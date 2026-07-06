Chhattisgarh T20 Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

Chhattisgarh T20 Team List

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Bca

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Bilaspur

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Bsp

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Plate Combained

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Bilaspur Blue

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Durg

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J Champa

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Mahasamund

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Raipur

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Raipur Blue