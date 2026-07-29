Match details Sharks Cricket Academy vs Hornchurch T10 T10 ECS England 29.07.2026

T10

SHA
SHA

192

HOR
HOR

144

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS England 2026
Date:Monday, July 27, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sharks Cricket Academy Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Hornchurch Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet