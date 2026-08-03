Match details Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans T20 T20 Asian Legends League 03.08.2026

T20

BAT
BAT

169

AFG
AFG

170

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Legends League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 03, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bangladesh Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Afghanistan Pathans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet