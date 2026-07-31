Match details Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers T20 T20 Asian Legends League 31.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Legends League 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 31, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Indian Royals Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Bangladesh Tigers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet