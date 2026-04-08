Match details Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 08.04.2026

T20

AMB
AMB

117

VAS
VAS

120

Match Info

Match:Navi Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, April 08, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ambernath Avengers Squad

Players
BenchBathe Tushar, Kamat Om Kesh, Khan Dildar, Mhase Aryan, Modak Chirag, More Sanket, Ubale Harsh

Vashi Warriors Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet