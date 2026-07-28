Match details Rainham vs Hornchurch T10 T10 ECS England 28.07.2026

T10

RAI
RAI

172

HOR
HOR

114

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS England 2026
Date:Monday, July 27, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rainham Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Hornchurch Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet