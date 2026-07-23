Match details SF3 vs SF4 List a One-Day Cup 16.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 16, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
SF3 Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
SF4 Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet