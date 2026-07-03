This list brings together the best UFC betting apps and trusted UFC betting sites for Indian players. A specialist with years of MMA knowledge checked each platform. The team works independently. It does not matter if a bookmaker calls itself the best. Every app or site goes through the same fair method. The aim is to guide players in India. This way, gamblers can find a safe and balanced place to place UFC or MMA bets without pressure or false claims.

Additionally, you can check out our rankings for the best MLB betting sites, NBA betting sites and more.

Experts checked many apps and websites to find the best UFC betting app and trusted sites. They tested odds, payment methods, speed, and safety. Each platform was used directly by the team. Only legal and safe options for Indian players are in this list.

SportsCafe's Review of the List of MMA and UFC Betting Sites and Apps for Indian Bettors

Discover the top MMA betting sites for June 2026! Check out our list of the best MMA betting platforms below:

Stake.com 4rabet Batery Parimatch Paripesa Rajabets Tez888 Odds96 Dafabet WinWin

Stake Year of Foundation: 2017

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to ₹100,000

Promocode: Not required

Payments: UPI, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, Tether

App: No Android or iOS app; mobile version (PWA) is available

Loyalty Program: Yes, with rakeback, personal VIP host, and extra rewards

Customer Service: 24/7 live chat and email

Available in: All Indian states where online betting is not restricted Stake takes the top spot for UFC betting. It has strong odds for all major UFC events and fast updates during live fights. The site accepts crypto, and clients can use the built-in tool to buy coins for deposits. The registration steps are short. Stake works on desktop and mobile. There is a PWA version for Android and iOS, so players can pin it to the home screen. UFC matches are easy to find before and during the event. Pros Cons Fast registration with social accounts No dedicated applications Good odds for UFC fights Focus on crypto only Live betting during UFC events No local Indian payment methods PWA versions for iOS and Android Buy crypto directly on the platform VIP system with rewards Blog and forum for active users

4rabet Year of Foundation: 2019

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 700% up to ₹20,000

Promocode: Not needed

Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT

App: Available on Android and iOS

Loyalty Program: Yes, with extra rewards for active clients

Customer Service: 24/7 through live chat and Telegram

Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed 4rabet takes second place due to its strong UFC coverage and solid odds for major fights. The sportsbook stays active with regular UFC events, and the layout makes it easy to find upcoming and live matches. Payments work through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and USDT. The app runs on both Android and iOS, helping players follow UFC action at any time. Pros Cons Strong focus on UFC fights Bonus rules are hard to complete Great odds for major UFC events Some markets are limited Payments via UPI, PayTM, crypto Mobile apps for Android and iOS Hindi interface Rewards for VIP clients What would it take to move up to first place? More UFC betting markets, faster live updates, and support for local payment methods.

Batery Year of Foundation: 2021

License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS

Promocode: Not available

Payments: UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin

App: Android only (PWA for iOS users)

Loyalty Program: Weekly cashback on sports

Customer Service: Live chat and help section

Availability in India: Available in all Indian states Batery is a reliable option for Indian bettors who use INR or crypto to place UFC bets. With a Hindi version available, local clients find it easy to navigate. Registration is fast and allows sign-up through social media accounts. Trust grows thanks to partnerships with popular sports teams. Major UFC events receive good coverage on the platform. The Android app runs smoothly, while iOS users access the site through their mobile browser. Regular players benefit from weekly cashback and a welcome reward, and withdrawals usually take less than 24 hours. Pros Cons Hindi language version No iOS app Supports INR and cryptocurrencies Limited UFC markets Quick registration with social media Trusted partnerships with Indian teams Weekly cashback and welcome reward Strong coverage of major UFC events How can they move up to second place? Expand UFC markets, add an iOS app, and improve live betting features.

Parimatch Year of Foundation: 1994

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 450% up to ₹50,000

Promocode: Not available

Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Visa, MasterCard, NetBanking, Crypto

App: Android & iOS; web version also available

Loyalty Program: Yes

Customer Service: Live chat and email

Available in: All Indian states Parimatch ranks fourth due to its solid focus on UFC betting and reliable service for Indian players. The platform supports betting on major UFC events and accepts INR payments through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and crypto. The app works smoothly on both Android and iOS, and players can switch to a Hindi version. Registration is quick with Google accounts. New clients can claim a welcome bonus up to ₹50,000 with just ₹100 deposit. Parimatch builds trust through partnerships with well-known sports figures, but adding more local payment options would improve the experience. Pros Cons Strong focus on UFC events Some local payment methods missing Accepts INR via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe Supports crypto payments Hindi language version available Parimatch app for Android and iOS Quick registration with Google accounts Trusted partnerships with sports figures Steps to take third place Add more UFC markets, improve local payments, and enhance live betting options.

Paripesa Year of Foundation: 2019

License: Curacao (OGL/2024/225/0601)

Welcome Bonus: 100% up to ₹30,000

Promocode: Not available

Payments: UPI, PayTM, GPay, PhonePe, Airtel, Amazon Pay, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, crypto

App: Android & iOS; also has a mobile version (PWA)

Loyalty Program: Yes, cashback rewards

Customer Service: Live chat, email, social media

Available in: All Indian states Paripesa takes fifth place due to its strong focus on UFC betting. The platform makes it easy for players to find upcoming and live UFC matches thanks to a clear layout. The app works smoothly on Android, and the site runs well on mobile browsers. Payments include UPI, PayTM, GPay, PhonePe, Airtel, Amazon Pay, AstroPay, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto. Odds update quickly, allowing bets before and during fights. While Paripesa offers good access, some local features for Indian players are still missing. Pros Cons Nearly 50 payment methods supported Wagering requirements on some bonuses are high Wide payment options including UPI and crypto Needs better features for Indian players Paripesa app available for Android Browser version works well on all devices Fast odds updates for UFC fights Clear UFC section for easy match finding

What it takes to get to fourth place Expand UFC markets, improve local payments, and offer better bonuses for Indian players.

Rajabets Year of Foundation: 2016

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 90,000 INR

Promocode: Not available

Payments: UPI, PhonePe, Astropay, IMPS, and more

App: Android & iOS

Loyalty Program: VIP Platinum Wheel of Fortune

Customer Service: Live chat, email, telegram

Available in: All Indian states Founded in 2016 and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, Rajabets welcomes Indian players and accepts INR deposits starting at 150 INR. The platform covers major UFC events alongside thousands of other games. Mobile users can easily access betting through the Rajabets app. New clients get a 200% welcome bonus up to 90,000 INR. Withdrawals usually process within 24 hours. Support is available via live chat, email, and Telegram. The site offers both English and Hindi versions for better accessibility. Pros Cons Covers major UFC events No dedicated iOS app Accepts INR deposits and Indian players Withdrawal time up to 24 hours Rajabets app for mobile access Multiple support channels (chat, email, Telegram) Available in English and Hindi How to secure fifth place Improve local features, add an iOS app, and expand UFC betting options.

Tez888 Year of Foundation: 2023

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 75,000 INR (in 5 deposits)

Promocode: Not available

Payments: UPI, PhonePe, and more

App: Android & iOS

Loyalty Program: VIP Program

Customer Service: Live chat, email

Available in: All Indian states Tez888 is a new platform that started in 2023 and has a license from Curacao. It accepts Indian players and allows deposits in INR starting from 500. The site focuses on UFC betting and includes many markets like fight winners, total rounds, and other common bets. Odds change often to reflect live fights. The platform works in English, and customers can use the Tez888 app or website to place bets. Withdrawals usually take up to one day. Support agents are ready to help clients through live chat and email. This helps bettors solve any issues or ask questions quickly. Pros Cons Wide UFC betting markets Available in English only Supports INR deposits Withdrawal takes up to 1 day Fast odds updates for UFC fights 100% welcome bonus up to 75,000 INR Live chat and email support The path to taking sixth place Add Hindi interface, expand UFC markets, and increase payment options for Indian players.

Odds96 Year of Foundation: 2021

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 150% up to 20,000 INR

Promocode: Not available

Payments: UPI, PhonePe, and more

App: Android & iOS

Loyalty Program: VIP Program

Customer Service: Live chat, email

Available in: All Indian states Odds96 is an online betting site licensed in Curacao that focuses on cryptocurrency payments. The platform supports a wide range of UFC betting markets. It accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether, with deposits starting at ₹500 and withdrawals processed within one day. Designed for bettors who value privacy and fast transactions, Odds96 helps clients easily find UFC fights to bet on. It suits players looking to use digital currencies for secure and quick UFC betting. Pros Cons Supports multiple cryptocurrencies No dedicated mobile app Licensed in Curacao Limited local language options Large selection of UFC betting markets Withdrawal takes up to 1 day Low minimum deposit (₹500) Quick deposits and withdrawals Actions needed to move into seventh place Improve withdrawal speed, launch a dedicated mobile app, and add more UFC bet types.

Dafabet Year of Foundation: 2004

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to ₹20,000

Payments: UPI, crypto, Paytm, PhonePe, Neteller

App: Android & iOS

Languages: Hindi and English

Customer Support: 24/7 live chat, email

Available in: All Indian states Dafabet accepts Indian players and allows INR deposits starting at 500 INR. The platform supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and USDT. It features a wide range of UFC betting markets that attract many bettors. The Dafabet app provides smooth mobile access for clients. New players can claim a welcome bonus of 200% up to 20,000 INR. Withdrawals usually process within 24 hours. The site supports Hindi, English, and several other languages. Customer support is available through live chat, email, social media, and Telegram to assist players quickly. Pros Cons Wide range of UFC betting markets Withdrawal time up to 24 hours Accepts INR deposits starting at 500 INR No dedicated desktop app Supports Bitcoin and USDT Dafabet app available for mobile users Multiple language options, including Hindi Several customer support channels Ways to climb to eighth in the rankings Add a desktop app, speed up withdrawals, and expand UFC betting options.