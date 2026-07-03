Best Cricket Betting Websites in Sri Lanka 2026 (June 2026)

Cricket is very popular in Sri Lanka, and online betting is growing quickly. Many people now bet on cricket through websites. This article looks at the best online cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka for June 2026. We have ranked the top 7 sites based on important factors like ease of use, payment methods, bonuses, and customer support. This guide will help you find the best online cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 7 Betting Sites for Cricket in Sri Lanka

Our experts have looked at the best 7 cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka. They checked each site for important factors like how easy it is to use, payment options, bonuses, and customer support.

#1 1Win 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to 134,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 Melbet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 35,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 1xbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 35,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 BC game 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 3,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 Mostbet 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to 160,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 Winwin 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 22bet 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 35,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Online Cricket Betting Sites in Sri Lanka Reviews We carefully checked each of the cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka to create this list. We looked at the pros and cons, bonus systems, and security. We also considered the ease of using the sites and how often they are updated. Below, you will find a summary of each bookmaker with key details about what they bring to cricket betting. 1Win App: 5 ★★★★★ Registration 1Win 1Win was founded in 2018 and has a Curacao license. The platform supports a wide range of cricket betting options, both live and pre-match. Players can take advantage of a 500% welcome bonus across the first four deposits, up to 134,000 LKR. 1Win is available in multiple languages and accepts many currencies, including cryptocurrency. It also has a Fantasy Sports section and an active presence on social media like Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp. Welcome bonus 500% up to 134,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Accepts LKR No FAQ section Bonus on Express bets Multiple languages available Fantasy Sports section Active on social media 1Win supports several payment methods. Below is a list of available options: Upay

Bank Transfer

Ipay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 300 LKR 1Win is ranked number one and is considered a best betting site for cricket because it has everything Sri Lankan players need. It has a wide range of cricket betting options, generous bonuses, and supports local currencies like LKR. Melbet App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet was established in 2012 and operates under a Curacao license. It supports a broad selection of languages, making it accessible to a global audience. Melbet is also the official sponsor of the Knight Riders, a well-known cricket team. The platform provides 24/7 customer support and features a variety of bonuses for its players, including a 150% welcome bonus up to 35,000 LKR. The site is popular for its user-friendly features, such as one-click registration, and offers multiple betting options, including a Multi-live and TOTO section. Welcome bonus 150% up to 35,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Accepts LKR Customer support may take longer One-click registration VIP Cashback Sponsor of Knight Riders Multi-live and TOTO section Over 130 payment methods Melbet offers a wide range of payment methods for its users: PhonePe

PayTM

GooglePay

EZCash

DFCC

UPay

mCash

Frimi

Ipay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 300 LKR Melbet takes the second spot on our list due to its wide range of betting options, excellent customer support, and impressive number of payment methods. 1xbet App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Registration 1xbet 1xBet has been operating since 2007 and holds a Curacao license. The platform features a wide range of cricket options, including live and pre-match betting. It welcomes players with a 120% bonus up to 35,000 LKR. 1xBet supports daily cricket events, making it highly appealing for fans of the sport. Additionally, it connects with users via Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, keeping them informed and engaged. Welcome bonus 120% up to 35,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Bets via Telegram No FAQ section Sponsor of sports teams Active on social networks Accepts LKR TOTO section Multi-live feature Dedicated blog 100 daily cricket events 1xBet supports various payment methods tailored for Sri Lankan players: Ipay

UPay Sri Lanka

WePay

AirTM

Sampath Vishwa

mCash

Piastrix

Jeton Bank

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 600 LKR 1xBet ranks third for its extensive cricket betting options and 100 daily events. Its sponsorship of sports teams and social media presence add credibility. BC game App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration BC game BC.Game, established in 2017, operates under a Curacao license. Known for its strong focus on cryptocurrency betting, it supports over 50 cryptocurrencies. New players can claim a 120% bonus on their first deposit, up to 3,000 LKR. The platform supports multiple languages, live support, and responsible gambling features. Welcome bonus 120% up to 3,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Dedicated blog Limited fiat currency options Sports betting insights page VIP Club Light and dark theme options Accepts LKR Over 50 cryptocurrencies available BC.Game supports various payment methods, including popular cryptocurrencies: MTN Airtel

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Dogecoin

USDT

XRP

XLM Minimum Deposit: 500 LKR BC.Game ranks fourth for its exceptional cryptocurrency support and user-friendly features like dark/light themes and a VIP club. Mostbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Mostbet Mostbet was founded in 2009 and holds a Curacao license. It has a large number of cricket betting options and an extensive sportsbook section. The platform supports multiple languages. New users can claim a 125% welcome bonus up to 160,000 LKR. Mostbet also has apps for iOS and Android devices, so you can bet on the go. Welcome bonus 125% up to 160,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Many cricket betting options Customer support replies may take a bit longer Apps for iOS and Android Licensed and secure casino Large sportsbook section Cash-out feature Different odds types Mostbet supports several payment options: iPay

Vishwa

Upay

Nations Trust Bank

Commercial Bank

HNB

Bitcoin

USDT

Ethereum Minimum Deposit: 500 LKR Mostbet ranks fifth because of its great cricket options and a wide selection of betting choices. 22bet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 22bet 22Bet started in 2017 and operates under a Curacao license. It allows users to watch cricket matches through live streaming. Notifications are sent through the app or website. The platform supports over 50 languages, making it accessible to many users. New players can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to 35,000 LKR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 35,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Live streaming for cricket Withdrawals may take longer than 24 hours Cash-out feature Access to results and statistics Many bonuses available Bet slip check tool Active social media pages Available payment options: iPay

Upay

Skrill

Neteller

Bank Transfer

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 500 LKR 22Bet ranks sixth because it supports live streaming and has features like cash-out and a bet slip checker. It also offers detailed statistics and supports bonuses, which attract many bettors. Winwin App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Winwin WinWin began in 2023 and holds a Curacao license. It attracts users with its first deposit bonus of 100% up to 40,000 LKR. The platform covers 100 daily cricket events and gives access to live results. It also has many betting options to choose from. Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons One-click registration Not mentioned Toto section Bonuses on second, third, and fourth deposits LKR acceptance Multiple language support Payment options include: Neteller

Skrill

Jeton Bank

UPay

Commercial Bank

Sampath Vishwa

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 500 LKR WinWin ranks seventh because of its daily cricket events, live results, and attractive bonuses for multiple deposits.

List of Cricket Betting Sites in Sri Lanka 2026 Here is a cricket betting sites list in Sri Lanka. Each site has unique features and attractive welcome bonuses for local players. Site Feature Welcome Bonus 1Win Many cricket betting options 500% up to 134,000 LKR Melbet Cashback for VIP users 150% up to 35,000 LKR 1xbet Betting through Telegram 120% up to 35,000 LKR BC.Game Cryptocurrency availability 120% up to 3,000 LKR Mostbet Cash-out feature included 125% up to 160,000 LKR 22Bet Live match streaming 100% up to 35,000 LKR WinWin Bonuses for multiple deposits 100% up to 40,000 LKR

How do We Rank the Best Cricket Betting Sites? We look at important factors when ranking the best cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka. These include payment options, bonuses, security, and ease of use. We also check customer support and how often the sites are updated. Bonuses Promotions The best betting site for cricket usually uses bonuses like welcome offers, free bets, and no-deposit bonuses to attract players and improve gameplay. These promotions give extra chances to win. We look at the rules and terms, including wagering requirements, to check if the bonuses, like cashback or free bets, are fair and helpful for players. Legal in Sri Lanka It’s very important for bookmakers to have a license from trusted authorities like Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A license means the site is regulated and safe to use. If a site has no license, it could be risky and unreliable. Always check for a license to ensure the site is legal and secure. Safety Another key factor to consider is the safety of your personal and financial information. Reputable bookmakers use encryption technology to protect transactions and data. They also follow strict policies for secure payments. This helps ensure that your funds and details remain safe while using the site. Always check for security measures before betting. Payment Methods We check if the bookmaker lets players use payment systems available in Sri Lanka. Common options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. We also look at whether the site accepts cryptocurrency. These methods make it easier for Sri Lankan players to deposit and withdraw funds safely. Support 24/7 24/7 support is essential for resolving any issues that may arise while using betting sites for cricket. You may need help with account problems, payments, or technical issues. Support must be available through chat, phone, or email. Multilingual support and assistance via social networks are also valuable for players from different regions. User Experience A good user experience is important when using online cricket betting sites. The site should be easy to navigate. You should be able to find what you need quickly. Mobile compatibility is also important, as many players prefer to bet on their phones. A well-designed site helps make betting easier and more enjoyable.

Cricket Tournaments for Betting in Sri Lanka In Sri Lanka, there are many cricket matches and tournaments to bet on. You can choose which tournament to bet on from the options below. We will look at the most popular tournaments available for betting. Lanka Premier League (LPL) The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is a T20 cricket tournament held in Sri Lanka. It features local and international players. The tournament has many exciting matches. It is popular on cricket betting sites, with plenty of chances to place bets. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. Teams from different countries compete in the T20 format. It is one of the biggest events in cricket. Many cricket betting sites have bets available for the T20 World Cup matches. SLC Invitational T20 League There is the SLC Invitational T20 League in Sri Lanka. It is a local cricket tournament with top players. The tournament follows the T20 format. Many cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka have betting options for each match. Major League Tournament The Major League Tournament is a popular cricket competition. It features top players from different countries. These players compete against each other in exciting matches. The tournament is available on many cricket betting sites. You can find many betting options for each match. National Super League (NSL) The National Super League (NSL) is a cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. It features the best local players. They compete in different formats. The tournament is popular among cricket fans. You can find many betting options for the matches on cricket betting sites.

How to Start Placing Bets in 3 Steps? Starting on betting sites for cricket is easy. Adhere to this step-by-step guide: Register at a Betting Site: Choose a cricket betting site you trust. Click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button. Enter your details like your name, email, and date of birth. Some sites let you register using Google or Facebook. After that, create a strong password for your account. Make a Deposit: Once you register, you need to add money to your account. In Sri Lanka, you can use methods like bank transfers, UPI, Paytm, or e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Some sites also accept cryptocurrencies. Select your payment method and choose the amount you want to deposit. Check for any bonuses available with your deposit. Find the Event and Place a Bet: After depositing, look through the list of cricket events. You can choose from big tournaments like the IPL, T20 World Cup, or local leagues. Pick the match you want to bet on. Click on the odds you want to bet on. Enter the amount you wish to bet. Confirm your bet and wait for the match to start. You can track your bet in your account as the game progresses.

Top Promotions for Lankans These bonuses boost the initial deposit and allow players to explore betting options. Below is a table with the new cricket betting sites and their welcome bonuses. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 1Win 500% up to 134,000 LKR Melbet 150% up to 35,000 LKR 1xbet 120% up to 35,000 LKR BC.Game 120% up to 3,000 LKR Mostbet 125% up to 160,000 LKR 22Bet 100% up to 35,000 LKR WinWin 100% up to 40,000 LKR

Live Cricket Betting Live cricket betting allows bets during a match. Odds change as the game progresses. Below is a table of the best live cricket betting sites. Website Feature 1Win Updates during matches Melbet Multi-live bet options 1xbet Bet through Telegram BC.Game Prediction insights Mostbet Cash-out available 22Bet Live match streaming WinWin Fast odds updates

New Cricket Betting Sites New cricket betting sites attract users with large bonuses. These platforms focus on improved features and advanced tools. Below are the top 5 platforms. Website Feature WinWin Many deposit bonuses BC.Game Cryptocurrency options Melbet Quick registration 1Win Modern interface Mostbet Wide betting markets

Supported Payment Methods Cricket betting sites in Sri Lanka accept many payment systems. Most support Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR). Below is a list of 10 popular options: iPay

Vishwa

Upay

Nations Trust Bank

Commercial Bank

HNB

Skrill

Neteller

Cryptocurrency

Sampath Vishwa

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting Our experts have put together simple tips for smart cricket betting in Sri Lanka. Analyze Local Conditions In Sri Lanka, pitches often help spin bowlers, especially in places like Colombo, Galle, and Kandy. It’s important to check the pitch and weather for each match. For example, Galle has slow and low pitches in Test matches. These conditions suit spin bowlers and batsmen who can be patient. Focus on Domestic Tournaments Sri Lanka has a few domestic tournaments, like the Lanka Premier League (LPL), National Super League (NSL), and SLC Invitational T20 League. These tournaments show the form of players and help spot new talents. Betting on these games can be smart because the odds are often not well set, giving bettors a chance to find good opportunities. Track Key Players’ Form Sri Lanka has top players like Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga. These players can change the outcome of a match. Watch their recent performances and check their fitness. Players who play both international and domestic games often keep their form. This can help predict their performance in future matches. Bet Smartly on International Matches Sri Lanka’s national team plays in major tournaments like the ICC Cricket World Cup and other series. Look at matches where Sri Lanka has done well before. These could be games where spin bowlers perform well or matches against teams that struggle with spin. Also, check how the team plays at home compared to when they are away. Budget and Use Reliable Platforms Set a clear betting budget. Don’t try to recover losses. Choose trustworthy betting sites that are legal in Sri Lanka. Look for sites with competitive odds, such as Bet365 or Dafabet. Many sites also have in-play betting. This can be useful because cricket can be unpredictable.

Summary by SportsCafe SportsCafe ranks 1Win as the best betting site for cricket. It stands out for its great odds and fast payouts. The site accepts reliable payment methods. It has a wide selection of cricket matches to bet on, including local and international events. 1Win also has strong customer support, available at all times. The site is licensed, so it is safe to use. With its promotions and easy navigation, 1Win leads the way as the best betting site for cricket.