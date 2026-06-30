Match details Sofia Stars vs Bscu Panthers T10 T10 ECS Bulgaria 30.06.2026

T10

SOF
SOF
BSC
BSC

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Bulgaria 2026
Date:Monday, June 29, 2026 - Saturday, July 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sofia Stars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bscu Panthers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet