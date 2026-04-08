Match details Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 08.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Navi Mumbai Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, April 08, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Ambernath Avengers Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Bathe Tushar, Kamat Om Kesh, Khan Dildar, Mhase Aryan, Modak Chirag, More Sanket, Ubale Harsh
Vashi Warriors Squad
|Players
|Bench
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet