy it is to get help. Includes:
Reviews extra tools or benefits for bettors. Examples are:
SportsCafe looks for the best mma betting sites by checking important things like safety, odds, payment methods, and support. Our experts study each platform carefully to create fair rankings. The goal is to help bettors find safe and reliable places to bet on UFC. Clients should always bet with care and know their limits. SportsCafe advises all users to bet responsibly and to check the latest rules before placing any bets.