Squads Thane Tigers vs Ambernath Avengers T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 10.04.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barai Akhilesh
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Bathe Tushar
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Gothi Dhruv
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Kamat Om Kesh
all rounder
Gupta Shivam
no information yet
Khan Dildar
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Kahar Sunny
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Mhase Aryan
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Kanojiya Piyush
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Modak Chirag
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Puranik Aryan
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More Sanket
bowler
Thakkar Aryaman
wicket keeper
Ubale Harsh
no information yet