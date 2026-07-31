Match details Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers T20 T20 Asian Legends League 31.07.2026

T20

IND
IND

135

BAT
BAT

116

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Legends League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Indian Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bangladesh Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
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