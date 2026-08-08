Match details Baduraliya CC vs Nondescripts CC List a Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 30.08.2026

List a

BAD
BAD
NON
NON

Match Info

Match:Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, August 10, 2026 - Friday, September 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 30, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Baduraliya CC Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Nondescripts CC Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet