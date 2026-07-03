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MMA & UFC Betting Apps & Websites in India 2026

This list brings together the best UFC betting apps and trusted UFC betting sites for Indian players. A specialist with years of MMA knowledge checked each platform. The team works independently. It does not matter if a bookmaker calls itself the best. Every app or site goes through the same fair method. The aim is to guide players in India. This way, gamblers can find a safe and balanced place to place UFC or MMA bets without pressure or false claims.

Additionally, you can check out our rankings for the best MLB betting sites, NBA betting sites and more.

Top 10 UFC Betting Apps and Sites in India

Experts checked many apps and websites to find the best UFC betting app and trusted sites. They tested odds, payment methods, speed, and safety. Each platform was used directly by the team. Only legal and safe options for Indian players are in this list.

#1

4rabet

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#2

Batery

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS

Promo code

SCBAT

Review
#3

Stake

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹186,711

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#4

Rajabets

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

No promo

Review
#5

Thrill

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

up to 70% Rakeback

Promo code

No code

Review
#6

1win

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹80,400

Promo code

SCAFE145

Review
#7

Lucky Star

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹52863

Promo code

No code

Review
#8

Melbet

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

300% up to ₹50,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review
#9

Megapari

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹40,000

Promo code

CAFEBONUS

Review
#10

Parimatch

4.1

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

150% up to ₹1,05,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review

SportsCafe's Review of the List of MMA and UFC Betting Sites and Apps for Indian Bettors

Discover the top MMA betting sites for June 2026! Check out our list of the best MMA betting platforms below:

  1. Stake.com
  2. 4rabet
  3. Batery
  4. Parimatch
  5. Paripesa
  6. Rajabets
  7. Tez888
  8. Odds96
  9. Dafabet
  10. WinWin

Stake

Stake.com - Best MMA bookmaker for crypto betting.
  • Year of Foundation: 2017
  • License: Curacao
  • Welcome Bonus: 200% up to ₹100,000
  • Promocode: Not required
  • Payments: UPI, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether
  • App: No Android or iOS app; mobile version (PWA) is available
  • Loyalty Program: Yes, with rakeback, personal VIP host, and extra rewards
  • Customer Service: 24/7 live chat and email
  • Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted

Stake takes the top spot for UFC betting. It has strong odds for all major UFC events and fast updates during live fights. The site accepts crypto, and clients can use the built-in tool to buy coins for deposits. The registration steps are short. Stake works on desktop and mobile. There is a PWA version for Android and iOS, so players can pin it to the home screen. UFC matches are easy to find before and during the event.

Pros Cons
Fast registration with social accounts No dedicated applications
Good odds for UFC fights Focus on crypto only
Live betting during UFC events No local Indian payment methods
PWA versions for iOS and Android
Buy crypto directly on the platform
VIP system with rewards
Blog and forum for active users

4rabet

4rabet - Best MMA betting site for Indian users.
  • Year of Foundation: 2019
  • License: Curacao
  • Welcome Bonus: 700% up to ₹20,000
  • Promocode: Not needed
  • Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT
  • App: Available on Android and iOS
  • Loyalty Program: Yes, with extra rewards for active clients
  • Customer Service: 24/7 through live chat and Telegram
  • Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed

4rabet takes second place due to its strong UFC coverage and solid odds for major fights. The sportsbook stays active with regular UFC events, and the layout makes it easy to find upcoming and live matches. Payments work through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and USDT. The app runs on both Android and iOS, helping players follow UFC action at any time.

Pros Cons
Strong focus on UFC fights Bonus rules are hard to complete
Great odds for major UFC events Some markets are limited
Payments via UPI, PayTM, crypto
Mobile apps for Android and iOS
Hindi interface
Rewards for VIP clients

What would it take to move up to first place?

More UFC betting markets, faster live updates, and support for local payment methods.

Batery

Batery - Best new MMA bookmaker with fast payouts.
  • Year of Foundation: 2021
  • License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)
  • Welcome Bonus: 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
  • Promocode: Not available
  • Payments: UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin
  • App: Android only (PWA for iOS users)
  • Loyalty Program: Weekly cashback on sports
  • Customer Service: Live chat and help section
  • Availability in India: Available in all Indian states

Batery is a reliable option for Indian bettors who use INR or crypto to place UFC bets. With a Hindi version available, local clients find it easy to navigate. Registration is fast and allows sign-up through social media accounts. Trust grows thanks to partnerships with popular sports teams. Major UFC events receive good coverage on the platform. The Android app runs smoothly, while iOS users access the site through their mobile browser. Regular players benefit from weekly cashback and a welcome reward, and withdrawals usually take less than 24 hours.

Pros Cons
Hindi language version No iOS app
Supports INR and cryptocurrencies Limited UFC markets
Quick registration with social media
Trusted partnerships with Indian teams
Weekly cashback and welcome reward
Strong coverage of major UFC events

How can they move up to second place?

Expand UFC markets, add an iOS app, and improve live betting features.

Parimatch

Parimatch - Trusted global sportsbook for UFC and MMA bets.
  • Year of Foundation: 1994
  • License: Curacao
  • Welcome Bonus: 450% up to ₹50,000
  • Promocode: Not available
  • Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Visa, MasterCard, NetBanking, Crypto
  • App: Android & iOS; web version also available
  • Loyalty Program: Yes
  • Customer Service: Live chat and email
  • Available in: All Indian states

Parimatch ranks fourth due to its solid focus on UFC betting and reliable service for Indian players. The platform supports betting on major UFC events and accepts INR payments through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and crypto. The app works smoothly on both Android and iOS, and players can switch to a Hindi version. Registration is quick with Google accounts. New clients can claim a welcome bonus up to ₹50,000 with just ₹100 deposit. Parimatch builds trust through partnerships with well-known sports figures, but adding more local payment options would improve the experience.

Pros Cons
Strong focus on UFC events Some local payment methods missing
Accepts INR via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe
Supports crypto payments
Hindi language version available
Parimatch app for Android and iOS
Quick registration with Google accounts
Trusted partnerships with sports figures

Steps to take third place

Add more UFC markets, improve local payments, and enhance live betting options.

Paripesa

Paripesa - Best high-odds UFC bookmaker with diverse markets.
  • Year of Foundation: 2019
  • License: Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601)
  • Welcome Bonus: 100% up to ₹30,000
  • Promocode: Not available
  • Payments: UPI, PayTM, GPay, PhonePe, Airtel, Amazon Pay, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
  • App: Android & iOS; also has a mobile version (PWA)
  • Loyalty Program: Yes, cashback rewards
  • Customer Service: Live chat, email, social media
  • Available in: All Indian states

Paripesa takes fifth place due to its strong focus on UFC betting. The platform makes it easy for players to find upcoming and live UFC matches thanks to a clear layout. The app works smoothly on Android, and the site runs well on mobile browsers. Payments include UPI, PayTM, GPay, PhonePe, Airtel, Amazon Pay, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto. Odds update quickly, allowing bets before and during fights. While Paripesa offers good access, some local features for Indian players are still missing.

Pros Cons
Nearly 50 payment methods supported Wagering requirements on some bonuses are high
Wide payment options including UPI and crypto Needs better features for Indian players
Paripesa app available for Android
Browser version works well on all devices
Fast odds updates for UFC fights
Clear UFC section for easy match finding

What it takes to get to fourth place

Expand UFC markets, improve local payments, and offer better bonuses for Indian players.

Rajabets

Rajabets - Top local MMA bookmaker with Hindi support.
  • Year of Foundation: 2016
  • License: Curacao Gaming Control Board
  • Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 90,000 INR
  • Promocode: Not available
  • Payments: UPI, PhonePe, Astropay, IMPS, and more
  • App: Android & iOS
  • Loyalty Program: VIP Platinum Wheel of Fortune
  • Customer Service: Live chat, email, telegram
  • Available in: All Indian states

Founded in 2016 and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, Rajabets welcomes Indian players and accepts INR deposits starting at 150 INR. The platform covers major UFC events alongside thousands of other games. Mobile users can easily access betting through the Rajabets app. New clients get a 200% welcome bonus up to 90,000 INR. Withdrawals usually process within 24 hours. Support is available via live chat, email, and Telegram. The site offers both English and Hindi versions for better accessibility.

Pros Cons
Covers major UFC events No dedicated iOS app
Accepts INR deposits and Indian players Withdrawal time up to 24 hours
Rajabets app for mobile access
Multiple support channels (chat, email, Telegram)
Available in English and Hindi

How to secure fifth place

Improve local features, add an iOS app, and expand UFC betting options.

Tez888

Tez888 - Fastest-growing MMA bookmaker in South Asia.
  • Year of Foundation: 2023
  • License: Curacao
  • Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 75,000 INR (in 5 deposits)
  • Promocode: Not available
  • Payments: UPI, PhonePe, and more
  • App: Android & iOS
  • Loyalty Program: VIP Program
  • Customer Service: Live chat, email
  • Available in: All Indian states

Tez888 is a new platform that started in 2023 and has a license from Curacao. It accepts Indian players and allows deposits in INR starting from 500. The site focuses on UFC betting and includes many markets like fight winners, total rounds, and other common bets. Odds change often to reflect live fights. The platform works in English, and customers can use the Tez888 app or website to place bets. Withdrawals usually take up to one day. Support agents are ready to help clients through live chat and email. This helps bettors solve any issues or ask questions quickly.

Pros Cons
Wide UFC betting markets Available in English only
Supports INR deposits Withdrawal takes up to 1 day
Fast odds updates for UFC fights
100% welcome bonus up to 75,000 INR
Live chat and email support

The path to taking sixth place

Add Hindi interface, expand UFC markets, and increase payment options for Indian players.

Odds96

Odds96 - Best MMA betting platform for live UFC markets.
  • Year of Foundation: 2021
  • License: Curacao
  • Welcome Bonus: 150% up to 20,000 INR
  • Promocode: Not available
  • Payments: UPI, PhonePe, and more
  • App: Android & iOS
  • Loyalty Program: VIP Program
  • Customer Service: Live chat, email
  • Available in: All Indian states

Odds96 is an online betting site licensed in Curacao that focuses on cryptocurrency payments. The platform supports a wide range of UFC betting markets. It accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether, with deposits starting at ₹500 and withdrawals processed within one day. Designed for bettors who value privacy and fast transactions, Odds96 helps clients easily find UFC fights to bet on. It suits players looking to use digital currencies for secure and quick UFC betting.

Pros Cons
Supports multiple cryptocurrencies No dedicated mobile app
Licensed in Curacao Limited local language options
Large selection of UFC betting markets Withdrawal takes up to 1 day
Low minimum deposit (₹500)
Quick deposits and withdrawals

Actions needed to move into seventh place

Improve withdrawal speed, launch a dedicated mobile app, and add more UFC bet types.

Dafabet

Dafabet - Reliable Asian sportsbook for MMA and UFC fans
  • Year of Foundation: 2004
  • License: Curacao
  • Welcome Bonus: 200% up to ₹20,000
  • Payments: UPI, crypto, Paytm, PhonePe, Neteller
  • App: Android & iOS
  • Languages: Hindi and English
  • Customer Support: 24/7 live chat, email
  • Available in: All Indian states

Dafabet accepts Indian players and allows INR deposits starting at 500 INR. The platform supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and USDT. It features a wide range of UFC betting markets that attract many bettors. The Dafabet app provides smooth mobile access for clients. New players can claim a welcome bonus of 200% up to 20,000 INR. Withdrawals usually process within 24 hours. The site supports Hindi, English, and several other languages. Customer support is available through live chat, email, social media, and Telegram to assist players quickly.

Pros Cons
Wide range of UFC betting markets Withdrawal time up to 24 hours
Accepts INR deposits starting at 500 INR No dedicated desktop app
Supports Bitcoin and USDT
Dafabet app available for mobile users
Multiple language options, including Hindi
Several customer support channels

Ways to climb to eighth in the rankings

Add a desktop app, speed up withdrawals, and expand UFC betting options.

WinWin

WinWin - Best MMA betting site with beginner-friendly interface.
  • Year of Foundation: 2023
  • License: Curacao
  • Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 35,000 INR
  • Payments: UPI, Jeton, IMPS, Google Pay, and more
  • App: Android APK and iOS browser version
  • Languages: Hindi and English
  • Customer Support: Live Chat, Email, Contact form
  • Available in: All Indian states

WinWin, launched in 2023 and owned by Alasia Soft B.V., accepts Indian players with INR deposits starting at 100 INR. The platform features a strong focus on UFC betting, offering many bet types for different fights to suit various players. New clients can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to 35,000 INR. Customer support is available through live chat, email, and a contact form. The WinWin app also supports users who enjoy both UFC betting and online casino games.

Pros Cons
Wide range of UFC betting options Limited payment methods
Many bet types available for UFC fights No dedicated mobile app
Low minimum deposit (100 INR)
Accepts INR and Indian players
Welcome bonus up to 35,000 INR

Strategy to reach ninth position

Expand payment methods, improve customer support, and launch a dedicated mobile app.

This List Can be Trusted?

The main goal is to help Indian bettors find reliable mma betting sites. A team of experts uses a fair system to check each bookmaker. All sites on this list hold valid licenses and accept Indian players. The team has no links to UFC teams, tournaments, or organizations. Information stays current, but customers should always verify details on the bookmaker’s site. This site shares information only and cannot take responsibility for any changes or mistakes in the offers or content.

MMA Betting in India

UFC betting in India is growing fast as more fans follow the sport. Many licensed bookmakers now accept Indian players and INR deposits. The market is expanding with better options and more chances for bettors to join safely.

Is UFC Betting Legal?

The legal rules for mma betting in India change from state to state. SportsCafe suggests using only licensed and regulated offshore bookmakers that accept Indian players. Some states have clearer laws that allow sports betting with licensed companies. These states include:

  • Sikkim
  • Goa
  • Nagaland

Most other states have unclear rules, where international betting sites work in a gray area. Laws may change, so gamblers should check local rules before placing bets. This helps avoid legal problems and supports responsible betting.

Popular MMA Promotions

The best mma betting app and ufc betting india users focus on top MMA groups like UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship, Rizin, and Cage Warriors. These groups attract many bettors with their tournaments and bet types. Fans follow these promotions for exciting fights and chances to bet on favorites.

UFC Betting

UFC is the biggest MMA group worldwide. Bettors can place bets on who wins, how many rounds the fight lasts, and how the fight ends. UFC is popular among Indian bettors because of its well-known fighters and frequent events.

Bellator Betting

Bellator holds many fights each year. Bettors can bet on who wins or special outcomes in fights. This group is known for competitive matches and many action-packed fights, attracting a lot of betting interest.

ONE Championship Betting

ONE Championship includes MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing fights. Bettors can choose from different types of bets. The promotion focuses on Asian fighters, which draws interest from bettors in India.

Rizin Betting

Rizin is known for its unique fight rules and dramatic matches. Bettors place bets on fight winners and details like which round ends the fight. The promotion is growing in popularity among MMA fans.

Cage Warriors Betting

Cage Warriors is a European MMA group known for new fighters. Bettors can bet on match winners and total rounds. It attracts bettors who look for good value and exciting, close fights.

How to Place a Bet

Clients follow clear steps to place a bet. First, create an account and pick a bonus. Then, enter personal details and confirm identity. After adding funds, clients can explore the site and place bets on MMA fights.

Registration

Fill out the form to create an account.

Choose Your Bonus

Pick a welcome bonus or skip this step.

Provide Details

Enter correct personal information.

Verify Your Account

Clients usually need to send these documents:

  • A government ID (passport, driver’s license)
  • Proof of address (utility bill, bank statement)
  • Sometimes a photo or selfie for identity check

Deposit Funds

Clients select a payment method like UPI, PayTM, or crypto. They check deposit limits, processing times, and currency options. Confirming the amount and method before sending money helps avoid mistakes.

Explore and Bet

After funding the account, clients look through MMA events. They check odds, pick bet types such as fight winner or round bets, enter stake amounts, and place bets. Odds update often to help decide when to bet.

Popular MMA Bets

Clients at the best mma betting sites can place different types of bets using a ufc betting site or ufc betting app. Here are common bets:

  • Moneyline: Pick the fighter who will win.
  • Parlays: Combine several bets into one for higher rewards.
  • Fight Outcomes: Predict if the fight ends by knockout, submission, or decision.
  • Double-Chance Bets: Choose two possible results to lower risk.
  • Round Bets: Guess the round when the fight will finish.
  • Future Events: Bet on winners of upcoming UFC or MMA events.
  • Go the Distance: Bet the fight lasts all rounds.
  • UFC Prop Bets: Special bets like how the fight ends or total strikes.

These bet types help players choose based on their knowledge and risk level.

What Deposit and Withdrawal Options MMA Sites Have

Indian mma betting sites accept deposits and withdrawals through common methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Many sites accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Withdrawal times vary from a few hours to one day, depending on the method and site rules.

What is better App or WebSite?

Websites show all the features clearly. Clients can understand the platform well there. Mobile apps allow quick access anytime and anywhere. This suits active bettors. For full details, the website is best. For betting while moving, the app works well.

How SportsCafe Review UFC Betting Sites & Apps

The review helps clients see the strong and weak points of each UFC betting website and the best MMA betting apps. Each important factor gets a clear score to show how good the platform is and where it needs work. This fair scoring helps clients choose wisely and trust the results. The method shows why a site ranks in the top 10. Scores come from areas like safety, odds, app quality, design, bonuses, payment options, support, and extra features. This way, the final ranking shows the real value of each bookmaker.

This system shows why a site ranks in the top 10 and clearly explains how the final scores come from a balanced review of important parts of a bookmaker’s performance.

Criteria

Maximum score

Weight in the overall rating

Reliability and safety

5

20%

Odds and betting lines

5

15%

Mobile App

5

15%

Usability and design

5

10%

Promo code

5

10%

Bonuses

5

10%

Payment methods

5

10%

Customer support

5

5%

Additional features and services

5

5%

Reliability and Safety

Focuses on how safe and trustworthy the platform is for bettors. Key points include:

  • License from official authorities
  • Data protection with encryption
  • Clear and fair rules

Odds and Betting Lines

Evaluates the quality and fairness of odds and types of bets on UFC. Important factors:

  • Odds competitive with other sites
  • Different bet types like moneyline and round bets
  • Frequent updates on odds

Mobile App

Assesses how well the app works for mobile betting. Points to consider:

  • App speed and stability
  • Easy navigation
  • Mobile features compared to desktop

Usability and Design

Looks at how easy it is to use the site or app. Focus areas include:

  • Clear menus and layout
  • Fast loading
  • Works well on phones and computers

Promo Code

Measures availability and usefulness of promo codes. Important details:

  • Number of promo codes
  • Size of bonuses from codes
  • Ease of using codes

Bonuses

 Focuses on bonuses for UFC bettors. This covers:

  • Welcome bonuses for new players
  • Bonuses for returning players
  • Rules like wagering requirements

Payment Methods

 Covers payment choices for Indian bettors. Highlights include:

  • Local options like UPI and PayTM
  • Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and USDT
  • Speed of deposits and withdrawals

Customer Support

Checks how easy it is to get help. Includes:

  • Live chat, email, phone support
  • Support in multiple languages
  • Helpful and quick answers

Additional Features and Services

Reviews extra tools or benefits for bettors. Examples are:

  • Live streaming of UFC fights
  • In-play betting options
  • Stats and analysis tools

Conclusion by SportsCafe

SportsCafe looks for the best mma betting sites by checking important things like safety, odds, payment methods, and support. Our experts study each platform carefully to create fair rankings. The goal is to help bettors find safe and reliable places to bet on UFC. Clients should always bet with care and know their limits. SportsCafe advises all users to bet responsibly and to check the latest rules before placing any bets.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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