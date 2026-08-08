Match details Tallinn Strikers vs Viking Stars T10 T10 ECS Estonia 14.08.2026

T10

TAL
TAL
VIK
VIK

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Estonia 2026
Date:Monday, August 10, 2026 - Saturday, August 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tallinn Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Viking Stars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet