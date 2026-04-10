Squads Thane Tigers vs Ambernath Avengers T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 10.04.2026

T20

THA
THA

188

AMB
AMB

187

Playing

THA
THA
AMB
AMB

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

THA
THA
AMB
AMB
First TeamSecond Team
Barai Akhilesh

no information yet

Bathe Tushar

no information yet

Gothi Dhruv

no information yet

Kamat Om Kesh

all rounder

Gupta Shivam

no information yet

Khan Dildar

no information yet

Kahar Sunny

no information yet

Mhase Aryan

no information yet

Kanojiya Piyush

no information yet

Modak Chirag

no information yet

Puranik Aryan

no information yet

Thakkar Aryaman

wicket keeper

Ubale Harsh

no information yet