Match details Indian Royals vs Pakistan Panthers T20 T20 Asian Legends League 02.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Legends League 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Indian Royals Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Pakistan Panthers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet