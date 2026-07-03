Best Cricket Betting Sites & Apps in Australia (June 2026)
Cricket betting is becoming more popular in Australia, with many people now betting on matches and tournaments online. As cricket continues to grow, so does interest in betting on the sport. This article presents the best online cricket betting sites in Australia and the top app for cricket betting for June 2026. We’ll explain how we ranked them and what makes these platforms great choices for anyone looking to bet on cricket.
Best Online Betting Sites for Cricket in Australia Reviews
To pick the best cricket betting sites in Australia, we looked at important things like the pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and how easy the sites are to use. We also checked how often they update their features. Below, you will find an overview of each bookmaker, with key details about what makes them stand out among the cricket betting sites in Australia.
CrownPlay is the best betting site for cricket in Australia. It has many sports betting options, live betting, virtual sports, and a wide range of pokies. The platform also supports multiple languages and has VIP levels with rewards. The Bonus Crab feature and special promotions make it stand out.
CrownPlay has several bonuses that players can enjoy, such as:
Welcome package: 250% up to 4,500 AUD + 350 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab
Weekly Reload: 50 Free Spins
Weekly Cashback: 15% up to 4,500 AUD
First Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 150 AUD
Live Cashback: 25% up to 300 AUD
Payment Methods
CrownPlay accepts many payment methods, including Mastercard, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, and Jeton. The minimum deposit is 30 AUD, which makes it easy for Australian players to deposit funds.
CrownPlay is the best betting site for cricket due to its great features, promotions, and payment methods.
N1Bet Casino is known for its trustworthiness and professionalism. It is committed to ensuring player safety and satisfaction. The casino has a solid reputation, and its experienced team works hard to make sure everything runs smoothly. The platform features a wide range of games from top providers. Players can choose from many game options and use different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.
Sportuna Casino is a reliable platform with a wide range of features. It has live casino games, exciting game shows, and supports cryptocurrency. The site is in Australian English, which is convenient for local players. Customers can enjoy a shop, tournaments, and a VIP program. The casino has both traditional and virtual sports for different preferences.
Boomerang-Bet stands out with VIP levels, a Bonus Crab feature, and a shop where players can exchange points. The platform has game shows, pokies, and special challenges. A dedicated application allows for easy access. As an official partner of AC Milan, it has a strong presence in the sports world. The site accepts AUD, making it convenient for Australian bettors.
Rabona Casino has been in the market since 2019. It holds licenses from PAGCOR and Anjouan, ensuring compliance with industry standards. The platform features games from top software suppliers and has a mobile-friendly design. Withdrawals are processed quickly, with funds reaching players within 24 hours. A 24/7 live chat is available for any assistance. The casino also maintains an active presence on Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram.
Parimatch Casino has been in the market since 2019. It operates under a Curacao license and supports various gaming options. Cricket betting stands out as a key feature, attracting bettors who follow major tournaments. Besides cricket, the platform includes virtual sports, slots, live casino, TV games, and instant games.
Playzilla Casino started in 2021 and runs under a PAGCOR license. The platform supports instant play, cryptocurrency payments, and mobile gaming. Cricket betting attracts many users who follow major leagues and tournaments.
Spinbetter Casino started in 2019 and operates under a Curacao license. The platform works on mobile devices and supports cryptocurrency payments. Cricket fans can place bets on major tournaments and leagues.
The minimum deposit is 15 AUD. Clients can use Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Mifinity, and cryptocurrency.
Spinbetter Casino ranks high due to fast withdrawals, strong cricket betting options, and a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrency.
List of Cricket Betting Sites in Australia 2026
Below is a list of the best cricket betting sites in Australia for 2026. These sites are known for their great bonuses and easy access through mobile apps.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Mobile App Availability
Crownplay
100% up to 150 AUD
iOS and Android browser version
N1Bet
100% up to 500 AUD
Android APK, iOS browser version
Sportuna
100% up to 150 AUD
iOS and Android web application
Boomerang Bet
100% up to 150 AUD
Android and iOS browser version
Rabona
100% up to 150 AUD
Apps for Android and iOS
Parimatch
150% up to 350 AUD
Dedicated apps for iOS and Android
Playzilla
100% up to 100 AUD
Browser versions for iOS and Android
Spinbetter
100% up to 160 AUD
Android APK, iOS PWA
Best Cricket Betting Apps in Australia
Most bookmakers have mobile apps for Android and iOS, so bettors can place bets on cricket anytime. Our team has reviewed these apps and picked the best cricket betting apps in Australia based on important features like live betting, notifications, and biometric login.
App
Features
Crownplay
Live betting, biometric login, live scores, push notifications
N1Bet
Push notifications, live betting, in-depth stats, multi-language support
Sportuna
Live betting, notifications, live scores, easy-to-use interface
Rabona
Biometric login, live betting, live stats, detailed match statistics
Parimatch
Live betting, notifications, live scores, quick odds updates
Playzilla
Push notifications, live betting, cricket match stats, multi-language support
Spinbetter
Biometric login, live betting, live stats, mobile-friendly design
Boomerang Bet
Notifications, live scores, biometric login, real-time updates
This table shows the features of each app to help customers choose the best one for their betting needs.
Our Validation Points for Ranking Cricket Betting Sites in Australia
We look at key factors when choosing cricket betting sites in Australia, such as security, payment options, odds, and ease of use. Below, we take a closer look at these important points we consider when ranking the sites and their apps.
Licensing and Regulation
Check if the platform has a license from a trusted authority like the Northern Territory Racing Commission in Australia or recognized international bodies such as the UKGC or MGA. The site should follow Australian gambling laws and allow access to Australian users.
Market Coverage
Check if the site has a range of cricket betting options, including international events like ICC tournaments, Big Bash League, and Ashes, as well as local leagues. The site should allow bets before the match, during the match, and on special bets like top batsman or over/under runs.
Odds and Value
Look for good odds on cricket, especially for events like the BBL and international tours. Check if the site has boosted odds or multi-bet options to get more value for Australian punters.
Payment Methods
It's important to check if the site accepts popular Australian payment options like POLi, BPAY, PayID, and credit/debit cards. Also, see if they accept e-wallets like PayPal or cryptocurrencies. Look at transaction fees and withdrawal speeds too.
User Experience (App and Website)
Another important factor is the interface. Check if it’s designed for Australian users and works well on both Android and iOS apps. Look for features like quick registration, easy navigation, and live cricket betting updates. You may also want to download cricket betting app for better access.
Bonuses and Promotions
It's also important to check for promotions for Australian bettors, like sign-up bonuses, free bets, or cashback on cricket losses. Ensure the terms are clear and fair, with no unrealistic wagering requirements.
Customer Support and Localization
Check if the site has 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, or email. Look for features like AUD currency, support in Australian English, and cricket-related content.
Guide for Cricket Betting Markets
You can choose different types of bets to make your cricket betting more enjoyable. Here are some of the most popular types of betting markets you can explore.
Winner of The Match
This bet is about predicting the winner of the match. You place your wager on the team you think will win the game, based on your knowledge or intuition about the match.
Toss Winner
This bet is about predicting which team will win the toss at the start of the game. It is a random event, so this bet depends entirely on chance.
Multi Betting
Multi betting lets you combine multiple bets into one. Each added bet increases your potential payout, but all bets must win for you to collect your earnings.
Double Chance
Double chance betting allows you to bet on two possible outcomes for a team, such as a win or a draw. This reduces the risk compared to a regular bet on just one outcome.
Top Batsman
In this bet, you select the batsman you think will score the most runs for their team during the match. It’s focused on individual players, especially the top-order batsmen.
Team of Top Bowler
This bet is about predicting which team will have the bowler who takes the most wickets in the match. It’s perfect for fans who focus on the bowling side of the game.
To Score a Century
This bet is about predicting if a player will score 100 or more runs in the match. It’s for those who follow individual performances, especially high-scoring players.
Highest Opening Partnership
This bet involves predicting which team will have the highest partnership between their opening batsmen. It’s based on the early part of the game and focuses on how well the opening batsmen perform.
Top Wicket-Taker
This bet is about predicting which bowler will take the most wickets in the match. It focuses on the bowlers and their ability to take wickets throughout the game.
First Wicket
In this bet, you predict how the first wicket will fall, such as caught, bowled, or run out. It’s a quick bet, settled early in the match.
Player of The Match
This bet is about predicting who will be named the player of the match. The player chosen usually has the biggest impact on the game, whether through batting, bowling, or all-round performance.
Total Match Boundaries
In this bet, you predict the total number of boundaries (fours and sixes) hit in the match. It’s a fun way to focus on aggressive batting during the game.
Tournament/Series Win
This bet involves predicting which team will win the tournament or series. It’s a longer-term bet that spans the entire competition or series, not just a single match.
Betting Odds
Betting odds show the chance of something happening in a cricket match. They tell you how much you can win based on your bet. There are different types of odds: decimal, fractional, and American. These types help you figure out how much you can win if your bet is successful.
Popular Cricket Tournaments in Australia
Australia has many cricket tournaments to bet on. You can choose from a wide range of options listed below.
Test Matches
Test matches are played between national teams over five days. These games feature two innings for each team. Test cricket is one of the oldest forms of the sport and focuses on strategy, endurance, and skills. It's highly respected in international cricket, with matches held worldwide. You can bet on them using cricket betting sites from our ranking.
One-Day Games
One-day games are limited to 50 overs per team. These matches usually last about eight hours, making them faster than Test matches. The format provides an exciting mix of batting, bowling, and fielding. One-day games are played in various international tournaments, including the ICC Champions Trophy and World Cup.
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy is an international tournament for top teams in One Day International (ODI) format. The competition features the world’s best cricketing nations, competing for the title in a round-robin or knockout style. The event occurs every few years and showcases high-level cricket action.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament where teams play in the shortest format—20 overs per side. It’s a highly anticipated event that brings together the best cricketers in fast-paced, thrilling matches. The tournament has grown in popularity since its debut in 2007.
The Ashes
The Ashes is a historic cricket series played between Australia and England. It consists of five Test matches played over several weeks. The tournament is highly competitive, with intense rivalries between the teams. Cricket betting sites in Australia offer various betting options during this prestigious series.
The Big Bash League
The Big Bash League (BBL) is Australia’s domestic T20 cricket competition. It features teams from major cities and runs during the summer months. Known for its exciting, fast-paced matches, the BBL attracts both local and international players, making it a top event for cricket fans and bettors.
The Hundred
The Hundred is a new cricket competition based in England. The format features 100-ball matches with both men’s and women’s teams. This format aims to make the game faster and more accessible to a broader audience, with each match lasting approximately two hours. It has quickly gained popularity.
How to Start Betting?
To start betting, here’s a simple guide:
Registration: First, sign up on a reliable platform. Bettors can choose to register using email, or for quicker access, social media logins like Facebook or Google. Basic personal information, such as name, date of birth, and address, will be required. Some betting sites for cricket may also ask for ID verification to confirm the account.
Deposit Funds: Once the account is set up, clients need to deposit funds. Methods such as credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill, or bank transfers are typically supported. Some sites accept cryptocurrencies as well. Bettors can choose the deposit method that suits them, specify the deposit amount, and confirm the transaction. It’s important to be aware of any limits or extra fees when depositing funds.
Placing a Bet: After funds are added, bettors can browse through the available cricket events. Once they find the match they want to bet on, they select the betting market, like match winner or top batsman, and decide the bet amount. Once confirmed, they can wait for the result.
Withdraw Winnings: For winnings, customers can request a withdrawal using the same method they used for the deposit. They just need to select the withdrawal option, enter the amount, and confirm. Withdrawal fees or limits may apply, depending on the platform.
Top Welcome Bonuses for Australians
New cricket betting sites give great welcome bonuses to attract new players. These bonuses are an excellent way for customers to increase their first deposit or gain extra spins. They help players start with more funds to bet on their favorite sports.
Here are some of the best welcome bonuses:
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Crownplay
100% up to 150 AUD
N1Bet
100% up to 500 AUD
Sportuna
100% up to 150 AUD
Boomerang Bet
100% up to 150 AUD
Rabona
100% up to 150 AUD
Parimatch
150% up to 350 AUD
Playzilla
100% up to 100 AUD
Spinbetter
100% up to 160 AUD
These bonuses give new customers a great start when betting.
Live Cricket Betting
Live cricket betting sites allow customers to place bets while the match is ongoing. As the game progresses, the odds change, and players can place new bets in real time through the website or mobile apps. Live stats and betting options help players make better decisions during the game.
Website
Feature
Crownplay
Bet on live cricket matches with real-time updates
N1Bet
Offers many live betting markets
Sportuna
Competitive odds for live cricket
Boomerang-Bet
Quick bet placement and easy withdrawals
Rabona
Live chat support available 24/7
Parimatch
Focuses on cricket live betting options
Playzilla
Bet on cricket live matches via mobile
SpinBetter
Accepts cryptocurrency for live betting
Supported Payment Methods in Australia
Cricket betting sites in Australia accept many payment systems, including Australian Dollar (AUD). This makes it easier for customers to deposit and withdraw money using local and global methods.
Visa
Mastercard
Neosurf
Skrill
Neteller
Paysafecard
BPay
POLi
Bank Transfer
Cryptocurrency
With these options, customers can choose the method that works best for them.
Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting
Our experts have prepared useful tips for smart cricket betting in Australia.
Understand the Teams, Players, and Conditions
It is important to research team form, player performance, injuries, and head-to-head stats. Check the pitch and weather, as these affect the game’s outcome (e.g., spin-friendly pitches in India versus pace-friendly conditions in Australia). Home-field advantage can also play a role, especially in the BBL or international series.
Focus on Specific Betting Markets
First, start with common markets like match winner, top batsman or bowler, and total runs over/under. Then, explore smaller markets like player performance points, the number of boundaries, or the fall of the next wicket for better value. Live betting helps adjust as the game progresses.
Monitor Odds Movement
Track how odds change before and during the match to find good betting chances. Look for value bets where the bookmaker might have underestimated a team’s or player’s chances. Compare odds across different betting platforms to get the best return.
Set a Budget and Stick to It
Set a budget for betting and avoid chasing losses, no matter what happens. Use a staking plan, like flat betting or a percentage of the bankroll, to manage funds and reduce risk. Bet small amounts on high-risk markets and larger amounts on low-risk markets.
Leverage Bonuses and Promotions
It's also important to take advantage of betting site deals such as deposit bonuses, free bets, or cashback for cricket events. Always review the terms and conditions to understand the wagering rules and ensure the promotion is valuable. Use these deals wisely, like placing free bets on high-odds markets for better returns.
Summary by SportsCafe
SportsCafe ranks CrownPlay as the best betting site for cricket and the top app for cricket betting. It is highly rated for its easy-to-use design, a wide range of betting options, and competitive odds. The site ensures fast withdrawals and great customer support. Special promotions for cricket events are also available. These reasons make CrownPlay the best choice for cricket betting.
FAQ
Is cricket betting legal in Australia?
Cricket betting is legal in Australia, but each state has its own rules. Bettors need to use licensed betting sites for legal wagers.
How does cricket betting work?
In cricket betting, customers predict outcomes like the match winner or player performance. If the prediction is correct, they win money.
How to understand cricket betting rates?
Cricket betting odds show the chances of an outcome happening. Higher odds mean the event is less likely, while lower odds mean it is more likely.
How to win in cricket betting?
To win, bettors should study team form, player statistics, and conditions. Tracking odds and betting trends helps make better decisions.
Which is the best cricket betting site in Australia?
CrownPlay is considered the best cricket betting site in Australia, known for its competitive odds and great promotions.
What is odd and even in cricket betting?
Odd and even betting predicts whether the total runs in a match will be odd or even.
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