Best Cricket Betting Websites in Sri Lanka 2026 (June 2026)
Cricket is very popular in Sri Lanka, and online betting is growing quickly. Many people now bet on cricket through websites. This article looks at the best online cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka for June 2026. We have ranked the top 7 sites based on important factors like ease of use, payment methods, bonuses, and customer support. This guide will help you find the best online cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka.
We carefully checked each of the cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka to create this list. We looked at the pros and cons, bonus systems, and security. We also considered the ease of using the sites and how often they are updated. Below, you will find a summary of each bookmaker with key details about what they bring to cricket betting.
1Win was founded in 2018 and has a Curacao license. The platform supports a wide range of cricket betting options, both live and pre-match. Players can take advantage of a 500% welcome bonus across the first four deposits, up to 134,000 LKR. 1Win is available in multiple languages and accepts many currencies, including cryptocurrency. It also has a Fantasy Sports section and an active presence on social media like Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp.
1Win supports several payment methods. Below is a list of available options:
Upay
Bank Transfer
Ipay
Cryptocurrency
Minimum Deposit: 300 LKR
1Win is ranked number one and is considered a best betting site for cricket because it has everything Sri Lankan players need. It has a wide range of cricket betting options, generous bonuses, and supports local currencies like LKR.
Melbet was established in 2012 and operates under a Curacao license. It supports a broad selection of languages, making it accessible to a global audience. Melbet is also the official sponsor of the Knight Riders, a well-known cricket team. The platform provides 24/7 customer support and features a variety of bonuses for its players, including a 150% welcome bonus up to 35,000 LKR. The site is popular for its user-friendly features, such as one-click registration, and offers multiple betting options, including a Multi-live and TOTO section.
1xBet has been operating since 2007 and holds a Curacao license. The platform features a wide range of cricket options, including live and pre-match betting. It welcomes players with a 120% bonus up to 35,000 LKR. 1xBet supports daily cricket events, making it highly appealing for fans of the sport. Additionally, it connects with users via Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, keeping them informed and engaged.
BC.Game, established in 2017, operates under a Curacao license. Known for its strong focus on cryptocurrency betting, it supports over 50 cryptocurrencies. New players can claim a 120% bonus on their first deposit, up to 3,000 LKR. The platform supports multiple languages, live support, and responsible gambling features.
Mostbet was founded in 2009 and holds a Curacao license. It has a large number of cricket betting options and an extensive sportsbook section. The platform supports multiple languages. New users can claim a 125% welcome bonus up to 160,000 LKR. Mostbet also has apps for iOS and Android devices, so you can bet on the go.
22Bet started in 2017 and operates under a Curacao license. It allows users to watch cricket matches through live streaming. Notifications are sent through the app or website. The platform supports over 50 languages, making it accessible to many users. New players can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to 35,000 LKR.
WinWin began in 2023 and holds a Curacao license. It attracts users with its first deposit bonus of 100% up to 40,000 LKR. The platform covers 100 daily cricket events and gives access to live results. It also has many betting options to choose from.
WinWin ranks seventh because of its daily cricket events, live results, and attractive bonuses for multiple deposits.
List of Cricket Betting Sites in Sri Lanka 2026
Here is a cricket betting sites list in Sri Lanka. Each site has unique features and attractive welcome bonuses for local players.
Site
Feature
Welcome Bonus
1Win
Many cricket betting options
500% up to 134,000 LKR
Melbet
Cashback for VIP users
150% up to 35,000 LKR
1xbet
Betting through Telegram
120% up to 35,000 LKR
BC.Game
Cryptocurrency availability
120% up to 3,000 LKR
Mostbet
Cash-out feature included
125% up to 160,000 LKR
22Bet
Live match streaming
100% up to 35,000 LKR
WinWin
Bonuses for multiple deposits
100% up to 40,000 LKR
How do We Rank the Best Cricket Betting Sites?
We look at important factors when ranking the best cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka. These include payment options, bonuses, security, and ease of use. We also check customer support and how often the sites are updated.
Bonuses Promotions
The best betting site for cricket usually uses bonuses like welcome offers, free bets, and no-deposit bonuses to attract players and improve gameplay. These promotions give extra chances to win. We look at the rules and terms, including wagering requirements, to check if the bonuses, like cashback or free bets, are fair and helpful for players.
Legal in Sri Lanka
It’s very important for bookmakers to have a license from trusted authorities like Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A license means the site is regulated and safe to use. If a site has no license, it could be risky and unreliable. Always check for a license to ensure the site is legal and secure.
Safety
Another key factor to consider is the safety of your personal and financial information. Reputable bookmakers use encryption technology to protect transactions and data. They also follow strict policies for secure payments. This helps ensure that your funds and details remain safe while using the site. Always check for security measures before betting.
Payment Methods
We check if the bookmaker lets players use payment systems available in Sri Lanka. Common options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. We also look at whether the site accepts cryptocurrency. These methods make it easier for Sri Lankan players to deposit and withdraw funds safely.
Support 24/7
24/7 support is essential for resolving any issues that may arise while using betting sites for cricket. You may need help with account problems, payments, or technical issues. Support must be available through chat, phone, or email. Multilingual support and assistance via social networks are also valuable for players from different regions.
User Experience
A good user experience is important when using online cricket betting sites. The site should be easy to navigate. You should be able to find what you need quickly. Mobile compatibility is also important, as many players prefer to bet on their phones. A well-designed site helps make betting easier and more enjoyable.
Cricket Tournaments for Betting in Sri Lanka
In Sri Lanka, there are many cricket matches and tournaments to bet on. You can choose which tournament to bet on from the options below. We will look at the most popular tournaments available for betting.
Lanka Premier League (LPL)
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is a T20 cricket tournament held in Sri Lanka. It features local and international players. The tournament has many exciting matches. It is popular on cricket betting sites, with plenty of chances to place bets.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. Teams from different countries compete in the T20 format. It is one of the biggest events in cricket. Many cricket betting sites have bets available for the T20 World Cup matches.
SLC Invitational T20 League
There is the SLC Invitational T20 League in Sri Lanka. It is a local cricket tournament with top players. The tournament follows the T20 format. Many cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka have betting options for each match.
Major League Tournament
The Major League Tournament is a popular cricket competition. It features top players from different countries. These players compete against each other in exciting matches. The tournament is available on many cricket betting sites. You can find many betting options for each match.
National Super League (NSL)
The National Super League (NSL) is a cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. It features the best local players. They compete in different formats. The tournament is popular among cricket fans. You can find many betting options for the matches on cricket betting sites.
How to Start Placing Bets in 3 Steps?
Starting on betting sites for cricket is easy. Adhere to this step-by-step guide:
Register at a Betting Site: Choose a cricket betting site you trust. Click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button. Enter your details like your name, email, and date of birth. Some sites let you register using Google or Facebook. After that, create a strong password for your account.
Make a Deposit: Once you register, you need to add money to your account. In Sri Lanka, you can use methods like bank transfers, UPI, Paytm, or e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Some sites also accept cryptocurrencies. Select your payment method and choose the amount you want to deposit. Check for any bonuses available with your deposit.
Find the Event and Place a Bet: After depositing, look through the list of cricket events. You can choose from big tournaments like the IPL, T20 World Cup, or local leagues. Pick the match you want to bet on. Click on the odds you want to bet on. Enter the amount you wish to bet. Confirm your bet and wait for the match to start.
You can track your bet in your account as the game progresses.
Top Promotions for Lankans
These bonuses boost the initial deposit and allow players to explore betting options. Below is a table with the new cricket betting sites and their welcome bonuses.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
1Win
500% up to 134,000 LKR
Melbet
150% up to 35,000 LKR
1xbet
120% up to 35,000 LKR
BC.Game
120% up to 3,000 LKR
Mostbet
125% up to 160,000 LKR
22Bet
100% up to 35,000 LKR
WinWin
100% up to 40,000 LKR
Live Cricket Betting
Live cricket betting allows bets during a match. Odds change as the game progresses. Below is a table of the best live cricket betting sites.
Website
Feature
1Win
Updates during matches
Melbet
Multi-live bet options
1xbet
Bet through Telegram
BC.Game
Prediction insights
Mostbet
Cash-out available
22Bet
Live match streaming
WinWin
Fast odds updates
New Cricket Betting Sites
New cricket betting sites attract users with large bonuses. These platforms focus on improved features and advanced tools. Below are the top 5 platforms.
Website
Feature
WinWin
Many deposit bonuses
BC.Game
Cryptocurrency options
Melbet
Quick registration
1Win
Modern interface
Mostbet
Wide betting markets
Supported Payment Methods
Cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka accept many payment systems. Most support Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR). Below is a list of 10 popular options:
iPay
Vishwa
Upay
Nations Trust Bank
Commercial Bank
HNB
Skrill
Neteller
Cryptocurrency
Sampath Vishwa
Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting
Our experts have put together simple tips for smart cricket betting in Sri Lanka.
Analyze Local Conditions
In Sri Lanka, pitches often help spin bowlers, especially in places like Colombo, Galle, and Kandy. It’s important to check the pitch and weather for each match. For example, Galle has slow and low pitches in Test matches. These conditions suit spin bowlers and batsmen who can be patient.
Focus on Domestic Tournaments
Sri Lanka has a few domestic tournaments, like the Lanka Premier League (LPL), National Super League (NSL), and SLC Invitational T20 League. These tournaments show the form of players and help spot new talents. Betting on these games can be smart because the odds are often not well set, giving bettors a chance to find good opportunities.
Track Key Players’ Form
Sri Lanka has top players like Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga. These players can change the outcome of a match. Watch their recent performances and check their fitness. Players who play both international and domestic games often keep their form. This can help predict their performance in future matches.
Bet Smartly on International Matches
Sri Lanka’s national team plays in major tournaments like the ICC Cricket World Cup and other series. Look at matches where Sri Lanka has done well before. These could be games where spin bowlers perform well or matches against teams that struggle with spin. Also, check how the team plays at home compared to when they are away.
Budget and Use Reliable Platforms
Set a clear betting budget. Don’t try to recover losses. Choose trustworthy betting sites that are legal in Sri Lanka. Look for sites with competitive odds, such as Bet365 or Dafabet. Many sites also have in-play betting. This can be useful because cricket can be unpredictable.
Summary by SportsCafe
SportsCafe ranks 1Win as the best betting site for cricket. It stands out for its great odds and fast payouts. The site accepts reliable payment methods. It has a wide selection of cricket matches to bet on, including local and international events. 1Win also has strong customer support, available at all times. The site is licensed, so it is safe to use. With its promotions and easy navigation, 1Win leads the way as the best betting site for cricket.
FAQ
Is cricket betting legal in Sri Lanka?
Cricket betting is not completely legal in Sri Lanka. However, many international betting sites with valid licenses operate in the country.
How does cricket betting work?
In cricket betting, you predict the outcome of a match or specific events. You place a bet on what you think will happen. If your prediction is correct, you win money.
How to understand cricket betting rates?
Betting rates, or odds, show how likely an event is to happen. Lower odds mean a higher chance of winning, while higher odds mean a less likely event but a bigger payout.
What is back and lay in cricket betting?
In back betting, you bet on something to happen, like a team winning. In lay betting, you bet against something happening, like a team losing.
Which is the best cricket betting site in Sri Lanka?
1Win is one of the best cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka. It is known for its fast payouts, good odds, and lots of betting options.
What are match odds in cricket betting?
Match odds are the odds for the outcome of a whole match. You can bet on which team will win or if the match will end in a draw.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.