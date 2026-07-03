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Best Cricket Betting Sites & Apps in Australia (June 2026)

Cricket betting is becoming more popular in Australia, with many people now betting on matches and tournaments online. As cricket continues to grow, so does interest in betting on the sport. This article presents the best online cricket betting sites in Australia and the top app for cricket betting for June 2026. We’ll explain how we ranked them and what makes these platforms great choices for anyone looking to bet on cricket.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Best Cricket Betting Sites in Australia

Our experts have picked the top 8 best cricket betting sites in Australia. They looked at important factors like odds, payment options, user experience, and the cricket betting options each site has.

#1

CrownPlay

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

250% up to 4,500 AUD + 350 FS + 1 Bonus Crab

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#2

N1BET

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 1000 AUD + 150 FS

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#3

Sportuna

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 150 AUD

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#4

Boomerang-Bet

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 750 AUD + 200 FS

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#5

Rabona

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 150 AUD

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#6

Parimatch

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

150% up to 1,900 AUD

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#7

SpinBetter

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

2,500 AUD + 150 FS

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#8

Playzilla

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

900 AUD + 500 FS

Promo code

No promo

Read Review

Best Online Betting Sites for Cricket in Australia Reviews

To pick the best cricket betting sites in Australia, we looked at important things like the pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and how easy the sites are to use. We also checked how often they update their features. Below, you will find an overview of each bookmaker, with key details about what makes them stand out among the cricket betting sites in Australia.

CrownPlay

App:

5

★★★★★

Registration

CrownPlay

CrownPlay is the best betting site for cricket in Australia. It has many sports betting options, live betting, virtual sports, and a wide range of pokies. The platform also supports multiple languages and has VIP levels with rewards. The Bonus Crab feature and special promotions make it stand out.

Welcome bonus

250% up to 4,500 AUD + 350 FS + 1 Bonus Crab

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Multiple language options Limited withdrawal methods for some
VIP levels with rewards
Bonus Crab feature
Great selection of pokies
Live betting and virtual sports

Bonuses:

CrownPlay has several bonuses that players can enjoy, such as:

  • Welcome package: 250% up to 4,500 AUD + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab
  • Weekly Reload: 50 Free Spins
  • Weekly Cashback: 15% up to 4,500 AUD
  • First Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 150 AUD
  • Live Cashback: 25% up to 300 AUD

Payment Methods

CrownPlay accepts many payment methods, including Mastercard, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, and Jeton. The minimum deposit is 30 AUD, which makes it easy for Australian players to deposit funds.

CrownPlay is the best betting site for cricket due to its great features, promotions, and payment methods.

N1BET

App:

4.9

★★★★★

Registration

N1BET

N1Bet Casino is known for its trustworthiness and professionalism. It is committed to ensuring player safety and satisfaction. The casino has a solid reputation, and its experienced team works hard to make sure everything runs smoothly. The platform features a wide range of games from top providers. Players can choose from many game options and use different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 1000 AUD + 150 FS

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Reliable and safe platform Not available in all regions
Helpful customer support
Many games and providers
Various payment methods, including crypto
Great bonuses and promotions

Bonuses

N1Bet Casino has a strong selection of bonuses to attract players:

  • 100% up to 1000 AUD + 150 Free Spins
  • Tuesday Reload 40% up to 500 AUD
  • Weekend Route Bonus up to 300 Free Spins
  • Special Cashback up to 20% Daily
  • Crypto Bonus: Extra 7% Without Limits
  • 10% Weekly Cashback for all games

Payment Methods

Players can use several payment methods, such as PaySafecard, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Ecopayz, Visa, and Mastercard. The minimum deposit is 20 AUD.

N1Bet Casino ranks in the top 8 for its reliable platform, good customer service, and wide range of games and payment methods.

Sportuna

App:

4.8

★★★★★

Registration

Sportuna

Sportuna Casino is a reliable platform with a wide range of features. It has live casino games, exciting game shows, and supports cryptocurrency. The site is in Australian English, which is convenient for local players. Customers can enjoy a shop, tournaments, and a VIP program. The casino has both traditional and virtual sports for different preferences.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 150 AUD

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Many bonuses and promotions Limited country availability
Crypto payments accepted
Live casino and game shows
Tournaments available
VIP program for loyal players

Bonuses

Sportuna Casino has several bonuses:

  • First Deposit Bonus 100% up to 150 AUD
  • Sport Weekly Reload Bonus 50% up to 750 AUD
  • Accumulator Boost up to 100%
  • Cashback Bonus 10% up to 750 AUD
  • Virtual Sports Excitement 10% up to 750 AUD

Payment Methods

Sportuna Casino supports payments through Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Neosurf, Sticpay, Jetonbank, and BinancePay. The minimum deposit is 15 AUD.

Sportuna stands out for its promotions, game options, and crypto support,.

Boomerang-Bet

App:

4.7

★★★★★

Registration

Boomerang-Bet

Boomerang-Bet stands out with VIP levels, a Bonus Crab feature, and a shop where players can exchange points. The platform has game shows, pokies, and special challenges. A dedicated application allows for easy access. As an official partner of AC Milan, it has a strong presence in the sports world. The site accepts AUD, making it convenient for Australian bettors.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 750 AUD + 200 FS

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
VIP program with exclusive perks No phone support
Bonus Crab and shop for rewards
Dedicated mobile app
Live streaming feature
AC Milan partnership adds credibility

Bonuses

Boomerang-Bet has multiple promotions:

  • Welcome Bonus 100% up to 750 AUD + 200 FS
  • First Deposit Bonus 100% up to 150 AUD
  • Weekly Cashback 15% up to 4,000 AUD
  • Weekly Reload Bonus 50% up to 750 AUD
  • Cashback Bonus 10% up to 750 AUD

Payment Methods

The platform supports Mastercard, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Jeton, and more. The minimum deposit is 30 AUD.

Boomerang-Bet combines strong promotions, a VIP program, and a dedicated app.

Rabona

App:

4.6

★★★★★

Registration

Rabona

Rabona Casino has been in the market since 2019. It holds licenses from PAGCOR and Anjouan, ensuring compliance with industry standards. The platform features games from top software suppliers and has a mobile-friendly design. Withdrawals are processed quickly, with funds reaching players within 24 hours. A 24/7 live chat is available for any assistance. The casino also maintains an active presence on Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 150 AUD

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Fast withdrawals after processing No phone support
Cash out feature
24/7 live chat support
Mobile-friendly design
Licensed by PAGCOR and Anjouan

Bonuses

Rabona Casino has a range of promotions:

  • First Deposit Bonus 100% up to 150 AUD
  • Cashback Bonus 10% up to 750 AUD
  • Weekly Reload Bonus 50% up to 750 AUD
  • Accumulator Boost up to 100%

Payment Methods

The platform accepts Mastercard, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller, Sticpay, and Mifinity. The minimum deposit is 15 AUD.

With quick withdrawals, strong promotions, and games from leading providers, Rabona Casino remains a strong choice for players.

Parimatch

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Registration

Parimatch

Parimatch Casino has been in the market since 2019. It operates under a Curacao license and supports various gaming options. Cricket betting stands out as a key feature, attracting bettors who follow major tournaments. Besides cricket, the platform includes virtual sports, slots, live casino, TV games, and instant games.

Welcome bonus

150% up to 1,900 AUD

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Licensed under Curacao No phone support
Focus on cricket betting
Works with cryptocurrency
Active on social media
Live-streaming option

Bonuses

Parimatch Casino rewards customers with multiple promotions:

  • Slots Welcome Bonus – 150% up to 1,900 AUD
  • Sports Welcome Bonus – 150% up to 350 AUD
  • Parlay Boost Bonus

Payment Methods

Customers can deposit using Visa, Mastercard, and cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is 20 AUD.

With cricket betting as a highlight, Parimatch Casino attracts sports bettors. The platform combines casino games with promotions and secure transactions.

Playzilla

App:

4.4

★★★★★

Registration

Playzilla

Playzilla Casino started in 2021 and runs under a PAGCOR license. The platform supports instant play, cryptocurrency payments, and mobile gaming. Cricket betting attracts many users who follow major leagues and tournaments.

Welcome bonus

900 AUD + 500 FS

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Licensed under PAGCOR No dedicated cricket promotions
24/7 live chat
Works with cryptocurrency
No withdrawal fees
Covers major cricket events
Wide selection of payment methods

Promotions

Playzilla Casino has several bonuses:

  • Welcome Package – 900 AUD + 500 Free Spins
  • First Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 100 AUD
  • Weekly Reload – 50 Free Spins
  • Weekend Reload Bonus – 700 AUD + 50 Free Spins
  • Weekly Cashback – 8% up to 1,000 AUD

Payment Methods

Deposits start at 15 AUD. Available payment options include Mastercard, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller, Sticpay, Jetonbank, and Mifinity.

Cricket remains one of the main sports on the platform, with markets for major tournaments and leagues. Bettors can explore both pre-match and live betting options.

SpinBetter

App:

4.3

★★★★★

Registration

SpinBetter

Spinbetter Casino started in 2019 and operates under a Curacao license. The platform works on mobile devices and supports cryptocurrency payments. Cricket fans can place bets on major tournaments and leagues.

Welcome bonus

2,500 AUD + 150 FS

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Withdrawals processed in 24 hours No special cricket bonuses
Live chat support 24/7
Cryptocurrency payments accepted
Betting markets for major cricket events
Many payment methods
Works on mobile phones and tablets

Promotions

Spinbetter Casino has several promotions:

  • First Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 160 AUD
  • Welcome Package – 2,500 AUD + 150 Free Spins
  • 75% Saturday Sports Betting Bonus
  • 50% Reload Bonus + 50 Free Spins on Wednesday

Payment Methods

The minimum deposit is 15 AUD. Clients can use Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Mifinity, and cryptocurrency.

Spinbetter Casino ranks high due to fast withdrawals, strong cricket betting options, and a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrency.

List of Cricket Betting Sites in Australia 2026

Below is a list of the best cricket betting sites in Australia for 2026. These sites are known for their great bonuses and easy access through mobile apps.

Bookmaker

Welcome Bonus

Mobile App Availability

Crownplay

100% up to 150 AUD

iOS and Android browser version

N1Bet

100% up to 500 AUD

Android APK, iOS browser version

Sportuna

100% up to 150 AUD

iOS and Android web application

Boomerang Bet

100% up to 150 AUD

Android and iOS browser version

Rabona

100% up to 150 AUD

Apps for Android and iOS

Parimatch

150% up to 350 AUD

Dedicated apps for iOS and Android

Playzilla

100% up to 100 AUD

Browser versions for iOS and Android

Spinbetter

100% up to 160 AUD

Android APK, iOS PWA

Best Cricket Betting Apps in Australia

Most bookmakers have mobile apps for Android and iOS, so bettors can place bets on cricket anytime. Our team has reviewed these apps and picked the best cricket betting apps in Australia based on important features like live betting, notifications, and biometric login.

App

Features

Crownplay

Live betting, biometric login, live scores, push notifications

N1Bet

Push notifications, live betting, in-depth stats, multi-language support

Sportuna

Live betting, notifications, live scores, easy-to-use interface

Rabona

Biometric login, live betting, live stats, detailed match statistics

Parimatch

Live betting, notifications, live scores, quick odds updates

Playzilla

Push notifications, live betting, cricket match stats, multi-language support

Spinbetter

Biometric login, live betting, live stats, mobile-friendly design

Boomerang Bet

Notifications, live scores, biometric login, real-time updates

This table shows the features of each app to help customers choose the best one for their betting needs.

Our Validation Points for Ranking Cricket Betting Sites in Australia

We look at key factors when choosing cricket betting sites in Australia, such as security, payment options, odds, and ease of use. Below, we take a closer look at these important points we consider when ranking the sites and their apps.

Licensing and Regulation

Licensing and Regulation.

Check if the platform has a license from a trusted authority like the Northern Territory Racing Commission in Australia or recognized international bodies such as the UKGC or MGA. The site should follow Australian gambling laws and allow access to Australian users.

Market Coverage

Market Coverage.

Check if the site has a range of cricket betting options, including international events like ICC tournaments, Big Bash League, and Ashes, as well as local leagues. The site should allow bets before the match, during the match, and on special bets like top batsman or over/under runs.

Odds and Value

Odds and Value.

Look for good odds on cricket, especially for events like the BBL and international tours. Check if the site has boosted odds or multi-bet options to get more value for Australian punters.

Payment Methods

Payment Methods.

It's important to check if the site accepts popular Australian payment options like POLi, BPAY, PayID, and credit/debit cards. Also, see if they accept e-wallets like PayPal or cryptocurrencies. Look at transaction fees and withdrawal speeds too.

User Experience (App and Website)

User Experience.

Another important factor is the interface. Check if it’s designed for Australian users and works well on both Android and iOS apps. Look for features like quick registration, easy navigation, and live cricket betting updates. You may also want to download cricket betting app for better access.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and Promotions.

It's also important to check for promotions for Australian bettors, like sign-up bonuses, free bets, or cashback on cricket losses. Ensure the terms are clear and fair, with no unrealistic wagering requirements.

Customer Support and Localization

Customer Support and Localization.

Check if the site has 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, or email. Look for features like AUD currency, support in Australian English, and cricket-related content.

Guide for Cricket Betting Markets

You can choose different types of bets to make your cricket betting more enjoyable. Here are some of the most popular types of betting markets you can explore.

Winner of The Match

This bet is about predicting the winner of the match. You place your wager on the team you think will win the game, based on your knowledge or intuition about the match.

Toss Winner

This bet is about predicting which team will win the toss at the start of the game. It is a random event, so this bet depends entirely on chance.

Multi Betting

Multi betting lets you combine multiple bets into one. Each added bet increases your potential payout, but all bets must win for you to collect your earnings.

Double Chance

Double chance betting allows you to bet on two possible outcomes for a team, such as a win or a draw. This reduces the risk compared to a regular bet on just one outcome.

Top Batsman

In this bet, you select the batsman you think will score the most runs for their team during the match. It’s focused on individual players, especially the top-order batsmen.

Team of Top Bowler

This bet is about predicting which team will have the bowler who takes the most wickets in the match. It’s perfect for fans who focus on the bowling side of the game.

To Score a Century

This bet is about predicting if a player will score 100 or more runs in the match. It’s for those who follow individual performances, especially high-scoring players.

Highest Opening Partnership

This bet involves predicting which team will have the highest partnership between their opening batsmen. It’s based on the early part of the game and focuses on how well the opening batsmen perform.

Top Wicket-Taker

This bet is about predicting which bowler will take the most wickets in the match. It focuses on the bowlers and their ability to take wickets throughout the game.

First Wicket

In this bet, you predict how the first wicket will fall, such as caught, bowled, or run out. It’s a quick bet, settled early in the match.

Player of The Match

This bet is about predicting who will be named the player of the match. The player chosen usually has the biggest impact on the game, whether through batting, bowling, or all-round performance.

Total Match Boundaries

In this bet, you predict the total number of boundaries (fours and sixes) hit in the match. It’s a fun way to focus on aggressive batting during the game.

Tournament/Series Win

This bet involves predicting which team will win the tournament or series. It’s a longer-term bet that spans the entire competition or series, not just a single match.

Betting Odds

Betting odds show the chance of something happening in a cricket match. They tell you how much you can win based on your bet. There are different types of odds: decimal, fractional, and American. These types help you figure out how much you can win if your bet is successful.

Popular Cricket Tournaments in Australia

Australia has many cricket tournaments to bet on. You can choose from a wide range of options listed below.

Test Matches

Test matches are played between national teams over five days. These games feature two innings for each team. Test cricket is one of the oldest forms of the sport and focuses on strategy, endurance, and skills. It's highly respected in international cricket, with matches held worldwide. You can bet on them using cricket betting sites from our ranking.

One-Day Games

One-day games are limited to 50 overs per team. These matches usually last about eight hours, making them faster than Test matches. The format provides an exciting mix of batting, bowling, and fielding. One-day games are played in various international tournaments, including the ICC Champions Trophy and World Cup.

ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy is an international tournament for top teams in One Day International (ODI) format. The competition features the world’s best cricketing nations, competing for the title in a round-robin or knockout style. The event occurs every few years and showcases high-level cricket action.

T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament where teams play in the shortest format—20 overs per side. It’s a highly anticipated event that brings together the best cricketers in fast-paced, thrilling matches. The tournament has grown in popularity since its debut in 2007.

The Ashes

The Ashes is a historic cricket series played between Australia and England. It consists of five Test matches played over several weeks. The tournament is highly competitive, with intense rivalries between the teams. Cricket betting sites in Australia offer various betting options during this prestigious series.

The Big Bash League

The Big Bash League (BBL) is Australia’s domestic T20 cricket competition. It features teams from major cities and runs during the summer months. Known for its exciting, fast-paced matches, the BBL attracts both local and international players, making it a top event for cricket fans and bettors.

The Hundred

The Hundred is a new cricket competition based in England. The format features 100-ball matches with both men’s and women’s teams. This format aims to make the game faster and more accessible to a broader audience, with each match lasting approximately two hours. It has quickly gained popularity.

How to Start Betting?

To start betting, here’s a simple guide:

  1. Registration: First, sign up on a reliable platform. Bettors can choose to register using email, or for quicker access, social media logins like Facebook or Google. Basic personal information, such as name, date of birth, and address, will be required. Some betting sites for cricket may also ask for ID verification to confirm the account.
  2. Deposit Funds: Once the account is set up, clients need to deposit funds. Methods such as credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill, or bank transfers are typically supported. Some sites accept cryptocurrencies as well. Bettors can choose the deposit method that suits them, specify the deposit amount, and confirm the transaction. It’s important to be aware of any limits or extra fees when depositing funds.
  3. Placing a Bet: After funds are added, bettors can browse through the available cricket events. Once they find the match they want to bet on, they select the betting market, like match winner or top batsman, and decide the bet amount. Once confirmed, they can wait for the result.
  4. Withdraw Winnings: For winnings, customers can request a withdrawal using the same method they used for the deposit. They just need to select the withdrawal option, enter the amount, and confirm. Withdrawal fees or limits may apply, depending on the platform.

Top Welcome Bonuses for Australians

New cricket betting sites give great welcome bonuses to attract new players. These bonuses are an excellent way for customers to increase their first deposit or gain extra spins. They help players start with more funds to bet on their favorite sports.

Here are some of the best welcome bonuses:

Bookmaker

Welcome Bonus

Crownplay

100% up to 150 AUD

N1Bet

100% up to 500 AUD

Sportuna

100% up to 150 AUD

Boomerang Bet

100% up to 150 AUD

Rabona

100% up to 150 AUD

Parimatch

150% up to 350 AUD

Playzilla

100% up to 100 AUD

Spinbetter

100% up to 160 AUD

These bonuses give new customers a great start when betting.

Live Cricket Betting

Live cricket betting sites allow customers to place bets while the match is ongoing. As the game progresses, the odds change, and players can place new bets in real time through the website or mobile apps. Live stats and betting options help players make better decisions during the game.

Website

Feature

Crownplay

Bet on live cricket matches with real-time updates

N1Bet

Offers many live betting markets

Sportuna

Competitive odds for live cricket

Boomerang-Bet

Quick bet placement and easy withdrawals

Rabona

Live chat support available 24/7

Parimatch

Focuses on cricket live betting options

Playzilla

Bet on cricket live matches via mobile

SpinBetter

Accepts cryptocurrency for live betting

Supported Payment Methods in Australia

Cricket betting sites in Australia accept many payment systems, including Australian Dollar (AUD). This makes it easier for customers to deposit and withdraw money using local and global methods.

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • Neosurf
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
  • Paysafecard
  • BPay
  • POLi
  • Bank Transfer
  • Cryptocurrency

With these options, customers can choose the method that works best for them.

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting

Our experts have prepared useful tips for smart cricket betting in Australia.

Understand the Teams, Players, and Conditions

It is important to research team form, player performance, injuries, and head-to-head stats. Check the pitch and weather, as these affect the game’s outcome (e.g., spin-friendly pitches in India versus pace-friendly conditions in Australia). Home-field advantage can also play a role, especially in the BBL or international series.

Focus on Specific Betting Markets

First, start with common markets like match winner, top batsman or bowler, and total runs over/under. Then, explore smaller markets like player performance points, the number of boundaries, or the fall of the next wicket for better value. Live betting helps adjust as the game progresses.

Monitor Odds Movement

Track how odds change before and during the match to find good betting chances. Look for value bets where the bookmaker might have underestimated a team’s or player’s chances. Compare odds across different betting platforms to get the best return.

Set a Budget and Stick to It

Set a budget for betting and avoid chasing losses, no matter what happens. Use a staking plan, like flat betting or a percentage of the bankroll, to manage funds and reduce risk. Bet small amounts on high-risk markets and larger amounts on low-risk markets.

Leverage Bonuses and Promotions

It's also important to take advantage of betting site deals such as deposit bonuses, free bets, or cashback for cricket events. Always review the terms and conditions to understand the wagering rules and ensure the promotion is valuable. Use these deals wisely, like placing free bets on high-odds markets for better returns.

Summary by SportsCafe

Summary by SportsCafe.

SportsCafe ranks CrownPlay as the best betting site for cricket and the top app for cricket betting. It is highly rated for its easy-to-use design, a wide range of betting options, and competitive odds. The site ensures fast withdrawals and great customer support. Special promotions for cricket events are also available. These reasons make CrownPlay the best choice for cricket betting.

FAQ

Is cricket betting legal in Australia?

Cricket betting is legal in Australia, but each state has its own rules. Bettors need to use licensed betting sites for legal wagers.

How does cricket betting work?

In cricket betting, customers predict outcomes like the match winner or player performance. If the prediction is correct, they win money.

How to understand cricket betting rates?

Cricket betting odds show the chances of an outcome happening. Higher odds mean the event is less likely, while lower odds mean it is more likely.

How to win in cricket betting?

To win, bettors should study team form, player statistics, and conditions. Tracking odds and betting trends helps make better decisions.

Which is the best cricket betting site in Australia?

CrownPlay is considered the best cricket betting site in Australia, known for its competitive odds and great promotions.

What is odd and even in cricket betting?

Odd and even betting predicts whether the total runs in a match will be odd or even.

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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